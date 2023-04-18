You are here

  • Home
  • Boston Marathon sweep for Kenya, but not favorite Kipchoge

Boston Marathon sweep for Kenya, but not favorite Kipchoge

Evans Chebet of Kenya (left) and Hellen Obiri of Kenya (right) pose with the winner's trophy after winning their respective divisions in the 2023 Boston Marathon. Mandatory on Monday. (USA TODAY Sports)
Evans Chebet of Kenya (left) and Hellen Obiri of Kenya (right) pose with the winner's trophy after winning their respective divisions in the 2023 Boston Marathon. Mandatory on Monday. (USA TODAY Sports)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ytaeg

Updated 18 April 2023
AP

Boston Marathon sweep for Kenya, but not favorite Kipchoge

Boston Marathon sweep for Kenya, but not favorite Kipchoge
  • Hellen Obiri, a two-time Olympic silver medalist in the 5,000 meters, won the women’s race in 2:21:38 to complete the Kenyan sweep
Updated 18 April 2023
AP

BOSTON: Defending Boston Marathon champion Evans Chebet wasn’t focused on beating Eliud Kipchoge, the world record holder considered the greatest marathoner of all time.

Conquering the course was the goal.

Chebet won the world’s oldest and most prestigious marathon on Monday for the second year in a row, leaving Kipchoge behind at Heartbreak Hill to spoil the two-time Olympic gold medalist’s much-anticipated debut and win in 2 hours, 5 minutes, 54 seconds.

Gabriel Geay of Tanzania won a footrace for second, finishing 10 seconds behind the winner and two seconds ahead of Kenyan Benson Kipruto. Kipchoge finished sixth — just his third major marathon loss to go with 12 victories.

“When we race, we don’t race against an individual,” said Kipruto, the 2021 winner and Chebet’s training partner. “When we woke up this morning, we were going for a race, not for an individual. ... And that’s what happened.”

Hellen Obiri, a two-time Olympic silver medalist in the 5,000 meters, won the women’s race in 2:21:38 to complete the Kenyan sweep. Amane Beriso of Ethiopia was second, 12 seconds back, followed seven seconds later by Israeli Lonah Salpeter.

“I tried to be patient and wait for the right time to happen,” said Obiri, who finished sixth last fall in New York in her marathon debut. “Today was my time.”

It was the third straight Kenyan sweep. Obiri is the 15th Kenyan to win the distaff division since 1966. Chebet is the 25th Kenyan men’s champion and fourth in a row; he is the first man to defend his Boston title since Robert Kipkoech Cheruiyot won three in a row from 2006-08.

Chebet’s time was the sixth-fastest in course history. Kipchoge finished in 2:09:23 — the slowest marathon of his career.

“In a marathon anything can happen,” Obiri said of the men’s race. “It was a strong field, and everybody was there to race.”

Chebet was in a lead pack that dropped Kipchoge around Mile 20, shortly after he missed his bottle at a water station. Geay, Kipruto and Chebet pulled away with about three miles left, and Chebet made his move in the final mile.

“Most of them blew up. Even Eliud Kipchoge blew up,” said Scott Fauble, who finished seventh and was the top American. “I almost caught him.”

Kipchoge had been hoping to add a Boston Marathon victory to his unprecedented running resume. The 38-year-old has won four of the six major marathons; Boston is the only one he has competed in and failed to win. (He has never run New York.) He also broke 2 hours in an exhibition in a Vienna park.

Fighting a trace of a headwind and rain that dampened the roads, Kipchoge ran in the lead pack from the start in Hopkinton until the series of climbs collectively known as Heartbreak Hill. But to the surprise of the fans lined up along Boylston Street for the final kick, he wasn’t among the three leaders.

Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the men’s wheelchair race in a course record time — his sixth victory here. American Susannah Scaroni won her first Boston title despite having to stop early to tighten a wheel that began to wobble on the bumpy pavement.

“It’s better to pull over losing that time tightening it,” she said. “The speed you lose when your wheel is (loose) is much greater than the time you would lose by not tightening it. I was disappointed. I just tried to get back to the ... pace as quickly as I could.”

Kae Ravichandran finished in 2:38:57 to win the new nonbinary category, which included 27 entrants. Runner-up Cal Calamia, who wore a transgender patch on their singlet, said they heard spectators cheering for them all along the course.

“To be able to do it in this way, in this category, makes it so much more special,” said Calamia, who was running their sixth marathon and first Boston. “Knowing how much work has gone into getting this category — in a way, that was already a win.”

Also running were former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara, who finished in 3:38:23, and celebrity chef Daniel Humm, with a time of 2:58:53.

Chara, who wore No. 33 for the Bruins, had bib No. 3333. Olympic tennis gold medalist Monica Rakitt, who was known as Monica Puig when she won the Rio Games, had bib No. 2016. Heisman Trophy winner Doug Flutie, who wore No. 22 at Boston College, and No. 2 for much of his NFL career, had bib No. 222.

No one was assigned bib No. 2013 in remembrance of the 2013 finish line bombings that killed three people and wounded hundreds more. The race included 264 members of the One Fund community — those injured by the attack, their friends and family and charities associated with them.

The city marked the anniversary in a ceremony on Saturday.

A robotic dog named Stompy belonging to the Department of Homeland Security patrolled the start line before the race began, trailed by photographers capturing the peculiar sight. Officials said there were no known threats.

At 6 a.m., race director Dave McGillivray sent out a group of about 20 from the Massachusetts National Guard that hikes the course on the state holiday of Patriots’ Day commemorating the start of the Revolutionary War.

Capt. Kanwar Singh, 33, of Malden, Massachusetts, said the race reminds him of Boston’s resilience.

“Ten years ago, the city came to a halt. It’s an incredibly strong comeback, as a group together,” he said. “I tell people, never bet against Bostonians.”

 

Topics: Boston Marathon

Related

Liverpool hit Leeds for six after controversial Gakpo opener
Football
Liverpool hit Leeds for six after controversial Gakpo opener
Barcelona have not cheated, insists chief Laporta
Football
Barcelona have not cheated, insists chief Laporta

Arthur Cabral’s penalty goal preserves Fiorentina’s unbeaten run at 14

Arthur Cabral’s penalty goal preserves Fiorentina’s unbeaten run at 14
Updated 18 April 2023
AP

Arthur Cabral’s penalty goal preserves Fiorentina’s unbeaten run at 14

Arthur Cabral’s penalty goal preserves Fiorentina’s unbeaten run at 14
  • Fiorentina’s last loss came on Feb. 12
Updated 18 April 2023
AP

FLORENCE: Fiorentina extended their unbeaten run to 14 matches across all competitions by drawing with Atalanta 1-1 in Serie A on Monday.

Arthur Cabral equalized for Fiorentina from a penalty kick near the hour mark after Joakim Maehle put Atalanta ahead before the break.

Cristiano Biraghi nearly won it for Fiorentina with a free kick off the post. In all, Fiorentina produced seven shots on goal to Atalanta’s one.

Atalanta remained sixth, four points below the Champions League spots, and Fiorentina remained ninth.

Fiorentina take a 4-1 advantage against Lech Poznan into the second leg of the Conference League quarterfinals on Thursday, and also lead Cremonese 2-0 after the first leg of the Italian Cup semifinals.

Fiorentina’s last loss came on Feb. 12.

Topics: ACF Fiorentina Serie A Atalanta

Related

Piatek fires Fiorentina into Champions League race
Sport
Piatek fires Fiorentina into Champions League race
Juventus beat Fiorentina to set up Italian Cup final with Inter Milan
Sport
Juventus beat Fiorentina to set up Italian Cup final with Inter Milan

Liverpool hit Leeds for six after controversial Gakpo opener

Liverpool hit Leeds for six after controversial Gakpo opener
Updated 18 April 2023
AFP

Liverpool hit Leeds for six after controversial Gakpo opener

Liverpool hit Leeds for six after controversial Gakpo opener
  • It was reported the VAR official did not check the incident because it happened too far back in the move
  • Diogo Jota’s double, another Salah strike and Darwin Nunez’s late effort ensured Liverpool ended their five-game winless run in all competitions
Updated 18 April 2023
AFP

LEEDS: Liverpool crushed Leeds 6-1 as Cody Gakpo’s controversial opener provided the spark for the Reds’ first win in five Premier League games on Monday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side took the lead at Elland Road when Gakpo’s goal was allowed to stand despite the ball striking Trent Alexander-Arnold’s arm in the buildup.

It was reported the VAR official did not check the incident because it happened too far back in the move, but Leeds were furious at the perceived injustice.

Mohamed Salah rubbed salt into Leeds’ wounds when he increased Liverpool’s lead four minutes later before Luis Sinisterra got one back for the struggling hosts.

Diogo Jota’s double, another Salah strike and Darwin Nunez’s late effort ensured Liverpool ended their five-game winless run in all competitions.

After coming within a whisker of winning a quadruple last season, Liverpool have been reduced to scrambling to reach next season’s Europa League or Europa Conference League, with the Champions League seemingly out of reach.

With that target in mind, the eighth-placed Reds are now within two points of seventh-placed Brighton.

Klopp has compared fan criticism of Liverpool potentially not making big-money transfers in the coming close-season as like a five-year-old asking for a Ferrari for Christmas.

But on the evidence of this composed display and the recent fightback from two goals down to draw 2-2 with leaders Arsenal, Liverpool still have the foundations in place for a return to prominence next term.

Leeds crumbled again eight days after their 5-1 home defeat against Crystal Palace and sit just two points above the relegation zone with seven games left.

Javi Gracia’s team were booed off after becoming only the second club to concede five or more home goals in successive Premier League games.

After marking the 34th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster before kick-off, Liverpool quickly seized the momentum before their dubious opener in the 35th minute.

Alexander-Arnold blocked Junior Firpo’s pass with his elbow before picking out Salah.

When Salah passed back to Alexander-Arnold, the right-back squared for Gakpo to slot home from close range.

Leeds were fuming, only for VAR to opt against checking the incident despite their protests.

Gakpo’s fifth goal since signing from PSV Eindhoven in January was followed by the latest example of Salah tormenting Leeds.

Salah’s eighth goal in six appearances against Leeds came in ruthless fashion.

Jota was allowed to advance unchecked before slipping a pass to Salah, who finished with unerring precision.

Ibrahima Konate handed Leeds a goal in the 47th minute when the Liverpool center-back allowed himself to be dispossessed by Sinisterra on the edge of the area.

Sinisterra gratefully accepted the gift as he clipped his shot over the exposed Alisson Becker.

But Leeds’ comeback hopes were extinguished within five minutes as Curtis Jones’ raking pass picked out Jota, who drilled past Meslier from just inside the area for his first league goal in 12 months.

VAR did disallow a Liverpool goal when Salah’s effort was ruled out for offside against Virgil van Dijk, but the rampant Reds still bagged their fourth of the night in the 64th minute.

Gakpo took Andrew Robertson’s pass and teed up Salah for an emphatic finish from six yards.

Jota swept in Jordan Henderson’s cross after 73 minutes before Nunez put the final flourish on Liverpool’s powerful performance when he controlled Alexander-Arnold’s pass on his chest and fired home in the 90th minute.

Topics: Liverpool leeds united Cody Gakpo english Premier League

Related

Late drama as Arsenal held by Liverpool
Football
Late drama as Arsenal held by Liverpool
Leeds earn big win; Tottenham throw away lead in EPL
Football
Leeds earn big win; Tottenham throw away lead in EPL

Barcelona have not cheated, insists chief Laporta

Barcelona have not cheated, insists chief Laporta
Updated 18 April 2023
AFP

Barcelona have not cheated, insists chief Laporta

Barcelona have not cheated, insists chief Laporta
  • Laporta said the accusations of wrongdoing were part of “an orchestrated campaign to destroy the reputation of FC Barcelona
Updated 18 April 2023
AFP

BARCELONA: Barcelona President Joan Laporta insisted Monday his club never tried to cheat amid investigations into payments made to a former refereeing chief.

In a two-hour news conference, he said there was a smear campaign against Barcelona and the head of La Liga for backing the case against the Catalan club, who are top of the league.

“Obviously referees were not bought and there was no attempt to influence their decisions,” he told reporters gathered at the club’s Camp Nou stadium.

“Barcelona has never done anything with the aim or intention of adulterating the competition in order to gain a sporting advantage.”

Last month Spanish prosecutors charged the Catalan club with corruption after payments of more than 7.3 million euros ($7.8 million) to a company owned by a former refereeing chief were uncovered earlier this year.

Barcelona say they paid Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, the former referee and ex-vice president of the refereeing committee of the Spanish football federation (CTA) between 1994 and 2018, for reports and advice related to refereeing.

Barcelona ceased its payments in 2018 due to Negreira’s departure from the CTA, according to Spanish prosecutors.

Laporta said the payments were for “sports advisory services” such as advice on recruiting “which are common in professional sport.”

“There was no crime of corruption,” he added in his first press conference since Barcelona was charged.

“Some services were provided. They were documented. There were invoices, payments registered in the accounting books.”

Laporta said Spain’s tax office has not been able to demonstrate that the payments “could have influenced the referees or the result of any match.”

“They have not been able to prove it because it was not possible,” he added.

“We like to win by playing well. We don’t like to win because of refereeing.”

As well as the club and Enriquez Negreira, two of the club’s former presidents, Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, are facing the same charge of corruption.

La Liga President Javier Tebas has said Spanish football is enduring its “worst” ever moment because of the refereeing corruption case.

“The reputation of our football is at stake. I am ashamed. We have no explanation from Barcelona,” he added last month.

Tebas has repeatedly urged Barcelona to offer more explanations.

Laporta, however, said the accusations of wrongdoing were part of “an orchestrated campaign to destroy the reputation of FC Barcelona.”

“I would like to single out, in particular, Tebas, who has acted irresponsibly and unprofessionally. With his constant statements, he has fueled the controversy,” he added.

“I would ask him to curb his verbal incontinence because it does no favors to the institution he represents.”

UEFA have opened an investigation into Barcelona for a potential violation of the European soccer governing body’s legal framework regarding payments made by the club to a company owned by a top refereeing official.

Laporta said he was confident UEFA would not sanction the Catalan side.

“I am convinced that it will not come to that, that would be unprecedented for a club with FC Barcelona’s level,” he said.

Topics: Barcelona Joan Laporta

Related

Liga leaders Barca drop more points, Atletico beat Almeria
Football
Liga leaders Barca drop more points, Atletico beat Almeria
Gavi would be happiest staying at Barca — Xavi
Football
Gavi would be happiest staying at Barca — Xavi

Argentina replaces Indonesia as U20 World Cup host

Argentina replaces Indonesia as U20 World Cup host
Updated 17 April 2023
AP

Argentina replaces Indonesia as U20 World Cup host

Argentina replaces Indonesia as U20 World Cup host
  • The tournament draw is scheduled for Friday in Zurich
  • The event runs from May 20-June 11
Updated 17 April 2023
AP

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina has replaced Indonesia as the host of the Under-20 World Cup next month.

FIFA announced the decision on Monday, just over two weeks after Indonesia was stripped of the hosting rights.

Protests in Muslim-majority Indonesia against hosting the Israel team forced the move, although FIFA never specified its reason, merely saying Indonesia lost the tournament “due to the current circumstances.” Indonesia does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

Argentina, the record six-time champion, failed to qualify for the U20 World Cup but FIFA decided it will take Indonesia’s spot as host.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement that “the country of the defending World Cup champions will open its doors to the big stars of tomorrow’s world soccer.” He also thanked local authorities “for hosting this great tournament with so little time.”

Argentina economy minister Sergio Massa said it signed “all the international deals that FIFA demanded from our government.”

The tournament draw is scheduled for Friday in Zurich. The event runs from May 20-June 11.

Topics: Argentina Indonesia FIFA U-20 World Cup

Related

England beats Venezuela 1-0 to win U20 World Cup
Sport
England beats Venezuela 1-0 to win U20 World Cup
Solanke fires England into U20 World Cup final
Sport
Solanke fires England into U20 World Cup final

Saudi national cricket team arrives in Nepal ahead of 2023 ACC Premier Cup

Saudi national cricket team arrives in Nepal ahead of 2023 ACC Premier Cup
Updated 17 April 2023
Rashid Hassan

Saudi national cricket team arrives in Nepal ahead of 2023 ACC Premier Cup

Saudi national cricket team arrives in Nepal ahead of 2023 ACC Premier Cup
  • The tournament, which runs from April 18 to May 1, is final stage of qualification for the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan in September
  • The Kingdom’s players will face Malaysia in their opening match on April 20, then Qatar on April 22, Nepal on April 24 and Oman on April 26
Updated 17 April 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The Saudi national cricket team flew into Nepal on Monday ahead of the 2023 ACC Men’s Premier Cup, which begins on Tuesday.

The competition is an integral part of the Asian Cricket Council’s new pathway structure, serving as the final stage of qualification for the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan, which itself is a preparatory tournament for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India

Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation CEO Tariq Ziad Sagga confirmed to Arab News that the team had arrived safely in Kathmandu, three days ahead of their first match.

Earlier, in a message posted on its official Twitter account, the federation said: “The Saudi National team is heading to Nepal to participate in the ACC Premier Cup, which will be held from April 18 to May 1. Good luck champions.”

The 10 competing nations will compete in two groups of five, with the top two from each qualifying for the semi-finals.

“Just one more day to go!” the ACC said on Monday in a message posted on Twitter. “The highly anticipated ACC Men’s Premier Cup will begin tomorrow in Nepal. Ten teams will be fighting for the crown — the winner will directly progress to the 2023 Men’s Asia Cup!”

Schedule for the 2023 ACC Premier Cup. (SACF)

Saudi Arabia are in Group A and their first match in the tournament will be against Malaysia at the Mulpani Ground in Kathmandu on April 20. In their remaining group-stage matches the Saudis will face Qatar on April 22, Nepal on April 24 and Oman on April 26. The teams in Group B are the UAE, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore and Bahrain.

The semi-finals will be played on April 29, the third-place play-off on April 30 and the final on May 1.

The 16th Asia Cup is scheduled to take place in September. The matches will be played as 50-over one day internationals. Six teams will compete, with the winners of the Premier Cup joining the five full members of the ACC: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Topics: 2023 ACC Men’s Premier Cup Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation Tariq Ziad Sagga nepal

Related

CEO of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation Tariq Ziad Sagga video
Sport
Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation targets grassroots to change perception of the sport across the Kingdom, says CEO
The Saudi national cricket team and coaching staff during their preparation for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier in Qatar. (SACF)
Sport
Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation names 14-player squad for 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier in Qatar

follow us

Latest updates

Sudan generals’ battle enters 4th day; death toll soars to 185
Sudan generals’ battle enters 4th day; death toll soars to 185
Arthur Cabral’s penalty goal preserves Fiorentina’s unbeaten run at 14
Arthur Cabral’s penalty goal preserves Fiorentina’s unbeaten run at 14
Presidential council head hails Saudi, Omani role in positive developments in Yemen
Presidential council head hails Saudi, Omani role in positive developments in Yemen
Saudi crown prince receives transitional president of Chad
Saudi crown prince receives transitional president of Chad
Senegal musician Maal named UN ambassador on desertification
Senegal musician Maal named UN ambassador on desertification

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.