Ramadan 2023
Ramadan 2023

The secret ingredient that makes Afghan Jalebi Wala a Ramadan favorite at Peshawar's Board Bazar

Sales at the Afghan Jalebi Wala stall at board bazar generally increase during the winter and, especially, ramadan. (AN photo)
Sales at the Afghan Jalebi Wala stall at board bazar generally increase during the winter and, especially, ramadan. (AN photo)
The secret ingredient that makes Afghan Jalebi Wala a Ramadan favorite at Peshawar’s Board Bazar
The picture taken on April 6, 2023, shows Nasratullah cooking Afghan Jalebis at Peshawar's Board Bazar, Pakistan. (AN photo)
The secret ingredient that makes Afghan Jalebi Wala a Ramadan favorite at Peshawar’s Board Bazar
Fazal Khaksar, a worker at the Afghan Jalebi Wala, takes out a whorl of jalebi after dipping it into a sugar syrup in Peshawar's Board Bazar, Pakistan, on April 6, 2023. (AN photo)
The secret ingredient that makes Afghan Jalebi Wala a Ramadan favorite at Peshawar's Board Bazar

Sales at the Afghan Jalebi Wala stall at board bazar generally increase during the winter and, especially, ramadan. (AN photo)
  • The jalebi stall, set up in the early 1980s by a refugee from neighboring Afghanistan, is renowned across the city and as far afield as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
  • Unlike the Pakistani varieties, Afghan jalebis do not contain food coloring and they are thin and round, rather than thick and closely packed
WASIM SAJJAD

PESHAWAR: During the holy month, amid the growing hustle and bustle as iftar approaches, lengthy queues form as people line up to buy their favorite Ramadan treat from the well-known, and much-loved, Afghan Jalebi Wala stall near the entrance to Board Bazar in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar.

The bazar is known to locals as “Waroki Kabul,” or “Mini Kabul,” because the majority of businesses are owned by the families of refugees from Afghanistan, many of whom moved to the area in the late 1970s after the Soviets invaded Pakistan’s neighbor.

As one strolls along the streets of the marketplace, one can hear people speaking in Dari, the most common language in Afghanistan, or Pashto with an Afghan accent. Traditional Afghan attire, including robes and caps, are on display in many shop windows.

During Ramadan, a lot of people come to the bazar for one thing above all else: Jalebi, a sweet snack similar to a funnel cake that is made by piping spirals of slightly fermented batter into hot oil, and then soaking the deep-fried whirls in warm sugar syrup.

The Afghan Jalebi Wala stall was set up by a refugee called Ashiqullah in the early 1980s and became famous across Peshawar and the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province for the quality of its wares.

It is now run by the original owner’s sons, one of whom, Nasratullah, 22, was hard at work packing hot, syrup-soaked jalebis into bags for the long lines of hungry Ramadan customers when Arab News visited the store one evening recently, just before iftar.

“In the holy month of Ramadan, lots of people take jalebis for Khatm-ul-Qur’an (completion of the Qur’an during taraweeh prayers) and iftar,” Nasratullah told Arab News.

Many people also buy jalebis packed and ready to send to friends and relatives in other parts of the country, including Islamabad and Rawapindi, he added, or to far-flung parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province such as Dir and Chitral.

“The Afghans eat jalebis with qahwa, or green tea, and our Pakistani brothers eat them with black tea, or chai,” Nasratullah said. There are also differences between the Afghan and Pakistani varieties of the snack itself, he explained; for example, no food coloring is used in the Afghan version, while the Pakistani varieties are dyed a deep orange color.

“These (Afghan jalebis) are cooked thin and round and (Pakistani varieties) are cooked thick and closely packed,” he added.

Asked why his jalebis are so famous and popular, Nasratullah smiled and said that they contain a secret ingredient that makes them stand out from the competition: “We can’t tell anyone about the ingredient — it is our expertise.”

Sales of jalebis vary depending on the season, he said, generally falling during summer months but increasing during the winter and, especially, Ramadan.

“We sell about 550 to 600 kilograms per day and the price is 350 rupees ($1.20) per kilo,” Nasratullah said. “Everyone likes these jalebis, so a lot of rush is seen many of the times.”

One loyal customer, a 36-year-old doctor who identified himself only as Ibrahim, said his family enjoys the jalebis with tea during iftar, and that it is also a tradition to distribute them at local mosques during taraweeh prayers.

“Whenever I come to Board Bazar, I must buy these jalebis,” said Ibrahim, who lives in another part of Peshawar but visits the marketplace especially to purchase them.

Another customer, Muslim Khan, said: “It has been eight to 10 years since I had these jalebis for the first time. They are very delicious. I buy them because they are very tasty and my children eat them with love.”

 

  • Nearly 45,000 have traveled via the route since the signing of the Rwanda deal
LONDON: A total of 5,049 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the English Channel so far this year, according to Home Office figures released on Tuesday.

Some 113 migrants were spotted in three boats on Monday, suggesting an average of 38 persons per boat, The Independent reported.

As one of his five key priorities while in power, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is committed to cracking down on migrants crossing the channel illegally in small boats.

However, Sunak confessed last week that his radical policy plans “won’t happen overnight” and declined to guarantee that they will be completed by the time of the next general election.

Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, told The Independent that the figures “show the full scale of the Tory failure to get any grip on channel crossings.”

She added: “All they offer is rhetoric and gimmicks instead of any kind of serious plan. No surprise that Rishi Sunak is rowing back on his promise to stop the boats this year.”

Since the government signed a deal to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda more than a year ago, nearly 45,000 migrants have arrived in the UK via the channel crossing.

Matthew Rycroft, Home Office permanent secretary, confirmed in November that Britain had already paid Rwanda £140 million ($174 million) under the agreement, but expressed doubts about the policy’s value for money.

The prime minister’s official spokesman told The Independent: “While we are confident that some of the elements already introduced — stepping up the partnership with the French government to increase intercepts in the channel — is having an impact, we know that this will be an incremental approach.”

The spokesman added that it was “too early to draw conclusions at this stage” regarding the impact of the government’s policy change announcement “given we know the impact the weather can have on weekly, even daily, crossings.”

He added: “It will be the culmination of the introduction of all the different policies we are introducing which will have the long-lasting impact the public want.”

London’s High Court in January granted permission to a group of asylum-seekers to appeal against a ruling that Britain’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda is lawful.

Sunak said on Thursday that he expects a legal battle over the “novel, untested” and “ambitious” Illegal Migration Bill, which is going through parliament, and confirmed there “may well be” an interim judgment from the European Court of Human Rights against the policy, as happened with the Rwanda scheme.

Braintree District Council announced that it had been granted an injunction hearing at the High Court on Wednesday, and that the Home Office had agreed not to move any migrants to the Wethersfield site until after that date, The Independent reported.
 

Muslim workers in France with little time to cook opt to have iftar delivered to their doors

Muslim workers in France with little time to cook opt to have iftar delivered to their doors
  • Because it is a secular country there are few special provisions for fasting employees, and as a result there is little time for many people to prepare a proper iftar meal when they get home
  • Food deliveries surged during the COVID-19 pandemic and have remained popular in France for the sake of convenience; this year many restaurants added iftar options to their menus
PARIS: Working and fasting during the holy month of Ramadan is not always easy for French Muslims.

Reem, a Frenchwoman of Egyptian origin, who works as a shop assistant in Paris, told Arab News that “fasting has become a test of endurance” since she began working. Because France is a secular country, there are few special provisions for fasting employees, and one of the results of this is that there is little time for her to prepare a proper iftar meal, with a variety of dishes, by the time she gets home from work.

Like many other French Muslims with full-time jobs, therefore, Reem has found herself relying on food-delivery services for iftar.

Madjid, a Frenchman of Moroccan origin who is a high-school teacher, said that “ordering iftar online allows him to experience different cuisines, such as Lebanese, Moroccan, Indonesian, Middle Eastern and Indian, among others.”

All types of home deliveries surged during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic as nations around the world imposed lockdowns to slow the spread of the disease. But even though life has largely returned to normal for most people, many in France have continued to order food and grocery deliveries online because they see it as an easier, more convenient option.

Food deliveries surged during the COVID-19 pandemic and have remained popular in France for the sake of convenience; this year many restaurants added iftar options to their menus.

This year, many restaurants have added specially curated iftar options their delivery menus on websites and apps such as parisgourmand.com. For example, customers can order an Algerian iftar meal from Mama Nissa, an Indian option from Jaipur Cafe, Lebanese-Moroccan cuisine from Rouna, or an Indonesian iftar from Djakarta Bali, among many others.

Mansouria, considered by many to be one of the finest Moroccan restaurants in Paris, and Qasti, run by renowned Lebanese chef Alan Geaam, also have special iftar menus for dine-in and takeaway customers.

Of course, the convenience of ordering iftar online every day comes at a cost: Between &euro;17 ($19) and &euro;45 per person, or even more. It is therefore a privilege that is not within the regular reach of many individuals living on modest incomes or people with large families.

 

For blind Indonesian children, learning Qur’an offers new lease of life

For blind Indonesian children, learning Qur’an offers new lease of life
  • Raudlatul Makfufin school near Jakarta is dedicated to teaching blind students
  • Faith keeps many of them going, offering not only hope, but also healing
JAKARTA: Sweeping his small fingers over the white pages of a thick book, Rohman carefully pronounces invisible Arabic words, as he gets better, day by day, in reading the sacred scripture of Islam.
The 15-year-old lost his sight due to undiagnosed illness when the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc in Indonesia in 2020. He has since been learning to adapt to life with a disability and last year enrolled in the Raudlatul Makfufin madrasah for the blind in Serpong, near the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, where he learns to read the Qur’an in Braille — by touch. 
“I think it is important to learn religion, because I want to make sure my parents go to heaven,” Rohman said, as he sat in front of the school’s mural showing students with the scripture and the motto “Without sight, there is still light.”
Rohman knew about the Raudlatul Makfufin school from a friend, and after joining seven months ago has already learnt how to pray according to the rules and to recite the Qur’an, which he studies every day.
“Learning here, thank God, I am now able to pray smoothly and solemnly, and I can recite Qur’an every day,” he said.  
“I am studying at this school for the blind because I want to change my life.”
Established in 1991, Raudlatul Makfufin Islamic Boarding School is run by the Raudlatul Makfufin Foundation.
The school’s Arabic-origin name means “Garden of the Blind” and it is a haven for 26 children.
The school’s headmaster, Ade Ismail, who is also blind, told Arab News that the 13 boys and 13 girls “come here to study religion, especially to learn to read the Qur’an in Braille, and to learn religion, the hadiths, fiqh, ethics and faith.”
Faith is what keeps many of them going, offering not only hope, but also healing and confidence that they can achieve things in life, like some of the most prominent figures in Islamic history, including Imam Bukhari, the ninth-century scholar widely regarded one of the greatest Muslim compilers and of the hadith; Imam Shatibi, the 14th-century scholar of Islamic law; and Abdullah Ibn Umm Maktum, one of the companions of the Prophet Muhammad.
“New students will be told stories about the prominent ulama who were also blind,” Ustad Wijaya, teacher and Raudlatul Makfufin principal, told Arab News.
“For the students who are unable to accept their situation, this school will motivate them, so sooner or later, they will find solace.”
Fedia Jelila, 17, lost her sight only a few years ago.  
“Use your time well while you are still able to see. We never know what will happen in the future. Like me, I didn’t even know, I never knew that I would become blind,” she said.
“I was able to see, and now I am able to touch. But there is no regretting, because I know that it all is a story, which not everyone has gone through, but I am experiencing it to inspire others.”
Jelila said that religion played an important role in adapting to her new reality. She read the Qur’an when she could still see, but after her vision went, she had to learn a new way and a new system, Braille, to continue doing so.
At the Raudlatul Makfufin school, her studies focused on religion, but helped her embrace other things and find herself.
“Religion has become my therapy, one that has made me find this school, find friends who are just like me, feel more grateful than before, feel like ‘oh, I have many talents that I did not even realize before, when I still had my sight,’” she said.
“It turned out that I can play table tennis, it turned out that I can write poems, it turned out that I can write short stories, it turned out I can do this and that. It was amazing to discover that I could be independent.”

Apple marks major expansion in India with first flagship store

Apple marks major expansion in India with first flagship store
  • Mumbai site billed as one of Apple’s ‘most energy-efficient’
  • Second flagship store to open in New Delhi on Thursday
NEW DELHI: Apple on Tuesday opened its first flagship store in India, a much-anticipated launch that highlights the tech giant’s retail push in the world’s second-largest smartphone market.
CEO Tim Cook, who inaugurated the company’s first retail shop in India’s financial capital Mumbai, was seen posing for photos with fans amid loud cheers and a festive atmosphere.
Some Apple fans had queued from the previous night outside the sprawling 20,000-square-foot store.
“The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India,” Cook said in a tweet.
Apple, which said it has operated in India for more than 25 years, has been selling its products in the South Asian market through authorized retailers and the online store it launched in 2020.
Tuesday’s opening of its first retail location in the country comes after delays due to regulatory hurdles and the pandemic, and will be followed by a second store opening in New Delhi on Thursday.
“The company is marking a major expansion with the opening of its first Apple Store locations in the country,” the company said in a statement.
Apple bills the Mumbai store as one of its “most energy-efficient” in the world, saying that a dedicated solar array allows the site to be operationally carbon neutral.
Apple fans from across the nation gathered for the opening, hoping to view the first official store in India.
“I have been waiting for a long time to see an Apple store in India and I am happy it has opened here,” Rishi, a Mumbai-based photographer, told Arab News.
“I love the cameras of iPhones, the details of the images it captures are beautiful.”
For Sagar Sharma, an entrepreneur also based in the city, his connection to the brand was an emotional one.
“Apple Watch helped save my grandfather. He was having a heart attack and the watch detected and alerted us so we could rush him to the hospital,” Sharma told Arab News.
“I did not want to miss the excitement of seeing an Apple store.”
Apple has assembled a number of iPhone models in India over the years, after first manufacturing its iPhone SE from the country in 2017. In September, the company announced it would start making its iPhone 14 in India.
The new retail stores reflect Apple’s growing commitment to expand in India, where it only accounts for an estimated 4 percent share of the market that is dominated by smartphones run on Google’s Android platform.
Apple is expected to gain a 6 percent Indian market share in fiscal year 2023-24, according to estimates by Indian technology research firm CyberMedia Research — translating to more than 8 million iPhone sales.
“The launch of the Apple flagship stores enjoy some strong tailwinds, with the premium smartphone segment in India growing in double digits, and a reinvention of the Indian consumer from cost-consciousness to value-consciousness,” Prabhu Ram, head of industry intelligence group at CMR, told Arab News.
“Supported by aggressive sales initiatives and increased domestic manufacturing, the new Apple retail stores will further fuel Apple’s growth momentum in the year ahead.”

 

Macron seen singing in the streets after pensions address

Macron seen singing in the streets after pensions address
  • Many internet users suspected the footage was faked using AI or other means when it first emerged
  • In the night-time video, Macron can be seen reading from his phone the words of "Le Refuge"
PARIS: A video surfaced Tuesday of French President Emmanuel Macron singing a traditional song in the street after a televised address in which he sought to soothe tensions over his unpopular pension reforms.
Many Internet users suspected the footage was faked using AI or other means when it first emerged, but people close to Macron told AFP it was genuine.
“The president took a moment with his wife (Brigitte Macron) after his speech (on Monday evening). They encountered a group of young people who were singing... so he joined them in a song from the Pyrenees which he knows and loves,” they said.
In the night-time video, Macron can be seen reading from his phone the words of “Le Refuge,” a song about a lodge in the mountain range on France’s southwestern border with Spain, surrounded by men in their 20s and 30s singing vigorously.
The incident might at first have seemed a welcome show of connection with voters for the president, whose reforms including an increase to the pension age have earned him widespread animosity in recent weeks.
But the video was first published on the Facebook page of an organization called “Projet Canto.”
While the group describes itself as preserving traditional songs in digital form, left-wing newspaper Liberation reported last year that it was founded and run by far-right activists and offered recordings of songs with ties to Nazi Germany in its app.
Macron “could not have known in the moment the backgrounds of every person he was speaking to,” the person in his entourage said.
The group told Liberation last year that “political songs are part of the history of song, that’s why we’ve stored them,” saying it also had “far-left” songs in its catalogue.
Macron previously sang “Le Refuge” during a trip to the Upper Pyrenees in 2022.

