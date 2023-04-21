You are here

Tuchel says Bayern calm in the eye of a storm after CL exit

Tuchel says Bayern calm in the eye of a storm after CL exit
Bayern Munich’s German head coach Thomas Tuchel argues with 4th official before getting a red card during their UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match against Manchester City in Munich on Apr. 19, 2023. (AFP)



  • Now the German champion are out of the Champions League
  • Tuchel has two wins from six games in charge ahead of Saturday's visit to Mainz
MUNICH: The atmosphere at Bayern Munich remains calm and positive, coach Thomas Tuchel said Friday, as the team try to retain the Bundesliga title and avoid finishing a turbulent season without a trophy.
Tuchel was a surprise hire last month to replace Julian Nagelsmann as Bayern chased a treble of trophies. Now the German champion are out of the Champions League after losing 4-1 to Manchester City on aggregate in the quarterfinals and were earlier eliminated from the German Cup.
“I feel a calm atmosphere here, I feel a focused, positive energy, and probably in the eye of the storm, the famous calm,” he said. “I try to influence the things I can influence.”
Tuchel has two wins from six games in charge ahead of Saturday’s visit to Mainz, which are unbeaten in nine games. Bayern lead the Bundesliga standings by two points from Borussia Dortmund, which play Eintracht Frankfurt later Saturday.
Bayern’s results under Tuchel have led to speculation over a possible shakeup of the management at Bayern after the decision to replace Nagelsmann so far failed to pay off.

‘We are still playing’: Women’s football defiant in the Ukraine

‘We are still playing’: Women’s football defiant in the Ukraine
Updated 21 April 2023
Arab News

'We are still playing': Women's football defiant in the Ukraine


  • Mariupol women’s football team produced their bravest performance defying the Russian invasion

Arab News

KYIV: It has been over a year since Yana Vinokurova, president of the women’s football club in Mariupol, Ukraine, has been able to play a game at her home field.

The 32-year-old has led the club for the past seven years. Her team was always self-reliant, cooking and selling dumplings to fund their training and activities.

Six years before the Russian invasion, Vinokurova bought a house in Mariupol, and later opened a cafe. Life was good.

On Feb. 22, 2022, she met with the Ukrainian head of the local football federation to discuss future plans and support for her team. Just two days later, the Kremlin launched what it called “a special military operation” in Ukraine. The subsequent war has resulted in the death or injury of 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers and 180,000 Russian troops, according to recent estimates. The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights verified at least 8,300 civilian deaths as of mid-March.

Mariupol, a city which once had a population of around 425,000, was formerly a thriving center of industry and tourism. It was home to several resorts for tourists visiting the Sea of Azov, as well as vast iron and steel manufacturing facilities.

The siege of Mariupol lasted for almost three months, with Russian forces encircling the city by March. By the end of May, the last Ukrainian holdouts surrendered to Russian forces, and Mariupol has remained under Russian control since.

The city has endured relentless shelling. Moscow denies intentionally targeting civilians or critical infrastructure, but Ukrainian officials say Russian forces carried out deliberate, targeted strikes designed to cut water, power and food supplies to the city and its inhabitants.

Russian authorities claim that residents of Mariupol are returning to the city, and accuse Ukrainian troops of violations ranging from targeting and killing civilians to mining medical facilities before the Russian takeover. Ukrainian authorities estimate that less than one-quarter of the population remains in Mariupol, and that 95 percent of the city has been destroyed.

“For those who didn’t experience the siege, they can never really comprehend what it was like. But that is why it is important to keep talking about it,” Vinokurova told Arab News over coffee in Kyiv.

She said she received a call from a team member on Feb. 24 last year telling her the war had started, and not long after began hearing the sound of explosions.

Some members of the football team fled Mariupol, and Vinokurova housed the remaining seven players in her house.

“I had never really explored my basement, despite living in the house for a long time. But it became our safe place. We tried to make the best out of a horrible situation. We had to live in the basement to seek safety from the shelling. We were lucky to have bought one of the last power generators in Mariupol. We were still cold, however.”

At the height of the siege, Vinokurova said, some shops tripled their prices. “We organized ourselves and split responsibilities; some for water, some for gas, and some for food.”

Vinokurova and her teammates attempted to distract themselves from the trauma of the siege at least once a week. “We’d switch on the generator longer than usual for a night. We watched a movie and pretend we were at a movie theater. We also played cards every evening to pass the time,” she said.

At times, the women felt safe enough to move from the basement upstairs to the main living area of the house, where it was warmer, but their luck never lasted.

“The basement couldn’t house all of us, so we manufactured our own furniture. We made bunk beds. We were wearing all the layers of clothing we had, as it was freezing, but we never caught a cold. I think we were much too stressed and focused on survival to get sick.”

When humanitarian corridors opened for civilian evacuation in May 2022, the team initially decided to stay.

“My house, my cafe — they were the first things I owned in life. It was very difficult for me to leave them behind. The Russians destroyed my cafe. We finally made the difficult decision to leave. I understood the lives of my girls were much more important than anything else. And so, we packed ourselves up: seven girls, one big dog and five cats in a tiny white Renault car.”

The women left with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

As they were driving out of Mariupol, a rocket exploded nearby, shattering the car’s windows. The women panicked.

“We still kept going, there was no other choice,” Vinokurova said.

At the first Russian checkpoint, Vinokurova noticed she had left her car identification papers at home. Russian soldiers accused her of stealing the vehicle.

“Between the girls who were panicking, the cats and the dog, I didn’t catch early on that the occupiers just wanted a bribe to let us go. My friend and the coach of the team, Karina (Kulakovska), started crying and screaming at the Russian soldiers, telling them they’re merciless and soulless; that her mother is 75 and she is rushing to see her. Eventually they let us go.”

The women crossed 29 checkpoints. What usually would be a few hours’ drive to the port city of Berdyansk took 29 hours. The women slept in the car, with no windows, in below-zero temperatures.

When they reached Berdyansk, volunteers offered them sausages, sweets and water.

“All we wanted was bread,” Vinokurova said.

Having finally arrived at their destination, they spent the night, warm at last, at a house owned by a teammate’s relative.

“But something kept tugging at my heart. I couldn’t just leave Mariupol, and leave my neighbors and other civilians behind,” Vinokurova said. “So, I made the decision to go back. Karina (Kulakovska), my closest friend and the coach, decided to come back with me as well.”

Vinokurova’s mother broke down in tears when told of daughter’s plan. “She begged me not to, but she knows my character; there was no convincing me otherwise.”

With most civilians too afraid to help, Vinokurova struggled to find a van to rent for the return journey. But eventually she found a man named Vanya who owned a bus. Vanya not only offered the use of the vehicle for free, but also decided to drive them back to Mariupol to help with the evacuation of civilians.

“That man is a hero; there’s no other way to refer to him. When civilians nearby heard of our plan to go back to Mariupol, they donated 200 kg of chicken fillets, baby food, fruit and other products,” she said.

Vinokurova, Kulakovska and Vanya piled into the bus and returned to Mariupol. Once back in their city, they came across Russian soldiers who promised them hot water, but did not deliver on their pledge. The trio evacuated over 100 civilians and distributed the goods they had to those who remained behind.

“After our mission was done and we returned to safety, the trauma of it all came crashing down on me. I didn’t realize the danger of my mission while I was in it. I had to seek mental help. I saw a therapist for several months and have finally started to feel better, but those memories will never leave me. I am not sure I even want them to,” Vinokurova said.

The Mariupol women’s football team still plays on, even taking part in tournaments. Most of their key players have left town and been replaced by other locals. The team, although usually self-reliant, is now looking for sponsors to help them keep playing.

“We are alive. The cats are doing fine, and the dog still covers his ears and cowers every time he hears a loud noise, but we are here. We are still playing, and we hope to find sponsors to help us keep playing.”

Sevilla tops Man United in Europa League, gets Juventus in semis

Sevilla tops Man United in Europa League, gets Juventus in semis
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

Sevilla tops Man United in Europa League, gets Juventus in semis


  • Sevilla will face Juventus in the last four following the Italian team’s 1-1 draw at Sporting in Lisbon for a 2-1 aggregate victory

AP

Six-time champion Sevilla eliminated Manchester United from the Europa League on Thursday after a 3-0 victory in the second leg of their quarterfinal.
United had beaten Barcelona and Real Betis earlier in Europe’s second-tier competition but couldn’t keep up with Sevilla — currently 13th in the Spanish league — at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.
Forward Youssef En-Nesyri scored twice and Sevilla advanced to the semifinals 5-2 on aggregate after last week’s 2-2 draw in the first leg at Old Trafford.
Under pressure, United defender Harry Maguire lost the ball outside the area and En-Nesyri scored on a low left-footed shot into the corner past goalkeeper David de Gea in the eighth minute.
Defender Loïc Badé headed home two minutes into the second half and En-Nesyri made it 3-0 late on after De Gea’s blunder.
The Spaniards also eliminated United in the semifinals of the same competition in 2020.
Sevilla will face Juventus in the last four following the Italian team’s 1-1 draw at Sporting in Lisbon for a 2-1 aggregate victory.
United manager Erik ten Hag made only one change to the squad that beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the English Premier League on Sunday. Marcel Sabitzer replaced playmaker Bruno Fernandes, who was suspended after an accumulation of yellow cards. Sabitzer had scored both United goals in the first leg against Sevilla.
EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE
Fiorentina had to rely on late goals by Riccardo Sottil and substitute Gaetano Castrovilli to reach the semifinals of the Europa Conference League despite a 3-2 home loss to Lech Poznan.
The Serie A club advanced 6-4 on aggregate after a comfortable 4-1 advantage from the first leg in Poland.
The visitors pulled even at 4-4 on aggregate when Artur Sobiech scored in the 69th minute in Florence. Afonso Sousa and Kristoffer Velde had scored earlier.
Sottil returned the overall lead to the home team 12 minutes from time with Castrovilli adding one more in stoppage time.
In another early game, AZ Alkmaar prevailed in a penalty shootout 4-1 over Anderlecht to reach the last four after a 2-0 home victory. Their quarterfinal matchup was 2-2 on aggregate after regulation and extra time.
AZ Alkmaar center forward Vangelis Pavlidis scored twice in the opening 13 minutes to erase Anderlecht’s 2-0 advantage from the first leg.
Pavlidis scored his first from the penalty spot five minutes into the game and leveled the aggregate score only eight minutes later. He was substituted at halftime due to an injury.
Fiorentina will next face either Nice or Basel. AZ will play either West Ham or Gent.
The remaining quarterfinals in Europe’s third-tier competition were scheduled for later Thursday.

UAE Pro League: Al-Ain close gap on Shabab Al-Ahli at top of the table

UAE Pro League: Al-Ain close gap on Shabab Al-Ahli at top of the table
Updated 20 April 2023
Matt Monaghan

UAE Pro League: Al-Ain close gap on Shabab Al-Ahli at top of the table


  • Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba scores twice for Al-Ain against Sharjah at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium as leaders draw with Al-Nasr
  • Al-Dhafra relegated after 11 years in top flight

Matt Monaghan

The unstoppable Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba fired holders Al-Ain right back into ADNOC Pro League’s title mix and Al-Dhafra’s 11-year stay met its demise in a gripping matchweek 23.

A heavyweight match-up at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium with star-studded Sharjah was settled by Laba’s ruthlessly dispatched, unanswered brace.

With three matches left, this invigorating 2-0 victory helped Al-Ain create a tantalising three-point gap to long-time leaders Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai after Morocco magician Adel Taarabt’s 91st-minute goal secured an entertaining 2-2 draw for 10-man Al-Nasr.

Al-Wahda are five-points off the top in third following an Adrien Silva-inspired, 3-1 victory in the Abu Dhabi Derby against near-neighbors Al-Jazira. Al-Wasl went fourth when Ivorian youngster Adama Diallo’s pair ended their four-match-winless top-flight run courtesy of a commanding 3-0 triumph versus helpless Baniyas.

At the opposite end of the table, bottom-placed Al-Dhafra dropped into First Division League with a whimper when beaten 3-1 by Khor Fakkan in a must-win meeting from which they trailed 2-0 after five minutes.

Second-bottom Dibba Al-Fujairah, meanwhile, moved within striking distance of safety, and increased the anxiety at third-bottom Al-Bataeh, with a 1-0 victory which created a three-point gap between the sides.

Morocco striker Walid Azaro was again among the goals when sixth-placed Ajman edged Ittihad Kalba 2-0.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action.

Player of the week — Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba (Al-Ain)

ADNOC Pro League’s “Mr Clutch” delivered, once again.

Both Al-Ain and Sharjah entered this heavyweight contest knowing that defeat would definitively end their title dreams for another season. It is the champions who remain standing, thanks to the continued grit and accuracy of their sensational No.9.

Laba’s double shifted him onto a league-leading 25 goals from 23 run-outs this term. In top-half-of-the table clashes, the numbers break down to 10 goals in 11 appearances.

This impact has echoes of Ghana superstar Asamoah Gyan’s exalted stint in the Garden City from 2011-15. Laba merits similar iconic status.

On Tuesday evening, the Togo center forward arrived at the near post to head home the vital fourth-minute opener. Even better was to follow four minutes from time when immense strength to hold off UAE warrior Shaheen Abdulrahman was followed by a ferocious drive into the goal’s roof from an unpropitious angle.

Celebrated Juventus, Barcelona and Bosnia and Herzegovina alumnus Miralem Pjanic started in midfield for Sharjah. But his influence was a pale imitation of Laba’s.

March’s 1-0 loss to Nasr and stalemate with Shabab Al-Ahli looked to have quelled Al-Ain’s resurgent 2023, but matchweek 23 saw the pendulum swing back in their direction.

Leonardo Jardim’s pace-setters will need to slip up a minimum of twice in the run-in. But hope remains at Al-Ain of a remarkable comeback, thanks to Laba’s lethality on the biggest nights.

Goal of the week — Yahya Al-Ghassani (Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club)

Opportunity and belief were all Yahya Al-Ghassani required.

An elite prospect given top billing since his days in the then-Al-Ahli academy, he has struggled to find a place in the adult game. Under Jardim, a lauded talent-spotter at Monaco and Sporting Lisbon, prominence has finally been granted to the 25-year-old.

Reward for such faith came with a refined, fifth top-flight goal from Al-Ghassani’s 20th outing of a breakthrough 2022-23 season. A dozen of these are now starts; two more than last season’s previous personal high of 10.

A combination of ex-Argentina youth playmaker Fede Cartabia and Uzbekistan midfielder Azizjon Ganiev won the ball back from Nasr within their own half. The latter, then, looked up and threaded an incisive pass between the host defenders at Al-Maktoum Stadium.

Al-Ghassani’s mix of lightning speed and rarefied technique saw him burn through on an unmatched inside run, before applying the deftest of clips past Ahmed Shambieh.

Such interventions showcase a gifted winger belatedly developing into his prime, for club and country. He has been worth the wait.

Coach of the week — Hassan Al Abdooli (Dibba Al-Fujairah)

Hope abounds for Dibba.

The promoted side seemed relegation certainties throughout a campaign spent exclusively in the bottom spots. Not even the winter hire of coveted ex-Wahda coach Gregory Dufrennes appeared enough to prevent an instant return to the second flight, a competition they presided over from 2019-2022.

Dufrennes departed in December and was replaced by Hassan Al-Abdooli, an unheralded long-term acolyte of Mahdi Ali with the UAE’s “Golden Generation.”

Expectations were low. But results have improved after a disastrous opening, their five-match unbeaten run continuing with a vital 1-0 victory in the relegation shootout.

Khalid Abdullah’s deflected effort may be the season’s decisive incident. It has certainly left sinking Bataeh with plenty to ponder.

Al-Bataeh have sleepwalked into relegation crisis

Bataeh’s startling rise from being founded in 2012 to reaching ADNOC Pro League by 2022 showed no sign of slowing down in this season’s early rounds.

But subsequent calls have put their ascension at substantial risk.

A substantial summer recruitment drive was overseen by ex-Khor Fakkan and Nasr tactician Caio Zanardi. He exited after a 6-0 humbling by Shabab Al-Ahli in November.

Caretaker Said Chkhit oversaw a 1-0 victory at Dibba. So far, so good.

But a winless run from which just six points were taken from 39 available has left them on the precipice of relegation.

Bataeh are protected by a three-point gap to Dibba. Identical head-to-head records and a goal difference of one, in Bateh’s favor, create slender margins for error.

Further interventions appeared necessary. They did not follow.

This inaction may yet be met with significant punishment.

Al-Shahrani’s return from horrific injury boosts Al-Hilal ahead of AFC Champions League final

Al-Shahrani’s return from horrific injury boosts Al-Hilal ahead of AFC Champions League final
Updated 20 April 2023
Paul Williams

Al-Shahrani's return from horrific injury boosts Al-Hilal ahead of AFC Champions League final


  • The Saudi international suffered severe head trauma during the Green Falcons’ historic 2-1 win over Argentina at the 2022 World Cup

Paul Williams

There was little to get excited about if you’re an Al-Hilal fan in their recent 1-0 loss to bottom-placed Al-Batin that all but ended their faint hopes of retaining the Saudi Pro League title.

But on the hour mark came a moment worth just as much, if not more than the three points on offer — the return to action of dashing full-back Yasser Al-Shahrani.

Almost five months had passed since his sickening injury at last year’s FIFA World Cup in the Green Falcons’ memorable victory over eventual champions, the Lionel Messi-led Argentina.

As the clock ticked down toward 90 minutes and Saudi Arabia held a slender 2-1 lead, every player in green knew they needed to put their body on the line to ensure the scoreline stayed as it was.

As bodies flung to save shots, block shots and frustrate Argentina, no one epitomised that all-or-nothing attitude more than Al-Shahrani.

Half way through the allotted eight minutes of stoppage time, Al-Shahrani tracked his man as a long ball was played into the Argentine penalty area.

As goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais came out to collect the ball, his knees and the entire weight of his solidly built 185cm frame smashed into the face and chest of a helpless Al-Shahrani, who was knocked out and lay stricken with severe injuries; the extent of which would not be revealed until he arrived at Doha’s Hamad Hospital.

The panic and grief was written all over the face of Al-Owais as he saw his bloodied teammate motionless on the ground.

The national team veteran required emergency surgery to stop internal bleeding, before being airlifted to Riyadh’s National Guard hospital where he underwent further emergency surgery on his pancreas, followed by reconstructive surgery on his fractured jaw and broken facial bones.

They were injuries normally associated with severe road trauma, not those of an athlete playing football.

The 30-year-old underwent multiple surgeries and a lengthy, and no doubt at times exhausting, recovery process.

But after 143 days on the sidelines, with a Batman-style protective mask, Al-Shahrani returned to the fold in a welcome boost just days out from another AFC Champions League final.

He returned to training the week earlier and as he did so his teammates created a guard of honor as they welcomed him back into the fold.

That he was handed the captain’s armband for the final 30 minutes of his return was more than just a token gesture and says everything about his standing as a leader within the club. Now in his 11th season for the club, alongside the likes of Salem Al-Dawsari and Salman Al-Faraj, he is part of the furniture at Al-Hilal.

This week, again, he came off the bench in the second half as Al-Hilal scored a confidence-boosting 2-0 win over fierce rivals Al-Nassr, to dent the latter’s hopes of clinching this year’s Roshn Saudi League title.

Speaking after that game, a beaming Al-Shahrani thanked all fans, not just those wearing blue, for their support in his recovery and return to the game.

“I’m happy to be back on the pitch and grateful to everyone in Saudi, not just Al-Hilal fans,” he said in a pitchside interview.

“Everyone has been asking about me and supporting me on my recovery. I’m in good condition but I have to keep wearing the protective mask for two months.”

It’s a small price to pay to be back on the field, especially at such an exciting time for Al-Hilal.

This weekend they take on Al-Ittihad in the King’s Cup semifinal in Jeddah, but all attention is on the AFC Champions League final, to be played over two legs against Japanese giants Urawa Red Diamonds on April 29 and May 6.

It will mark Al-Hilal’s fifth Champions League final in the past decade, and remarkably their third against Urawa in the past five tournaments.

Al-Shahrani has been there for every one of those finals, playing every minute of the finals in 2014, 2017 and 2019 before coming off the bench late in 2021.

While he is unlikely to start, his leadership and experience will be invaluable over the next fortnight as Al-Hilal look to become the first team since Al-Ittihad almost two decades ago to successfully defend their AFC Champions League title.

All of that would have felt like a dream as Al-Shahrani lay stricken on the turf at the Lusail Stadium on a hot Doha afternoon last November.

Now he can dream of joining an elite group of players to have won the AFC Champions League on three separate occasions.

It would be a just reward for a player who gave so much of himself in the pursuit of ultimate glory for his country.

Haaland fires Man City into Champions League semifinals against Real Madrid

Haaland fires Man City into Champions League semifinals against Real Madrid
Updated 20 April 2023
AP

Haaland fires Man City into Champions League semifinals against Real Madrid


  • City are bidding to win the Champions League for the first time
  • It is Bayern’s third consecutive quarterfinal exit since winning the tournament in 2020

AP

MUNICH: Erling Haaland scored for Manchester City to advance to a Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid with a 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich in the second leg of their quarterfinal on Wednesday.

The Norway forward missed a first-half penalty but atoned by sealing City’s progress with a 4-1 win on aggregate by scoring the opening goal on a counterattack in the 57th minute, just after Bayern missed a good chance at the other end.

Bayern’s lack of confidence after losing the first leg 3-0 in Manchester showed as they failed to take advantage of numerous chances.

Joshua Kimmich scored the Bavarian powerhouse’s consolation from the penalty spot in the 83rd after City defender Manuel Akanji was penalized through VAR for handball.

Bayern counterpart Dayot Upamecano was also penalized for handball when İlkay Gündoğan’s cross grazed the bottom of his arm in the 35th, but Haaland blasted that spot kick just over the bar.

Kevin De Bruyne played Haaland through to settle it early in the second half, when the unfortunate Upamecano slipped as he tried to recover.

City did little in manager Pep Guardiola’s return to the club he led to three consecutive Bundesliga titles between 2014-16, but the visitors didn’t need to thank to their commanding lead from the first leg and Bayern’s lack of efficiency.

It is Bayern’s third consecutive quarterfinal exit since winning the tournament in 2020 and the second competition it has been knocked out of in as many weeks following Freiburg’s win over Bayern in the German Cup quarterfinals.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel was sent off late with his second yellow card for protesting, while his assistant Zsolt Low was shown a direct red card.

City are bidding to win the Champions League for the first time. It would be Guardiola’s first since winning as Barcelona coach in 2011. City will play Madrid, the defending champion, away for the first leg of their semifinal in May.

