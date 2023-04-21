Biden urged to deliver ‘historic’ arms control speech at G7 summit in Japan

You are here

US President Joe Biden convenes the fourth virtual leader-level meeting of the Major Economies Forum (MEF) on Energy and Climate at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2023. (REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden convenes the fourth virtual leader-level meeting of the Major Economies Forum (MEF) on Energy and Climate at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2023. (REUTERS)
Reuters

  • The letter urged Biden to deliver an address at the G7 summit acknowledging the “long-lasting human suffering” caused by the 1945 US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and the “catastrophic devastation” a nuclear war would cause “on a global scale
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Two dozen arms control advocates have urged President Joe Biden to use next month’s G7 summit in Hiroshima, which was hit by the first US atomic bombing of World War Two, to reaffirm a US commitment to nuclear disarmament and readiness for arms control talks with Russia and China.
The advocates, including several former senior US arms control officials, made their appeal in a letter sent to Biden on Wednesday that has not been made public, but was reviewed by Reuters.
The May 19-21 summit in the Japanese city “creates a historic opportunity for you to acknowledge the horrors of nuclear war,” advance the goal of nuclear disarmament, and pledge “concrete steps to prevent a new arms race,” they wrote to Biden.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The appeal comes amid rising concerns over the suspension of New START, the last US-Russia nuclear arms limitation pact, China’s expanding nuclear stockpile and Tehran’s intensified uranium enrichment following the 2018 US repudiation of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
The letter urged Biden to deliver an address at the G7 summit acknowledging the “long-lasting human suffering” caused by the 1945 US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and the “catastrophic devastation” a nuclear war would cause “on a global scale.”
Biden should reiterate his readiness for talks with Russia on unfreezing New START, concerns with China’s nuclear buildup and his invitation to Beijing for a dialogue “at any level” on reducing the risk of miscalculation, the signers said.
He also should “create the conditions for progress on disarmament and head off a new arms race” by urging China, Britain and France to freeze their nuclear arsenals for as long as the United States and Russia maintain New START limits on their stockpiles, they said.

 

Pakistan’s foreign minister to make most senior-level trip to India in seven years

Pakistan’s foreign minister to make most senior-level trip to India in seven years
Updated 20 April 2023

Pakistan’s foreign minister to make most senior-level trip to India in seven years

Pakistan’s foreign minister to make most senior-level trip to India in seven years
  • Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will visit India in May for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting
  • The announcement comes as a surprise since Pakistan downgraded its relations with India in 2019 over Kashmir
Updated 20 April 2023
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will visit India next month to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s meeting, his ministry’s official spokesperson confirmed on Thursday, making it the most senior-level visit from Pakistan to the country in seven years.
The development comes as a surprise since Pakistan decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with India after the administration in New Delhi revoked the special constitutional status of the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir in August 2019 to integrate it with the rest of the Indian union.
Pakistan also revisited its trade relations with its eastern neighbor and voiced concern that Indian officials were violating international law by trying to change the demography of Muslim-majority Kashmir under its administration.
This is the first time that a senior foreign office representative from Pakistan will visit India since 2016, the last visit being undertaken by Sartaj Aziz, then adviser to the prime minister on foreign affairs, who attended the Heart of Asia conference in Amritsar.
Earlier this year, Pakistan’s foreign office confirmed India’s invitation to its foreign minister to attend the SCO meeting, though it said it was not in a rush to send an acceptance.
“Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will be leading the Pakistan delegation to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers being held on May 4-5, 2023 in Goa, India,” said the foreign office spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.
“The Foreign Minister is attending the SCO CFM meeting at the invitation of the current Chair of SCO CFM, Dr. S. Jaishankar, minister for external affairs of the Republic of India.”
She added that Pakistan’s participation in the meeting reflected its commitment to the SCO charter and processes and the importance that the country accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities.
“Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had also attended the last meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers held in July last year in Tashkent,” she continued.
Pakistan and India continue to have rocky relations, though the Pakistani foreign minister’s upcoming visit to the neighboring country could prove to be a step toward normalization.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also offered talks to India recently, which prompted Indian officials to say that they wanted normal relations with Pakistan in a “conducive atmosphere.”
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party raised questions on the timing and purpose of FM Bhutto-Zardari’s India visit, saying that it “amounts to surrendering our position” on Indian-administer Kashmir.
“This government has shown that they are capable of surrendering everything to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi happy,” senior PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain told Arab News.
“The foreign minister will backstab the struggle of the people of Kashmir,” he added.
Andleeb Abbas, former parliamentary secretary for foreign affairs, said Pakistan’s foreign policy under Prime Minister Sharif’s government is “directionless,” as the government should have highlighted Indian atrocities in Indian-administered Kashmir.
She also said Sharif should have raised the issue of Muslims getting killed in India, instead of trying to normalize relations with the country.
“The foreign minister should have taken the people of Pakistan into confidence over the purpose and timing of his visit to India before the formal announcement of his trip,” she told Arab News.
International affairs analyst Dr. Huma Baqai referred to the development as a “positive” one and urged political parties to refrain from indulging in politics as it is a national issue.
“We have been hostage to the Kashmir conflict for decades now, and people on both sides (Pakistan and India) remain at the losing end,” Dr. Huma Baqai, an expert on international affairs, told Arab News.
“Both countries should move on to normalize their relations for the benefit of their people,” she said, adding that the SCO meeting was a global event and it would be a mistake if Pakistan’s foreign minister did not participate in it.
“We both should start negotiations to settle our disputes amicably, and our foreign minister’s trip to India could pave the way for it,” she added.

Updated 20 April 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Millions of Indonesians travel home in annual Eid exodus

Millions of Indonesians travel home in annual Eid exodus
  • Over 123 million people are expected to hit the road this year
  • Travelers are stuck for long hours in traffic jams on most popular highways
Updated 20 April 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Public transportation hubs and thoroughfares across Indonesia were clogged with people traveling to their hometowns on Thursday, as almost half of the country’s population is expected to commute across the archipelago to spend Eid Al-Fitr with their families.
More than 123 million people in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation are taking part in the annual exodus locally known as “mudik” this year — nearly 40 million more than in 2022 — according to estimates by the transportation ministry.
With all COVID-19 restrictions lifted in December, travelers crowded airports, train stations, and bus terminals throughout the week, brimming with excitement as they left big cities to reach their hometowns to celebrate the religious holiday.
“I am so happy to be going back to my hometown, even though it was really tiring and I felt sore all over during the trip,” Imel, a 19-year-old student based in Jakarta, told Arab News, after spending 16 hours driving 260 km from Jakarta to Brebes in Central Java.
“I would sometimes go back to my hometown outside of the Eid holiday season, and it usually took me seven hours at most.”
But the trip was all worth it, she said, because she will be able to spend time with her relatives: “What makes me happy is getting to hang out with my extended family, going around our village to offer our wishes, and all the culinary delights.”
Aerial footage showed long lines of cars crawling on either side of toll booths on some of the main routes out of the Greater Jakarta area, from where some 18 million people are expected to leave.
Indonesia’s state-owned railway operator PT KAI said there were no more seats on trains departing from the two main stations in central Jakarta since Tuesday.
“In this time period, from April 18 to 21, the occupancy is at 100 percent. All seats in all the departing trains are filled with tickets purchased by the public,” KAI spokesperson Eva Chairunisa said.
Most Indonesians traveling this Eid season are using their private cars, according to a survey conducted by the Transportation Ministry, followed by motorcycles and buses.
This year’s exodus is expected to peak on Friday, when people will hit the road last minute to reach their hometowns for the first day of Eid.
 

UK’s home secretary defends herself against allegations of being racist

UK’s home secretary defends herself against allegations of being racist
Updated 20 April 2023
Arab News

UK’s home secretary defends herself against allegations of being racist

UK’s home secretary defends herself against allegations of being racist
  • Suella Braverman came under fire after describing grooming gangs’ members as ‘groups of men, almost all British-Pakistani’
  • Minister had briefly considered posing as a caller to a radio station to deny the claims
Updated 20 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s home secretary has defended herself against allegations of being racist after her recent comments on grooming gangs, saying she spoke the “plain truth.”
Following her newspaper column published earlier in April, Home Secretary Suella Braverman was criticized after describing grooming gangs’ members as “groups of men, almost all British-Pakistani,” reported The Independent.
Braverman was quoted as saying that “accusing me of racism for speaking plain truths distorts the meaning of the term and does a great disservice to all of us working to combat racism.”
She said it was not racist to speak “plain truths,” but added that most British-Pakistani men are not perpetrators of sexual abuse.
Braverman said that she had briefly considered posing as a caller to a radio station to deny the allegations and defend herself against claims of racism.
She wrote in The Spectator that she intended to quote Margaret Thatcher, and said: “Last week a radio show had a phone-in asking listeners to debate whether I’m a racist… I thought about calling in as Margaret from Fareham, to suggest the home secretary take courage from another Margaret’s words: ‘I always cheer up immensely if an attack is particularly wounding because I think, well, if they attack one personally, it means they have not a single political argument left.’”
The government published a review in 2020 that found members of child grooming gangs hailed from multiple backgrounds.
Commissioned by the Home Office, the review said most group child sex offenders were men under the age of 30, and the majority were white.
Braverman added in her column: “To say the overwhelming majority of perpetrators in towns such as Rotherham, Telford, and Rochdale were British-Pakistani and that their victims were white girls is not to say that most British-Pakistanis are perpetrators of sexual abuse.
“The former is a truth, one that made authorities reluctant to confront the issue. The latter is a lie, the speaking of which would be a disgraceful prejudice. I know that my motives will be questioned — such is a politician’s lot. But there are lines that we must not cross. If everything is racist, nothing is.”
Braverman also took aim at Labour for party leader Sir Keir Starmer’s attacks on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over law and order policy, and Starmer’s assertion that “99.9 percent of women” do not have male organs.

Russian foreign minister visits Cuba, condemns US sanctions

Russian foreign minister visits Cuba, condemns US sanctions
Updated 20 April 2023
AP

Russian foreign minister visits Cuba, condemns US sanctions

Russian foreign minister visits Cuba, condemns US sanctions
  • During his visit to the island nation, which for decades was a staunch Moscow ally, Lavrov condemned the American economic sanctions on Cuba
  • Rodríguez rejected what he called the “expansionist aspirations” of NATO and the sanctions imposed on Russia
Updated 20 April 2023
AP

HAVANA: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday condemned US sanctions against Cuba as he visited the island during the last leg of a Latin American tour that took him to Brazil, Nicaragua and Venezuela.
Lavrov met with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodríguez, kicking off the visit by taking part in a wreath-laying ceremony at a memorial in Havana for Cuban independence hero José Martí.
During his visit to the island nation, which for decades was a staunch Moscow ally, Lavrov condemned the American economic sanctions on Cuba, and blasted the US for seeking to impose “its will on the world,” according to a dispatch on the state media outlet Cubadebate.
Rodríguez, for his part, rejected what he called the “expansionist aspirations” of NATO and the sanctions imposed on Russia.
Lavrov was expected to meet later today with recently reelected President Miguel Díaz-Canel.
Cuba has had an extensive relationship with Moscow since the 1960s, when it joined the bloc of socialist countries led by the then Soviet Union, receiving many vital imports — fertilizers, industrial equipment, spare parts and, above all, oil — in exchange for sugar.
Russia, along with Venezuela, is one of Cuba’s few suppliers of oil, sending an undetermined amount to the island, which is undergoing a severe energy crisis.
Also, two weeks ago, Cuban banks started to accept payments with MIR cards, a payment system in Russia that allows Russian tourists to make cash withdrawals and convert rubles to Cuban pesos.
MIR cards are accepted in other partner countries of Russia, including Turkiye and Vietnam, and are operated by the state-owned Russian National Card Payment System.

EU lawmakers demand obligatory hosting of migrants under looming overhaul

EU lawmakers demand obligatory hosting of migrants under looming overhaul
Updated 20 April 2023
Reuters

EU lawmakers demand obligatory hosting of migrants under looming overhaul

EU lawmakers demand obligatory hosting of migrants under looming overhaul
  • The European Parliament adopted its position on the looming reform of the bloc's migration and asylum rules ahead of negotiating its final form with the 27 EU member states
  • Countries including Poland and Hungary refuse to host any of the new arrivals
Updated 20 April 2023
Reuters

BRUSSELS: European Union lawmakers voted on Thursday to require member countries to host some of the refugees and migrants coming to the bloc at times of high arrivals, part of a fiercely contested reform due ahead of a 2024 pan-European election.
The European Parliament adopted its position on the looming reform of the bloc’s migration and asylum rules ahead of negotiating its final form with the 27 EU member states that have long been split over the so-called obligatory relocations.
Countries including Poland and Hungary refuse to host any of the new arrivals while others including Italy and France — where people from the Middle East and Africa arrive on smugglers’ boats across the Mediterranean Sea — say they cannot cope alone.
Warsaw, Budapest and their allies say they can help by providing money, staff or equipment instead of being legally obliged to take in people. The Mediterranean countries of arrival and the rich destination states like Germany say that falls short.
The bloc’s migration and asylum system collapsed in 2015 when more than one million people — mostly fleeing the war in Syria — reached Europe’s southern shores.
That caught the EU by surprise, stretching its reception and security capacities, and triggering a wave of anti-immigration sentiment across the bloc.
The EU has since tightened external borders and asylum laws to keep people away, and the sensitive issue of migration faded from the top of the bloc’s political agenda as the COVID-19 pandemic cut global mobility.
But Mediterranean arrivals rose last year, with the bloc’s border agency Frontex reporting some 330,000 unauthorized arrivals.
With irregular immigration on the rise, those including Italy’s far-right government are leading growing calls for the EU to do more to reduce sea arrivals.
Previously seen as hard-line, ideas to build border fences and assess people’s asylum claims outside of Europe — including in Rwanda, as proposed by Denmark — are back on the agenda and part of the EU’s political discussions on managing migration.
While the EU wants to overhaul its defunct system before a bloc-wide election in 2024, the issue of obligatory relocations seems as stuck as ever, according to diplomats.

