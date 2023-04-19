You are here

South Asia home to world's highest number of child brides – UN

South Asia home to world’s highest number of child brides – UN
An Indian groom puts vermilion on the forehead of his underage bride in the village of Malda, some 360kms northeast of Kolkata in this file photo. (AFP)
  • There are 290 million child brides in the region, accounting for 45 percent of the global total
  • Many parents saw marriage as the best option for daughters who had limited options to study during COVID-19 lockdowns
NEW DELHI: South Asia is home to highest number of child brides in the world as increased financial pressures and school closures due to COVID-19 forced families to marry off their young daughters, according to new estimates released by UNICEF on Wednesday.
There were 290 million child brides in the region, accounting for 45 percent of the global total, the children’s agency of the United Nations said, calling for more efforts to end the practice.
“The fact that South Asia has the highest child marriage burden in the world is nothing short of tragic,” said Noala Skinner, UNICEF’s regional director for South Asia, said in a statement.
“Child marriage locks girls out of learning, puts their health and wellbeing at risk and compromises their future. Every girl who gets married as a child is one girl too many.”
A new study by the agency that also included interviews and discussions across 16 locations in Bangladesh, India and Nepal found that many parents saw marriage as the best option for daughters who had limited options to study during COVID-19 lockdowns.
The legal age of marriage for females is 20 in Nepal, 18 in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and 16 in Afghanistan. It is 16 in Pakistan except for Sindh province, where the minimum age is 18.
The UN study also found that families were pushed by financial strains during the pandemic to marry their daughters young in order to reduce costs at home.
The agency said potential solutions identified in discussions include enacting social protection measures to counter poverty, protecting every child’s right to education, ensuring an adequate framework to enforce the law and making more efforts to address social norms.
“We must do more and strengthen partnerships to empower girls through education, including comprehensive sexuality education, and equipping them with skills, while supporting communities to come together to end this deeply rooted practice,” said Björn Andersson, Asia-Pacific regional director of the United Nations Population Fund.

  • Biden’s popularity declined almost steadily after he took office in January 2021
  • He will run for re-election in 2024 but he has yet to formally launch his campaign
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden’s public approval fell to 39 percent this month, nearing the lowest level of his presidency, as the US economy showed signs of losing steam, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed.
The three-day poll, which ended on Sunday, showed a modest decline from last month, when 42 percent of respondents said they approved of Biden’s performance as president.
Biden’s popularity declined almost steadily after he took office in January 2021, bottoming out at 36 percent in mid-2022. It has remained near that level since then.
Biden declared last Friday he was running for re-election in 2024 but he has yet to formally launch his campaign.
He is not expected to face serious competition for the nomination of his Democratic Party, but his approval levels remain low by historical standards.
Donald Trump, who is also running for president in 2024, spent much of his 2017-2021 presidency with similarly low approval levels, bottoming out at 33 percent in December 2017. Previous presidents only occasionally experienced approval levels that low.
Respondents in the Reuters/Ipsos poll were most likely to cite the economy as the biggest problem facing the country, with one in five pointing to it. Crime and the environment were each picked by about one in 10 respondents as America’s top problem.
One potential bright spot for Biden: 68 percent of respondents said they were opposed to federal courts overturning FDA approval of mifepristone, an abortion drug.
The result was the latest to show a clear majority of Americans siding against efforts to curtail abortion rights.
The Reuters/Ipsos poll gathered responses from 1,029 US adults, using a nationally representative sample. The poll has a margin of error of three percentage points.

  • Previous missile and rocket tests have demonstrated that North Korea can send satellites into space
  • But many experts question whether satellites have cameras sophisticated enough to use for spying
SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country has built its first-ever military spy satellite and that he planned to launch it on an undisclosed date, state media reported Wednesday.
Previous missile and rocket tests have demonstrated that North Korea can send satellites into space, but many experts question whether it has cameras sophisticated enough to use for spying from a satellite because only low-resolution images were released after past test launches.
During his visit to the country’s aerospace agency Tuesday, Kim said that having an operational military reconnaissance satellite is crucial for North Korea to effectively use its nuclear-capable missiles. Kim cited what he described as serious security threats posed by “the most hostile rhetoric and explicit action” by the United States and South Korea this year, according to the official Korean Central News Agency. He likely hopes to pressure his rivals on issues including joint military drills and international economic sanctions on North Korea.
Kim said “the military reconnaissance satellite No. 1” had already been built and ordered officials to speed up preparations for its launch. He said North Korea must launch several satellites to establish an intelligence-gathering capability, KCNA said.
North Korea has said its ongoing run of weapons tests, including its first test-launch of a solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the US mainland last week, are a response to joint military exercises between the United States and its regional allies South Korea and Japan. North Korea has carried out about 100 missile tests since the start of last year, including about 30 this year.
The US and South Korean militaries have been expanding combined drills in response to North Korea’s growing nuclear threats. This week, the allies launched a 12-day aerial exercise involving some 110 warplanes and staged a one-day naval missile defense exercise with Japan.
Spy satellites are among an array of major weapons systems that Kim publicly vowed to develop during a major ruling Workers’ Party conference in January 2021. Kim also pledged to build solid-propellant ICBMs, nuclear-powered submarines, hypersonic missiles and multi-warhead missiles. North Korea has since conducted tests of such weapons, but observers say those high-tech weapons are still in development stages.
After North Korea launched a test satellite last December, it publicized black-and-white photos showing a space view of South Korean cities. Some civilian experts in South Korea said at the time the photos were too crude for a surveillance purpose and that they were likely capable of only recognizing big targets like warships at sea or military installations on the ground.
Kim’s sister and senior North Korean official Kim Yo Jong said the test satellite carried a commercial camera because there was no reason to use an expensive, high-resolution camera for a single-shot test.
Kim Jong Un said one of the objectives for its spy satellite is acquiring an ability to “use pre-emptive military force when the situation demands.”
Tuesday’s KCNA dispatch focused on US military assets like aircraft carriers and long-range bombers that have been deployed in South Korea in recent months, but made no mention of possible targets in the mainland US That could imply that North Korea intends to use its reconnaissance satellites to identify key targets in South Korea, including US military bases, in order to attack them with short-range missiles.
Putting a reconnaissance satellite into orbit would require a long-range rocket. The UN bans such launches by North Korea because it views them as cover for testing its long-range ballistic missile technology.
South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said North Korea’s launch of a spy satellite would threaten regional peace and violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions banning any ballistic launches by the North. It said South Korea will work closely with the international community to get North Korea to face consequences when it commits provocations.
North Korea placed its first and second Earth observation satellites into orbit in 2012 and 2016, but foreign experts say neither transmitted imagery back to North Korea. The UN issued sanctions over those launches.
North Korea has avoided fresh UN sanctions for its recent ballistic missile tests in 2022 and this year because UN Security Council permanent members Russia and China didn’t support US and others’ attempts to toughen sanctions on the North.

  • Moscow says it agreed to extend the deal only until May 18
  • . Kyiv and the UN say the deal has another 60 days to run after then
KYIV: Inspections of ships are resuming under a UN-brokered agreement on the safe export of grain from Ukrainian Black Sea ports, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Wednesday.
He wrote on Facebook that “ship inspections are being resumed, despite the RF’s (Russian Federation’s) attempts to disrupt the agreement.”
The Russian news agency RIA said inspections had already resumed after two days of talks, citing the UN coordinator’s press office.
Kubrakov is in Turkiye to discuss the status of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was agreed by Russia and Ukraine last July to help alleviate a global food crisis.
Moscow says it agreed to extend the deal only until May 18. Kyiv and the United Nations say the deal has another 60 days to run after then, and is seeking an agreement to ensure it continues.
Kyiv says Russian inspectors stopped letting through vessels supposed to ship grain from Ukraine.
Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky said on Wednesday Moscow was increasing difficulties for Ukraine at a time when three eastern European countries have banned imports of Ukrainian grain and food products.
“Obviously, the Russians could not fail to take advantage of these nuances on the western (Ukrainian) border,” Solsky told reporters.
RIA quoted the Russian foreign ministry as on Wednesday as saying Ukraine and the United Nations were causing difficulties with the ship inspections.
Ukraine and Poland reached an agreement on Tuesday to unblock transit of Ukrainian grain from Friday, but the import bans remain in place in Poland, Slovakia and Hungary.

  • Twelve people, including the facility’s director, have been detained in connection with the fire
  • The fire at the Beijing Changfeng Hospital in the Fengtai District broke out at around 1 pm on Tuesday and was extinguished about half an hour later
BEIJING: The death toll in a fire that ripped through a hospital in China’s capital Beijing has risen to 29, a city official said Wednesday.
The fire at the Beijing Changfeng Hospital in the Fengtai District broke out at around 1 pm on Tuesday and was extinguished about half an hour later.
Li Zongrong, deputy mayor of the district, expressed his “deep condolences” as he announced the new toll at a press conference.
Twelve people, including the facility’s director, have been detained in connection with the fire, said Sun Haitao from Beijing’s public security bureau, adding that representatives from a company renovating the hospital were among those being held.
State broadcaster CCTV reported that a preliminary probe revealed the blaze had been caused by “sparks generated during the internal renovation and construction of the inpatient department of the hospital.”
The sparks “ignited the volatiles of the flammable paint on the site,” CCTV said.
Social media users posted videos on Tuesday of people sitting on external air conditioning units, while others clinging to ropes jumped from the building.
The victims were 16 women and 13 men, Li said.
“We feel deep remorse and guilt,” he told journalists.
“On behalf of the Fengtai district party committee and district government, I hereby express our deep condolences for the victims, and express our sincere respects to the victims’ families, the injured and their relatives, and apologize to the people of the whole city.”
CCTV reported that out of the 29 dead, 26 were patients at the hospital, two were hospital staff and one was a patient’s family member.
There were still 78 patients being treated at the hospital, who have been moved to the facility’s west building, CCTV said.
State-run People’s Daily reported that as of Wednesday morning 39 people were being treated in hospital with injuries, and another three had been discharged.
Top city officials visited the hospital shortly after the fire, with Beijing party secretary Yin Li vowing to “quickly identify the cause of the accident and hold the relevant responsible persons accountable,” according to the Beijing Daily.
Some of the hospital’s windows appeared blackened and at least one was broken, with soot marks visible on parts of the facade.
Many family members have lost contact with patients, with the missing being mostly older people with mobility problems, the China Youth Daily said in a separate report on Wednesday.
A police officer on the scene on Wednesday told AFP the city “will probably make the appropriate arrangements” to take care of victims’ relatives.
Beijing Changfeng Hospital is located in the capital’s western urban area, about 25 minutes by car from Tiananmen Square.
Deadly fires are common in China due to weak safety standards and lax enforcement.
Ten people died in an apartment block blaze in northwestern Xinjiang in November, sparking protests against Covid-19 lockdowns blamed for hindering rescue efforts.
And 38 people were killed in a fire at a factory in central China, also in November, with authorities blaming workers for illegal welding.

  • McCarthy earlier unveiled a plan supporting a legislation to raise the nation’s debt ceiling, if coupled with a cap on future federal spending
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday slammed a congressional Republican plan to limit federal spending in exchange for raising the nation’s borrowing limit, saying it would result in “huge cuts” to programs serving millions of Americans.

The top Republican in the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, officially unveiled specifics of the plan earlier in the day and urged members of his party to act in concert as they go head to head with the president.
The US hit its $31.4 trillion borrowing limit in January, prompting the Treasury to take “extraordinary measures” that allow it to continue financing the government’s activities.
But if the debt ceiling is not raised or suspended by Congress before current measures are exhausted, the US government risks defaulting on payment obligations as early as July, with profound implications for the economy.
House Republicans are vowing to only raise the debt ceiling if federal spending caps are implemented, in an attempt to curb what they say is “reckless” spending by Democrats.
McCarthy is urging a floor vote before the end of the month, posting on Twitter Tuesday that it was “time to stop the madness.”
“Democrats’ reckless spending caused inflation, a banking crisis, and so many other problems,” McCarthy wrote.
Biden, however, accused the Republican leader of proposing “huge cuts to important programs” that “millions of Americans count on,” and said their plan would return the country to “the same old trickle-down economic theories of the past.”
McCarthy’s proposal would, among other things, return federal government spending to 2022 levels and limit its growth to one percent per year over the next 10 years.
Democrats are strongly opposed to the Republican proposal, arguing that linking a debt ceiling increase to budget cuts amounts to blackmail.
McCarthy “threatened to become the first speaker to default on our national debt,” Biden said.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement that no one “should confuse this wish-list as anything more than a recycling of the same bad ideas we’ve heard about for weeks.”
The US president has said repeatedly that he is ready to discuss spending reductions but that Congress must first pass a “clean” — no-strings-attached — debt ceiling increase before time runs out.
Biden spoke with Schumer and top House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries about the issue on Tuesday, with the White House saying afterward that they had discussed how Republican “brinkmanship” could “crash the economy.”
“President Biden, Leader Schumer and Leader Jeffries agree that we won’t negotiate over default,” the White House said.
“The President told Leader Schumer and Leader Jeffries that he was ready to have a separate negotiation over the budget once Republicans present their plan.”
McCarthy and Biden met in early February to discuss possible outcomes, but were unable to reach a compromise.
McCarthy must additionally overcome dissension in his own Republican ranks between his party’s right wing and its more moderate lawmakers, to ensure the bill’s passage in the House.
 

