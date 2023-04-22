You are here

Djokovic loses to fellow Serb for first time in 11 years

Djokovic loses to fellow Serb for first time in 11 years
Serbia's Dusan Lajovic plays a righthand return to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their tennis quarterfinal singles match at Sprska Tennis Open ATP 250 series tournament in Banja Luka on Friday. (AFP)
Updated 22 April 2023
AP

Djokovic loses to fellow Serb for first time in 11 years

Djokovic loses to fellow Serb for first time in 11 years
  • Dusan Lajovic won 6-4, 7-6 (6) to down a world No. 1-ranked player for the first time
  • His previous loss to a fellow Serb was in 2012 to Janko Tipsarevic in Madrid
Updated 22 April 2023
AP

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia and Herzegovina: Novak Djokovic lost to a Serb countryman for the first time in 11 years in the quarterfinals of the Srpska Open on Friday.

Dusan Lajovic won 6-4, 7-6 (6) to down a world No. 1-ranked player for the first time.

“It is the biggest win of my career,” Lajovic said on court. “The emotions are very mixed because I’m playing here in front of the home town and I’m also playing against Nole, who is a good friend and he’s a hero of our country.

“Beating him, it’s something that I didn’t even think is going to be possible, but it happened.”

Djokovic converted only one of 16 break chances, and missed three set points in the tiebreaker.

His previous loss to a fellow Serb was in 2012 to Janko Tipsarevic in Madrid.

“Dusan is a fantastic person, great guy,” Djokovic said. “Someone I’ve known for a very long time, since he started playing professional tennis. So many times on the Davis Cup team together, trained together. I’m happy for him, to be honest. He deserved to win today.”

Following his third loss of the year, Djokovic moves on to the Madrid Open next week.

Topics: Srpska Open Novak Djokovic Dusan Lajovic Bosnia & Herzegovina Banja Luka

Swiatek sets up US Open final rematch with Jabeur in Stuttgart

Swiatek sets up US Open final rematch with Jabeur in Stuttgart
Updated 22 April 2023
AFP

Swiatek sets up US Open final rematch with Jabeur in Stuttgart

Swiatek sets up US Open final rematch with Jabeur in Stuttgart
  • Swiatek defeated 2018 Stuttgart champion Karolina Pliskova 4-6, 6-1, 6-2
  • Tunisian world No. 4 Jabeur eased past Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil 6-3, 6-0
Updated 22 April 2023
AFP

STUTTGART: World No. 1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek set up a US Open final rematch with Ons Jabeur when she battled into the Stuttgart last four on Friday.

Swiatek defeated 2018 Stuttgart champion Karolina Pliskova 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 while Tunisian world No. 4 Jabeur eased past Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil 6-3, 6-0.

Poland’s Swiatek had defeated Pliskova without losing a game when they met on clay in the 2021 Rome final.

However, the Czech took control straightaway on Friday, racing to a 4-0 lead in a little over a quarter of an hour.

Swiatek responded by sweeping the first four games of the second set to level the contest and after breaking for 2-1 in the decider, was never troubled again.

Swiatek holds a 3-2 career lead over Jabeur with their most recent clash coming in the US Open final last year when the Pole won in straight sets for her second major of 2022.

“The good thing maybe, Iga is not at the same level as she was last year,” said Jabeur.

“I think maybe the key is to be unpredictable with Iga, not knowing which shots I’m going to do. I think that’s really good to disturb her a lot.”

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka came from a set and a break down to see off Spanish wild card Paula Badosa and reach the semifinals for the third consecutive year.

The Belarusian won through 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in two hours, 30 minutes and next meets Russian Anastasia Potapova who ousted French fourth seed Caroline Garcia 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

In a tight first set, Badosa saved three break points to serve out, and opened a 6-4, 4-2 lead before Sabalenka broke back for 4-4, reeling off seven games on the trot for a 3-0 lead in the third set.

“I was just talking to myself and saying, OK, just try one more time, just try to put the ball back, and then run and move and try to win this game and probably you can win this set,” said Sabalenka of the key eighth game in the second set.

“Then who knows what’s going to happen in the third set? Definitely that game was the key game.”

In the decider, the pair traded serves with five breaks but 31st-ranked Badosa, who fell to Sabalenka in the semifinals in Stuttgart last year, paid for a string of double faults with nine in total.

Sabalenka sealed victory on her second match point with a backhand into an open court nailing her 40th winner of the day.

The Australian Open champion advances to her fourth semifinal in six tournaments this year, with her overall record now 22-3 for 2023.

Sabalenka is seeking her first Stuttgart title after two runner-up finishes in 2021 to Ashleigh Barty and in 2022 to Swiatek.

Potapova, ranked at 24 in the world, claimed her third top-five win with a 2-hour, 12-minute upset of Garcia.

She fired 19 winners to Garcia’s 34, but also committed 42 unforced errors compared to her seeded opponent’s 69.

Topics: US Open Iga Swiatek Ons Jabeur

Alcaraz and Tsitsipas advance to Barcelona quarterfinals

Alcaraz and Tsitsipas advance to Barcelona quarterfinals
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

Alcaraz and Tsitsipas advance to Barcelona quarterfinals

Alcaraz and Tsitsipas advance to Barcelona quarterfinals
  • The 19-year-old Alcaraz is trying to become the first repeat champion in Barcelona since Nadal won three consecutive titles from 2016-18
  • The fifth-ranked Tsitsipas is making his fifth appearance in Barcelona, having lost in the final to Nadal in 2018 and 2021
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

BARCELONA: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame windy conditions to advance to the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut on Thursday.

Stefanos Tsitsipas also reached the last eight in Barcelona, defeating Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-2, while Casper Ruud lost to 15th-seeded Francisco Cerundolo 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Alcaraz was broken once in the first set and twice in the second but still managed to close out the match at the Rafa Nadal center court, winning the final 11 points and ending it with an ace.

“I’m happy to have advanced, it was a complicated match against a tough opponent and with difficult wind conditions,” the top-seeded Alcaraz said. “You have to adapt and find solutions in situations like this. It was very difficult to play at my best level today, and I’m sure it was for Roberto as well. All you can do is keep working out there as best as you can.”

It was the second consecutive straight-set win for the 19-year-old Alcaraz, who is trying to become the first repeat champion in Barcelona since Nadal won three consecutive titles from 2016-18.

Alcaraz’s next opponent will be another Spaniard, 10th-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who defeated Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 7-5. Alcaraz is 9-1 against Spaniards, with his only loss coming to Nadal in last year’s Indian Wells semifinals.

The 35-year-old Bautista Agut, the oldest player in the last 16, was a quarterfinalist in Barcelona in 2015 and 2018.

The second-seeded Tsitsipas saved both break points he faced against Shapovalov to move to 18-5 for the season.

“I tried to stay as aggressive as I could from the baseline,” Tsitsipas said. “Against Denis you have to keep up with the pace and be ready to attack when you can. It wasn’t easy out here but I did a very good job. I was responsible with my decision making. It was a good day.”

Tsitsipas will next face Alex de Minaur, who advanced with a walkover from Grigor Dimitrov.

The fifth-ranked Tsitsipas is making his fifth appearance in Barcelona, having lost in the final to Nadal in 2018 and 2021. The Greek lost in this year’s Australian Open final to Novak Djokovic.

Third-seeded Ruud, coming off a title run in Estoril, was upset by Cerundolo to be denied a second consecutive appearance in the quarterfinals in Barcelona. The 32nd-ranked Cerundolo will face 12th-seeded Daniel Evans, who beat Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-4.

Fourth-seeded Jannik Sinner overcame a second-set letdown to defeat Yoshihito Nishioka 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 and reach his seventh quarterfinal of the season.

The Italian broke Nishioka’s serve three consecutive times to close out the third set.

Sinner moved to 26-6 for the season, having reached the semifinals in Monte Carlo. The eighth-ranked Italian will next face Lorenzo Musetti, who rallied to defeat Cameron Norrie 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Topics: Carlos Alcaraz Stefanos Tsitsipas Barcelona Open

Iga Swiatek advances to Stuttgart quarterfinals, Coco Gauff out

Iga Swiatek advances to Stuttgart quarterfinals, Coco Gauff out
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

Iga Swiatek advances to Stuttgart quarterfinals, Coco Gauff out

Iga Swiatek advances to Stuttgart quarterfinals, Coco Gauff out
  • After a first-round bye in Stuttgart, Swiatek’s clay season started smoothly in a one-sided first set
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

STUTTGART: Top-ranked Iga Swiatek returned from a rib injury with a convincing 6-1, 6-4 win over Zheng Qinwen to reach the quarterfinals of the Porsche Grand Prix on Thursday as Coco Gauff suffered an upset loss to Anastasia Potapova.

Swiatek hadn’t played since reaching the semifinals at Indian Wells last month and missed the Miami Open as well as Poland’s match in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers.

After a first-round bye in Stuttgart, Swiatek’s clay season started smoothly in a one-sided first set before Zheng came back from 3-1 down to level the second at 4-4, only for Swiatek to break Zheng’s serve in the next game and serve out the win.

Next up is a quarterfinal meeting with Karolina Pliskova after the Czech player beat Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5).

Potapova beat sixth-ranked Gauff 6-2, 6-3 in a match where break points made all the difference. Potapova saved six break points on her own serve and converted three of 13 in Gauff’s service games. It was the American’s first tournament since she split with coach Diego Moyano, citing personal reasons on Moyano’s part.

Potapova next plays fourth-seeded Caroline Garcia, who defeated Tatjana Maria 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Paula Badosa set up a quarterfinal meeting with second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka after she beat fellow Spanish player Cristina Bucsa 6-1, 6-2 in their second-round match.

Beatriz Haddad Maia advanced to a quarterfinal with Ons Jabeur after Elena Rybakina retired from their match when the Brazilian player was leading 6-1, 3-1.

Topics: Iga Swiatek Porsche Grand Prix WTA WTA Stuttgart tournament

Rafael Nadal pulls out of Madrid Masters

Rafael Nadal pulls out of Madrid Masters
Updated 20 April 2023
AFP

Rafael Nadal pulls out of Madrid Masters

Rafael Nadal pulls out of Madrid Masters
  • The 36-year-old Spaniard has not played since losing in the second round of the Australian Open in January
Updated 20 April 2023
AFP

MADRID: Rafael Nadal said Thursday he will miss the Madrid Masters tournament later this month as he continues his recovery from a hip injury, further hampering his French Open preparations.
“For the moment I’ve missed Monte Carlo and Barcelona. And unfortunately I won’t be able to be in Madrid either,” Nadal said on Instagram.
“The injury still hasn’t healed,” he added.
The 36-year-old Spaniard has not played since losing in the second round of the Australian Open in January.

Topics: tennis Rafael Nadal

Djokovic tested but prevails in Banja Luka opener

Djokovic tested but prevails in Banja Luka opener
Updated 20 April 2023
AFP

Djokovic tested but prevails in Banja Luka opener

Djokovic tested but prevails in Banja Luka opener
  • Despite falling behind to begin the third set, Djokovic recovered swiftly and sealed victory after 2 hours and 38 minutes
Updated 20 April 2023
AFP

BANJA LUKA Bosnia/Herzegovina: Novak Djokovic battled back from a set down to beat French teenager Luca Van Assche 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-2 in his opening match in Banja Luka on Wednesday.

The world No. 1 squandered three set points in the opener before Van Assche took the tie-break, but Djokovic broke twice in the second set to force a deciding set.

He dropped serve right away to start the third set but then broke Van Assche twice in a row, with Djokovic grasping control to eventually put away his 18-year-old opponent.

“It wasn’t easy. This probably will rank as the slowest court and slowest conditions I’ve ever played in. I didn’t expect this to be so slow,” said Djokovic.

“I couldn’t put any ball past him. He was on every single ball for a set and a half until I started to get some rhythm going and some tempo.”

He added: “I’m happy with the way I finished the match. Of course I can always play better but a win is a win.”

Djokovic praised his opponent as a “very promising player.”

“He (Van Assche) has a bright future ahead of him, especially on this surface, he is very fast and agile,” the 35-year-old said.

“It’s normal to expect that new, young players will emerge, generational change is a normal thing in every sport, but I didn’t want to lose to an 18-year-old. It was definitely an additional motivation for me.”

Former French Open junior champion Van Assche, the youngest player in the world’s top 100 at No. 87, had served Djokovic ample warning of his potential by beating Stan Wawrinka in round one.

Djokovic said Monday his elbow was not in “ideal condition” following a third-round exit last week at the Monte Carlo Masters, during which he was broken eight times by Lorenzo Musetti.

After Wednesday’s match, Djokovic said his elbow was “fine... holding up well.”

“These conditions are not ideal for joints and my elbow... but I am glad that I managed to endure. I am healthy and eager for new victories.”

Van Assche earned the first break of the match for a 5-4 lead but failed to serve out for the set. He then saved three set points at 5-6 before eventually taking a surprise lead.

For the second set Djokovic disposed of the black compression sleeve on his right arm he also wore in Monaco, sweeping through without offering Van Assche a single break opportunity.

Despite falling behind to begin the third set, Djokovic recovered swiftly and sealed victory after 2 hours and 38 minutes.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Djokovic also mentioned, jokingly, a possible future career as a coach.

Asked whom he would like to coach, Djokovic replied, smiling: “(Nick) Kyrgios,” with whom he once had an icy relationship.

“If I could coach Kyrgios, he would probably win five Grand Slams. But it would cost him a lot of money, too much money.”

The Serb, who is bidding for a record 23rd men’s Grand Slam title at the French Open next month, will play countryman Dusan Lajovic or Gregoire Barrere of France in the quarterfinals.

Topics: tennis Novak Djokovic

