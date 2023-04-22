You are here

Nuggets take 3-0 lead over Timberwolves, Knicks dominate Cavs

Nuggets take 3-0 lead over Timberwolves, Knicks dominate Cavs
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots next Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns, left, during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Minneapolis. (AP)
Updated 1 min 9 sec ago
AFP

Nuggets take 3-0 lead over Timberwolves, Knicks dominate Cavs

Nuggets take 3-0 lead over Timberwolves, Knicks dominate Cavs
  • The Hawks clawed back to 2-1 after dropping the first two games against the Celtics in Boston with a 130-122 triumph
Updated 1 min 9 sec ago
AFP

LOS ANGELES: The Denver Nuggets, fueled by a Nikola Jokic triple-double, beat Minnesota 120-111 on Friday to take a 3-0 stranglehold on their NBA Western Conference playoff series as the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks notched big home wins.

The Knicks had Madison Square Garden rocking with a dominant 99-79 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers that put New York up 2-1.

The Hawks clawed back to 2-1 after dropping the first two games against the Celtics in Boston with a 130-122 triumph.

Atlanta crucially avoided falling into a 3-0 hole — a deficit no NBA team has ever recovered from to win a best-of-seven series.

And that’s exactly where Western Conference top seeds Denver have the Timberwolves after two-time reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Jokic’s seventh career playoff triple-double.

Jokic scored 20 points with 11 rebounds and 12 assists, and when he was limited by foul trouble in the third quarter his teammates kept the pressure on.

Michael Porter Jr scored 25 points to lead six Nuggets players in double figures and Denver’s reserves out-scored the Timberwolves bench 29-10.

They kept the Timberwolves at bay despite a sparkling 36 points from Anthony Edwards, whose three-pointer early in the third pulled Minnesota within three points.

They were down by five with less than five minutes remaining, but couldn’t break through.

Jokic, who led the league with 29 triple-doubles in the regular season, said he knows they’ll be even more determined on Sunday to prevent a sweep on their home floor.

“We know they’re going to go even more aggressive in two days,” Jokic said. “So we just need to keep our composure and we know what to expect.”

In New York, Jalen Brunson scored 21 points and RJ Barrett added 19 for the Knicks, who rebounded from a humbling game two defeat in Cleveland.

The Knicks’ suffocating defense contributed to a dismal night for Cleveland’s Darius Garland, who missed 17 of his 21 shot attempts on the way to 10 points.

Donovan Mitchell scored 22 to lead the Cavs, who became the first team this season to be held under 80 points in an NBA game.

To top it off, Garland — who scored 32 points in the Cavs’ win on Tuesday — needed treatment on his left ankle in the second half after stepping on a courtside photographer’s foot.

The game was the first playoff contest at Madison Square Garden in two years and the “chaos” that New York native and Cavs star Mitchell predicted materialized.

Both teams made sloppy starts in the raucous atmosphere, but the Knicks steadied to take a 13-point halftime lead that they pushed to as many as 27.

“This was great,” said Brunson, but he warned that the Cavs would punch back in game four on Sunday.

“You want to carry it over, but at the same time we’ve got to be focused, we’ve got to be ready to go.”

In Atlanta, Trae Young scored 32 points and Dejounte Murray added 25 as the hot-shooting Hawks clawed back into their series against the Celtics.

Young shook off two sub-par performances with a stellar display, connecting on 12 of 22 shots from the field with six rebounds and nine assists.

“Our whole team was making plays all night and it was up to me to go make the right one,” Young said. “It’s not only to score, sometimes it’s to get everybody involved.”

He also produced a pair of blocks as the Hawks out-hustled the second-seeded Celtics — who fell to Golden State in the NBA Finals last year.

Jayson Tatum scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Boston. Marcus Smart added 24 and Jaylen Brown had 15 for the Celtics, who drained 21 three-pointers but were out-rebounded 48-29.

Smart said there was no secret to the Hawks’ advantage on the boards, which led to their 23-9 edge in second-chance points.

“It’s just a matter of will,” Smart said, “and they wanted it more tonight.”

Tatum still had a chance to tie it with 58.1 seconds left but his three-point attempt bounced off the rim and the Hawks pulled away.

“I’ve got to play better,” said a dejected Tatum, who said he made too many untimely turnovers and poor decisions. “This one tonight is on me.”

Atlanta will try to level the series when they host game four on Sunday.

Djokovic loses to fellow Serb for first time in 11 years

Djokovic loses to fellow Serb for first time in 11 years
Updated 22 April 2023
AP

Djokovic loses to fellow Serb for first time in 11 years

Djokovic loses to fellow Serb for first time in 11 years
  • Dusan Lajovic won 6-4, 7-6 (6) to down a world No. 1-ranked player for the first time
  • His previous loss to a fellow Serb was in 2012 to Janko Tipsarevic in Madrid
Updated 22 April 2023
AP

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia and Herzegovina: Novak Djokovic lost to a Serb countryman for the first time in 11 years in the quarterfinals of the Srpska Open on Friday.

Dusan Lajovic won 6-4, 7-6 (6) to down a world No. 1-ranked player for the first time.

“It is the biggest win of my career,” Lajovic said on court. “The emotions are very mixed because I’m playing here in front of the home town and I’m also playing against Nole, who is a good friend and he’s a hero of our country.

“Beating him, it’s something that I didn’t even think is going to be possible, but it happened.”

Djokovic converted only one of 16 break chances, and missed three set points in the tiebreaker.

His previous loss to a fellow Serb was in 2012 to Janko Tipsarevic in Madrid.

“Dusan is a fantastic person, great guy,” Djokovic said. “Someone I’ve known for a very long time, since he started playing professional tennis. So many times on the Davis Cup team together, trained together. I’m happy for him, to be honest. He deserved to win today.”

Following his third loss of the year, Djokovic moves on to the Madrid Open next week.

A Lim Kim shoots 7-under 65, leads rain-delayed Chevron

A Lim Kim shoots 7-under 65, leads rain-delayed Chevron
Updated 22 April 2023
AP

A Lim Kim shoots 7-under 65, leads rain-delayed Chevron

A Lim Kim shoots 7-under 65, leads rain-delayed Chevron
  • Americans Lilia Vu and Megan Khang were tied for second, a stroke behind
  • 31 players were unable to finish the round before dark in the first women’s major tournament of the season
Updated 22 April 2023
AP

THE WOODLANDS, Texas: A Lim Kim birdied the final two holes for a 7-under 65 and the lead Friday in the suspended second round of the rain-delayed Chevron Championship.

Thirty-one players were unable to finish the round before dark in the first women’s major tournament of the season, with the event in its first year in suburban Houston after a decades-long run in the California desert.

Kim won the last LPGA Tour major held in the Houston area, the 2020 US Women’s Open at Champions Golf Club. The South Korean player said she isn’t sure why she’s played so well in this area, but that she thinks it’s a great city.

After opening with a 71 on Thursday at The Club at Carlton Woods, she had eight birdies with just one bogey Friday to reach 8-under 136. Finishing on the front nine, the 27-year-old just missed an eagle on the par-4 ninth when her second shot landed mere inches from the hole before she tapped it in.

“I think front is … easier, more than the back nine,” she said.

Asked to recount some of her best shots Friday minutes after wrapping up the round, she was at a loss.

“I already forgot,” she said. “I don’t know.”

The remainder of the second round will wrap up Saturday morning after the start Friday was delayed two hours after more than 2 inches of rain fell overnight.

Americans Lilia Vu and Megan Khang were tied for second, a stroke behind. Khang shot a 67, and Vu had a 69.

Vu was great on the front nine with four birdies, including three straight on Nos. 7-9. She struggled some after that, with three bogeys on the back nine.

Khang had five birdies without a bogey, finishing just minutes before play was suspended because of darkness.

“I’m super thrilled,” Khang said. “I mean, hole 2 gave me a little bit of a struggle, and then coming down the stretch in the dark, 9 was kind of a little tricky chip.”

Vu is looking to second victory of her career after the Honda LPGA Thailand in February.

Vu, who didn’t make the cut at this event last year, believes she’s grown a lot and is now better equipped to deal with adversity.

“I try to remind myself that it’s a really tough week,” she said. “Everybody is going to make mistakes. It’s just how I come back from it, and then just try and make birdie the next hole and just let it go. It takes a lot out of me.”

Patty Tavatanakit and Nelly Korda were tied for fourth at 6 under. Tavatanakit had seven birdies, including on the last two holes to shoot a 67.

World No. 2 Korda had five birdies and three bogeys in a 70. Korda was disappointed that she missed some putts in the second round.

“You try to minimize your mistakes as much as possible,” she said. “I was punching the air a couple times after my two three-putts, which those are kind of stupid mistakes, but you just kind of have to stay mentally tough and know that there are some birdie opportunities, as well.”

Korda is fully healthy after missing four months and a lot of momentum last year with a blood clot in her arm that required surgery. She said the rain drastically changed the way the course played Friday.

“It was very wet out there, a lot of mud balls, and the greens were really soft as well compared to (Thursday),” she said. “Two rounds and two kind of completely different golf courses, so it was fun.”

Tavatanakit, who is from Thailand and won the event in 2021, said its odd to be playing this tournament in Texas.

“It just feels like it’s a new major, it’s a new course, so I treat it a little differently, I think,” she said. “Everything is just fresh. It feels more like we’re not playing the Chevron Championship just because it’s like the grass and everything is so East Coast. So, it’s just a little different.”

Taiwan’s Peiyun Chien, who shot a 67 to lead after the first round, was 5 under with four holes left.

A couple of high-profile players were in danger of missing the cut. Top-ranked Lydia Ko was tied for 78th place at 3 over with two holes to play.

American Lexi Thompson was tied for 66th at 2 over, also with two holes left. She said Wednesday that she was struggling with a sore right wrist after hitting too much at home in preparation for the tournament.

Defending champion Jennifer Kupcho missed the cut with rounds of 72 and 78.

Swiatek sets up US Open final rematch with Jabeur in Stuttgart

Swiatek sets up US Open final rematch with Jabeur in Stuttgart
Updated 22 April 2023
AFP

Swiatek sets up US Open final rematch with Jabeur in Stuttgart

Swiatek sets up US Open final rematch with Jabeur in Stuttgart
  • Swiatek defeated 2018 Stuttgart champion Karolina Pliskova 4-6, 6-1, 6-2
  • Tunisian world No. 4 Jabeur eased past Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil 6-3, 6-0
Updated 22 April 2023
AFP

STUTTGART: World No. 1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek set up a US Open final rematch with Ons Jabeur when she battled into the Stuttgart last four on Friday.

Swiatek defeated 2018 Stuttgart champion Karolina Pliskova 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 while Tunisian world No. 4 Jabeur eased past Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil 6-3, 6-0.

Poland’s Swiatek had defeated Pliskova without losing a game when they met on clay in the 2021 Rome final.

However, the Czech took control straightaway on Friday, racing to a 4-0 lead in a little over a quarter of an hour.

Swiatek responded by sweeping the first four games of the second set to level the contest and after breaking for 2-1 in the decider, was never troubled again.

Swiatek holds a 3-2 career lead over Jabeur with their most recent clash coming in the US Open final last year when the Pole won in straight sets for her second major of 2022.

“The good thing maybe, Iga is not at the same level as she was last year,” said Jabeur.

“I think maybe the key is to be unpredictable with Iga, not knowing which shots I’m going to do. I think that’s really good to disturb her a lot.”

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka came from a set and a break down to see off Spanish wild card Paula Badosa and reach the semifinals for the third consecutive year.

The Belarusian won through 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in two hours, 30 minutes and next meets Russian Anastasia Potapova who ousted French fourth seed Caroline Garcia 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

In a tight first set, Badosa saved three break points to serve out, and opened a 6-4, 4-2 lead before Sabalenka broke back for 4-4, reeling off seven games on the trot for a 3-0 lead in the third set.

“I was just talking to myself and saying, OK, just try one more time, just try to put the ball back, and then run and move and try to win this game and probably you can win this set,” said Sabalenka of the key eighth game in the second set.

“Then who knows what’s going to happen in the third set? Definitely that game was the key game.”

In the decider, the pair traded serves with five breaks but 31st-ranked Badosa, who fell to Sabalenka in the semifinals in Stuttgart last year, paid for a string of double faults with nine in total.

Sabalenka sealed victory on her second match point with a backhand into an open court nailing her 40th winner of the day.

The Australian Open champion advances to her fourth semifinal in six tournaments this year, with her overall record now 22-3 for 2023.

Sabalenka is seeking her first Stuttgart title after two runner-up finishes in 2021 to Ashleigh Barty and in 2022 to Swiatek.

Potapova, ranked at 24 in the world, claimed her third top-five win with a 2-hour, 12-minute upset of Garcia.

She fired 19 winners to Garcia’s 34, but also committed 42 unforced errors compared to her seeded opponent’s 69.

'Future already started' for Liverpool boss Klopp

’Future already started’ for Liverpool boss Klopp
Updated 22 April 2023
AFP

’Future already started’ for Liverpool boss Klopp

’Future already started’ for Liverpool boss Klopp
  • Liverpool were eyeing an unprecedented quadruple last season but their counter-pressing game has become a shadow of its former self this term
Updated 22 April 2023
AFP

LONDON: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes “the future has started already” as his thoughts turn to next season following this term’s mediocre campaign.
Although he has yet to give up completely on qualifying for the Champions League, Klopp knows a top-four finish is unlikely given Liverpool are currently nine points behind Newcastle.
But if Liverpool do fail to qualify for Europe, their German manager is determined they make the most of a chance to rebuild the squad.
“So the future has started already, let me say it like this, but while we are here we have to win football games now,” said Klopp ahead of Saturday’s match at home to relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest.
“If we don’t qualify for any European competition, it would obviously be a massive disappointment, but we should make sure it doesn’t waste time during that period.
“I hope we can take some things from this season which are more useful than just telling us it was the wrong way.”
Liverpool were eyeing an unprecedented quadruple last season but their counter-pressing game has become a shadow of its former self this term.
“What we learned this season, a lot, is how it doesn’t work out,” said Klopp.
“So from a counter-pressing monster to pretty much a non-existent counter-pressing side.
“I thought it was far away to be honest, but it was pretty quick. It was pretty much done.”

 

Arsenal stumble again in comeback draw with Southampton

Arsenal stumble again in comeback draw with Southampton
Updated 22 April 2023
AP

Arsenal stumble again in comeback draw with Southampton

Arsenal stumble again in comeback draw with Southampton
  • A third straight draw for Mikel Arteta’s team after letting two-goal leads slip away at Liverpool and West Ham handed Manchester City the advantage in the title race
Updated 22 April 2023
AP

LONDON: After throwing away 2-0 leads in their last two games, Arsenal came from two goals down just to draw last-placed Southampton 3-3 on Friday.

Their grip on the lead in the English Premier League loosened further.

Late goals from Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka rescued a point for Arsenal at the Emirates but the hosts couldn’t complete the comeback when Leandro Trossard hit the crossbar in injury time.

A third straight draw for Mikel Arteta’s team after letting two-goal leads slip away at Liverpool and West Ham handed Manchester City the advantage in the title race.

Arsenal still leads by five points but City have two games in hand and the Gunners need a win against Pep Guardiola’s team at the Etihad on Wednesday to stay in control of their own fate.

“Nothing is over,” Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus said. “We are still five points clear. They (City) have two games in hand. If we want to be champions we have to go there and win the game, that’s all.”

It was Theo Walcott, of all people, who may have derailed Arsenal’s chances of ending a 19-year title drought in the league. The winger, who spent 12 years at Arsenal, put Southampton 2-0 up after just 14 minutes as the hosts dug themselves a hole they couldn’t fully get out of.

Despite the late comeback, this felt like another two points dropped after Arsenal’s own mistakes handed Southampton the early lead.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale gifted Southampton the opening goal after just 27 seconds as he played a pass straight into the path of Carlos Alcaraz, who controlled the ball before beating Ramsdale with a shot from just outside the area.

Another mistake led to the second goal as Arsenal gave the ball away in midfield and Alcaraz played Walcott through on goal. The former Arsenal winger beat Ramsdale with a low shot inside the far post for his 39th goal at the Emirates.

“We conceded an early goal that killed our plan but I think, apart from that, we played really good, we responded really well with the crowd,” Jesus said. “Now is the difficult moment. We are putting ourselves in some difficult moments in the games but it’s time now to stick together.”

Arsenal was in a similar position against Bournemouth in March when it trailed 2-0 before winning 3-2 thanks to Reiss Nelson’s injury-time goal. And it seemed like a similar comeback could be on the cards when Saka pulled the ball back from the right for Gabriel Martinelli to volley home from the middle of the area in the 20th minute to put the Gunners back in the game.

But Alcaraz added a crucial goal-line clearance to his goal and assist as he headed away the ball to deny Ben White an equalizer in first-half injury time after a corner.

And Southampton then converted a corner of its own in the second half when Armel Bella-Kotchap flicked the ball on toward Duje Caleta-Car, who was left unmarked at the far post to score.

Odegaard produced another goal with a shot from outside the area in the 88th and Saka equalized by converting a rebound in injury time.

Despite eight minutes of added time, Arsenal couldn’t find the winner as Trossard’s shot bounced off the crossbar.

Southampton stayed at the bottom of the table after a seventh straight game without a win, three points from safety having played a game more than its relegation rivals.

