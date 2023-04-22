You are here

  • Home
  • Loeb looks to protect championship lead over Al-Attaiya

Loeb looks to protect championship lead over Al-Attaiya

Loeb looks to protect championship lead over Al-Attaiya
Sebastein Loeb and Fabian Lurquin in action during Stage 4 of Dakar 2023 in Hail, Saudi Arabia. (Julien Delfosse/DPPI)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yvhm8

Updated 22 April 2023
Arab News

Loeb looks to protect championship lead over Al-Attaiya

Loeb looks to protect championship lead over Al-Attaiya
  • Frenchman aiming to extend his winning record in Mexico for Bahrain Raid Xtreme
Updated 22 April 2023
Arab News

HERMOSILLO: Sebastien Loeb will be aiming to build on a brilliant winning record in Mexico as he looks to protect the lead held by Bahrain Raid Xtreme in the World Rally Raid Championship this week.

Loeb, partnered by Fabian Lurquin in the BRX Prodrive Hunter, holds a 16-point advantage over arch-rival Nasser Al-Attiyah heading into the Sonora Rally, which gets underway with a prologue in Hermosillo on Sunday.

The Frenchman has won nine of the 19 stages run so far in the first two rounds of the WRRC series, the Dakar Rally and the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, and is relishing his return to action in Mexico, where he previously won six times on his way to nine World Rally Championship titles.

“Of course, I have very good memories from Rally Mexico in the WRC as I always enjoyed that rally, so hopefully it wll be the same with this WRRC round, too,” said Loeb.

“It’s always a new adventure whenever there’s a new event for anyone, and Sonora certainly has that feel to it. We’re leading the championship, so the goal will be to finish the rally still in front in the standings — that’s the target.

“It’s been quite a few weeks that Fabian and I have been out of the car, so we’ll be happy to get back behind the steering wheel and have some fun on the stages.”

With the prologue and five stages adding up to more than 1200 km, Bahrain Raid Xtreme are prepared for another tense examination, with 55 points at stake in temperatures approaching 40 C, and higher inside the Prodrive Hunter.

The team has taken steps to cool down the four crews competing under the BRX umbrella in Mexico.

Guerlain Chicherit and Alex Winocq are back in action in the Prodrive Hunter which they took to two stage wins on the Dakar earlier this year.

The French duo expect to be fighting again for stage wins, as they did in giving the Hunter a historic first victory in last year’s Rallye du Maroc.

Standing out in their resplendent yellow will be a further two new Prodrive Hunters for the Brazilian based X Rally crews of Cristian Baumgart and Alberto Andreotti, and Marcos Baumgart with Kleber Cincea.

Topics: World Rally Raid Championship Motorsport

Related

Saudi’s Rakan Al-Rashed targets more points in World Rally Championship 2 after top-10 finish in Portugal
Sport
Saudi’s Rakan Al-Rashed targets more points in World Rally Championship 2 after top-10 finish in Portugal
Sebastien Loeb targets Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge victory as Bahrain Raid Xtreme aim for World Rally-Raid title
Sport
Sebastien Loeb targets Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge victory as Bahrain Raid Xtreme aim for World Rally-Raid title

Schumacher family plan legal action over fake AI quotes

Schumacher family plan legal action over fake AI quotes
Updated 20 April 2023
AFP

Schumacher family plan legal action over fake AI quotes

Schumacher family plan legal action over fake AI quotes
  • The magazine had claimed it had an interview with the motorsport legend
  • The magazine published the "interview", revealing afterwards it had been generated by artificial intelligence
Updated 20 April 2023
AFP

MUNICH: Michael Schumacher’s family said Thursday they were planning legal action against German magazine Die Aktuelle for using an artificial intelligence program to generate fake quotes from the seven-time Formula One champion.
The magazine had claimed it had an interview with the motorsport legend — the first since he suffered a serious brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps.
On Wednesday, the magazine published the “interview,” revealing afterwards it had been generated by artificial intelligence.
The article included quotes attributed to Schumacher, discussing his family life since the accident and his medical condition.
A family spokeswoman confirmed to AFP that they planned legal action, without giving further details.
The family has carefully guarded the 54-year-old’s privacy since the accident.
Schumacher has not been seen in public since the injury and little information has been given publicly on his condition.
Reports suggest Schumacher has memory, movement and speech problems and is being cared for at home near Geneva.
“’Private is private’, as he always said,” Corinna Schumacher, Michael’s wife, said in a 2021 Netflix documentary.
“Michael always protected us and now we are protecting Michael.”
Schumacher’s seven Formula One titles is equal best alongside Lewis Hamilton. The German recorded 91 Grand Prix victories, second only to Hamilton’s 103.
Michael’s son, Mick, 24, is also a Formula One driver and currently a reserve driver with Mercedes.

Topics: Michael Schumacher F1 artificial intelligence Die Aktuelle legal action

Related

Review: ‘Schumacher’ is a touching, if unsatisfying, portrait of a legend
Lifestyle
Review: ‘Schumacher’ is a touching, if unsatisfying, portrait of a legend
Hamilton wins sixth world title to close in on Schumacher record
Sport
Hamilton wins sixth world title to close in on Schumacher record

New Formula E documentary ‘Progress is Unstoppable’ celebrates GEN3 car’s season 9 debut

New Formula E documentary ‘Progress is Unstoppable’ celebrates GEN3 car’s season 9 debut
Updated 19 April 2023
Arab News

New Formula E documentary ‘Progress is Unstoppable’ celebrates GEN3 car’s season 9 debut

New Formula E documentary ‘Progress is Unstoppable’ celebrates GEN3 car’s season 9 debut
  • The six races of the latest all-electric championship have seen 5 different winners
Updated 19 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Formula E has launched a new brand campaign film entitled “Progress is Unstoppable” reflecting the momentum building for what is widely regarded as the most exciting season of electric racing yet in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The new short film focuses on the GEN3 race car — the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built — and its cutting-edge technology, high performance and sustainability.

The first six races of season nine and the GEN3 era have seen five different drivers emerge on top of the podium, and the new car has also delivered the fastest lap ever in Formula E’s 106-race history in Cape Town. Meanwhile the most recent race, the 2023 Julius Baer Sao Paulo E-Prix, saw 114 overtakes and 11 lead changes.

The short film has been released in the buildup to the 2023 SABIC Berlin E-Prix this weekend from April 22 to 23.

Berlin is the only city to host a race in every Formula E season to date and the double-header marks the halfway point of an action-packed season nine. The races will air live on Saudi Sports Channel and Dubai Sports.

Henry Chilcott, chief marketing officer for Formula E, said: “Six races into season nine and the debut of the all new GEN3 race car, we’re fast building a reputation for delivering the most exciting motor racing on the planet. For our third campaign with Uncommon we wanted to create something as uncompromising, unexpected and exciting as our racing.

“‘Progress is Unstoppable’ is both a bold act and an attitude, designed to show the disruptive power of our sport and fight for the attention of new fans with something they’ll never have seen before.”

The short film will form part of a wider visual campaign that will run through the second half of season nine which will climax with the 2023 Hankook London E-Prix double-header from July 29 to 30 at ExCeL London on motorsport’s only indoor and outdoor racetrack.

Topics: Motorsport Formula E

Related

Jaguar’s Mitch Evans says new race cities are growing Formula E
Motorsport
Jaguar’s Mitch Evans says new race cities are growing Formula E
Formula E star Antonio Felix da Costa ranks South Africa victory as best yet
Motorsport
Formula E star Antonio Felix da Costa ranks South Africa victory as best yet

FIA rejects Ferrari appeal against Sainz penalty

FIA rejects Ferrari appeal against Sainz penalty
Updated 18 April 2023
AP

FIA rejects Ferrari appeal against Sainz penalty

FIA rejects Ferrari appeal against Sainz penalty
  • Sainz was given a five-second penalty for crashing into Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso just after a restart
  • The stewards' ruling on Tuesday shows Ferrari presented telemetry from Sainz's car
Updated 18 April 2023
AP

PARIS: The FIA has rejected an attempt by Ferrari to overturn a penalty which cost Carlos Sainz Jr. fourth place at the Australian Grand Prix.
Sainz was given a five-second penalty for crashing into Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso just after a restart. The race finished on a safety car lap, so the time penalty pushed Sainz down to last of the 12 finishers and he scored no points.
The stewards’ ruling on Tuesday shows Ferrari presented telemetry from Sainz’s car, a statement from the Spanish driver and comments from other drivers in interviews to make an argument that Sainz had low grip on cold tires with the sun in his eyes, and couldn’t slow the car down enough to avoid Alonso.
The stewards, including former F1 driver Enrique Bernoldi, ruled there was “no significant and relevant new element” in Ferrari’s evidence which wasn’t already clear when the penalty was issued in Australia.
“The conditions of the track and the tires was something that every competitor needed to take into account and adapt to,” the ruling stated. “In trying to brake late while racing (Pierre Gasly), (Sainz) adopted the risk that he, as a driver, would lose control of his car. In this case, that risk materialized, with the consequence of a collision that ensued, for which a penalty follows.”

Topics: fia F1 Carlos Sainz Jr. Australian Grand Prix

Related

Carlos Sainz’s team claim long-awaited victory at Desert X Prix Round 2 in NEOM
Motorsport
Carlos Sainz’s team claim long-awaited victory at Desert X Prix Round 2 in NEOM
Sainz on pole for US Grand Prix after Verstappen falters
Sport
Sainz on pole for US Grand Prix after Verstappen falters

Verstappen wins in wild finish to F1 Australian Grand Prix

Verstappen wins in wild finish to F1 Australian Grand Prix
Updated 02 April 2023
AP

Verstappen wins in wild finish to F1 Australian Grand Prix

Verstappen wins in wild finish to F1 Australian Grand Prix
  • Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton finished second
  • Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso filled third spot
Updated 02 April 2023
AP

MELBOURNE, Australia: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has claimed his first Australian Grand Prix in remarkable circumstances in a chaotic Formula 1 race filled with drama from the green light to the checkered flag.
Although Red Bull’s first triumph in Melbourne since 2011 was expected, the carnage that unfolded in the latter stages of the race at Albert Park made it an extremely hard-fought triumph.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who drove superbly in his Mercedes, finished second, while Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso filled third spot on the podium.
“That is a really good weekend for us. I am happy with that,” Verstappen said to his team on radio.
Verstappen had appeared to be coasting to victory with an eight-second lead when debris from Kevin Magnussen’s Haas forced the second of three red flags issued in the race with three laps remaining.
On the restart, Verstappen was able to hold Hamilton to the first turn as bedlam unfolded behind his RB19, sparking a massive reshuffle of the finishing order in the 58-lap race.
Alonso, who had challenged Hamilton for second position throughout much of the race, was hit by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz on the first corner of the restart. Sainz, whose Ferrari showed good speed throughout the race, was issued with a five-second penalty which relegated him to 12th.
Williams driver Logan Sargeant also drove into the back of Nyck DeVries and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly also crashed.
Earlier, Ferrari’s defending champion Charles LeClerc exited after crashing on the opening lap, while the Mercedes of one-time leader George Russell caught fire on Lap 18.
Australian Oscar Piastri claimed his first championship points when finishing eighth in his McLaren.

Topics: Max Verstappen Australian Grand Prix Formula One (F1)

Related

Verstappen on pole in Australia as Mercedes bounce back
Motorsport
Verstappen on pole in Australia as Mercedes bounce back
Analysis Can anyone stop Max Verstappen in 2023?
Sport
Can anyone stop Max Verstappen in 2023?

Verstappen on pole in Australia as Mercedes bounce back

Verstappen on pole in Australia as Mercedes bounce back
Updated 01 April 2023
AFP

Verstappen on pole in Australia as Mercedes bounce back

Verstappen on pole in Australia as Mercedes bounce back
  • Lewis Hamilton in the other Mercedes was third ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso
  • Last year’s winner Charles Leclerc came seventh in the Ferrari
Updated 01 April 2023
AFP

MELBOURNE: Double world champion Max Verstappen claimed pole on Saturday for the Australian Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell, but his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez had a torrid time and will start last.
In overcast and cool conditions, Lewis Hamilton in the other Mercedes was third ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso in a tight session that went to the wire.
Last year’s winner Charles Leclerc came seventh in the Ferrari, with his teammate Carlos Sainz fifth.
It was a huge performance from Mercedes, whose W14 has struggled for speed but is clearly improving as they bettered Ferrari.
Lance Stroll in the other Aston Martin will start sixth ahead of Leclerc with Williams’ Alexander Albon a shock eighth.
Alpine’s Pierre Gasly was ninth with Nico Hulkenberg in a Haas rounding out the top 10.
It was a second pole of the year for Dutchman Verstappen, and the 22nd of his career, after the season-opening race in Bahrain, which he went on to win.
He started from 15th in Saudi Arabia a fortnight ago after mechanical problems, but sliced through the field to come second behind Perez.
The 25-year-old knocked out his rivals with a flying lap at the death of one minute 16.732, 0.236 secs ahead of Britain’s Russell.
“I think the last run was very good, the whole weekend has been tough to get the tires in the right window,” said Verstappen, who has never won in Australia and will start on pole for the first time at Albert Park.
“Very happy to be on pole, already looking forward to tomorrow. I think we have a good race car but it is tricky on the tires, so going to be an interesting race for sure.”
But Mexico’s Perez — one point behind Verstappen in the championship standings — had a horror of a day, struggling with grip and balance.
He left the track four times during the third practice and it didn’t get any better in qualifying when he locked up and careened into the gravel at Turn 3 on his first lap.
His car beached and had to be removed by a crane, with the session red flagged.
“It was the same issue again,” the dejected Perez said on the team radio.
Russell, who came fourth in Saudi Arabia, was stunned with Mercedes’ performance, saying “we weren’t expecting that, that’s for sure.”
“What a session for us. The car felt alive, and to be honest I’m disappointed I didn’t get pole as the car felt awesome,” he added.
“We are learning more and more about the car, it’s still not where we want it to be, but it’s evolved from Bahrain to Jeddah to here.”
Seven-time world champion Hamilton, who has been the pole-sitter eight times in Melbourne, was briefly at the top of the timesheets and was ecstatic to be starting on the second row.
“I’m so happy with this. This is totally unexpected — just really proud of the team,” said the Briton.
“It’s a dream for us, to be this close to the Red Bull is incredible. We hope to give them a run for their money.
“Everything came together today. We’ll give it our best shot tomorrow.”
Verstappen topped Q2 from Alonso and Sainz with Alpine’s Gasly a casualty.
AlphaTauri pair Nyck De Vries and Yuki Tsunoda also missed out, along with Kevin Magnussen in his Haas and McLaren’s Lando Norris.
Verstappen was also fastest in Q1 ahead of Russell and Hamilton.
Along with Perez, Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas, Williams’ Logan Sargeant and rookie McLaren driver Oscar Piastri all failed to get out of Q1.

Topics: Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Australian Grand Prix Formula 1

Related

Analysis Can anyone stop Max Verstappen in 2023?
Sport
Can anyone stop Max Verstappen in 2023?
Verstappen shrugs off bug to top practice in Saudi Arabia
Motorsport
Verstappen shrugs off bug to top practice in Saudi Arabia

follow us

Latest updates

Controversial Ronaldo gesture leaves fans, experts divided
Controversial Ronaldo gesture leaves fans, experts divided
Saudi and Swedish foreign ministers discuss Sudan developments
Saudi and Swedish foreign ministers discuss Sudan developments
Diriyah Gate Development Authority announces Eid Al-Fitr entertainment lineup
Diriyah Gate Development Authority announces Eid Al-Fitr entertainment lineup
Animal rights TV network launches live trial coverage
Animal rights TV network launches live trial coverage
Army chief Burhan calls for de-escalation, dialogue
Army chief Burhan calls for de-escalation, dialogue

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.