You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia takes big steps into cricket’s crowded calendar
Jon Pike Cricket Column
Jon Pike Cricket Column

Saudi Arabia takes big steps into cricket’s crowded calendar

Saudi Arabia takes big steps into cricket’s crowded calendar
The Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation has been actively planning a T20 franchise tournament and has held talks with the IPL and its franchise owners. (Twitter: @cricketsaudi)
Short Url

https://arab.news/46ze6

Updated 19 sec ago

Saudi Arabia takes big steps into cricket’s crowded calendar

Saudi Arabia takes big steps into cricket’s crowded calendar
  • As the Saudi national team takes part in the ACC Premier Cup, could the Kingdom be next in line to host a T20 league?
Updated 19 sec ago
Jon Pike

At the conclusion of the DP World ILT20 franchise league on Feb. 12, the World Cricket Committee of the Marylebone Cricket Club met, not at Lords in London, but in Dubai.

The venue was the headquarters of the International Cricket Council (ICC), which moved there from Lords in 2005. The choice of venue and the timing to coincide with a franchise league could easily be a metaphor for the way that the game has evolved in the past 20 years.

It may simply have been a point of convenience, given the geographical dispersal of the committee. The chair is British, as are two other members. There are two Sri Lankans, one each from Australia, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa and the West Indies. Two women and two umpires sit on the committee, which has eight former successful international cricketers, all of whom captained their country. The committee’s purpose is to discuss and advise on contemporary issues affecting the game.

In Dubai, it is understood that most of the meeting focused on the future of the game. The ICC’s Future Tours Programme (FTP) for bilateral cricket is currently on a four-year cycle between 2023 and 2027. Efforts by the committee to consider what the game’s landscape might look like in 10 years, if left to grow organically, are welcome. Blue sky thinking and analysis of the game appear to be in short supply, publicly, at least. At the same time, any attempts at predictions are fraught with uncertainty.

Hence, it is not a surprise that the committee fell back on an analysis of the obvious — that the men’s game, as from the beginning of 2023, is “saturated with franchise competitions.” Heavy investment in these, especially by Indian corporate money, means that none of them will disappear in a hurry. On the contrary, others may emerge. The existing ones have been dovetailed into the current FTP. They also take account of known host countries and potential dates for ICC T20 and ODI World Cup competitions up to and including 2031.

Analysis of these dates and venues reveals that a gap exists in October/November for five of the nine years, the exceptions being 2023, 2027, 2028 and 2031. There would be scope for another franchise competition in those months in a country with the requisite climate and infrastructure, as long as a work-around was possible for the years of exception. Some clashes with Test cricket series would be inevitable, but an initial analysis indicates limited overlap.

An expressed concern of the World Cricket Committee was how to protect international cricket in a landscape that is filled with short-form franchise cricket. It unanimously concluded that the game is at a crossroads. Consequently, it recommended intervention from “various leaders to ensure that international and franchise cricket could thrive together harmoniously.” This sounds like a cry from the heart.

Which “leaders” are being appealed to? The ICC, at whose venue the meeting was held and to which the WCC is a complementary body? Is it those funding the franchises or individual national cricket boards? It is not clear if the ICC has the power to stop a country from establishing an independent franchise league if it wished to do so.

However, there are substantial barriers to entry in funding, facilities, the ability to attract media exposure and players, who, if centrally contracted, need to have the consent of their national boards.

Cricket has shown its ability in the past as a vehicle for renegade breakaway action — Kerry Packer’s World Series in 1977, for example. The current revolution is franchise cricket, played within existing structures, funded largely and increasingly by Indian interests, at least in India, South Africa, the UAE, the Caribbean and the US. This is a dominant regime, which seeks further growth.

Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Bangladesh and, so far, England/Wales have their separate funding arrangements, but nowhere near the levels of Indian investment.

Is it possible that a counterweight to this dominance will emerge? Last week, several print media channels suggested that the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) has been actively planning a T20 franchise tournament and has held talks with the IPL and its franchise owners. As reported in Arab News last Saturday, the SACF’s chairman is clear that progress in the Kingdom’s cricket development will be on an open, transparent and measured basis. In particular, additional infrastructure and facilities are required.

Then, there is the issue of players and their availability. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does not allow its contracted players to participate in any franchise tournament in another country.

Pakistani players do participate in the IPL or, so far, in Indian franchise teams. Tournaments without these high-profile cricketers will struggle to attract the attention of their respective diaspora. Franchise cricket needs these restraints to be relaxed.

Cricket linkages have been established between Saudi Arabia and India through the Saudi Tourist Authority’s partnership with the Tata IPL 2023 and with Pakistan, via one of its most famous former cricketers, Wasim Akram. After his visit in February and discussions with the chairman of the SACF, Akram said that he was looking forward to the evolvement of cricket leagues in the country.

Meanwhile, the Saudi men’s team is making progress. Its first match in the Asia Premier Cup takes place on April 20 against Malaysia, who were comfortably beaten by Nepal in the opening match. There have been straightforward wins in the first two days for Hong Kong against Singapore, the UAE against Kuwait and a less straightforward win for Oman against Qatar. The next measure of the Saudi team’s progress will be judged in its group-stage performances against Malaysia Nepal, Oman and Qatar.

Whatever the outcome, Saudi Arabia ‘s influence and presence within the world of cricket is now being felt and is set to grow. It is the pace of growth that is unknown, a factor which some may have found unsettling.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket Saudi Arabia ICC

Related

Challenger Cup triumph evidence of progress in Saudi cricket
Cricket
Challenger Cup triumph evidence of progress in Saudi cricket
CEO of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation Tariq Ziad Sagga video
Sport
Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation targets grassroots to change perception of the sport across the Kingdom, says CEO

Ighalo double dents Ronaldo’s title dreams as Al-Hilal defeat Al-Nassr in Riyadh derby

Ighalo double dents Ronaldo’s title dreams as Al-Hilal defeat Al-Nassr in Riyadh derby
Updated 19 April 2023
John Duerden

Ighalo double dents Ronaldo’s title dreams as Al-Hilal defeat Al-Nassr in Riyadh derby

Ighalo double dents Ronaldo’s title dreams as Al-Hilal defeat Al-Nassr in Riyadh derby
  • The 2-0 victory leaves Al-Ittihad as the strong favorites to lift the Roshn Saudi League title
Updated 19 April 2023
John Duerden

The cheers rang around King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Tuesday night and surely there must have been similar celebrations over in Jeddah.

Al-Hilal had just defeated Al-Nassr 2-0 in a contentious Riyadh Derby, thanks to two penalties from Odion Ighalo, but perhaps the real victors were Al-Ittihad, who remain three points clear of second-place Al-Nassr at the top of the Roshn Saudi League and now have a game in hand.

Al-Nassr have only six matches remaining and so the loss was a huge blow to their hopes of winning title number 10 — and even Cristiano Ronaldo might not be able to do anything about it. He gave everything on the night but cut a forlorn figure as he walked down the tunnel after the final whistle, waved gleefully on his way by thousands of delighted Al-Hilal fans.

The victory was well deserved as Al-Hilal were the better team for much of the game, though the visitors will point to the intervention of the video assistant referee in denying them twice in the second half: First by ruling a Ronaldo goal offside on what looked like a very tight call indeed, and then with a penalty decision.

The result means that Al-Hilal remain in fourth place in the league, seven points behind Al-Ittihad having played two games more. The defending champions are effectively out of the running for top spot after some indifferent form of late but they certainly enjoyed this game and denting the chances of their rivals.

The victory will also stand Ramon Diaz’s men in good stead for next week’s King’s Cup semi-final against Al-Ittihad, and the AFC Champions League final first leg against Japan’s Urawa Reds on April 29.

Al-Nassr, playing their first game since the departure of Rudi Garcia as head coach, struggled to find top gear. Ronaldo did his best to get his team-mates going but this was not to be his, or their, night.

The Blues will wonder how they failed take the lead midway through the first half. Moussa Marega should have done better with his header from close range, even if Nawaf Al-Aqidi did make a diving save. He could only parry it to Ighalo, though, and the Nigerian had the entire goal to aim for but, somehow, he put the ball wide from inside the six-yard area.

Five minutes before the break, English referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot after Ighalo's spectacular overhead kick from inside the area hit the arm of Abdulelah Al-Amri. Ronaldo took a moment to talk tactics to Al-Aqidi but it didn’t do much good as the goalkeeper was sent the wrong way by the striker for his 17th goal of the season.

Early in the second half, Marega was denied by the legs of Al-Aqidi, though the ball almost squirmed through into the goal. Al-Nassr then started to show a little more going forward, and Anderson Talisca’s low drive from the right corner of the area was well-saved by Abdullah Al-Mayouf.

On the hour, Oliver gave the hosts a second penalty. Michael Delgado cut into the area from the left and was brought down by Jaloliddin Masharipov. Once again it was confirmed by VAR and, once again, Ighalo sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

It looked as if the game was won. Al-Nassr could not build any momentum and began to grow increasingly frustrated. Talisca was lucky to escape with a yellow card midway through the half for a stamp on a prone Mohammed Jahfali.

Ronaldo seemed to have pulled a goal back with a fierce shot from inside the area but then came a video check which ruled he had been offside. It looked as though the five-time Ballon D’or winner had done enough to score his 12th of the season so far but VAR, perhaps surprisingly, decided otherwise.

That seemed to be that but suddenly it was Al-Nassr’s turn to contest a penalty decision after a Ronaldo free-kick hit the back of Ighalo and then the arm of Marega. Once again, the referee checked the monitor and changed his initial decision after seeing there was nothing the Malian could have done to avoid the ball.

Ronaldo’s rueful smile summed up Al-Nassr’s night. Had the spot kick been given, and converted, there would have been plenty of time to push for an equalizer as an incredible 15 minutes of injury time was added.

The title race is not yet over but Al-Ittihad are very much in the driving seat — and this particular Riyadh derby is likely to be remembered for a long time in Jeddah.
 

Topics: Al-Hilal Al-Nasser

Related

Al-Hilal dealt major blow as goalkeeper Al-Owais is ruled out of derby against Al-Nassr
Sport
Al-Hilal dealt major blow as goalkeeper Al-Owais is ruled out of derby against Al-Nassr
Ronaldo and Al-Nassr’s title hopes suffer at Al-Fayha
Football
Ronaldo and Al-Nassr’s title hopes suffer at Al-Fayha

Al-Nassr eyeing Zidane as new coach, reports Marca 

Al-Nassr eyeing Zidane as new coach, reports Marca 
Updated 18 April 2023
Arab News

Al-Nassr eyeing Zidane as new coach, reports Marca 

Al-Nassr eyeing Zidane as new coach, reports Marca 
  • Spanish sports daily says French coach would pocket almost $132m for two-year contract in Riyadh
  • Zidane is Cristiano Ronaldo’s preferred choice for the role, CBS Sports report claims
Updated 18 April 2023
Arab News

Al-Nassr could be set for a sensational swoop for Zinedine Zidane to replace departed coach Rudi Garcia, according to reports from Spanish sports daily Marca.

The report says that the three-time Champions League-winning French coach, one of the most successful managers in the world, would be in line to pocket almost $132 million for a two-year contract with the Riyadh giants.

Earlier, the publication had referred to a report by American broadcasters CBS Sports that claimed Zidane is Cristiano Ronaldo’s preferred choice as new coach at Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese international, who made the move to Riyadh in December, and Zidane enjoyed a successful partnership during the latter’s reign as coach at the Bernabeu from 2016 until 2018.

Other big-name coaches linked with the Al-Nassr job include Ronaldo’s compatriot and former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho.

Garcia was sacked last week following inconsistent performances and rumors of dressing room unrest at Al-Nassr, with some of the senior players, including Ronaldo, believed to be unhappy with the French coach’s methods.

Al-Nassr were second in the Roshn Saudi League table, only three points behind leaders Al-Ittihad when Garcia was let go following a 0-0 draw with Feiha.

Interim coach Dinko Jelicic is set to take over coaching duties for the key Riyadh derby against Al-Hilal on Tuesday night. Al-Nassr did not comment on the reports before the kick off at 110pm KSA.

Topics: Zinedine Zidane Cristiano Ronaldo real madrid

Related

Cristiano Ronaldo scores another hat trick as Al-Nassr go two points clear
Saudi Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo scores another hat trick as Al-Nassr go two points clear
Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coach
Sport
Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coach

Saudi basketball player opens door for next generation of female ‘ballers’

Saudi basketball player opens door for next generation of female ‘ballers’
Updated 18 April 2023
Michelle Kuehn

Saudi basketball player opens door for next generation of female ‘ballers’

Saudi basketball player opens door for next generation of female ‘ballers’
  • Dareen Sabban plays for Al-Ahli Club in women’s Saudi Basketball Premier League
Updated 18 April 2023
Michelle Kuehn

RIYADH: Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark recently made headlines in the basketball world when an on-court spat saw TV ratings for the LSU-Iowa national championship obliterate records as 9.9 million viewers tuned in.

The controversy, combined with some spectacular talent on display and exciting games, ensured the two players put women’s basketball on the map, generating new fans.

Building a legacy in sport starts with trailblazers that can generate that type of interest, the ones who aspire to inspire, and play for the love of the game.

That is what several talented players in the Saudi Basketball Premier League are hoping to do for the women’s game in the Kingdom.

At 5-foot 4 inches tall, Dareen Sabban is not your typical basketball player.

Hailing from Jeddah, she did not grow up playing basketball in the backyard with her brothers, nor was sport a part of her life at all. Sabban first picked up a basketball when she was 17 years old starting university, where she ended up playing a number of sports.

She said: “I fell in love with basketball more than any of the other sports. By the end of university, I had decided I wanted to pursue basketball more seriously. I practised harder and started participating in competitions.”

After representing the Jeddah Swish Basketball Academy, and coaching youngsters, she was approached by Al-Ahli Club and joined the Saudi Basketball Premier League.

“I heard of people signing up with the clubs, but I never thought I would be one of them. It was very surreal when everything became official. I am super happy and excited to be a part of this club – and my favorite color is green, so it’s a perfect match,” the 29-year-old added.

Sabban joined the Al-Ahli Club in January, and the newly formed women’s basketball league began its season in February.

Although the campaign only lasts three months, the teams’ training continues all year round. By day, Sabban works full time as a senior advertising executive, and by evening she has her hands full shooting hoops, spending six days a week on the court; training, playing friendly games, and league matches.

The development of sport in the Kingdom is part of the Vision 2030 reform plan to offer a fulfilling and healthy life under the strategic objective of a vibrant society.

Saudi Arabia has made it clear that sport is an important pillar to a community’s health and actively supports gender equality across the board. Sabban is among many other female players who have just joined the league and got the ball rolling.

She said: “I want to inspire the new generation to do what they love. I am blessed to be one of the first to play in the official women’s league, the Saudi Games, and to open the door for all females. I am grateful for that.

“I will keep playing harder to represent the Al-Ahli Club in the best way possible and make them proud. So, they can tell my story to the next generation of basketball players.”

Similar to all the clubs in the league, Al-Ahli’s hope is to come out on top every season, but just as importantly, it aims to build strong teams that generate growth for the benefit of the league and its players.

“Al Ahli Club has been great, they are very supportive and provide everything we need,” Sabban added.

And she highlighted the support of her family and the Al-Ahli fans.

“Some people ask me for pictures, some ask to follow me on social media, and they tell me how I inspire them, alhamdulillah this means the world to me.

“The crowds at our games are amazing, I love them. Obviously, I feel a little nervous, but I am starting to get used to that type of competitive atmosphere now and really enjoy it.”

Her path has not been without its challenges, however, and not everyone accepted her decision to play sport professionally.

Sabban said: “At first the challenges were based on the lack of female coaches, and it was new to everyone, so it seemed weird.

“Thankfully my family, they are different, and they didn’t stop me from doing what makes me happy. They come to my games or ask for the link to watch the matches live.

“But there are others who believe that basketball is for men, and they criticize me for my choices, but I don’t care as long as I have my parents, sisters, and brothers with me, that is all I need.”

Sabban aims to win and represent her club well, so that more players will take up the sport, while at the same time building a strong fan base.

In the long term, she hopes to play for the Saudi national team and make her mark internationally for the Kingdom.

“I love everything about basketball, every single moment,” she added.

Topics: basketball Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia embraces its first-ever female basketball generation photos
Sport
Saudi Arabia embraces its first-ever female basketball generation
Taibah University crowned women’s university basketball champions
Sport
Taibah University crowned women’s university basketball champions

Al-Hilal dealt major blow as goalkeeper Al-Owais is ruled out of derby against Al-Nassr

Al-Hilal dealt major blow as goalkeeper Al-Owais is ruled out of derby against Al-Nassr
Updated 18 April 2023
Arab News

Al-Hilal dealt major blow as goalkeeper Al-Owais is ruled out of derby against Al-Nassr

Al-Hilal dealt major blow as goalkeeper Al-Owais is ruled out of derby against Al-Nassr
  • The Saudi No. 1 is out for 3 weeks after hurting his shoulder in training
Updated 18 April 2023
Arab News

Al-Hilal have been dealt a major blow ahead of Tuesday night’s Riyadh Derby against Al-Nassr after goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais was ruled out for three weeks with an injury picked up on Sunday.

The club’s official Twitter account revealed that the Saudi No. 1 injured his shoulder ligaments and will now undergo a rehabilitation program that will rule him out of the match against the team sitting second in the Roshn Saudi League table.

Al-Owais was one of Saudi Arabia’s standout players at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and performed heroically in the historic 2-1 win over eventual champions Argentina at Lusail Stadium.

Al-Hilal’s hopes of retaining the league title are slim as they sit in fourth place with 46 points, 10 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad and seven behind Al-Nassr, with seven matches of the season left.

Topics: football Al-Hilal Roshn Saudi League

Related

Riyadh Derby sees Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal eyeing different priorities
Sport
Riyadh Derby sees Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal eyeing different priorities
Special As Al-Hilal’s hopes of domestic success fade, attention turns to AFC Champions League final
Sport
As Al-Hilal’s hopes of domestic success fade, attention turns to AFC Champions League final

Riyadh Derby sees Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal eyeing different priorities

Riyadh Derby sees Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal eyeing different priorities
Updated 18 April 2023
John Duerden

Riyadh Derby sees Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal eyeing different priorities

Riyadh Derby sees Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal eyeing different priorities
  • Second-place Al-Nassr desperate for win to keep title hopes alive as the reigning champions look toward cup competitions
Updated 18 April 2023
John Duerden

The Riyadh Derby is always a huge affair and Tuesday’s is bigger than most. The situation for Al-Nassr is simple — win no matter the cost. For Al-Hilal however, it is a little more complicated and there is the question as to whether temporary local bragging rights are more important than crucial cup games later this month.

A win for Al-Nassr and their megastar Cristiano Ronaldo at the home of their biggest rivals would put them level on points at the top with leaders Al-Ittihad, though the Jeddah giants will have a game in hand.

Al-Hilal are now 10 points off the pace and know that top spot is realistically out of reach, but this could still be a season-defining game. Whatever happens, there is bound to be many talking points and there is always controversy surrounding the fixture — whether it is Al-Hilal defender Ali Al-Bulaihi planting a blue flag in the center circle after a win in the Asian Champions League, or Talisca’s delighted goal celebration in front of Hilal fans.

Ronaldo will get his first taste of one of Asia’s biggest derbies to go alongside El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona, the Manchester Derby and the Derby D’Italia between Juventus and Inter Milan and many other major clashes.

Games against Al-Hilal, the most successful team in Saudi Arabia and Asia with 18 league title and four continental championships respectively, are never easy but that makes victories all the sweeter. It becomes a bigger deal because this is the first game since Al-Nassr parted company with coach Rudi Garcia last week. The Frenchman may have had the Yellows second in the table but there were reports that Ronaldo was not enamored of Garcia’s methods. It does not matter now as there is a temporary coach in charge in Dinko Jelicic, the Croatian moving up from the under-19 team to take charge of the senior squad. If ever there was a time for that new coach bounce, it is now.

It is quite a leap for the 49-year-old. If Al-Nassr lose and Al-Ittihad win their next league game, there will be six points between the top two with just six remaining. It would be almost all over which means that an Al-Nassr win would not only be widely celebrated by their fans, but would show everyone, both inside and outside of the club, that they have what it takes to become champions for the first time since 2019.

Ronaldo’s presence will be pivotal. Unlike the coach who has surely never been in charge for a club game of this magnitude, the former Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus star has won almost everything there is to win and has played hundreds of times on the biggest of stages.

As well as his goalscoring abilities — he has managed 11 in 10 league games so far in the Roshn Saudi League — the 38-year-old’s leadership skills will be crucial. More than any other player in the world, Ronaldo has been there and done that and needs to do it once more, especially when the tactician in charge is relatively inexperienced.

Al-Hilal are in a very different situation. After just one point from the last three games — the latest of which was a defeat at the hands of bottom team Al-Batin — the champions know that there is not going to be a repeat of last season when coach Ramon Diaz led them on an amazing run that overturned Al-Ittihad’s 16-point lead. Now they are 10 points behind the Jeddah giants and have played a game more.

The problem for Diaz is that there is a King’s Cup semifinal against Al-Ittihad next Sunday and the first leg of the Asian Champions League final against Urawa Reds of Japan the week after that.

Now that the league title is no longer a realistic target for Al-Hilal, there will likely be a clear switch in focus from the league to their massive upcoming cup games.

Yet losing to Al-Nassr, and potentially helping their rivals win the title, is a painful prospect just as defeating them and almost derailing their challenge would be delicious. The Argentine boss knows that finishing third or fourth can be terminal for Al-Hilal coaches and will not want to add to the pressure that is building up around him. It is quite a conundrum.

The injury situation is starting to improve. Wide man Salem Al-Dawsari may make the bench while Yasser Al-Shahrani did just that last time around. Ali Al-Bulaihi is still recovering, though Diaz is slowly starting to get more options especially as Colombian midfielder Gustavo Cuellar returns from suspension, and much depends on in-form striker Odion Ighalo.

Al-Nassr are better off. The games have been coming at a much more leisurely pace for the Yellows, with their last match, a 0-0 draw with Al-Fayha, taking place a full nine days ago. And there is good news in that central defenders Abdulelah Al-Amri and Alvaro Gonzalez are fit to play.

Al-Hilal have a coach who has been here before yet has eyes on other prizes, while knowing just how important this game is. Al-Nassr have just lost their boss but have Cristiano Ronaldo. It is another edition of this Riyadh Derby and one that is unmissable.

Topics: football Al-Nassr Al-Hilal

Related

Al-Nassr’s former French coach Rudi Garcia directs his players during a King Cup quarter-final match at Mrsool Park Stadium.
Football
Al-Nassr part ways with coach Rudi Garcia after inconsistent results and player unrest
Ronaldo and Al-Nassr’s title hopes suffer at Al-Fayha
Football
Ronaldo and Al-Nassr’s title hopes suffer at Al-Fayha

follow us

Latest updates

Saudi designer Yousef Akbar: Fashion Trust Arabia win was ‘life-changing’ 
Saudi designer Yousef Akbar: Fashion Trust Arabia win was ‘life-changing’ 
Saudi Arabia takes big steps into cricket’s crowded calendar
Saudi Arabia takes big steps into cricket’s crowded calendar
Ramadan recipes: A pistachio mafroukeh recipe to satisfy your sweet cravings 
Ramadan recipes: A pistachio mafroukeh recipe to satisfy your sweet cravings 
Indian court denies Rahul Gandhi’s appeal to stay defamation conviction
Indian court denies Rahul Gandhi’s appeal to stay defamation conviction
Tunisian judge orders jail for Ennahda party leader Ghannouchi
Tunisian judge orders jail for Ennahda party leader Ghannouchi

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.