G7 foreign ministers’ meeting held ‘Iran and the Middle East’ session

TOKYO: Foreign Minister HAYASHI Yoshimasa hosted, today, April 17, the “Iran and the Middle East” session of G7 Foreign Ministers in Karuizawa, Japan. It is attended by the Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs, European External Action Service (EEAS) on behalf of the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.
Minister Hayashi explained Japan’s diplomatic efforts with regard to Iran, reaffirming the telephone talk with Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, held the previous week that was aimed at addressing numerous issues such as Iran’s expansion of nuclear development activities and provision of drones to Russia.
Minister Hayashi also stated that it is imperative that Iran take measures to ease tensions, including fully and unconditionally implementing what was agreed during the visit of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Grossi to Iran in March.
Following this, the G7 Foreign Ministers reaffirmed that Iran must never develop a nuclear weapon and shared the view that they will continue to call on Iran to fulfill its obligations and political commitments regarding nuclear non-proliferation.
In addition, the G7 Foreign Ministers confirmed that they will call on Iran to stop assisting the Russian military in its war of aggression against Ukraine.
Regarding the Middle East Peace, Minister Hayashi stated that medium- to long-term stability in the region cannot be achieved without realizing the Middle East Peace, and that in order to maintain the prospects for a two-state solution, it is important to end the cycle of violence on the ground, create opportunities for dialogues, and promote confidence-building.
The G7 Foreign Ministers concurred that the G7 will continue to work together to address regional issues including the Middle East Peace.
TOKYO: The Japanese Government on April 17 has said it welcomes the release of nearly 900 detainees in the Republic of Yemen adding that Japan highly appreciates the efforts made by all parties in Yemen as well as the important roles played by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in achieving the release of detainees.
The foreign ministry said in a statement that Japan confirms its support for the efforts of Hans Grundberg, Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Yemen as he works toward the goal of realizing peace and stability in Yemen.
“There is no military solution to the Yemeni conflict, but a political solution through dialogue among the Yemeni people,” the ministry stressed. “From this perspective, the Government of Japan strongly hopes that this achievement can help build confidence among the parties to the conflict, thus paving the way to a constructive dialogue towards a durable peace in Yemen.”
Japan, in cooperation with the United Nations and countries concerned, will continue to work actively to realize peace and stability in Yemen through providing necessary assistance and making diplomatic efforts,” the statement said.
NEW DELHI: Eleven people died of heatstroke in India after an estimated one million spectators waited for hours in the sun at a government-sponsored awards ceremony, officials said on Monday.
Around 20 people were hospitalized and 300 felt ill at the event near the western city of Mumbai on Sunday, when temperatures hit close to 38 degrees Celsius (100 Fahrenheit) with high levels of humidity, local media reported.
Senior government officials attended the ceremony, including Interior Minister Amit Shah, who praised the crowd for waiting so long in the sun.
The office of Maharashtra state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described it as a “sad and disturbing incident” and promised compensation for the victims’ relatives.
India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party said around a million people attended the event, the Indian Express newspaper reported.
The opposition Congress party accused the government of negligence and said it should face criminal charges.
Heatwaves have killed more than 6,500 people in India since 2010, and last year saw record temperatures in several cities across the country.
The hot spells are becoming harsher and more frequent across South Asia, spurred by climate change, according to scientists.
Authorities in the eastern state of West Bengal announced a week-long shutdown of all schools, colleges and universities from Monday due to the heat, local media reported.
Last year, India suffered coal shortages, the main source of electricity in the nation of 1.4 billion people, as electricity demand peaked in the heat.
Many parts of India rely on trains to supply water during the summer.
Scientists also believe the annual monsoon rainy season is becoming more erratic and powerful, causing greater flooding.
Myanmar junta to free 3,000 prisoners in New Year amnesty
The military has arrested thousands since its coup more than two years ago
Myanmar typically grants amnesty to prisoners to mark the Buddhist New Year
Updated 17 April 2023
AFP
YANGON: Myanmar’s junta said on Monday it would release more than 3,000 prisoners to mark the Buddhist New Year, without specifying whether those jailed in its bloody crackdown on dissent would be freed.
The military has arrested thousands since its coup more than two years ago that plunged the country into turmoil and sparked widespread clashes with anti-coup fighters.
Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing “pardoned 3,015 prisoners... to mark Myanmar New Year, for the peaceful mind of the people and on humanitarian grounds,” the junta’s information team said in a statement.
Those who re-offend would have to serve the remainder of their sentence with an additional penalty, the statement said.
It did not say whether anti-junta protesters or journalists jailed covering the coup will be among those freed.
Shortly after its coup, the junta released around 23,000 prisoners, with some rights groups at the time fearing the move was to free up space for opponents of the military as well as to cause chaos in communities.
The country typically grants an amnesty to thousands of prisoners to mark its traditional Buddhist New Year holiday – which in previous years have been joyous affairs with city-wide water fights.
But this year streets in many major cities were silent in boycott after a military airstrike on a village in a resistance hotspot that media and locals said killed more than 170 people.
More than 21,000 people have been arrested since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s government in February 2021, according to a local monitoring group.
Suu Kyi has been detained since the early hours of the coup.
In December, the junta wrapped up a series of closed-court trials of the 77-year-old Nobel laureate, jailing her for a total of 33 years in a process rights groups have condemned as a sham.
At least 170 journalists have been arrested since the putsch, according to the United Nations.
Muslims around the world consider climate during Ramadan
The mosque’s climate push is just one example of different “Green Ramadan” initiatives in Indonesia and around the world that promote an array of changes during the Muslim holy month
Updated 17 April 2023
AP
JAKARTA, Indonesia: In the heart of Jakarta, the grand Istiqlal Mosque was built with a vision for it to stand for a thousand years.
The mosque was conceived by Soekarno, Indonesia’s founding father, and was designed as an impressive symbol for the country’s independence. Its seven gates — representing the seven heavens in Islam — welcome visitors from across the archipelago and the world into the mosque’s lofty interior.
But they don’t just see the light here. It fuels them.
A major renovation in 2019 installed upwards of 500 solar panels on the mosque’s expansive roof, now a major and clean source of Istiqlal’s electricity. And this Ramadan, the mosque has encouraged an energy waqf — a type of donation in Islam that continues to bear fruit over time — to grow its capacity to make renewable power.
Her Pramtama, deputy head of the Ri’ayah — or building management — division of Istiqlal Mosque, hopes that Islam’s holiest month, when the faithful flock to mosques in greater numbers, can provide momentum to Istiqlal’s solar project through donations.
The mosque’s climate push is just one example of different “Green Ramadan” initiatives in Indonesia and around the world that promote an array of changes during the Muslim holy month, which has fasting and, in many cases, feasting elements as people gather to break their fasts.
In a month where restraint and charity are emphasized, recommendations can include using less water while performing the ritual washing before prayers, replacing plastic bottles and cutlery during community iftars with reusable ones and reducing food waste. Other suggestions include carpooling to mosques, using local produce, emphasizing recycling and using donations to fund clean energy projects.
For the world to limit the effects of climate change — which is already causing worsening droughts, floods and heat waves — the use of dirty fuels for electricity and transport, petrochemicals to make products like plastics and the emissions from food waste in landfills all need to be drastically slashed, scientists say. Though individual initiatives are just a small part of that transition, experts say growing momentum behind climate goals can have an effect.
Groups taking an Islamic-based approach often highlight environmental understandings of certain Qur’anic verses and sayings and practices of Prophet Muhammad about the earth, water and against wastefulness.
Last year, at a meeting of the Muslim Congress for Sustainable Indonesia, the country’s vice president Ma’ruf Amin called on clerics and community leaders “to play an active role in conveying issues related to environmental damage” and asked for concrete action on climate change including through donations to solar projects like those at Istiqlal Mosque.
Muhammad Ali Yusuf, a board member at the faith-based Nahdlatul Ulama’s Institution for Disaster Management and Climate Change in Indonesia, said spreading awareness about clean energy is a “shared responsibility” for Muslims, where mosques’ own solar panel installations can be catalysts toward a greater transition.
In the United States and Canada, environmental groups that began springing up in Muslim communities in the mid-2000s independently from one another formed “green Muslim understandings” from within their religious traditions, according to Imam Saffet Catovic, a US Muslim community environmental activist.
“In some cases, the mosques were receptive to it,” he said. In others, mosque leaders, “didn’t fully understand” the drive, he added.
Ramadan offers a “possibility for ecological training that’s unique to the Muslim community,” Catovic said. “Thirty days allow someone to change their habits.”
The Islamic Society of North America website calls on Muslims to be “an eco-friendly community”, saying looking after the environment is “based upon the premise that Islam has ordained us to be the stewards and protectors of this planet.”
Some mosques and Muslims around the world are heeding such calls, one small step at a time.
Ahead of Ramadan this year, the mosque at Al Ma’hadul Islamic Boarding School in Indonesia received solar panels through Islamic donations, supplying enough energy for the mosque’s entire needs. The electricity from the solar panels also lights up schools and roads in the vicinity.
The Nizamiye Mosque in Johannesburg, South Africa, with its towering minarets and spacious interior, has a roof dotted with domes and solar panels that help keep the power on at the mosque and its surrounding schools, clinic and bazaar.
The 143 panels cover over a third of the complex’s energy use in a country that has struggled in recent years to provide enough electricity through its strained grid.
In Edison, New Jersey, Masjid Al-Wali¸ a mosque and community center, has been adopting changes such as selling reusable water bottles to members at cost and installing more water coolers to discourage the use of disposable plastic bottles, said board member Akil Mansuri.
“Preserving the environment is the Islamically right thing to do,” Mansuri said. “People accept the message, but adoption is always slower.”
Several years ago, Masjid Al-Wali, whose activities include an Islamic school and monthly community dinners, installed solar panels.
Meals this Ramadan for the mosque’s community iftars come in plastic pre-packaged boxes for now, Mansuri said. But mosque leaders encourage members to take leftovers and reuse the boxes, instead of throwing them away, he said, adding he hopes alternatives can be found next Ramadan.
In the United Kingdom, Projects Against Plastic, a Bristol-based charity, is leading a plastic-free Ramadan campaign.
“I feel like, as a Muslim, that mosques are the hub of the communities and they should take a little bit more leading role for sustainability and toward recycling,” PAP founder Naseem Talukdar said. “During the month of Ramadan is where I’ve really seen a ridiculous amount of plastic being used and thrown away.”
Mosques are urged to raise awareness on plastic pollution and reduce reliance on single-use plastic. Seven Bristol mosques participated in a pilot project last year, with varying results, and a national campaign, with more than 20 participating mosques, was rolled out this year.
Besides education, another challenge is when mosques don’t have enough funds to buy reusable cutlery, dishwashers and water fountains.
“We knew we were going to hit some hard walls and some pushbacks, but, to be honest, the engagement that we’ve seen so far, it was a little overwhelming,” Talukdar said. “Even though the progress is slow, but there’s a real appetite for this kind of initiative within the mosque.”
Ummah for Earth, an alliance-led initiative that aims to empower Muslim communities facing climate change, is urging people to pledge to adopt one eco-friendly practice during Ramadan. Options include asking an imam to address environmental issues, donating to environmental charities and shopping sustainably.
“Many Muslims are not aware that there are environmental teachings in the Qur’an and the sayings of the prophet and that they have a role that they can play to protect the planet,” said Nouhad Awwad, Beirut-based campaigner and global outreach coordinator for the Ummah for Earth project at Greenpeace MENA.
As they work to raise awareness, campaigners often encounter the argument that climate change is “destined” and that “you cannot change God’s destiny,” Awwad said.
“We’re trying to change the narrative,” she said. “We have things that we can do on an individual level, on a community level and on a political level.”
US warship sails through Taiwan Strait following China war games
The US Navy’s 7th Fleet said the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius conducted a “routine Taiwan Strait transit” through waters “where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law”
Updated 17 April 2023
Reuters
TAIPEI: The US warship USS Milius sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, the US Navy said on Monday, describing it as a “routine” transit, but coming just days after China ended its latest war games around the island.
China, which views Taiwan as its own territory, officially ended its three days of exercises around Taiwan last Monday where it practiced precision strikes and blockading the island.
It staged the drills to express anger at Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
The US Navy’s 7th Fleet said the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius conducted a “routine Taiwan Strait transit” through waters “where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law.”
The ship’s transit demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, it added.