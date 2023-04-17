You are here

Saudi cultural heritage on display at Sarajevo International Book Fair

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance participated at the 34th edition of Sarajevo International Book Fair. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance participated at the 34th edition of Sarajevo International Book Fair. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance participated at the 34th edition of Sarajevo International Book Fair. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance participated at the 34th edition of Sarajevo International Book Fair. (SPA)
Updated 17 April 2023
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance participated at the Sarajevo International Book Fair.
  • The pavilion, which was open from April 12 to 17, also screened documentary films on the Saudi Vision 2030
SARAJEVO: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs has participated at the 34th edition of Sarajevo International Book Fair.

It has welcomed a large of visitors and offered them a glimpse into the Kingdom’s culture, history and tourist attractions, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The pavilion, run by the Riyadh-based King Fahd Cultural Center, has showcased several aspects of the Saudi culture, including fine Arabic calligraphy, as well as books and publications issued by the ministry and other cultural and educational centers.

The pavilion, which was open from April 12 to 17, also screened documentary films on the Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s smart cities, tourist attractions, traditional folkloric costumes, as well as children games and events.

In 2020, the King Fahd Cultural Center also held an exhibition to mark Saudi Arabia’s 90th National Day in the Bosnian capital.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bosnia and Herzegovina Sarajevo

