Saudi basketball player opens door for next generation of female 'ballers'

Saudi basketball player opens door for next generation of female ‘ballers’
Dareen Sabban joined Al-Ahli in January 2023. (Supplied)
Saudi basketball player opens door for next generation of female ‘ballers’
Dareen Sabban in action for Al-Ahli. (Supplied)
Saudi basketball player opens door for next generation of female ‘ballers’
Al-Ahli play in the Saudi Premier League for women. (Supplied)
Updated 18 April 2023
Michelle Kuehn

Saudi basketball player opens door for next generation of female ‘ballers’

Saudi basketball player opens door for next generation of female ‘ballers’
  • Dareen Sabban plays for Al-Ahli Club in women’s Saudi Basketball Premier League
Updated 18 April 2023
Michelle Kuehn

RIYADH: Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark recently made headlines in the basketball world when an on-court spat saw TV ratings for the LSU-Iowa national championship obliterate records as 9.9 million viewers tuned in.

The controversy, combined with some spectacular talent on display and exciting games, ensured the two players put women’s basketball on the map, generating new fans.

Building a legacy in sport starts with trailblazers that can generate that type of interest, the ones who aspire to inspire, and play for the love of the game.

That is what several talented players in the Saudi Basketball Premier League are hoping to do for the women’s game in the Kingdom.

At 5-foot 4 inches tall, Dareen Sabban is not your typical basketball player.

Hailing from Jeddah, she did not grow up playing basketball in the backyard with her brothers, nor was sport a part of her life at all. Sabban first picked up a basketball when she was 17 years old starting university, where she ended up playing a number of sports.

She said: “I fell in love with basketball more than any of the other sports. By the end of university, I had decided I wanted to pursue basketball more seriously. I practised harder and started participating in competitions.”

After representing the Jeddah Swish Basketball Academy, and coaching youngsters, she was approached by Al-Ahli Club and joined the Saudi Basketball Premier League.

“I heard of people signing up with the clubs, but I never thought I would be one of them. It was very surreal when everything became official. I am super happy and excited to be a part of this club – and my favorite color is green, so it’s a perfect match,” the 29-year-old added.

Sabban joined the Al-Ahli Club in January, and the newly formed women’s basketball league began its season in February.

Although the campaign only lasts three months, the teams’ training continues all year round. By day, Sabban works full time as a senior advertising executive, and by evening she has her hands full shooting hoops, spending six days a week on the court; training, playing friendly games, and league matches.

The development of sport in the Kingdom is part of the Vision 2030 reform plan to offer a fulfilling and healthy life under the strategic objective of a vibrant society.

Saudi Arabia has made it clear that sport is an important pillar to a community’s health and actively supports gender equality across the board. Sabban is among many other female players who have just joined the league and got the ball rolling.

She said: “I want to inspire the new generation to do what they love. I am blessed to be one of the first to play in the official women’s league, the Saudi Games, and to open the door for all females. I am grateful for that.

“I will keep playing harder to represent the Al-Ahli Club in the best way possible and make them proud. So, they can tell my story to the next generation of basketball players.”

Similar to all the clubs in the league, Al-Ahli’s hope is to come out on top every season, but just as importantly, it aims to build strong teams that generate growth for the benefit of the league and its players.

“Al Ahli Club has been great, they are very supportive and provide everything we need,” Sabban added.

And she highlighted the support of her family and the Al-Ahli fans.

“Some people ask me for pictures, some ask to follow me on social media, and they tell me how I inspire them, alhamdulillah this means the world to me.

“The crowds at our games are amazing, I love them. Obviously, I feel a little nervous, but I am starting to get used to that type of competitive atmosphere now and really enjoy it.”

Her path has not been without its challenges, however, and not everyone accepted her decision to play sport professionally.

Sabban said: “At first the challenges were based on the lack of female coaches, and it was new to everyone, so it seemed weird.

“Thankfully my family, they are different, and they didn’t stop me from doing what makes me happy. They come to my games or ask for the link to watch the matches live.

“But there are others who believe that basketball is for men, and they criticize me for my choices, but I don’t care as long as I have my parents, sisters, and brothers with me, that is all I need.”

Sabban aims to win and represent her club well, so that more players will take up the sport, while at the same time building a strong fan base.

In the long term, she hopes to play for the Saudi national team and make her mark internationally for the Kingdom.

“I love everything about basketball, every single moment,” she added.

Topics: basketball Saudi Arabia

Al-Hilal dealt major blow as goalkeeper Al-Owais is ruled out of derby against Al-Nassr

Al-Hilal dealt major blow as goalkeeper Al-Owais is ruled out of derby against Al-Nassr
Updated 18 April 2023
Arab News

Al-Hilal dealt major blow as goalkeeper Al-Owais is ruled out of derby against Al-Nassr

Al-Hilal dealt major blow as goalkeeper Al-Owais is ruled out of derby against Al-Nassr
  • The Saudi No. 1 is out for 3 weeks after hurting his shoulder in training
Updated 18 April 2023
Arab News

Al-Hilal have been dealt a major blow ahead of Tuesday night’s Riyadh Derby against Al-Nassr after goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais was ruled out for three weeks with an injury picked up on Sunday.

The club’s official Twitter account revealed that the Saudi No. 1 injured his shoulder ligaments and will now undergo a rehabilitation program that will rule him out of the match against the team sitting second in the Roshn Saudi League table.

Al-Owais was one of Saudi Arabia’s standout players at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and performed heroically in the historic 2-1 win over eventual champions Argentina at Lusail Stadium.

Al-Hilal’s hopes of retaining the league title are slim as they sit in fourth place with 46 points, 10 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad and seven behind Al-Nassr, with seven matches of the season left.

Topics: football Al-Hilal Roshn Saudi League

Riyadh Derby sees Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal eyeing different priorities

Riyadh Derby sees Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal eyeing different priorities
Updated 18 April 2023
John Duerden

Riyadh Derby sees Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal eyeing different priorities

Riyadh Derby sees Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal eyeing different priorities
  • Second-place Al-Nassr desperate for win to keep title hopes alive as the reigning champions look toward cup competitions
Updated 18 April 2023
John Duerden

The Riyadh Derby is always a huge affair and Tuesday’s is bigger than most. The situation for Al-Nassr is simple — win no matter the cost. For Al-Hilal however, it is a little more complicated and there is the question as to whether temporary local bragging rights are more important than crucial cup games later this month.

A win for Al-Nassr and their megastar Cristiano Ronaldo at the home of their biggest rivals would put them level on points at the top with leaders Al-Ittihad, though the Jeddah giants will have a game in hand.

Al-Hilal are now 10 points off the pace and know that top spot is realistically out of reach, but this could still be a season-defining game. Whatever happens, there is bound to be many talking points and there is always controversy surrounding the fixture — whether it is Al-Hilal defender Ali Al-Bulaihi planting a blue flag in the center circle after a win in the Asian Champions League, or Talisca’s delighted goal celebration in front of Hilal fans.

Ronaldo will get his first taste of one of Asia’s biggest derbies to go alongside El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona, the Manchester Derby and the Derby D’Italia between Juventus and Inter Milan and many other major clashes.

Games against Al-Hilal, the most successful team in Saudi Arabia and Asia with 18 league title and four continental championships respectively, are never easy but that makes victories all the sweeter. It becomes a bigger deal because this is the first game since Al-Nassr parted company with coach Rudi Garcia last week. The Frenchman may have had the Yellows second in the table but there were reports that Ronaldo was not enamored of Garcia’s methods. It does not matter now as there is a temporary coach in charge in Dinko Jelicic, the Croatian moving up from the under-19 team to take charge of the senior squad. If ever there was a time for that new coach bounce, it is now.

It is quite a leap for the 49-year-old. If Al-Nassr lose and Al-Ittihad win their next league game, there will be six points between the top two with just six remaining. It would be almost all over which means that an Al-Nassr win would not only be widely celebrated by their fans, but would show everyone, both inside and outside of the club, that they have what it takes to become champions for the first time since 2019.

Ronaldo’s presence will be pivotal. Unlike the coach who has surely never been in charge for a club game of this magnitude, the former Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus star has won almost everything there is to win and has played hundreds of times on the biggest of stages.

As well as his goalscoring abilities — he has managed 11 in 10 league games so far in the Roshn Saudi League — the 38-year-old’s leadership skills will be crucial. More than any other player in the world, Ronaldo has been there and done that and needs to do it once more, especially when the tactician in charge is relatively inexperienced.

Al-Hilal are in a very different situation. After just one point from the last three games — the latest of which was a defeat at the hands of bottom team Al-Batin — the champions know that there is not going to be a repeat of last season when coach Ramon Diaz led them on an amazing run that overturned Al-Ittihad’s 16-point lead. Now they are 10 points behind the Jeddah giants and have played a game more.

The problem for Diaz is that there is a King’s Cup semifinal against Al-Ittihad next Sunday and the first leg of the Asian Champions League final against Urawa Reds of Japan the week after that.

Now that the league title is no longer a realistic target for Al-Hilal, there will likely be a clear switch in focus from the league to their massive upcoming cup games.

Yet losing to Al-Nassr, and potentially helping their rivals win the title, is a painful prospect just as defeating them and almost derailing their challenge would be delicious. The Argentine boss knows that finishing third or fourth can be terminal for Al-Hilal coaches and will not want to add to the pressure that is building up around him. It is quite a conundrum.

The injury situation is starting to improve. Wide man Salem Al-Dawsari may make the bench while Yasser Al-Shahrani did just that last time around. Ali Al-Bulaihi is still recovering, though Diaz is slowly starting to get more options especially as Colombian midfielder Gustavo Cuellar returns from suspension, and much depends on in-form striker Odion Ighalo.

Al-Nassr are better off. The games have been coming at a much more leisurely pace for the Yellows, with their last match, a 0-0 draw with Al-Fayha, taking place a full nine days ago. And there is good news in that central defenders Abdulelah Al-Amri and Alvaro Gonzalez are fit to play.

Al-Hilal have a coach who has been here before yet has eyes on other prizes, while knowing just how important this game is. Al-Nassr have just lost their boss but have Cristiano Ronaldo. It is another edition of this Riyadh Derby and one that is unmissable.

Topics: football Al-Nassr Al-Hilal

Saudi national cricket team arrives in Nepal ahead of 2023 ACC Premier Cup

Saudi national cricket team arrives in Nepal ahead of 2023 ACC Premier Cup
Updated 17 April 2023
Rashid Hassan

Saudi national cricket team arrives in Nepal ahead of 2023 ACC Premier Cup

Saudi national cricket team arrives in Nepal ahead of 2023 ACC Premier Cup
  • The tournament, which runs from April 18 to May 1, is final stage of qualification for the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan in September
  • The Kingdom’s players will face Malaysia in their opening match on April 20, then Qatar on April 22, Nepal on April 24 and Oman on April 26
Updated 17 April 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The Saudi national cricket team flew into Nepal on Monday ahead of the 2023 ACC Men’s Premier Cup, which begins on Tuesday.

The competition is an integral part of the Asian Cricket Council’s new pathway structure, serving as the final stage of qualification for the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan, which itself is a preparatory tournament for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India

Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation CEO Tariq Ziad Sagga confirmed to Arab News that the team had arrived safely in Kathmandu, three days ahead of their first match.

Earlier, in a message posted on its official Twitter account, the federation said: “The Saudi National team is heading to Nepal to participate in the ACC Premier Cup, which will be held from April 18 to May 1. Good luck champions.”

The 10 competing nations will compete in two groups of five, with the top two from each qualifying for the semi-finals.

“Just one more day to go!” the ACC said on Monday in a message posted on Twitter. “The highly anticipated ACC Men’s Premier Cup will begin tomorrow in Nepal. Ten teams will be fighting for the crown — the winner will directly progress to the 2023 Men’s Asia Cup!”

Schedule for the 2023 ACC Premier Cup. (SACF)

Saudi Arabia are in Group A and their first match in the tournament will be against Malaysia at the Mulpani Ground in Kathmandu on April 20. In their remaining group-stage matches the Saudis will face Qatar on April 22, Nepal on April 24 and Oman on April 26. The teams in Group B are the UAE, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore and Bahrain.

The semi-finals will be played on April 29, the third-place play-off on April 30 and the final on May 1.

The 16th Asia Cup is scheduled to take place in September. The matches will be played as 50-over one day internationals. Six teams will compete, with the winners of the Premier Cup joining the five full members of the ACC: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Topics: 2023 ACC Men’s Premier Cup Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation Tariq Ziad Sagga nepal

Saudi Arabia's coat of arms, flag, palm tree inspire new national team football shirt design

Saudi Arabia’s coat of arms, flag, palm tree inspire new national team football shirt design
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s coat of arms, flag, palm tree inspire new national team football shirt design

Saudi Arabia’s coat of arms, flag, palm tree inspire new national team football shirt design
  • Bilal Fares, adidas MENA general manager, talks to Arab News about the Green Falcons’ new outfit, involvement in women’s sport and future plans in the region
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News

Last month saw the release of the new Saudi Arabia men’s and women’s national football team shirts by adidas to much acclaim.

Arab News spoke to Bilal Fares, adidas MENA general manager, about the new design and plans by the German sports brand for football and sports in the region.

On the design of the new Saudi Arabia national team shirts

Together with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, our aim is to convey a sense of vitality, prosperity and elegance through the jersey’s design, which is why we incorporated gold-like accents, adding a premium feel that will make the jersey stand out both on and off the field.

The home kit design is inspired by the Kingdom’s coat of arms, the palm tree, while the away jersey is inspired by the country’s flag. The goal was to create a design that embodied the country’s aspirations and growth.

Furthermore, we ensured that the women’s national team’s home kit embodies a unique design that sets the women’s national team apart, by creating a slight variation of the palm tree. This comes as the women’s team were recently announced as an official FIFA-ranked nation for the first time in their history.

On the unveiling of the shirt in the desert

We wanted to reveal the new kit in an unconventional way, honoring its true essence as a representation of Saudi’s football community and the Kingdom’s heritage.

Working closely with SAFF, we were inspired to create a campaign film that embodies the country’s goals and pillars. The film titled “Weaved As One,” showcased the players’ journey as they presented the new kits to different communities, joined in their celebrations, and recreated the iconic national team photo with each group. The campaign conveyed the message that in Saudi Arabia, whether you are a national player or a member of a local community, everyone is “Weaved As One.”

On the 2022 World Cup’s impact on football in the GCC region

The 2022 World Cup has undoubtedly put the spotlight on football in the GCC region and showcased the passion and enthusiasm that fans in this region have for the sport. The event has provided an opportunity for people around the world to experience the unique culture and hospitality of the region.

adidas, being an advocate of inclusivity in the sports industry, seized the chance presented by the 2022 FIFA World Cup to underscore our unwavering commitment to diversity and cultural appreciation. The tournament's official match ball, “Al-Rihla,” was a testament to this pursuit. Inspired by the architecture, iconic boats, and the flag of Qatar, adidas created a ball that resonated deeply to the region, local fans and cultural identity.

Moreover, the 2022 World Cup has provided a platform for football in the GCC region to showcase its talent on the global stage. With teams from the region participating in the World Cup, fans around the world have been exposed to the skills and style of play of players from this region, which could lead to greater interest in football and more opportunities for players from the region to play at a higher level.

On partnering with regional football federations

With football becoming one of the top sports practiced in the region, we are honored to partner with federations that further enhances adidas’ footballing credibility.

For instance, our partnership with SAFF targets the very top of the Saudi football pyramid, continuing the brand’s commitment to growing football in Saudi and signing several high-profile footballers such as national team captain Salman Al-Faraj, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Abdulelah Almalki and women’s national team player Farah Jefry.

We also have our partnership with Egypt’s most successful club, Al-Ahly. As a brand we have a deeply rooted history with the club, having been their first official sponsor in 1981, and it was a proud moment for us to rekindle the partnership last year, in what is such an important time for the club.

We believe that through sport we have the power to change lives, and through this partnership we have a shared ambition to bring this mantra to life across the city of Cairo by inspiring the next generation of young girls and boys who love playing this beautiful game.

On what adidas looks for in their athletes

The brand seeks athletes who want to inspire the next generation of young talent, and who live and breathe our brand mantra of Impossible Is Nothing.

For instance, female Saudi football player Farah Jefry exemplifies these values through her unwavering determination and perseverance. She has overcome cultural barriers and emerged as a top scorer in the inaugural women’s league, proving that aspirations can be achieved. Farah serves as an inspiration to all aspiring athletes, particularly those facing similar challenges. Her success not only benefits her personally but also helps pave the way for future generations of women in sports.

By recognizing and supporting athletes like Farah, adidas strives to create an equal playing field for all, encouraging individuals to chase their dreams and reach their full potential, regardless of their circumstances, making their impossible, possible.

On promoting women’s sport in the region

Our involvement in enhancing women’s sports in the region is driven by our belief in the transformative power of sports and its accessibility to all. As a proud partner of SAFF, we share a common goal of using sports as a means of fostering growth and inclusion. Together, we are committed to opening football to all, as it is an important step in inspiring the next generation of up-and-coming young female footballers across the Kingdom.

Furthermore, adidas is dedicated to promoting women’s sports in the region through ongoing investments and initiatives. We are thrilled to have played a part in the recent achievement of Saudi Arabia’s women’s team becoming an official FIFA-ranked nation, and we take pride in being part of the journey in transforming women’s football. Our aim is to pave the way for future success in the sport, and we will continue to actively support its growth and development in the region.

Moreover, we partner with a host of female athletes and ambassadors across the region with the ambition of supporting them in their sporting journey while inspiring young girls to get involved in sports. An example of this is our partnership with Qatar track and field athlete, Mariam Farid.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia wins bid to host 2024 World Fencing Championship for Juniors and Youth

Saudi Arabia wins bid to host 2024 World Fencing Championship for Juniors and Youth
Updated 16 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia wins bid to host 2024 World Fencing Championship for Juniors and Youth

Saudi Arabia wins bid to host 2024 World Fencing Championship for Juniors and Youth
  • Riyadh is the venue to feature 1,500 athletes from 100 countries
  • Sport is growing in the nation, says chairman of the organization
Updated 16 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The International Fencing Federation has announced that Saudi Arabia has won the bid to host the 2024 World Fencing Championship for Juniors and Youth, one of the sporting code’s biggest contests.

The announcement was made at this year’s event in Bulgaria, that took place from 1 to 9 April. The decision itself was taken at last November’s IFF general assembly.

Next year’s event will feature over 1,500 male and female athletes representing more than 100 countries, and more than 400 administrative and technical staff, including referees and coaches.

Ahmed Al-Sabban, chairman of the Saudi Fencing Federation’s board of directors, thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for supporting the bid and sports in general in the Kingdom.

Al-Sabban also thanked Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, the Kingdom’s sports minister and chairman of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, for backing other contests including the 2016 Asian Fencing Championship for Juniors and Youth in Dammam and the 2019 Asian Fencing Tour for Juniors in Riyadh.

Al-Sabban praised the Saudi fencing community, including families, athletes, coaches, referees and administrators for helping to grow the sport.

Topics: fencing

