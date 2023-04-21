Chinese FM: Both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to China

You are here

China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the Lanting Forum, held under the theme of "Chinese Modernization and the World", at the Grand Halls in Shanghai on April 21, 2023.
China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the Lanting Forum, held under the theme of "Chinese Modernization and the World", at the Grand Halls in Shanghai on April 21, 2023.
Reuters

  • "Those who play with fire on Taiwan will eventually get themselves burned,” warns Qin Gang
Reuters

SHANGHAI: China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Friday that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to China, and that it is right and proper for China to uphold its sovereignty.

Qin made the remarks at the Lanting Forum in Shanghai, where he discussed a wide range of topics from debt, the global economy, and Taiwan.

“Recently there has been absurd rhetoric accusing China of upending the status quo, disrupting peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” Qin said. “The logic is absurd and the conclusion dangerous.”
He added that “fair-minded people can see who is engaged in hegemonic bullying and high-minded practices.”
“It is not the Chinese mainland, but the Taiwan independence separatist forces and a handful of countries attempting to disrupt the status quo,” Qin said. “Those who play with fire on Taiwan will eventually get themselves burned.”
China recently held military exercises around the self-ruled island after Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, returned to Taipei following a meeting in Los Angeles with US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Beijing views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, a claim the government in Taipei strongly rejects, and routinely denounces high-level meetings between Taiwanese and foreign leaders and officials.

AP

AP

TORONTO: A cargo container with gold and other items worth over $20 million Canadian ($14.8 million) was stolen from Toronto’s Pearson International airport, authorities said Thursday.
Peel Regional Police Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn said a “high value” container was taken from a holding area facility after being unloaded from a plane Monday evening.
“As per normal procedure, the aircraft was unloaded and cargo was transported from the aircraft to a holding cargo facility,” he said. “The container contained a high value shipment. It did contain gold but it was not exclusive to gold. It contained other items of monetary value.
The missing goods were reported to police a short time after.
Police declined to provide more details.
“We’re three days in, so our investigators have their eyes open to all avenues,” Duivesteyn said.
No arrests have been made.

 

Reuters

  • The letter urged Biden to deliver an address at the G7 summit acknowledging the “long-lasting human suffering” caused by the 1945 US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and the “catastrophic devastation” a nuclear war would cause “on a global scale
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Two dozen arms control advocates have urged President Joe Biden to use next month’s G7 summit in Hiroshima, which was hit by the first US atomic bombing of World War Two, to reaffirm a US commitment to nuclear disarmament and readiness for arms control talks with Russia and China.
The advocates, including several former senior US arms control officials, made their appeal in a letter sent to Biden on Wednesday that has not been made public, but was reviewed by Reuters.
The May 19-21 summit in the Japanese city “creates a historic opportunity for you to acknowledge the horrors of nuclear war,” advance the goal of nuclear disarmament, and pledge “concrete steps to prevent a new arms race,” they wrote to Biden.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The appeal comes amid rising concerns over the suspension of New START, the last US-Russia nuclear arms limitation pact, China’s expanding nuclear stockpile and Tehran’s intensified uranium enrichment following the 2018 US repudiation of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
The letter urged Biden to deliver an address at the G7 summit acknowledging the “long-lasting human suffering” caused by the 1945 US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and the “catastrophic devastation” a nuclear war would cause “on a global scale.”
Biden should reiterate his readiness for talks with Russia on unfreezing New START, concerns with China’s nuclear buildup and his invitation to Beijing for a dialogue “at any level” on reducing the risk of miscalculation, the signers said.
He also should “create the conditions for progress on disarmament and head off a new arms race” by urging China, Britain and France to freeze their nuclear arsenals for as long as the United States and Russia maintain New START limits on their stockpiles, they said.

 

  • Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will visit India in May for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting
  • The announcement comes as a surprise since Pakistan downgraded its relations with India in 2019 over Kashmir
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will visit India next month to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s meeting, his ministry’s official spokesperson confirmed on Thursday, making it the most senior-level visit from Pakistan to the country in seven years.
The development comes as a surprise since Pakistan decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with India after the administration in New Delhi revoked the special constitutional status of the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir in August 2019 to integrate it with the rest of the Indian union.
Pakistan also revisited its trade relations with its eastern neighbor and voiced concern that Indian officials were violating international law by trying to change the demography of Muslim-majority Kashmir under its administration.
This is the first time that a senior foreign office representative from Pakistan will visit India since 2016, the last visit being undertaken by Sartaj Aziz, then adviser to the prime minister on foreign affairs, who attended the Heart of Asia conference in Amritsar.
Earlier this year, Pakistan’s foreign office confirmed India’s invitation to its foreign minister to attend the SCO meeting, though it said it was not in a rush to send an acceptance.
“Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will be leading the Pakistan delegation to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers being held on May 4-5, 2023 in Goa, India,” said the foreign office spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.
“The Foreign Minister is attending the SCO CFM meeting at the invitation of the current Chair of SCO CFM, Dr. S. Jaishankar, minister for external affairs of the Republic of India.”
She added that Pakistan’s participation in the meeting reflected its commitment to the SCO charter and processes and the importance that the country accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities.
“Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had also attended the last meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers held in July last year in Tashkent,” she continued.
Pakistan and India continue to have rocky relations, though the Pakistani foreign minister’s upcoming visit to the neighboring country could prove to be a step toward normalization.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also offered talks to India recently, which prompted Indian officials to say that they wanted normal relations with Pakistan in a “conducive atmosphere.”
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party raised questions on the timing and purpose of FM Bhutto-Zardari’s India visit, saying that it “amounts to surrendering our position” on Indian-administer Kashmir.
“This government has shown that they are capable of surrendering everything to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi happy,” senior PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain told Arab News.
“The foreign minister will backstab the struggle of the people of Kashmir,” he added.
Andleeb Abbas, former parliamentary secretary for foreign affairs, said Pakistan’s foreign policy under Prime Minister Sharif’s government is “directionless,” as the government should have highlighted Indian atrocities in Indian-administered Kashmir.
She also said Sharif should have raised the issue of Muslims getting killed in India, instead of trying to normalize relations with the country.
“The foreign minister should have taken the people of Pakistan into confidence over the purpose and timing of his visit to India before the formal announcement of his trip,” she told Arab News.
International affairs analyst Dr. Huma Baqai referred to the development as a “positive” one and urged political parties to refrain from indulging in politics as it is a national issue.
“We have been hostage to the Kashmir conflict for decades now, and people on both sides (Pakistan and India) remain at the losing end,” Dr. Huma Baqai, an expert on international affairs, told Arab News.
“Both countries should move on to normalize their relations for the benefit of their people,” she said, adding that the SCO meeting was a global event and it would be a mistake if Pakistan’s foreign minister did not participate in it.
“We both should start negotiations to settle our disputes amicably, and our foreign minister’s trip to India could pave the way for it,” she added.

  • Over 123 million people are expected to hit the road this year
  • Travelers are stuck for long hours in traffic jams on most popular highways
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Public transportation hubs and thoroughfares across Indonesia were clogged with people traveling to their hometowns on Thursday, as almost half of the country’s population is expected to commute across the archipelago to spend Eid Al-Fitr with their families.
More than 123 million people in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation are taking part in the annual exodus locally known as “mudik” this year — nearly 40 million more than in 2022 — according to estimates by the transportation ministry.
With all COVID-19 restrictions lifted in December, travelers crowded airports, train stations, and bus terminals throughout the week, brimming with excitement as they left big cities to reach their hometowns to celebrate the religious holiday.
“I am so happy to be going back to my hometown, even though it was really tiring and I felt sore all over during the trip,” Imel, a 19-year-old student based in Jakarta, told Arab News, after spending 16 hours driving 260 km from Jakarta to Brebes in Central Java.
“I would sometimes go back to my hometown outside of the Eid holiday season, and it usually took me seven hours at most.”
But the trip was all worth it, she said, because she will be able to spend time with her relatives: “What makes me happy is getting to hang out with my extended family, going around our village to offer our wishes, and all the culinary delights.”
Aerial footage showed long lines of cars crawling on either side of toll booths on some of the main routes out of the Greater Jakarta area, from where some 18 million people are expected to leave.
Indonesia’s state-owned railway operator PT KAI said there were no more seats on trains departing from the two main stations in central Jakarta since Tuesday.
“In this time period, from April 18 to 21, the occupancy is at 100 percent. All seats in all the departing trains are filled with tickets purchased by the public,” KAI spokesperson Eva Chairunisa said.
Most Indonesians traveling this Eid season are using their private cars, according to a survey conducted by the Transportation Ministry, followed by motorcycles and buses.
This year’s exodus is expected to peak on Friday, when people will hit the road last minute to reach their hometowns for the first day of Eid.
 

Arab News

  • Suella Braverman came under fire after describing grooming gangs’ members as ‘groups of men, almost all British-Pakistani’
  • Minister had briefly considered posing as a caller to a radio station to deny the claims
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s home secretary has defended herself against allegations of being racist after her recent comments on grooming gangs, saying she spoke the “plain truth.”
Following her newspaper column published earlier in April, Home Secretary Suella Braverman was criticized after describing grooming gangs’ members as “groups of men, almost all British-Pakistani,” reported The Independent.
Braverman was quoted as saying that “accusing me of racism for speaking plain truths distorts the meaning of the term and does a great disservice to all of us working to combat racism.”
She said it was not racist to speak “plain truths,” but added that most British-Pakistani men are not perpetrators of sexual abuse.
Braverman said that she had briefly considered posing as a caller to a radio station to deny the allegations and defend herself against claims of racism.
She wrote in The Spectator that she intended to quote Margaret Thatcher, and said: “Last week a radio show had a phone-in asking listeners to debate whether I’m a racist… I thought about calling in as Margaret from Fareham, to suggest the home secretary take courage from another Margaret’s words: ‘I always cheer up immensely if an attack is particularly wounding because I think, well, if they attack one personally, it means they have not a single political argument left.’”
The government published a review in 2020 that found members of child grooming gangs hailed from multiple backgrounds.
Commissioned by the Home Office, the review said most group child sex offenders were men under the age of 30, and the majority were white.
Braverman added in her column: “To say the overwhelming majority of perpetrators in towns such as Rotherham, Telford, and Rochdale were British-Pakistani and that their victims were white girls is not to say that most British-Pakistanis are perpetrators of sexual abuse.
“The former is a truth, one that made authorities reluctant to confront the issue. The latter is a lie, the speaking of which would be a disgraceful prejudice. I know that my motives will be questioned — such is a politician’s lot. But there are lines that we must not cross. If everything is racist, nothing is.”
Braverman also took aim at Labour for party leader Sir Keir Starmer’s attacks on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over law and order policy, and Starmer’s assertion that “99.9 percent of women” do not have male organs.

