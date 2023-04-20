Ramadan recipes: A pistachio mafroukeh recipe to satisfy your sweet cravings 

You are here

Aboujaber shared her recipe for delicious pistachio mafroukeh. (Supplied)
DUBAI: Jordanian TV chef Daad Aboujaber is known for her passionate cooking — here, she shares her recipe for delicious pistachio mafroukeh with Arab News so you can end Ramadan on a sweet note. 




Aboujaber previously hosted “Teslam El-Ayadi,” “Ahla Jamaa” and “Sweet Memories” on Fatafeat. (Supplied)

The chef was part of 18 regional chefs to take part in TV channel Fatafeat’s cooking show “Khaymat Ramadan.” 

She previously hosted “Teslam El-Ayadi,” “Ahla Jamaa” and “Sweet Memories” on Fatafeat. 

Ingredients: 

· 1 cup course semolina 

· 1/2 cup butter 

· 1 cup sugar 

· 2 1/3 cups milk 

· 3 cups ground pistachio 

· 2 tbsp orange blossom water 

Homemade Ashta: (could be replaced with fresh Ashta baladi) 

· 1 cup milk 

· 1cup whipping cream 

· 1 cup toast bread slices cut into pieces 

· 1 tbsp corn flour 

To serve: 

· Simple syrup 

To garnish: 

· Red lemon blossom 

Method: 

1. Melt butter, add semolina and toast on medium heat until light golden 

2. Add milk and sugar, stir until absorbed, take off the heat and add rose and orange blossom waters, stir well, cover and leave to cook then refrigerate 

3. To make the homemade ashta, mix corn starch with the milk then add remaining ingredients, cook on low heat until set, transfer to a plate, cover with plastic wrap, cook then refrigerate 

4. To assemble, spread the pistachio , spread the ashta, sprinkle with extra pistachio and garnish with the red lemon blossom, serve with sugar syrup 

AMMAN: The Royal Film Commission – Jordan has announced on Monday that “Inshallah Walad” will be the first Jordanian film to compete in the Cannes Film Festival this May. 

The feature film, directed by Amjad Al-Rasheed, has been chosen to compete in Cannes Critics’ Week, a subsidiary event that will run alongside the 76th edition of the festival. 

The feature film, titled “Inshallah a Boy” in English, portrays the narrative of a young widow, Nawal, and her daughter, who are about to lose their home. 

“Nawal is trapped and deprived of options, but she decides to fight back,” the RFC said. 

The 90-minute film was shot last year in the Jordanian capital Amman over the course of five weeks. It received a Jordan Film Fund and RFC production grant in 2019, as well as a post-production grant in 2022. 

The film also benefited from financial advantages reserved for Jordanian productions, according to the RFC. 

“Jordanian filmmakers are reaching new horizons with their passion, perseverance and talent,” RCF Managing Director Mohannad Al-Bakri said. 

“They are now telling their stories to the world, and Cannes is the most sought-after platform for this,” he added.

Muna Hawa, Haitham Al-Omari, Salwa Nakkara, Yumna Marwan, Mohammed AI-Jizawi, and Eslam Al-Awadi will star in the film. 

DUBAI: In April 2023, Samer Abouhamad made it to Ushuaia, a small town in Argentina, nicknamed “the end of the world” because of its position on the southernmost tip of South America.

His journey started in the US a year earlier … on a bike.

Abouhamad’s spiritual path, of sorts, however, started three years ago. He was working remotely in the US, and when COVID-19 hit, moved to his homeland, Lebanon, to be with family.

His father, who likes cycling, motivated him “to get out of the house,” which was “awesome,” Abouhamad told Arab News from Buenos Aires, days after he completed his year-long trip.

After arriving back in Lebanon amid the pandemic, Abouhamad discovered his country by bike.

“I’ve always been Lebanese, but I never really got to discover the country on my own terms,” he said.

“That was an awesome experience — almost spiritual. And I was hooked.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samer A (@lion.samer)

The following year he took part in his first cycling trip: A 10-day tour of France with no professional training.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samer A (@lion.samer)

He built his physical strength and endurance while volunteering at a nonprofit in Beirut, where he spent four days a week doing manual construction labor and cycling during his free time.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samer A (@lion.samer)

Abouhamad pondered what to do next. He read a book by English author Alastair Humphreys, who chronicled his adventures cycling the world for more than four years.

“It just made me realize if someone could do this kind of trip back then (2011); it’s so much more accessible now with all the resources,” Abouhamad said.

He started working on getting the right equipment and returned his home in Boston in early 2022. In April last year, he cycled coast to coast to Los Angeles, then on to San Diego, and across the border to Mexico, covering a total of 14 countries and more than 25,000 kilometers in the next year.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samer A (@lion.samer)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samer A (@lion.samer)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samer A (@lion.samer)

Abouhamad had to decide which cities to cycle to every week and when to stop to refuel, but for the most part, he “just went with the flow.”

He said: “I think it’s hard to fully plan a trip like this too far in advance because things are just going to change along the way, and so the way I thought of it was I would just take it day by day.”

Online resources were a massive help for Abouhamad, for everything from route planning to finding places to sleep for the night.

“I don’t get how people did it 20-30 years ago. There are so many resources today, so I never had to worry really,” he added.

He would stop at restaurants to eat but would also buy food that could be cooked easily. He also carried snacks to get him through the day. Simple items like granola, oatmeal and even bread were a staple — because “when you’re cycling, everything tastes good,” he said with a laugh.

Abouhamad traveled solo for most of his trip, but along the way met fellow cyclists with whom he would spend a few days.

Although he likes traveling with others, he said that there are pros and cons to both solo and group travel. “It’s nice to share moments together (with others) but there’s a certain freedom to traveling solo, which is pretty liberating.”

That freedom also comes with many highs and lows. A trip like Abouhamad’s requires not only physical strength, but also mental strength and resilience.

“Even each day, the highs are so high and the lows so low,” he said.

There were times when he would lack the energy to cycle the next day, but daily moments reminded him of how much he loved what he was doing.

Abouhamad has led a relatively easy life, free of any major adversity or struggle, he said. And so, cycling became his own personal struggle in some way. Going to bed every night — whether it was in a tent or a bed and breakfast — exhausted from the struggle of the day, brought him a certain kind of happiness.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samer A (@lion.samer)

“You put your head down and you just sleep right away,” he said. It is the kind of tired that comes from “using your body instead of being tired from looking at your screen or Excel.”

Moreover, he said, “bikepacking” is only half about biking; the other half is about adapting to problems you face on the road. Although his life was never at risk, he faced all kinds of challenges, from bad weather to broken gear.

In Peru, for example, there were nationwide protests taking place as Abouhamad passed through the country.

Especially from the city of Cusco to the Bolivian border, there were checkpoints every 10 to 15 kilometers and cars were forbidden from passing. However, cyclists would have to stop and explain themselves to authorities. Sometimes, they were even asked to lead a chant before they could pass through.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samer A (@lion.samer)

“It was tiring in the moment, but it’s a good memory,” he said.

As he reflects on this last year, it is hard for Abouhamad to crystallize the best parts of his trip, but if he had to, he would pick the mountains in Peru for their beauty; Mexico for its food; and Argentina and Colombia for its people.

For the past year, Abouhamad’s identity has been his bike. “I got so used to the freedom of just waking up every day and hopping on my bike and being outside,” he said. But now, while he is excited to get back and see his friends and family, he is also questioning his identity.

One thing he knows for sure is that this is not the end. “The hardest part of my trip was starting it,” he said. “Telling people, quitting your job, and then actually doing it … that’s the hardest part.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samer A (@lion.samer)

Abouhamad is already planning his next cycling trip. In August, he will travel to South Africa and ride to Lebanon. From there, he will either ride to Norway or to some part of Asia.

His idea of biking from South Africa to Norway — or “cape to cape” as he calls it — sounds poetic, if a little daunting. In reality, it is only 18,000 kilometers compared to the 25,000 kilometers he rode during his American trip, so “in theory, I could do it in a year,” he said.

In the short term, Abouhamad is trying to find ways to share more about his trip. “I’d love to find a way to inspire other people to go out there and go on a trip like this, too,” he said.

 DUBAI: The inaugural edition of the Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah has been extended until May 23, 2023, organizers announced on Wednesday.   

Originally set to close on April 23, the event is hosted at the Hajj Terminal of the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah under the theme of “Awwal Bait,” meaning “First House” in reference to the Holy Ka’bah in Makkah.  

In a released statement, Aya AlBakree, CEO of the Diriyah Biennale Foundation, said: “As the Diriyah Biennale Foundation it is our ambition to create cultural experiences that nurture cultural expression and fosters cultural exchange. The response to the first-ever Islamic Arts Biennale has left us feeling humbled and honored.  The positive reception from our local, regional and international audiences and the popularity of the exhibition made an extension a natural step and we would like to take this opportunity to encourage those who have yet to visit to take this immersive, multi-sensory journey through the past, present and future of the Islamic Arts. For repeat visitors, there will be an engaging line up of public programming during the additional month to discover newer dimensions associated with Islamic Arts.”   

The event features work by more than 40 artists from around the world, over 50 new commissions, 280 artefacts and over 15 never-before-exhibited artefacts across four galleries, two pavilions and an outdoor space.  

The biennale opened on Jan. 23 and has since welcomed 390,000 visitors, including the likes of Queen Rania of Jordan, the Archbishop of Vienna Cardinal Dr. Christoph Schönbrunn, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah and French footballer Patrice Evra.  

DUBAI: The third in our series focusing on contemporary Arab-American artists in honor of Arab-American Heritage Month in April, this week we speak to Egyptian-American artist Dahlia Elsayed. 

In her fictional landscape paintings, the  artist dreams up her own colorful world. With an element of fantasy, compounded by bold geometry, she creates “a sense of a new place,” she explained. 

 

Parallel Incantations, a large scale public artwork at NYC Penn Station commissioned by US national passenger railroad company Amtrak. (Supplied)

“I think about this place as something that occurs in a different time,” Elsayed tells Arab News from her base in New Jersey. “Sometimes I feel that it could be historic or it could be the future.”  

In her earlier work, which she describes as “psychological maps,” a central theme she tackled was belonging — a comparison of places that were personal to Elsayed. Her body was in America, but her mind was in Egypt. “I was thinking about how do you carry these two places with you as you navigate the world,” she says.    

Horizontal When Possible (2022). (Supplied)

Elsayed was born to Egyptian parents in New York, and that heritage has hugely impacted her art. “Our house was like a mini-Egypt,” she says. “Everything was decorated the way an Arab house is. Our food, our language, the smells — all of that really affected my aesthetics and my understanding of place, color, shape, and form. It’s like the soundtrack that’s playing in your head, but in a visual way.”   

She still visits the buzzing streets of Cairo, where every corner — from a bakery’s signage to a display window — is a source of inspiration. “When people go to Egypt, they say that it’s so beige because of the sand. But when you look past that, it’s incredibly colorful,” she says.  

Thick of Things (2022). (Supplied)

Features of Arab architectural design, such as the Islamic patterns that adorn tiles and mosques, are present in her work. The resulting images are delightful and positive. The more you look at them, the more it feels as though you are contemplating natural scenery. “They will have an horizon line, for example — and then a sense of sky or land mass, and structures,” she says.  

Recently, her work has gone beyond the canvas. Major organizations, such as Newark Liberty International Airport, New York’s Pennsylvania Train Station, and Hermès, have commissioned her for large-scale projects to be enjoyed by the public.  

“It’s incredible that they knew about my work and that they trust me,” she says. “Having your ideas be human-scale is wild.” 

Rising from the rubble: Beirut’s Sursock Museum to open its doors after 2020 Beirut Port blast

Rising from the rubble: Beirut’s Sursock Museum to open its doors after 2020 Beirut Port blast
Updated 19 April 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Rising from the rubble: Beirut’s Sursock Museum to open its doors after 2020 Beirut Port blast

Rising from the rubble: Beirut’s Sursock Museum to open its doors after 2020 Beirut Port blast
  • Three masterpieces were restored by the team at the Centre Pompidou in Paris before the reopening of Beirut’s Sursock Museum
  • Thanks to lengthy reconstruction and funding from various international organizations, the museum will reopen its doors on May 26
Updated 19 April 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: Just under three years ago, Beirut’s Nicolas Ibrahim Sursock Museum was wrecked after several thousand tons of ammonium nitrate exploded in the Beirut Port on August 4, 2020. Parts of the early-20th-century townhouse were completely destroyed, artworks were damaged, and the Lebanese capital’s oldest independent cultural establishment, the center of Beirut’s cultural scene in the 1960s, was forced to close.  

Now, thanks to a lengthy reconstruction and funding from various international organizations, it will reopen its doors on May 26 and recommence its programming. 

Jean Khalife's 1977 work 'La Peur,' part of the 'Beyond Ruptures' exhibition. (Supplied)

 

“Despite the ongoing crisis the country is facing, it is important to celebrate the museum and the work that has been done for it to reopen,” Karina El-Helou, who was appointed as director of the museum around six months ago, told Arab News. The museum’s previous director, Zeina Arida, now heads the Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art in Doha.  

“The reopening is not just celebrating the museum, but the people who stayed and worked on it over the past few years as the country continues to face economic collapse,” El-Helou added.  

Kees Van Dongen's portrait of Nicolas Ibrahim Sursock, circa 1926-1930. (Supplied)

While the reconstruction was taking place, the museum resumed a few activities, such as art festivals and artists’ talks, but its exhibition spaces have been closed since the explosion. Its reopening, as Lebanon continues to battle several nationwide crises is a feat in itself, symbolizing the city’s resilience and belief in the power of art and culture even — perhaps particularly — during moments of intense hardship. 

A postcard from the Fouad Debbas Collection before and after the coloring process. (Supplied) 

Restoration of the museum included the replacement of all windows — including its iconic stained glass; the repair of all doors, elevators, drop ceilings, and skylights; the repair and cleaning of the electro-mechanical system; and the restoration of the traditional wooden panels on the museum’s historical floor, El-Helou explained.  

The museum has raised a total of $2,376,751 since the blast, with both the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas and the French Ministry of Culture providing half a million dollars each, while Agenzia Italiana Per la Cooperazione allo Sviluppo (AICS) in partnership with UNESCO-Li Beirut providing $1million.  

It wasn’t just the building that was damaged in the blast either. Around 50 artworks have also been restored, including two paintings— “Untitled (Consolation)” by Paul Guiragossian and a portrait by Kees Van Dongen of Nicolas Sursock, the Lebanese art collector who died in 1952 and bequeathed his private villa to the city to be used as a museum — that were restored by the team at the Centre Pompidou in Paris. 

The museum will reopen with an ambitious program of five exhibitions: “Je Suis Inculte! The Salon d’Automne and the National Canon,” which revisits the legacy of the annual juried Salon d’Automne in Beirut from the Sursock Museum’s inauguration in 1961; “Beyond Ruptures: A Tentative Chronology” exploring three periods of the museum’s history and local socio-political events through works by prominent Lebanese artists including Akram Zaatari, Aref El-Rayess, Jean Khalife and Shaffic Abboud; “Earthy Praxis,” a group exhibition of contemporary works reflecting on land appropriation and ownership in Lebanon; video installation “Ejecta: Zad Moultaka”; and “Beirut Recollections,” an exhibition of photographs from the Fouad Debbas collection and the Paris-based tech-event company Iconem that looks to provide creative solutions to the world’s cultural heritage losses.  

It's a remarkable return for an institution whose future was, at points, in serious doubt. And its significance, El-Helou stressed, is considerable.  

“We are more than just a museum,” she said. “We represent the memory of Beirut. The situation is still very difficult in Lebanon, but there is a positive energy in the museum now. With so many having left the country, what we stand for is the memory of a city and a country.”

