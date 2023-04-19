Yemeni soldier, child killed in Houthi attacks

You are here

A Yemeni fighter backed by Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen fires his weapon during clashes with Houthi rebels. (AP/File)
Saeed Al-Batati

  • On Tuesday, another child was killed after he stepped on a land mine laid by the Houthis in Al-Souma district, Al-Bayda province
  • The boy was reportedly gathering empty plastic bottles when the drone struck a nearby medical facility.
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: A Yemeni government soldier and a child have reportedly been killed in two separate Houthi attacks.
Early on Wednesday, in the latest strike against government troops around the country, the Iran-backed Houthis launched an assault in the Yafaa region of Lahij province.
In the heavy fighting that followed, at least one Yemeni government soldier died, and several others were injured, before the attackers withdrew.
Over recent months, the militia group has repeatedly attacked government troops in the mountainous Yafae region from positions in neighboring Al-Bayda province.
The soldier’s death in Yafae came less than a day after an explosive-rigged drone launched by the Houthis toward a government checkpoint in the Hays district of the western Hodeidah province, killed a child.

BACKGROUND

In the latest strike against government troops around the country, the Houthis launched an assault in the Yafaa region of Lahij province.

The boy was reportedly gathering empty plastic bottles when the drone struck a nearby medical facility.
On Tuesday, another child was killed after he stepped on a land mine laid by the Houthis in Al-Souma district, Al-Bayda province.
In the southern province of Shabwa, the Shabwa Defense Forces on Tuesday shot down a Houthi drone over the Al-Aid district.
Despite the Houthi attacks, hostilities have mostly subsided on battlefields in Taiz, Marib, Dhale, and Shabwa since the Yemeni government and the Houthis agreed to a UN-brokered cease-fire in April last year.
Earlier in the week, the warring factions exchanged nearly 900 detainees in a three-day operation.
And further hopes of an end to the fighting in Yemen also gained a significant boost last week when the Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, paid a rare public visit to Houthi-controlled Sanaa to discuss a draft peace plan agreed upon by the Yemeni government with Yemeni militia.

UN criticizes Iraq’s hasty closing of camp for displaced

UN criticizes Iraq’s hasty closing of camp for displaced
Updated 1 min 52 sec ago
AP

UN criticizes Iraq’s hasty closing of camp for displaced

UN criticizes Iraq’s hasty closing of camp for displaced
  • Closure of Jadah 5 in Qayyarah in the country’s north was done ‘without adequate notification or preparation’
  • Aid workers, who had also criticized the closure as hasty and chaotic, said authorities had notified camp residents on Monday that they had to leave by Wednesday — a day before the beginning of the Muslim celebration of Eid Al-Fitr
Updated 1 min 52 sec ago
AP

IRBIL: The UN expressed concern on Wednesday over the Iraqi authorities’ swift closure this week of a displacement camp that had housed more than 300 families with alleged ties to the militant Daesh group.

The UN office in Baghdad said in a statement that the closure the previous day of the camp known as Jadah 5 in the town of Qayyarah in the country’s north was done “without adequate notification or preparation.”
Aid workers, who had also criticized the closure as hasty and chaotic, said authorities had notified camp residents on Monday that they had to leave by Wednesday — a day before the beginning of the Muslim celebration of Eid Al-Fitr, the holiday that follows the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
Initially, the Migration and Displacement Ministry had set a closure deadline for May. Jadah 5 was one of the last remaining camps for the displaced in Iraq, which still has some where 1.2 million people internally displaced after years of conflict.
Aid groups have pushed back against their closures, fearing that vulnerable families, including many women and children, would struggle to integrate in their hometowns and would be stigmatized for their perceived or real affiliation with Daesh militants. Camp residents had said they fear violence from militias and tribes if they go back to their towns of origin.
“The humanitarian community is concerned by the impact of the closure of the camp,” the UN office said and reiterated the UN’s long and principled support for “voluntary, informed, safe and dignified return of all” internally displaced persons.
Ali Abbas, a spokesman for the ministry, said that each family was given 1,500,000 Iraqi dinars (about $1,030) to find new housing. He did not explain why the deadline was pushed up.
Iraqi authorities in late 2020 began a push to close all displacement camps across the country, hoping it would boost reconstruction efforts that have lagged, years after the defeat of Daesh.
Most camps have since been closed, except for those in Iraq’s northern, semi-autonomous Kurdish region and also Jadah 1 in Qayyarah, which houses Iraqi detainees with Daesh ties who were formerly held in neighboring Syria’s Al-Hol camp.
International organizations have cited rampant violence and lawlessness in Al-Hol and called for countries with citizens housed there to repatriate them.

 

Pilgrim’s progress: Man who walked from France to Al-Aqsa moved by welcome from Palestinians

Pilgrim’s progress: Man who walked from France to Al-Aqsa moved by welcome from Palestinians
Updated 19 April 2023
Mohammed Najib

Pilgrim’s progress: Man who walked from France to Al-Aqsa moved by welcome from Palestinians

Pilgrim’s progress: Man who walked from France to Al-Aqsa moved by welcome from Palestinians
  • Neil Dauxois, 26, the son of an Algerian mother and French father, walked 3,900 kilometers from his home city of Lyon on a grueling journey that took 10 months
  • ‘I met many people of different religions who opened their doors to me. Without the help of these people, my journey would have been impossible,’ he said
Updated 19 April 2023
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: A Muslim man who walked from his native France to Jerusalem has spoken of the warm welcome he received from Palestinians when he joined them for prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Neil Dauxois, 26, the son of an Algerian mother and French father, walked 3,900 kilometers from his home in the city of Lyon. His grueling journey took 10 months, during which he passed through Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania, Greece, Turkiye, Cyprus and Jordan.

After reaching Jerusalem he prayed with thousands of Palestinians at Al-Aqsa, Islam’s third-holiest site, last weekend on the last Friday of Ramadan, and again on Monday which was Lailat Al-Qadr. Also known as the “Night of Power,” this is the holiest evening of the year for Muslims, on which they celebrate the night on which the Qur’an was sent from Heaven to the world.

“Sometimes it was overwhelmingly good and sometimes challenging,” Dauxois told Turkey’s Anadolu news agency shortly after arriving at Al-Aqsa, as he described his journey.

He was welcomed at the mosque by hundreds of Palestinians who enthusiastically greeted him and took photographs with him that they shared on social media.

“I was astonished when I got here,” Dauxois said. “People were hugging me and kissing me. They welcomed me with sincere hospitality. I am delighted to be here and I cannot describe my feelings.”

He said his aim had been to reach the mosque and perform itikaf there during Ramadan. Itikaf is the Islamic practice of remaining in relative seclusion in a mosque or other place during the last 10 days of Ramadan with the intention of solely focusing on worship.

When he arrived at Al-Aqsa, Dauxois was carrying a large black backpack with the words “France to Jerusalem on foot” written on it in Arabic and English.

“It is amazing to see how this young man came from France to Al-Aqsa on foot,” said a worshipper at the mosque as he stood alongside the Frenchman.

Dauxois admitted that cold weather had made it difficult to continue walking through some regions, but said his journey had been “an extraordinary adventure full of humanity and hope.”

He added: “I could not express one-tenth of all I felt, and on my way I met many people of different religions who opened their doors to me. Without the help of these people, my journey would have been impossible.

“When I was in Turkiye, people were very kind and hospitable. If it weren’t for their help, I would have given up.”

Many of the Palestinians who greeted him invited him to stay with them in their homes in Jerusalem or the West Bank.

Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the former grand mufti of Jerusalem, told Arab News that the Frenchman’s journey to Al-Aqsa should inspire Muslims worldwide to visit the mosque and pray there throughout the year.

“Al-Aqsa is not for the people of Palestine alone but for all the people of the world, just like the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah,” said Sabri.

“We encourage Muslims from all over the world to visit Al-Aqsa Mosque at all times of the year, especially during the month of Ramadan.”

Dauxois acknowledged that his freedom to attend the mosque was a privilege denied to many Palestinians, as a result of Israeli restrictions, and offered them his support.

“I know the situation here (in Jerusalem and Palestine),” he said. “I have many Palestinian friends who cannot visit this place.”

His next goal, he added, is “to go for Hajj to Makkah in a month and a half.” He said that people in Saudi Arabia “are also following me; I would love to receive their help on my next journey.”

The struggle to keep Eid traditions alive in northwest Syria

Many Syrians cannot afford to take part in traditional customs this Eid. (AFP)
Many Syrians cannot afford to take part in traditional customs this Eid. (AFP)
Updated 19 April 2023
MAEDEH SHARIFI AND MOAWIA ATRASH

The struggle to keep Eid traditions alive in northwest Syria

Many Syrians cannot afford to take part in traditional customs this Eid. (AFP)
  • Dire economic situation makes usual festivities unaffordable for many in crisis-hit region
  • Market vendors feel the pinch as price rises hit demand ahead of holiday festivities
Updated 19 April 2023
MAEDEH SHARIFI AND MOAWIA ATRASH

IDLIB: In the city of Idlib in rebel-held northwestern Syria, many are struggling financially to maintain long-held traditions for the upcoming Eid-Al-Fitr holidays.
The Islamic holiday is expected to fall on April 21, but a deteriorating economy means many Syrians cannot afford to take part in traditional customs, such as buying new clothes and an assortment of food items to enjoy.
Abu Udai, a sweets vendor from Deir El-Zour, told Arab News “I am a father and could not provide all of my household’s needs, such as clothing for my children or getting sweets for Eid.
“Everything is expensive now and things are only getting worse. The prices are continuing to rise.”
Mohammed Abdulghafoor Musaed, who was browsing nearby at the same bustling market, said: “If you look at the people in the market, only 25 percent are buying goods.”
Musaed said that as Eid approaches, many people are borrowing money to buy festive necessities.
“Eid was a lot better before. Today, with the increasing dollar rate and fluctuating Turkish currency, there was a big difference in terms of purchasing power.”
In a region that is home to a population of 4.5 million, at least 4.1 million people are in need, while 3.3 million face food shortages, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
Civilians have also borne the brunt of an economy weakened by the 12-year civil war, sanctions and the earthquake that devastated the region in February.
However, for Syrian confectioner Mohammed Sameer Abadi, the upcoming holiday offers a glimmer of hope.
“The Eid atmosphere this year is excellent, and despite the rising prices, demand is good,” he said. “When it comes to our profession, which is making sweets, demand has increased for olive oil biscuits.”
However, other businessmen, such as Taher Zkour Al-Bisa Zkour, told Arab News that the prices of goods in the market, even in his own clothing store, are too high for most people.
“Things have improved since the earthquake hit, but they are not as good as last year.”

Some 320 Sudan troops flee fighting to Chad

Smoke rises behind buildings in Khartoum on April 19, 2023, amid fighting between the army and paramilitaries.
Smoke rises behind buildings in Khartoum on April 19, 2023, amid fighting between the army and paramilitaries.
Updated 19 April 2023
AFP

Some 320 Sudan troops flee fighting to Chad

Smoke rises behind buildings in Khartoum on April 19, 2023, amid fighting between the army and paramilitaries.
  • “This war does not concern us, it’s between the Sudanese, and we must remain vigilant against all eventualities,” Chad’s defense minister said
Updated 19 April 2023
AFP

N’DJAMENA: Around 320 Sudanese soldiers have fled the fighting raging in their country to neighboring Chad, the country’s defense minister said Wednesday.
“They arrived in our territory, were disarmed and detained” on Sunday, General Daoud Yaya Brahim told a press conference, saying the troops feared being killed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) battling those of army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.
“The situation in Sudan is worrying and deplorable, we have taken all the necessary measures in the face of this crisis,” the minister said.
He added, however, that “this war does not concern us, it’s between the Sudanese, and we must remain vigilant against all eventualities.”
He declined to give further details, on the fifth day of combat in Khartoum and elsewhere in Sudan, which has resulted in the deaths of at least 270 civilians, foreign embassies said Wednesday.
Chad had closed Saturday its border crossings with Sudan, stretching for more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) across open desert, which are often crossed by rebel groups from both countries.
Thousands of people have fled the shooting and bombings in Khartoum since fighting erupted between two generals who seized power in a 2021 coup: Al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the RSF.
It followed a bitter dispute between the two generals over the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army — a key condition for a final deal aimed at restoring Sudan’s democratic transition.

Israeli raids on Al-Aqsa continue as end of Ramadan nears

Israeli raids on Al-Aqsa continue as end of Ramadan nears
Updated 19 April 2023
Mohammed Najib

Israeli raids on Al-Aqsa continue as end of Ramadan nears

Israeli raids on Al-Aqsa continue as end of Ramadan nears
  • Palestinian minister urges international community to end Israel’s ‘dangerous’ escalation
  • Many Israeli police and border guard personnel stormed the Dome of the Rock courtyard in Al-Aqsa Mosque to remove Palestinian flags
Updated 19 April 2023
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: The international community must prevent Israel’s “dangerous” escalation of activities in Jerusalem amid a surge in violence and arrests, Palestine’s Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Fadi Al-Hadmi has said.

His appeal came as the Israeli army and police escalated incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque two days before the end of Ramadan, and stepped up arrests of Palestinians in East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Palestinian sources said that Israeli authorities rounded up 13 people at dawn on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, many Israeli police and border guard personnel stormed the Dome of the Rock courtyard in Al-Aqsa Mosque to remove Palestinian flags for the second time that day.

Palestinian sources said the Israeli forces first stormed the mosque at dawn, removing and confiscating a banner hanging on a pillar.

But the initial activity failed to lead to the lowering of the Palestinian flag, so Israeli authorities returned to storm the mosque, using stairs to confiscate the flag.

Al-Hadmi condemned the developments that have taken place in Jerusalem in recent weeks.

He referred especially to attacks on worshipers, as well as restrictions on prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan, and in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre during Holy Saturday.

Al-Hadmi said: “The occupation police brutally assaulted worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque and imposed restrictions on the worshipers’ entry to clear the way for settlers’ incursions into the mosque.

“They also assaulted the participants in the Holy Saturday celebrations and prevented large numbers of them from reaching the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.”

The minister also warned that extensive settlement plans were being prepared in various Israeli committees.

He referred to a plan to demolish dozens of commercial establishments in the Wadi Al-Joz neighborhood, to implement the so-called “Silicon Valley” plan, and to build hundreds of settlement units on Palestinian land in the city.

Al-Hadmi said: “Once again, recent developments in the occupied city of Jerusalem have proven beyond any doubt that the occupation is the cause of the conflict in the city and that settler violence and violations are the fuel of this conflict.

“The desired security and stability in the city will be achieved in the event of an end to the occupation.”

Al-Hadmi’s remarks came as Ramzi Khoury, head of the Higher Presidential Committee to Follow up on Churches Affairs in Palestine, called on Christian churches around the world to put pressure on Israeli authorities to end incursions.

Khoury said that the Israeli police or other authorities have “no right” to impose restrictions or prevent worshipers from practicing their religion.

In his message, Khoury called on churches around the world to “work seriously” and “put pressure on governments” to preserve what remains of Palestine’s Christian community.

He said that Christians were being subjected to many pressures — through the occupation’s restrictions on their practice of religious rituals, as well as repeat incursions.

On Wednesday, several Palestinian citizens were severely injured after Israeli army attacks targeted the entrance to Aqabat Jaber camp, south of Jericho.

Israeli settlers — with the protection of soldiers — demolished several shops in the old vegetable market “Al-Hisba” in the Old City of Hebron in preparation for building new settlement units in their place.

Imad Hamdan, director general of the Hebron Rehabilitation Committee, said that at least five shops were demolished in the area.

They were completely closed and isolated from Palestinians by the Israeli army for more than 25 years, as residents and shop owners are prohibited from entering or accessing the site.

On the other hand, the area is entirely open to settlers, who — under the protection of the occupation forces — demolished at least five buildings in preparation for seizing the land and constructing new settlement units.

According to the data of the future budget, almost $1 billion will be directed to widen the road leading to the Beit El settlement, widen the road between the Ariel junction and the Tapuah (Za’atra) junction, develop the eastern ring road in Jerusalem, the Qalandia settlement road, the Alfei Menashe settlement road and rehabilitate Route 60 that crosses the West Bank.

The multi-year plan also includes the development of other settlement roads in the vicinity of Nablus, Salfit and Qalqilya.

Palestinian political analyst Ghassan al-Khatib told Arab News that the measures by the Israeli government came as part of its promise to voters during the election campaign to achieve the total annexation of Jerusalem.

Al-Khatib added that successive Israeli governments — more than 50 years after the initial occupation of Jerusalem — have been left frustrated at their failure to annex the city, as well as their inability to subdue Palestinian nationalism.

“The current Israeli government is trying to achieve its goals of annexing East Jerusalem and sending a message to the Israeli public that it differs from previous governments in this regard and is continuing its attempts to annex, but their attempts have not succeeded,” Al-Khatib told Arab News.

Also on Wednesday, Israeli authorities ordered Palestinians to stop work on the construction of three houses and two barracks in Ni’lin, west of Ramallah.

Israeli sources revealed on Wednesday that Israel had allocated billions of dollars to develop roads and infrastructure for settlements in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Israel’s Channel 7 said that Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich agreed with Transport Minister Miri Regev on the plan.

The funds will be allocated from the general budget every year.

