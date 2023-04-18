You are here

  • Home
  • Prague to send repaired art damaged by Daesh home to Syria

Prague to send repaired art damaged by Daesh home to Syria

Prague to send repaired art damaged by Daesh home to Syria
A woman looks at one of twenty artefacts repaired by Czech art restorers after being damaged during the civil war in Syria in the exhibition at Prague’s National Museum, Apr. 18, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jbnhx

Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

Prague to send repaired art damaged by Daesh home to Syria

Prague to send repaired art damaged by Daesh home to Syria
  • Syrian government forces retook control of Palmyra in 2017 after the city had served as a stage for public executions, with many of its famed landmarks destroyed by Daesh
  • Inspired by previous cooperation with Sudan and Afghanistan, the museum brought the artefacts from Syria in 2022 and its team of six restorers took a year to repair them
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

PRAGUE: Twenty artefacts repaired by Czech art restorers after being damaged during the civil war in Syria are on display at Prague’s National Museum before their return back home next month.
The objects include three limestone funerary portraits from the UNESCO-listed ancient site of Palmyra, which were damaged by Daesh group militants who took the city by force in 2015.
“Things get damaged by fighting, on purpose for ideological reasons, or by local people looking for something to sell,” National Museum director Michal Lukes told AFP.
“These portraits were all smashed with metal hammers,” he added at the “Restored Face” exhibition.
Syrian government forces retook control of Palmyra in 2017 after the city had served as a stage for public executions, with many of its famed landmarks destroyed by the Daesh group.
Inspired by previous cooperation with Sudan and Afghanistan, the National Museum brought the twenty artefacts from Syria in 2022 and its team of six restorers took a year to repair them.
“There are metal, bronze and iron objects and the funerary portraits from Palmyra,” said Lukes.
The exhibits include a gold-coated pin from 1600-1200 BC, bronze razors and a knife, as well as bronze and copper statuettes of ancient gods.
Prague’s National Museum has been cooperating with Syria’s Directorate General for Antiquities and Museums since 2017.
“We started to help them by supplying material which was indispensable for them to maintain, conserve, transport and treat artefacts mainly from war zones,” said Lukes.
The cooperation led to the creation of a joint archaeological team working near the western Syrian city of Latakia.
After the month-long exhibition, the artefacts will return to Syria by the end of May, Lukes said.
“I hope the situation in Syria has calmed down enough so that they won’t be damaged again,” he told AFP.
“The exhibition is a memento not only of Syria, but of all countries in the world where a war is raging and monuments are being damaged,” Lukes added.

Topics: Prague Daesh Syria

Related

Syrian arts, culture festival opens in London
Lifestyle
Syrian arts, culture festival opens in London
Syria unearths stunning Roman-era mosaic
Middle-East
Syria unearths stunning Roman-era mosaic

Watch: ‘We are introducing new culture,’ Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna says of Coachella performance 

Watch: ‘We are introducing new culture,’ Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna says of Coachella performance 
Updated 18 April 2023
Raffi Boghosian

Watch: ‘We are introducing new culture,’ Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna says of Coachella performance 

Watch: ‘We are introducing new culture,’ Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna says of Coachella performance 
Updated 18 April 2023
Raffi Boghosian

LOS ANGELES: “We are introducing a new culture and we are making sure that everybody hears us, everywhere from all around the world,” Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna, who became the first artist to perform a full set in Arabic at California’s Coachella festival, told Arab News.  

The singer will hit the stage once again at the two-weekend music festival on April 22.   

Coachella is a popular music festival that is held annually in Indio, California. Elyanna, who is famous for her songs “Ghareeb Alay,” “Ala Bali” and “Ana Lahale” with Canadian Lebanese singer Massari, also set a precedent as the first Palestinian artist to perform at the event. 

“Coachella is the biggest festival in the world and… there’s going to be Arabic singing and Arabic language there and tabla and all the fun stuff our culture has…” the Los Angeles-based singer said.  

In an Instagram post, Elyanna told her fans: “I’m so grateful to sing my language and bring my culture my music , and my dancing to a festival like @Coachella.” 

The singer is aiming high and working hard and has been working on recording new music for her fans. 

“Right now, I’m working on an album that I’m very excited about. It’s very different. I feel like it’s like the real Elyanna. So, I’m very excited,” she told Arab News.  

Elyanna’s music is a mix of Arabic and Western beats, something that the singer ascribes to her multinational upbringing.  

She began singing at a young age, and, after moving from Nazareth to the United States at 15. She was discovered by fellow Palestinian musician and producer Nasri Atweh, marking the start of her career. 

“He introduced me to Sal (Lebanese Canadian entrepreneur Wassim Slaiby, who is the CEO of record label XO and the manager of Canadian superstar The Weeknd). I remember I sang “At Last” to Sal. He was very impressed. I was very nervous, too. And then I met Massari, and we made ‘Ana Lahale,’ which is such a crazy thing,” she recalled. 

“The hardest thing in my career, which also happens to be the most enjoyable, is being myself,” she added. “There are no rules when it comes to that. I am always revealing my truest self through my music.” 

Topics: Elyanna Coachella 2023

Egyptian filmmaker Haya Khairat to win cinematography award at Cannes Film Fest  

Egyptian filmmaker Haya Khairat to win cinematography award at Cannes Film Fest  
Updated 18 April 2023
Arab News

Egyptian filmmaker Haya Khairat to win cinematography award at Cannes Film Fest  

Egyptian filmmaker Haya Khairat to win cinematography award at Cannes Film Fest  
Updated 18 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Egyptian filmmaker Haya Khairat will be given the Angénieux Special Encouragement Award at the Cannes Film Festival, she announced on Instagram this week.  

“Grateful, happy and humbled beyond words to be selected for an @angenieuxlenses encouragement award this year alongside the great DOP Barry Ackroyd taking place at the @festivaldecannes,” she captioned her post.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Haya Khairat (@hayawkhairat)

The Angénieux Special Encouragement Award, which was launched in 2018, highlights young talents of cinematography.  

Khairat said it is a “dream come true” to be there. 

“This is only the start, won’t stop till my film gets screened there one day,” she wrote.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Haya Khairat (@hayawkhairat)

Khairat’s debut film “Dark Chocolate” won the Audience’s Best Short Film Award at the Cairo International Film Festival in 2019.  

The award’s previous recipients include Cecile Zhang from China in 2018, Modhura Palit from India in 2019, Pamela Albarran from Mexico in 2021 and Evelin van Rei from the Netherlands in 2022. 

Topics: Haya Khairat Cannes Film Festival

Who’s Who: Khalid bin Faisal Al-Sehli, deputy minister of protocol affairs at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Khalid bin Faisal Al-Sehli
Khalid bin Faisal Al-Sehli
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News

Who’s Who: Khalid bin Faisal Al-Sehli, deputy minister of protocol affairs at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Khalid bin Faisal Al-Sehli
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News

Khalid bin Faisal Al-Sehli is the deputy minister of protocol affairs at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a position to which he was appointed in 2021.

Before taking on his current role, Al-Sehli was the minister plenipotentiary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2014.

In the same year, Al-Sehli also served as the Saudi ambassador to the Republic of Turkmenistan.

Prior to taking on these roles, he was the adviser to the office of the deputy minister of foreign affairs and to the Foreign Ministry’s undersecretary for protocol affairs.

Early on in his career, Al-Sehli participated in many international and local conferences and forums as a representative of Saudi Arabia in official delegations.

He began his career as a political figure in 1993 when he was appointed to the post of diplomatic attache in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Over the course of his career, Al-Sehli served in various positions in different Saudi embassies around the world, including in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Ottawa in Canada, the Thai capital Bangkok, and in Kuwait.

Al-Sehli holds a bachelor’s degree in political sciences from King Saud University in Riyadh, and a postgraduate diploma in political sciences from the Diplomatic Studies Institute in Riyadh. Al-Sehli speaks four languages: Arabic, English, French, and Russian.

The deputy minister for protocol affairs has maintained strong diplomatic relations with the countries he has served in as ambassador, including the Republic of Turkmenistan.

In July 2021, Al-Sehli met with the ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Kingdom, Orazmuhamed Chariyev, in Riyadh to discuss ongoing diplomatic relations.

 

 

Topics: Who’s Who

Related

Alzahra Hamideddin
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Alzahra Hamideddin, senior marketing manager at Prince Mohammed bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship
Who’s Who: Jayesh Maganlal, chief information and digital officer at ROSHN Real Estate
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Jayesh Maganlal, chief information and digital officer at ROSHN Real Estate

Red Sea Film Fest CEO Mohammed Al-Turki unveils poster for Johnny Depp’s ‘Jeanne du Barry’

Red Sea Film Fest CEO Mohammed Al-Turki unveils poster for Johnny Depp’s ‘Jeanne du Barry’
Updated 16 April 2023
Arab News

Red Sea Film Fest CEO Mohammed Al-Turki unveils poster for Johnny Depp’s ‘Jeanne du Barry’

Red Sea Film Fest CEO Mohammed Al-Turki unveils poster for Johnny Depp’s ‘Jeanne du Barry’
Updated 16 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Mohammed Al-Turki, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival, unveiled the poster for Hollywood star Johnny Deep’s period drama “Jeanne du Barry,” which was backed by the Saudi festival, on Saturday. 

The RSIFF is providing post-production support for French director Maïwenn’s drama — the first time the foundation has co-produced a French movie. 

Maïwenn stars as the titular 18th-century courtesan Madame du Barry opposite Depp, who plays King Louis XV. 

Al-Turki shared two posters: an over the shoulder picture of each of the stars standing opposite each other. 

The film will screen at the Cannes Film Festival, Al-Turki said in his Instagram post. 

Since its creation in 2019, the Red Sea Film Foundation has supported the development, production, and post-production of 170 films from the Arab world and Africa. 

In a statement, the festival said backing “Jeanne du Barry” was part of its “ongoing mission to support distinctive filmmaking and champion visionary female talent both on and behind the camera from around the world.”

Topics: Cannes Film Festival Jeanne du Barry Johnny Depp

Arab-American artists: Hend Al-Mansour — ‘I want to give women their place and voice’’ 

Arab-American artists: Hend Al-Mansour — ‘I want to give women their place and voice’’ 
Updated 15 April 2023
Rawaa Talass

Arab-American artists: Hend Al-Mansour — ‘I want to give women their place and voice’’ 

Arab-American artists: Hend Al-Mansour — ‘I want to give women their place and voice’’ 
  • The second in our series focusing on contemporary Arab-American artists in honor of Arab-American Heritage Month
Updated 15 April 2023
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: Saudi doctor-turned-artist Hend Al-Mansour is the eldest of 12 children. Initially, she did not seem destined to make a career in the arts, instead becoming a doctor. But, she says, “I was born with an inclination towards art.”  

She remembers being three years old and watching her mom drawing. “I think my mother was the first one who introduced me to art,” she tells Arab News. “I just continued doing it all my life, even when I was studying medicine. My textbooks were full of drawings.”   

Hend Al-Mansour painting her mural “Faces of Minneapolis,” 2022. (Supplied)

Al-Mansour traveled to Cairo to study medicine when she was just 16, later returning to Saudi Arabia, where she worked as a general practitioner.  

“Both my parents wanted to educate all their daughters,” says Al-Mansour. “They had this idea of educating girls and (that women should have) their own voices. I got that sense of gender equality from my parents.”  

Mihrab- The Pink House of God. (Supplied)

In 1997, aged 40, Al-Mansour accepted a fellowship at the Mayo Clinic in America, where she has lived ever since. She is based in St. Paul, Minnesota and last year designed a large, vibrant mural there, in memory of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis in May 2020. Entitled “Faces of Minneapolis,” the theme of the mural was healing. Al-Mansour drew five women of different ethnicities and professions — from an artist to a doctor. They sit within a border decorated with Islamic patterns and the charming flowers of Minnesota.  

The portrayal of women is at the heart of Al-Mansour’s practice, which includes painting, printing, and digital art. “I don’t want to portray women as victims,” she says. “I want to give them their place and voice, especially if I’m talking about historical women.”  

She has previously created intimate chamber-like installations with openings shaped like a mihrab, in which the viewer comes face-to-face with a depicted female. “By having people entering this private space, they are close to these women,” says Al-Mansour. “They know how she feels. She’s human, equal to a man.”  

Topics: Hend Al-Mansour

Latest updates

Eid preparations among Palestinians in full swing in the West Bank
Eid preparations among Palestinians in full swing in the West Bank
Senior US diplomat bids farewell to Saudi Arabia
Senior US diplomat bids farewell to Saudi Arabia
Turkiye’s gas production at new field ‘to reduce foreign dependence’
Turkiye’s gas production at new field ‘to reduce foreign dependence’
Al-Nassr eyeing Zidane as new coach, reports Marca 
Al-Nassr eyeing Zidane as new coach, reports Marca 
For blind Indonesian children, learning Qur’an offers new lease of life
For blind Indonesian children, learning Qur’an offers new lease of life

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.