You are here

  • Home
  • Four jailed for plotting attack on Champs Elysees

Four jailed for plotting attack on Champs Elysees

People gather on the Champs-Elysees for New Year’s Eve celebrations. (File/AFP)
People gather on the Champs-Elysees for New Year’s Eve celebrations. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cyrnn

Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

Four jailed for plotting attack on Champs Elysees

People gather on the Champs-Elysees for New Year’s Eve celebrations. (File/AFP)
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: A French court has sentenced four men between five and 15 years in jail for plotting an attack on Paris’s emblematic Champs Elysees avenue.
A fifth walked free as he had already served his term in pre-trial custody.
The five defendants were aged 17 to 39 when they were arrested in 2019 for allegedly planning to attack policemen and
possibly civilians on the avenue not far from the presidential palace.
All except one were found guilty of “terrorist conspiracy” on Thursday after a trial held behind closed doors.

FASTFACT

The five defendants were aged 17 to 39 when they were arrested in 2019 for allegedly planning to attack policemen and possibly civilians on the avenue not far from the presidential palace.

The oldest in the group was sentenced to 15 years in prison, while a second was handed 12 years.
A third, who was a minor at the time of his arrest but considered to be the leader of the group, was also given a 12-year jail term.
He had been arrested in Germany in 2017 when he was just 15 for trying to join Daesh in war-torn Syria.
Investigators said he had planned to attack a police patrol at the entrance to the Champs Elysees and “commit a massacre.”
A fourth, a Chechen who was also a minor at the time, was handed a five-year term for not speaking up about the plan.
A fifth was sentenced to five years in prison, of which 18 months was suspended, over financing the plot, but walked free as he had already served that time in pre-trial custody.

 

Topics: Champs Elysees France

Related

French police stage protest on Paris’ Champs Elysees
World
French police stage protest on Paris’ Champs Elysees
Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters from Champs Elysees after Bastille Day parade
World
Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters from Champs Elysees after Bastille Day parade

S. Africa evicts asylum-seekers camped outside UN refugee office

S. Africa evicts asylum-seekers camped outside UN refugee office
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

S. Africa evicts asylum-seekers camped outside UN refugee office

S. Africa evicts asylum-seekers camped outside UN refugee office
  • Court documents state that the refugees will be evicted and taken to the Lindela Repatriation Center, a temporary holding center for undocumented migrants
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

PRETORIA: South African police have evicted more than a hundred asylum seekers camping for over three years outside the UN High Commissioner for Refugees offices in Pretoria.
The scores of asylum-seekers began living in makeshift tents pitched outside the UNHCR offices asking to be relocated to other countries after a spate of xenophobic violence in 2019.
Pretoria municipality last week secured a high court order to remove them.
The court documents state that the refugees will be evicted and taken to the Lindela Repatriation Center, a temporary holding center for undocumented migrants who are earmarked for deportation to their countries or origin.
Scores of police officers led by the sheriff’s department carried out the eviction with the aid of immigration and other officers.
Using a loudhailer, state attorney Kobus Meijer warned the migrants that they “will be arrested” and “detained” if they resisted removal.
Some families vacated voluntarily while others protested.
“It’s better for me to die here” because “I am not going in Lindela” one refugee shouted.
The visibly distressed woman, with a dressing gown wrapped around her waist, is from the Democratic Republic of Congo.
UNHCR spokeswoman Laura Padoan said that “they are asking that we transport them to a refugee camp in another country but this is outside of our mandate.”
The UNHCR urged the evicting authorities to do so “peacefully and that families are treated humanely, with dignity and respect,” said Padoan.
South Africa boasts some of the world’s most progressive asylum policies, allowing foreigners to apply for refugee status and work.
But rights groups say the application system is flawed and backlogged, leaving many asylum-seekers stuck in limbo for years.
As the continent’s most industrialized economy, South Africa is also a magnet for economic migrants — a situation that has stoked resentment among jobless South Africans and fueled sporadic outbursts of xenophobic violence.

Topics: Asylum-seekers UNHCR South Africa

Related

Asylum seekers in Bedfordshire fear venturing outside in face of demonstrations
World
Asylum seekers in Bedfordshire fear venturing outside in face of demonstrations
Asylum seekers in UK face being moved into camps and ferries, reports say
World
Asylum seekers in UK face being moved into camps and ferries, reports say

Sri Lankan protesters demand justice for 2019 Easter Sunday attacks

Sri Lankan protesters demand justice for 2019 Easter Sunday attacks
Updated 38 min 1 sec ago
AP

Sri Lankan protesters demand justice for 2019 Easter Sunday attacks

Sri Lankan protesters demand justice for 2019 Easter Sunday attacks
  • The protesters, dressed in white and black, held one another’s hands, forming a human chain
Updated 38 min 1 sec ago
AP

COLOMBO: Thousands of Sri Lankans held a protest in the capital on Friday, demanding justice for the victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attacks that killed nearly 270 people.

The protesters demanded that the government uncover who they said were the real conspirators behind the attacks on three churches — two Catholic and one Protestant — that included simultaneous suicide bombings during Easter celebrations on April 21, 2019. Three tourist hotels were also targeted, killing 42 foreigners from 14 countries.

Thousands of people including Catholic clergy on Friday lined up for a silent protest on both sides of the main road connecting the capital, Colombo, with the country’s international airport. They blamed the government for not taking adequate measures to deliver justice for the victims of the bombings and punish those responsible.

The protesters, dressed in white and black, held one another’s hands, forming a human chain. They displayed placards and banners that read “Until justice is meted out, we are watching,” “No justice delivered to victims so far” and “Where is the mastermind behind the Easter Sunday attack?”

Two local Muslim groups that had pledged allegiance to the Daesh group were accused of carrying out six near-simultaneous suicide bomb attacks, targeting worshippers at Easter services in three churches and tourists having breakfast at three popular hotels. The attacks killed 269 people and wounded some 500 more.

Officials have charged dozens of people who allegedly received weapons training and participated in indoctrination classes from the two local Islamic extremist groups accused of carrying out the attacks. But no one has yet been convicted or sentenced.

“Four years have gone, still no one has been punished for this brutal attack. It is really disgusting. We need to know who are the real culprits and their motives,” said Ruwan Fernando, 47, who protested on Friday.

To mark the four-year anniversary of the blasts, prayer services were also held at churches across Sri Lanka on Friday, with the main ceremony held at one of the churches attacked by the bombers in Colombo.

At that ceremony, Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith lamented the failure of successive governments to identify the conspirators in the attacks. 

He urged the authorities to probe alleged links between some of the attackers and members of state intelligence.

He called on the government to conduct a full-scale investigation into the blasts, saying: “Until justice is done, we will be watching.”

The Catholic Church in Sri Lanka has been critical of the investigation into the bombings. The church’s leaders have repeatedly criticized the previous and present governments for their failure to bring the culprits to justice.

A breakdown in communication caused by a rift between then-President Maithripala Sirisena and then-Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was blamed for the failure of authorities to act on near-specific foreign intelligence received prior to the attacks. The duo belonged to different political parties.

In January, Sri Lanka’s top court ruled that inaction by Sirisena and four others led to the bomb attacks and ordered them to pay compensation for violating the basic rights of the victims and their families.

Topics: Easter Sunday attacks Sri Lankans Colombo Human Chain

Related

Update Sri Lankan defense secretary resigns over Easter Sunday bombings
World
Sri Lankan defense secretary resigns over Easter Sunday bombings
Pakistan thwarts ‘major’ Easter Sunday attack plot: army
World
Pakistan thwarts ‘major’ Easter Sunday attack plot: army

In Bangladesh, spirit of Eid arrives with Middle Eastern scents

In Bangladesh, spirit of Eid arrives with Middle Eastern scents
Updated 21 April 2023

In Bangladesh, spirit of Eid arrives with Middle Eastern scents

In Bangladesh, spirit of Eid arrives with Middle Eastern scents
  • Ahead of Eid, buyers swarm attar shops in Dhaka’s Baitul Mukarram Market
  • Saudi, Emirati oils most popular among Bangladeshi buyers
Updated 21 April 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: At the largest attar market near the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the center of Dhaka, shoppers swarm perfume stalls looking for the best scent to wear for this year’s Eid Al-Fitr.

Most of them will think about one particular fragrance that originated in the Middle East, a region that has been associated with perfumery since time immemorial.

In South Asia, its olfactory influence has been present at least since the 10th century, when Arab perfume makers devised sophisticated techniques of distillation, enabling essential oils to be manufactured on a large scale.

In Bangladesh, the alcohol-free oils are referred to by their original Arabic name, attar — a word whose social importance grows especially during religious celebrations and holidays in the Muslim-majority country, as Islamic tradition encourages people to smell nice when they meet others.

“Usually, we experience good sales during Ramadan and Eid ... Imported goods are in high demand here,” Milon Mahmud, who sells attar at the market, told Arab News.

“People like them due to the variety of scents and fragrances and high quality. That’s why many people use them.”

Mahmud sells attars from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which are alcohol-free.

“People can offer prayers while wearing them,” he said, estimating that sales during Ramadan could reach $4,000 when he sells around 5 milliliters of attar for 200 taka ($2).

In comparison, the same amount of local perfume oils would cost about 10 times less. But the gap in quality is proportionately big, according to attar sellers.

Alhaj Faruk Islam, who similar to Mahmud runs a perfume stall in the Baitul Mukkarram Market, said: “Our local products are not comparable with attar from Saudi Arabia ... This attar lasts long, our local fragrances don’t.

“This attar is pure in quality, while our local products are adulterated.”

Those who come to the market to buy scents know exactly what they are looking for. They are familiar with different brands and types of oil, with most preferring fragrances coming from the Gulf region.

Hafej Mohammad Mahbub, a buyer who was shopping ahead of Eid, said: “I like attar of different scents, especially the perfume Sultan, because it smells like roses.

“Attars coming from Saudi Arabia and the UAE are free from adulteration, while perfumes from other regions are not pure enough. That’s why people love attar from these countries.”

Abdul Hannan said the fragrances brought back good memories from his childhood, four decades ago.

“I am a great lover of attar fragrances. In my childhood, I would see my father apply attar on every occasion. It was him who encouraged me to do so as well,” he added.

For Hannan, the practice he inherited from his father has something spiritual to it as well.

He said: “I prefer to use attar during special events, to be precise during any religious festivals. With attar, when I stand to offer prayers, it creates complete serenity in my mind.

“I can feel something celestial; a sense of purity surrounds me. Sometimes, it takes me to my childhood also.”

 

Topics: Eid Mubarak Saudi Arabia Bangladesh

Related

For Rohingya women in Bangladesh, Ramadan brings back memories of life in Myanmar
World
For Rohingya women in Bangladesh, Ramadan brings back memories of life in Myanmar
Millions of Indonesians travel home in annual Eid exodus
World
Millions of Indonesians travel home in annual Eid exodus

UK could send troops to evacuate nationals from Sudan

UK could send troops to evacuate nationals from Sudan
Updated 21 April 2023
Arab News

UK could send troops to evacuate nationals from Sudan

UK could send troops to evacuate nationals from Sudan
  • Fighting has left hundreds of foreign nationals trapped in country, other nations considering ways to get citizens out
  • Japan to send military personnel, possibly opening door to coordinated international rescue missions
Updated 21 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UK was on Friday finalizing plans to evacuate hundreds of its citizens from Sudan.

British officials were setting up an emergency operation to extricate several hundred people trapped in the north African country following the outbreak of hostilities between two rival Sudanese commanders.

Fighting broke out on Saturday between the Sudanese Armed Forces, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, and so far, at least 300 people have died.

The situation on the ground reportedly remained dangerous and complex, but efforts to speed up the rescue of foreign citizens have intensified after EU diplomat, Wim Fransen, was shot and injured in the capital Khartoum during clashes.

Japan has said it will deploy troops to Sudan to secure the safe passage of its citizens, a move the UK Ministry of Defense was also thought to be considering.

The proximity of US and French military bases in nearby Djibouti could also facilitate such a mission, which would be conducted in coordination between the UK and other allies.

Ongoing fighting around Khartoum International Airport, however, would make any extraction operations difficult.

At least nine employees of the British Council are known to be trapped in their office in Khartoum, where they have remained for five days.

One of the employees, Mohamad Berer, told The Guardian: “We are terrified — the fighting is all around us. We have been patient, but now honestly, we are starting to feel anxious.”

The UK Embassy in Khartoum has remained operational and officials there have told British citizens in Sudan to seek shelter where possible.

A spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told The Times: “We continue to be very concerned about the escalating violence in Sudan. The UK and our allies are urging the Sudanese leadership to restrain their troops and de-escalate to prevent further bloodshed.

“We’re in contact with international partners and the UK Embassy in Khartoum to help resolve this crisis and ensure the safety of diplomatic staff and British nationals.”

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan UK

Related

US military prepares for possible Sudan embassy evacuation
Middle-East
US military prepares for possible Sudan embassy evacuation
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres deliver remarks to reporters outside the UN Security Council
Middle-East
UN chief appeals for 3-day ceasefire in Sudan to mark Eid Al-Fitr holiday

Paris court gives man life term for 1980 synagogue bombing

Paris court gives man life term for 1980 synagogue bombing
Updated 21 April 2023
AFP

Paris court gives man life term for 1980 synagogue bombing

Paris court gives man life term for 1980 synagogue bombing
  • The court followed prosecutors' request for the maximum possible punishment against Diab, now 69 and a university professor in Canada
  • Prosecutors had said in their summing-up that there was "no possible doubt" that Diab, the only suspect, was behind the attack
Updated 21 April 2023
AFP

PARIS: A Paris court on Friday sentenced Lebanese-Canadian citizen Hassan Diab to life in prison in absentia for the 1980 bombing of a synagogue in which four people died.
The court followed prosecutors’ request for the maximum possible punishment against Diab, now 69 and a university professor in Canada.
Prosecutors had said in their summing-up that there was “no possible doubt” that Diab, the only suspect, was behind the attack.
In the early evening of October 3, 1980, explosives placed on a motorcycle detonated close to a synagogue in Rue Copernic in Paris’s chic 16th district, killing a student passing by on a motorbike, a driver, an Israeli journalist and a caretaker.
Forty-six were injured in the blast.
The bombing was the first deadly attack against a Jewish target on French soil since World War II.
No organization ever claimed responsibility but police suspected a splinter group of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.
French intelligence in 1999 accused Diab, a sociology professor, of having made the 10-kilogramme (22-pound) bomb.
They pointed to Diab’s likeness with police sketches drawn at the time and handwriting analyzes that they said confirmed him as a suspect.
They also produced a key item of evidence against him — a passport in his name, seized in Rome in 1981, with entry and exit stamps from Spain, where the attack plan was believed to have originated.
In 2014, Canada extradited Diab at the request of the French authorities.
However, investigating judges were unable to prove his guilt conclusively during the investigation and Diab was released, leaving France for Canada a free man in 2018.
Three years later, a French court overturned the earlier decision and ordered that Diab should stand trial after all, on charges of murder, attempted murder and destruction of property in connection with a terrorist enterprise.
French authorities stopped short of issuing a new international arrest warrant for Diab, effectively leaving it up to him to attend his trial or not.
His conviction means Diab is now again the subject of an arrest warrant, which risks stoking diplomatic tensions between France and Canada after his first extradition took six years.
David Pere, a lawyer for some of the Jewish worshippers present in the synagogue at the time of the bombing, said his clients were “not motivated by vengence nor looking for a guilty person’s head to stick on a pike... they want justice to be done.”

Topics: Paris court 1980 bombing Synagogue Canadian-Lebanese

Related

Canadian charged over 1980 Paris synagogue bombing
World
Canadian charged over 1980 Paris synagogue bombing
New gun attack in east Jerusalem after synagogue mass shooting video
Middle-East
New gun attack in east Jerusalem after synagogue mass shooting

Latest updates

Four jailed for plotting attack on Champs Elysees
People gather on the Champs-Elysees for New Year’s Eve celebrations. (File/AFP)
S. Africa evicts asylum-seekers camped outside UN refugee office
S. Africa evicts asylum-seekers camped outside UN refugee office
What We Are Reading Today: The Colonial Origins of Modern Social Thought by George Steinmetz
What We Are Reading Today: The Colonial Origins of Modern Social Thought by George Steinmetz
Sri Lankan protesters demand justice for 2019 Easter Sunday attacks
Sri Lankan protesters demand justice for 2019 Easter Sunday attacks
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Magic of Thinking Big’
Photo/Supplied

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.