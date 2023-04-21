You are here

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan lodges humorous appeal to restore Twitter blue tick

Celebrated Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has over 48m Twitter followers, made a “funny appeal” on Friday to have his blue verification tick restored despite having paid the $8 subscription fee. (Screenshot)
Updated 21 April 2023
Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan lodges humorous appeal to restore Twitter blue tick

  • The veteran actor had his verification tick dropped on Thursday despite paying the $8 subscription fee
  • Bachchan’s tweet “Hey Twitter brother. Are you listening? Now I even paid. So, put back the blue (tick) in front of my name…” goes viral
BEIRUT: Celebrated Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has over 48m Twitter followers, made a “funny appeal” on Friday to have his blue verification tick restored. The tick had been removed from his account even though Bachchan reportedly paid the $8 subscription fee.
The veteran actor, who identifies himself as a media personality on his previously blue-ticked handle, had the verification tick dropped on Thursday despite having subscribed, according to several media reports.
On Friday, Bachchan took to Twitter to express his surprise and lodge what thousands of users deemed a “funny and sarcastic” complaint asking for his blue tick to be restored.
In a tweet that has garnered over 2.4m views, 52k likes and more than 4,700 retweets, the 80-year-old actor said: “Hey Twitter brother. Are you listening? Now I even paid. So put back the blue (tick) in front of my name, so that people know that it is Amitabh Bachchan only. I have already made request with folded hands, now should I fall at your feet?”
Indian media said Bachchan’s tweet — in the Uttar Pradesh dialect — reflected his characteristic humor.
Other famous Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who have 43m and 45m followers respectively, also had their blue ticks removed. Yet it was not clear whether they had paid the $8 verification service like Bachchan.
Many of Twitter’s high-profile users have lost the blue checks that helped verify their identity and distinguish them from impostors on the Elon Musk-owned social-media platform. Twitter had over 300,000 verified users under the original blue-check system, mostly journalists, athletes and public figures.
Individual Twitter users can now pay $8 a month to have their account marked with a blue tick. It costs $1,000 monthly to verify an organization.
 

Old NASA satellite plunges to Earth over Sudanese part of Sahara Desert

Old NASA satellite plunges to Earth over Sudanese part of Sahara Desert
Old NASA satellite plunges to Earth over Sudanese part of Sahara Desert

  • NASA officials said they have received no reports of damage or injury
LONDON: An old NASA satellite that studied the sun for more than a decade fell to Earth over the Sahara Desert, the space agency reported Thursday.
NASA officials said they have received no reports of damage or injury so far from the reentry, which occurred in the wee hours of the morning in Sudan.
Most of the 660-pound (300-kilogram) satellite, called Rhessi, was expected to burn up while plummeting through the atmosphere. But experts anticipated some pieces would survive and slam into the ground.
Launched in 2002, Rhessi was turned off in 2018 following a communication problem. Before falling silent, it studied solar flares and coronal mass ejections from the sun.
Rhessi stands for the Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager.

Clogged toilets force Austrian Airlines flight return

Clogged toilets force Austrian Airlines flight return
Clogged toilets force Austrian Airlines flight return

VIENNA: An Austrian Airlines plane had to return two hours into a flight from Vienna to New York — after five of eight toilets broke down.
Some 300 people were on board Monday’s Boeing 777 flight, which was to set to last eight hours.
The crew decided to turn around after finding the toilets could not be flushed properly due to a technical problem, a spokeswoman for the airline told AFP on Tuesday.
She said, to her knowledge, such a problem had not occurred on an Austrian Airlines flight before. The plane has already been fixed and is back in service, the spokeswoman added.
Affected passengers were rebooked on other flights.
 

Man arrested after bathing in rhino pen at New Zealand zoo

  • The enclosure is home to rhinos and nyalas, a breed of spiral-horned antelope
WELLINGTON: A man was arrested at a New Zealand zoo on Wednesday after he broke into an enclosure and took a leisurely bath in a moat next to “startled” rhinos and antelopes.
Social media footage of the incident in Auckland Zoo showed the man floating on his back, before washing his face and rinsing his hair.
The enclosure is home to rhinos and nyalas, a breed of spiral-horned antelope.
The animals “were understandably startled by the intruder,” an Auckland Zoo spokesperson said.
The man was said to be in the water “for a number of minutes” before responding to instructions by zoo staff to get out of the moat and return to the visitor’s path.
He was escorted off the premises and handed to the police.
Zoo director Kevin Buley said he was “very relieved” that there were no injuries to the animals or visitors of the zoo as a result of the incident.
“We hope that the man involved gets the help and support that he very clearly needs,” he added.
 

SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas

SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas
SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas

  • Musk, in a tweet, called it “an exciting test launch of Starship! Learned a lot for next test launch in a few months.” SpaceX termed it a “rapid unscheduled disassembly”
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas: SpaceX’s giant new rocket exploded minutes after blasting off on its first test flight Thursday and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.
Elon Musk’s company was aiming to send the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built on a round-the-world trip from the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexican border. The nearly 400-foot (120-meter) Starship carried no people or satellites.
SpaceX later said multiple engines on the 33-engine booster were not firing as the rocket ascended, causing it to lose altitude and begin to tumble. The rocket was intentionally destroyed by its self-destruct system, exploding and plummeting into the water.
Instead of a best-case-scenario 1 1/2-hour flight with the spacecraft on top peeling away and taking a lap around the world, the whole thing lasted four minutes. The rocket reached a maximum speed of about 1,300 mph (2,100 kph) and as high as 24 miles (39 kilometers), before going sideways and dropping.
Throngs of spectators watched from South Padre Island, several miles away from the Boca Chica Beach launch site, which was off-limits. As Starship lifted off with a thunderous roar, the crowd screamed: “Go, baby, go!”
Musk, in a tweet, called it “an exciting test launch of Starship! Learned a lot for next test launch in a few months.” SpaceX termed it a “rapid unscheduled disassembly.”
In the weeks leading up to the flight, Musk gave 50-50 odds that the spacecraft would reach orbit. He stressed that clearing the launch tower and not blowing up the pad would be a win.
“You never know exactly what’s going to happen,” said SpaceX livestream commentator and engineer John Insprucker. “But as we promised, excitement is guaranteed and Starship gave us a rather spectacular end.”
At liftoff, the rocket kicked up huge plumes of sand and dust around the pad. In Port Isabel, about 10 miles (6 kilometers) away, particles covered cars and other surfaces. The only other report, said John Sandoval, assistant to the city manager, was a shattered window at a local business. “Yes, it shook, rattled and rolled,” he said of the rocket.
The Federal Aviation Administration said it would oversee the accident investigation, noting that no injuries or public property damage were reported. The agency also said that until it determines that there is no threat to public safety, Starships are grounded.
SpaceX intends to use Starship to send people and cargo to the moon and, eventually, Mars. NASA has reserved a Starship for its next moonwalking team, and rich tourists are already booking lunar flybys.
Despite the abbreviated flight, congratulations poured in from NASA chief Bill Nelson and others in the space industry. Retired Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield tweeted, “Huge accomplishment, huge lessons, onwards to the next attempt.”
“It fell somewhere between a small step and their hoped-for giant leap, but it still represents significant progress toward a reusable super-heavy lift rocket,” University of Chicago’s Jordan Bimm, a space historian, said in an email.
At 394 feet and nearly 17 million pounds of thrust, Starship easily surpasses NASA’s moon rockets — past, present and future. NASA successfully launched its new 322-foot (98-meter) moon rocket last November on a test flight, sending the empty Orion capsule around the moon.
The stainless steel Starship rocket is designed to be fully reusable with fast turnaround, dramatically lowering costs, similar to what SpaceX’s smaller Falcon rockets have done soaring from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Nothing was to be saved from this test flight, with the spacecraft — if all had gone well — aiming for a watery grave in the Pacific near Hawaii.
The futuristic spacecraft flew several miles into the air during testing a few years ago, landing successfully only once. But this was the inaugural launch of the first-stage booster with 33 methane-fueled engines.
SpaceX has more boosters and spacecraft lined up for more test flight; the next set is almost ready to go. Musk wants to fire them off in quick succession, so he can start using Starships to launch satellites into low-Earth orbit and then put people on board.
It was the second launch attempt. Monday’s try was scrapped by a frozen booster valve.
Jason and Lisa Flores drove down from Corpus Christi to watch the launch with their daughter, and noticed something was amiss.
Lisa Flores cried seeing the liftoff and then realized, “It’s not working out the way it was supposed to.”
Elizabeth Trujillo, 13, wearing a “Star Wars” shirt and carrying toy binoculars, skipped school to see the launch from the beach with her mother and other relatives. The crowd cheered when Starship cleared the tower.
Despite the failed attempt, “it was worth it,” said Jessica Trujillo, Elizabeth’s mother. “Just hearing and seeing the view, the excitement of the crowd, it was priceless.”
“Practice makes perfect. They just got to practice some more,” she added.

 

Russia releases first feature film shot in space

Russia releases first feature film shot in space
Russia releases first feature film shot in space

  • "The Challenge" is about a surgeon dispatched to the International Space Station (ISS) to save an injured cosmonaut
  • Russia sent an actress and a film director for a 12-day stint on the ISS in October 2021 to film scenes aboard the orbiting laboratory
MOSCOW: The first feature film shot in space premiered in Russian cinemas on Thursday, as Moscow delighted in beating a rival Hollywood project amid a confrontation with the West over Ukraine.
“The Challenge” is about a surgeon dispatched to the International Space Station (ISS) to save an injured cosmonaut.
Russia sent an actress and a film director for a 12-day stint on the ISS in October 2021 to film scenes aboard the orbiting laboratory.
The Russian crew beat a Hollywood project announced in 2020 by “Mission Impossible” star Tom Cruise together with NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
At a Kremlin gala this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded the film.
“We are the first to have shot a feature film in orbit, aboard a spacecraft. Once again the first,” he said.
The Soviet Union pioneered space travel — sending the first dog, man and woman into orbit — and the film crew’s mission added to a long list of firsts for Russia’s space industry after several setbacks, including botched launches.
In “The Challenge” a surgeon played by 38-year-old Yulia Peresild — one of Russia’s most glamorous actresses — is sent to the ISS to save a cosmonaut injured during a spacewalk.
Director Klim Shipenko, 39, who was in charge of camera, lighting and sound, brought back 30 hours of footage, 50 minutes of which were used in the final cut.
Peresild and Shipenko underwent training for four months before going to space on a Soyuz spacecraft accompanied by a cosmonaut.
The sequences were shot in the Russian module of the ISS and featured cameo appearances by three Russian cosmonauts stationed there at the time.
The camera followed Peresild moving through the cramped space, her blonde hair floating in zero gravity.
Ahead of the film’s release, the Soyuz MS-18 capsule, which brought Peresild and Shipenko back to Earth, was put on display in central Moscow.
Tatyana Kulikova, who works at a factory in the city of Ufa, said she looked forward to watching the movie.
“We are Russia, and Russia is always ahead,” the 45-year-old told AFP.
Polina Andreyeva, a 24-year-old marketing specialist from Moscow, said she was proud of the actors who were not afraid of venturing into space. “That is so scary,” she said.
The film was a joint project of space agency Roscosmos and top Russian TV network Channel One, whose boss Konstantin Ernst did not hide his joy in beating Hollywood.
“We are all fans of ‘Gravity’,” Ernst told reporters this week, referring to the Hollywood blockbuster starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney.
“But our ‘Challenge’ shot in actual weightlessness shows that was just CGI” in Hollywood films, he said, referring to computer-generated imagery.
According to Ernst, the film cost less than a billion rubles ($12 million), although the price tag of the entire project has not been revealed.
Space exploration has been one of the few areas where cooperation between Russia and the United States and its allies had not been wrecked by tensions over Moscow’s assault on Ukraine.
Many experts say Roscosmos is a shadow of its former self and stress that space science cannot flourish in a heavily sanctioned country.

