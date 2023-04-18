You are here

'No impunity': G7 vows tough, unified stance on Russia's war

'No impunity': G7 vows tough, unified stance on Russia's war
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of a G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting at The Prince Karuizawa hotel in Karuizawa, Japan (REUTERS)
‘No impunity’: G7 vows tough, unified stance on Russia’s war

‘No impunity’: G7 vows tough, unified stance on Russia’s war
  • Key issues at the G-7 foreign ministers’ meeting included China, Taiwan and cooperation with the so-called Global South countries.
KARUIZAWA: Top diplomats from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies vowed a unified front against Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, saying at the close of their meetings Tuesday that they were committed to boosting and enforcing tough sanctions against Moscow.
The G-7 communique laying out their commitments also included strong words meant to curb what the ministers see as increasing Chinese and North Korean aggressiveness in Northeast Asia.
But it was Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that highlighted the three-day summit in this hot spring resort town.
“There can be no impunity for war crimes and other atrocities such as Russia’s attacks against civilians and critical civilian infrastructure,” the ministers said.
“We remain committed to intensifying sanctions against Russia, coordinating and fully enforcing them,” the communique said, and would support “for as long as it takes” Ukraine as it defends itself.
The foreign ministers’ document was prepared as a template for global leaders to use at a G-7 summit that will be held in Hiroshima next month, and included language about Iran, Myanmar, Afghanistan, nuclear proliferation and other “grave threats.”
But two crises stood out: China’s increasing assertiveness against, and military maneuvers around, Taiwan, the self-governing democracy that Beijing claims as its own, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s current offensive is largely stalled and Ukraine is preparing a counteroffensive, but there’s widespread global worry about the Russian leader’s repeated threats to use tactical nuclear weapons.
“Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric and its threat to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus are unacceptable,” the ministers said.
The G-7 envoys from Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, Italy and the European Union have underlined that their meeting in Karuizawa marks a crucial moment in the world’s response to Russian and Chinese aggression, two crises that are seen as challenges to the post-World War II rules-based international order. Global efforts to confront the matters at the United Nations have been stymied by Chinese and Russian intransigence on the Security Council.
Leaders and foreign ministers of G-7 countries, most recently France and Germany, have recently concluded visits to China, and there is growing worry after China recently sent planes and ships to simulate an encirclement of Taiwan. Beijing has also been rapidly adding nuclear warheads, taking a tougher line on its claim to the South China Sea and painting a scenario of impending confrontation.
The G-7 ministers said that peace and stability between China and Taiwan in the Taiwan Strait is “an indispensable element in security and prosperity in the international community,” and they called for “the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues.”
On Taiwan, “there is clear unanimity in the approach we are taking,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters of his talks with other ministers in Karuizawa.
“What I heard was a remarkable convergence on concerns related to (China) and what we’re doing to address those concerns,” he said.
On stalled discussions with the Chinese, Blinken said the United States placed a premium on keeping communications channels open as President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to last year.
“My expectation would be that we will be able to move forward on that, but it does require China to make clear its own intentions in doing that,” Blinken said.
The communique also urged China to “abstain from threats, coercion, intimidation or the use of force. We remain seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China Seas. ... There is no legal basis for China’s expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea, and we oppose China’s militarization activities in the region.”
Despite indications, notably comments from French President Emmanuel Macron, that the G-7 is split over China, US officials said in Karuizawa that there is a shared worry among G-7 nations over China’s actions, and a desire to continue a coordinated approach on working with Beijing even as nations confront Chinese coercion and attempts to water down or circumvent international rules regarding trade and commerce.
Japan’s worry about China can be seen it its efforts to make a major break from its self-defense-only post-World War II principles, which include work to acquire preemptive strike capabilities and cruise missiles.
“For the first time as the G-7, we noted in a statement our commitment to a rules-based, free and open international order and our strong objection to unilateral attempts to change the status-quo anywhere in the world,” Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi told reporters.
He said that Japan, as the only G-7 member in Asia, brought a focus to the Indo-Pacific region.
Besides China, a key worry is North Korea, which since the beginning of last year has test-fired around 100 missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles that showed the potential of reaching the US mainland and a variety of other shorter-range weapons that threaten South Korea and Japan.
“We demand North Korea refrain from any other destabilizing or provocative actions, including any further nuclear tests or launches that use ballistic missile technology,” the communique said, adding that future actions “must be met with a swift, united and robust international response, including further significant measures to be taken by the UN Security Council.”
“It is critical that sanctions be fully and scrupulously implemented by all states and remain in place for as long as North Korea’s WMD (weapons of mass destruction) and ballistic missile programs exist,” the ministers said.

Senegal musician Maal named UN ambassador on desertification
Senegal musician Maal named UN ambassador on desertification

Senegal musician Maal named UN ambassador on desertification
  • Maal has long been an activist on climate change and refugees
LONDON: Senegalese singer-songwriter Baaba Maal on Monday was named a goodwill ambassador for the UN Convention to Combat Desertification.
Maal has long been an activist on climate change and refugees. Since 2003, he has been committed to various development challenges in Africa, working with different UN family organizations.
His NANN-K Trust recently opened a solar-powered irrigation project in Senegal to fight desertification, which is one of the main drivers of people leaving the country on dangerous migration routes. The project will train people to start similar projects in their own communities.
In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Maal said he is a believer in putting power in the hands of young people and women.
“We are tackling climate change impact, but also fighting desertification on the African continent, especially in my region where we are just not far away from the desert and we see it coming to us,” he said.
“And it had an impact because people who don’t get more opportunities to do agriculture, fishing and many more will have to run away from their places, go to the big cities where nothing is planned for them there, and then later on, some of the young ones will just take the boats to go to Spain or some of these places or just try to cross the desert and it’s really dangerous. We did lose a lot of lives.”
Brought up in the small town of Podor in north Senegal, which has a fishing community at its heart, Maal was born into a fisherman caste and was expected to follow that career path, but he befriended storyteller and musician Mansour Seck, and has spent his life performing, traveling and raising awareness about the issues his homeland faces.
“Our role is first to give news about what’s going on, because sometimes the local people, they don’t know what’s happening to them is the impact of climate change. They don’t know how to stand up against that. But at the same time, when they know about it, they will say what to do,” he said.
The veteran musician released his first album in seven years, “Being,” on March 31 and will headline the Barbican in London for the first time in 20 years on May 30.

2 Pakistani climbers set new records on Mount Annapurna
2 Pakistani climbers set new records on Mount Annapurna

2 Pakistani climbers set new records on Mount Annapurna
  • At 8,091 meter, the mountain is one of the world’s most difficult climbs
  • Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani woman to reach peak on Monday
Nisar Ali

KHAPLU, Pakistan: Two mountaineers from Pakistan have set new climbing records as they scaled the world’s 10th-highest mountain in northwest Nepal on Monday.

At 8,091 meters, Mount Annapurna is one of 14 eight-thousanders, a small group of difficult peaks above 8,000 meters. It is widely considered one of the most dangerous climbs due to its difficult terrain and treacherous weather.

Upon reaching its summit on Monday morning, Pakistani climbers Naila Kiani and Shehroze Kashif set new records as the first woman from the South Asian country to reach Annapurna’s peak and the youngest climber to summit 11 out of the world’s 14, 8,000-meter mountains, respectively.

“Naila Kiani has now become the first Pakistani woman to climb Annapurna, while Shehroze has become the youngest mountaineer in the world to summit 11 peaks above 8,000 meters,” Karrar Haidri, secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, said in a statement.

Kiani, who is a banker based in Dubai and mother of two daughters, is now the first Pakistani woman climber to summit four peaks above 8,000 meters, Haidri said.

Kiani has previously summitted K2 (8,611 meters), Gasherbrum I (8,068 meters) and Gasherbrum II (8,035 meters). She went viral on the internet in 2018, after images of her wedding shoot at the K2 base camp were widely shared on social media.

At 21 years old, Kashif is on a quest to summit all 14 eight-thousanders and will be climbing Dhaulagiri next, which is the world’s seventh-highest mountain at 8,167 meters.

“Now after this, he would climb Mount Dhaulagiri. Then he will leave for China (to climb Mount Shishapangma and Cho You),” Kashif’s father, Salman Kashif, told Arab News.

“Six months ago, he was operated on for spinal surgery and we were upset about this expedition due to the surgery. We were very fearful about his trouble,” Salman said.

The family was “awake the whole night” as the young mountaineer climbed Annapurna.

“Though we were worried, but we (were) enjoying it.”

In southwestern Pakistan, piping hot tea fuels late night Ramadan hangouts

Syed Azizuddin prepares tea for customers at his café in Quetta, Pakistan. (AN Photo)
  • Despite rising inflation and chilly weather, Quetta residents throng to tea restaurants after the iftar meal
  • Staying out at chai spots until pre-fast sehri dinner has become a tradition in Quetta and across Pakistan
Updated 17 April 2023
SAADULLAH AKHTER

QUETTA: It was well past midnight when Mohammad Asif sat down with a group of friends at a roadside restaurant in Pakistan’s southwestern Quetta city earlier this week.

Like dozens of others around them, Asif and his friends would remain at the cafe almost until 4 a.m., chatting and laughing over multiple cups of piping hot tea.

In Balochistan’s provincial capital of Quetta, gathering with friends and family at roadside cafes after the fast-breaking evening feast known as iftar and staying out until the pre-fast sehri, or suhoor, meal has become somewhat of a tradition. People arrive at tea restaurants scattered throughout the city after iftar, usually after they are done with voluntary late night prayers known as taraweeh, and remain until dawn.

Pakistan is the largest international tea importer in the world, spending more than $600 million on the product each year. (Supplied)

Indeed, the tradition of post-iftar meets for “chai and gup shup” (tea and gossip) is not just limited to Quetta but prevalent in most major cities of Pakistan.

“After iftar, people often go for outings with friends, with relatives … until sehri, they sit outside, it is a way of passing time for them,” Asif told Arab News at Chai Kada, a famous tea restaurant located on Quetta’s Samungli Road.

‘After iftar, people often go for outings with friends, with relatives ... until sehri, they sit outside, it is a way of passing time for them.’

Mohammed Asif, Quetta local

“Since this is the norm here, we are also following the norm. It gives us energy to sit here with friends,” Asif said, adding: “And tea doubles the energy.”

Pakistan is the largest international tea importer in the world, spending more than $600 million on the product each year. According to the Pakistan Tea Association which represents importers, Pakistan annually imports 250 million kilograms of tea.

Residents enjoy tea at a local tea spot in Quetta, Pakistan, on March 29, 2023. (AN Photo)

But with inflation at a 50-year high in Pakistan, the price of one kilogram of tea has risen to Rs1,700 ($5.99) this year from Rs1,400 last year, forcing tea restaurants to hike the price of a cup of tea from Rs60 to Rs80 in Ramadan.

Despite the inflationary pressures and Quetta’s chilly weather, people still throng to restaurants late into the night, with vendors and waiters saying they have to double their supplies of tea and milk to keep up with demand.

“On normal days, we order 100 kilograms of milk for our hotel but in Ramadan, we increase the milk order to 200 kilograms from dairy farms because of the rush of customers who come after taraweeh prayers.” Khursheed Ahmed, a 25-year-old tea maker at Chai Kada, told Arab News.

As the tea keeps flowing, the customers keep showing up.

Tandoori chai ready to be served to customers in Quetta, Pakistan on March 29, 2023. (AN Photo)

“We have 18 types of tea on our menu but Kashmiri chai, tandoori chai, green tea, coffee and chocolate chai are the most favorite items in Ramadan,” the owner of Chai Kada, Syed Azizuddin, told Arab News, saying that people loved their tea with a side of paratha, a type of oily flatbread.

“Our matka chai (served in clay cups) is the most famous,” Ahmed, the tea maker, said. “We also serve 10-12 types of parathas and drinks, including Kashmiri tea, coffee, green tea, lemon tea, but the best of all is matka chai, tandoori and raisin tea.”

Behind Ahmed, another tea maker brewed black tea in milk, sweetened it with dollops of sugar and added aromatic herbs and spices before pouring it into individual clay mugs and topping each serving off with a scoop of steamed milk.

As he rushed to serve the order to a table full of young men, another party of almost 20 people arrived at the cafe.

“In Quetta, 100 percent people fast in Ramadan and they stay outside until sehri time,” Azizuddin said. “They go back home at the time of sehri, so this is why there is such a rush at our hotels.”

 

 

Slow start on World Bank reform angers climate-hit countries
Slow start on World Bank reform angers climate-hit countries

Slow start on World Bank reform angers climate-hit countries
  • Growing demands for powerful financial institutions to change their lending practices so that less-wealthy nations can afford to harden themselves against rising seas
WASHINGTON: The World Bank meetings were supposed to be a first step in a new era of affordable loans for developing nations hard hit by climate change like Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s Barbados, one of many Caribbean islands battered by worsening hurricanes.
But if this was a new era, the World Bank meetings that closed Sunday in Washington left Mottley feeling much like she did in the old one — sidelined by wealthy nations that balked at either providing more money themselves or significantly changing the lending rules for existing funds. And increasingly, beyond angry.
“I get really furious,” Mottley said, when hearing “that people are not ready, or people want to kick the ball down the road.”
She spoke at sessions held by the non-profit Rockefeller Foundation in conjunction with the World Bank meetings, where Mottley and some African leaders detailed the growing human and financial cost of natural disasters that are growing more relentless as the climate warms: a record-breaking tropical storm that sat over southern Africa for days last month, killing hundreds; tens of thousands of deaths from years of failed rains in the Horn of Africa; a formal declaration from Italy this month of a refugee emergency.
“How much more must happen?” Mottley asked. “How many more people must lose their lives?“
With a World Bank head appointed by former President Donald Trump on his way out, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and others have been pledging a World Bank climate overhaul.
Momentum — and demands — have been growing for the World Bank and other powerful global and regional financial institutions to change their lending practices so that less-wealthy nations can afford to harden themselves against rising seas, worsening storms and other extremes of climate change. Developing nations also need help with the big investments it would take to move their economies away from climate-damaging coal and petroleum.
But so far, the governments with the biggest say, including the US, have been reluctant to put more of their own money into lending. As a group, they’ve also shied away from some of the changes in lending rules encouraged by Yellen and some others, fearing any move that could risk the World Bank’s AAA credit rating and make borrowing more expensive.
And looking ahead, advocates of freeing far more climate funding for countries primarily in the southern hemisphere worry no one is putting together the big tough plan that will turn lending-reform talk into action.
Some climate advocates expressed exasperation at one of the sole concrete steps approved by World Bank member countries at last week’s meetings: reducing the bank’s mandated ratio of equity to loans from 20 percent to 19 percent. That 1 percent percent tweak is expected to free about $4 billion a year for more lending.
The figure pales next to the $2.4 trillion that World Bank officials estimate developing nations need, in public and private funds, each year for the next seven to deal with climate change, pandemics and conflicts.
Developing nations complain — accurately — that the United States, Europe, China and other bigger economies have caused most of the climate damage and are leaving poorer nations to deal with the results.
The cost ranges from the Pacific island of Vanuatu struggling to move dozens of villages to higher ground to Pakistan dealing with sustained floods last year that covered a third of the country.
Global inflation and the strong US dollar have increased the debt burden on global and regional development loans in just the past year. Barbados’ interest rates on existing development loans soared, such as with an IMF loan whose rate went from 1.07 percent to 3.9 percent, Mottley said. She has spearheaded a World Bank lending-reform agenda, called the Bridgetown Initiative, by developing nations.
The US and other wealthy nations never made good on an old pledge to provide $100 billion a year in climate funding for developing nations by 2020.
US climate envoy John Kerry and other Biden administration officials make clear they see no point in asking a Republican-heavy Congress for that kind of money to give other countries for climate change.
Instead, the administration wanted to see how much money it could free up for developing countries with tweaks like the 1 percent cut in the equity-to-loan ratio, said Scott Morris, a former deputy assistant treasury secretary for development finance, now at the Center for Global Development research group.
Yellen last week called that move “responsibly stretching the balance sheet.” She promised discussions on “many more” procedural moves in the months to come.
There’s an argument, though, that Republicans in Congress would be more receptive to appropriating money for the World Bank, and that the Biden administration “ought to be willing to make the ask of Congress for this,” Morris said. The administration didn’t seem to anticipate “the degree of backlash” from developing countries against the modest steps so far, he said.
The World Bank and IMF spring meetings were the start of a series of upcoming global gatherings that advocates hope will build momentum toward significant action on emissions cuts and climate finance. They culminate with the annual UN climate talks in Dubai in November and December.
But climate is a “crisis that is obviously proving itself hard to adequately describe to people in a way that actually motivates them,” Kerry said at another side event to the World Bank and IMF meetings.
Evoking what international climate bodies say will be increasing flows of climate refugees worldwide, Kerry cited a 2015 refugee crisis in Europe, and the surge of nationalist and far-right political parties that followed.
“And the anger that my colleagues here, particularly Mia Mottley, have described is going to grow if we don’t respond,” Kerry said. “You’ve seen nothing compared to what is going to happen if we don’t respond more rapidly.”

Macron speaks: French leader aims to calm pension storm
Macron speaks: French leader aims to calm pension storm

Macron speaks: French leader aims to calm pension storm
  • Opponents of the unpopular pension reform are calling for people to bang pots and pans outside government offices during Macron’s address
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron is aiming to calm public anger that threatens the ambitions of his remaining four years in power with a first televised address to the nation on Monday since he enacted protest-igniting pension reforms.
The evening address kicks off a likely arduous battle for the second-term president to repair the damage done to his public image and legislative plans by forcing through an increase in France’s retirement age from 62 to 64.
Opponents of the unpopular reform called for people to bang pots and pans outside government offices during the address, with the rallying cry: “Macron won’t listen to us? We won’t listen to him!”
Weakened in parliament, where his camp lost its absolute majority in legislative elections last year, Macron’s government needs to reconstruct alliances of lawmakers to push ahead with his legislative program. That’s likely to be an uphill task in the uproarious climate of protest sparked by his retirement changes that pick at France’s cherished social safety net.
Labor unions that have been at the forefront of protests, mobilizing millions of marchers in 12 days of nationwide demonstrations and strikes since January, are vowing to fight on. They called for another mass protest on May 1, which is International Workers’ Day.
The pension changes were enacted into law Saturday, after months of upheaval, the day after the country’s constitutional body rejected some parts of the legislation but approved the higher minimum retirement age.
That key change — central to Macron’s plan and the focus of opponents’ protests — was intended to be a showcase measure of Macron’s second term. But it has come at significant cost to Macron: Opinion polls show the president’s popularity has plunged to its lowest level in four years.
His government argued that requiring people to work two years more before qualifying for a pension was needed to keep the pension system afloat as the population ages. Opponents proposed raising taxes on the wealthy or employers instead.

