Saudi holdings of US Treasuries edges up to $111.7bn in February 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s holdings of US Treasuries reached $111.7 billion in February, up $690 million from $111 billion in January, Argaam reported.

Saudi Arabia’s holdings of US Treasuries included long-term bonds totaling $99.9 billion, accounting for 89 percent of the total value.

On the other hand, short-term bonds amounted to $11.8 billion, constituting 11 percent of the total pie.

However, the Kingdom’s US Treasuries holdings in February 2023 slipped 4.47 percent from $116.7 billion held in the same period last year.

The Kingdom also fell to 17th place among the largest holders of US debt.

Japan was the largest investor of US Treasury bonds in February, with $1.08 trillion in holdings. China held the second position, with a total value of $848.8 billion.

The UK became the third largest investor of US Treasury bonds with $643 billion in holdings.

The main three holders saw a reduction in issued bonds in February 2023 compared to January, with Japan and China declining month-on-month.

When compared to the same period last month, UK’s holding climbed.

According to the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, Saudi’s foreign reserve assets decreased by SR52.2 billion ($13.92 billion), accruing SR1.64 trillion in March 2023, down from SR1.68 trillion in February.

There was also an SR47.5 billion or a 2.89 percent decrease in March 2023 compared to March 2022.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign reserve assets are computed using its international securities investments, foreign currency and deposits, reserves with the International Monetary Fund, special drawing rights and gold reserves.

The value of foreign currency reserves decreased by about 3.45 percent during the last month, reaching SR1.549 trillion.

The value of special drawing rights increased by 1.44 percent, and the value of the reserves with the IMF climbed slightly by 1.4 percent.