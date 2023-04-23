You are here

  • Home
  • De Jong and Pedri return for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid 

De Jong and Pedri return for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid 

De Jong and Pedri return for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid 
The club has suffered from a spate of injuries in recent months. (AFP/FILE)
Short Url

https://arab.news/np3qy

Updated 37 sec ago
Khaled Alarafah

De Jong and Pedri return for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid 

De Jong and Pedri return for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid 
  • Clash with Diego Simeone’s team at Camp Nou could also see the return of Ousmane Dembele
Updated 37 sec ago
Khaled Alarafah

Barcelona have revealed that star midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Pedri are among the players set to take part in the Catalan club’s vital La Liga match against Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

The club has suffered from a spate of injuries in recent months, but there could be welcome returns for several players against Diego Simeone’s team.

Dutch midfielder De Jong has been out of action for over a month, with his last match being Barcelona’s 2-1 league win over Real Madrid at the Camp Nou in March.

Meanwhile Pedri has been away for almost two months. He last played for Barcelona against Manchester United in the Europa League on Feb. 23,  a match that ended in 2-1 defeat for the Spanish giants at Old Trafford.

There could also be a return  from injury for French winger Ousmane Dembele, but the Danish defender Andreas Christensen is still at least a week away from a comeback.

Barcelona may be heavy favorites to win the La Liga, but the jury is still out on whether this season constitutes an overall success. 

Xavi Hernandez’s team won the Spanish Super Cup in Riyadh at the start of the year, but were knocked out of the Europa League by Manchester United and humiliatingly ousted from the Copa del Rey by fierce rivals Real Madrid. 

Topics: football

Related

Alcaraz and Tsitsipas advance to Barcelona quarterfinals
Tennis
Alcaraz and Tsitsipas advance to Barcelona quarterfinals
Barcelona have not cheated, insists chief Laporta
Football
Barcelona have not cheated, insists chief Laporta

Riyad Mahrez hat trick powers Man City past Sheff United into FA Cup final

Riyad Mahrez hat trick powers Man City past Sheff United into FA Cup final
Updated 23 April 2023
AP

Riyad Mahrez hat trick powers Man City past Sheff United into FA Cup final

Riyad Mahrez hat trick powers Man City past Sheff United into FA Cup final
  • Nothing has been won yet, but City’s near-irresistible form is driving them toward the history books
  • City also face the significant test of trying to navigate a way past 14-time winners Real Madrid in the last four of the Champions League
Updated 23 April 2023
AP

LONDON: In this kind of mood, it will take something special to halt Manchester City’s pursuit of the treble.

Just days after Pep Guardiola’s team advanced to the Champions League semifinals, a place in the FA Cup final was secured by beating Sheffield United 3-0 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, with Riyad Mahrez scoring a hat trick.

City can also seize control of the English Premier League title race on Wednesday in a showdown with leader Arsenal.

Nothing has been won yet, but City’s near-irresistible form is driving them toward the history books as their three-pronged trophy challenge shows no sign of stopping.

Manchester United are the only English team to have won the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup in one season, in 1999. It’s a point of pride for United and their fans, a fact not lost on Guardiola.

“They don’t have to be scared (we will emulate them),” he joked. “We are neighbors, neighbors are always nice to each other. I said yesterday we are far away.”

United could yet have a say in City’s potential trophy haul. Erik ten Hag’s team plays Brighton in the second FA Cup semifinal on Sunday, with the chance to set up an all-Manchester final in June.

City also face the significant test of trying to navigate a way past 14-time winners Real Madrid in the last four of the Champions League.

But the defending Premier League champion are in ominous form having extended their unbeaten run to 16 games with a routine win against Sheffield.

Any chance of a historic FA Cup shock was effectively ended in the 43rd minute when Mahrez struck from the penalty spot after Daniel Jebbison fouled Bernardo Silva in the box.

Mahrez doubled City’s lead in the 61st when running straight through the heart of Sheffield’s defense and firing past Wes Foderingham.

The third came five minutes later when turning home Jack Grealish’s pass.

City didn’t need to be at its devastating best, with leading scorer Erling Haaland failing to add to his 48 goals this season in a subdued performance.

It was down to Mahrez, who didn’t play in either leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Bayern Munich, to do the damage.

“He is always grumpy with me when he doesn’t play. He makes me notice how grumpy he feels,” Guardiola said. “He is an exceptional player on the big stage.”

City’s result in a sixth FA Cup semifinal in seven seasons ended a sequence of three straight losses at this stage.

LEICESTER FINALLY WIN

A first win in 11 games lifted Leicester out of the relegation zone. Despite going behind to a Matheus Cunha goal, Kelechi Iheanacho and Timothy Castagne struck as the Foxes beat Wolverhampton 2-1 at King Power Stadium to move them out of the bottom three on goal difference.

It was a good start for new manager Dean Smith in his first home game in charge since replacing the fired Brendan Rodgers.

That meant Everton dropped to 18th, despite a creditable 0-0 draw at in-form Crystal Palace that highlighted the Merseyside club’s struggles in front of goal.

The Toffees have scored only 24 times, lowest in the league.

LEEDS LOSE AGAIN

While Leeds avoided a third straight rout, losing to Fulham 2-1 was another blow to the Yorkshire club’s battle to avoid the drop.

Having conceded 11 goals in it last two games — losing 5-1 to Palace and 6-1 to Liverpool — this was certainly an improvement for Javi Gracia’s team, but wins are increasingly hard to come by.

Harry Wilson and Andreas Pereira put Fulham two up before an own goal from Joao Palhinha.

Tuesday’s home game against Leicester could be absolutely crucial to both teams’ hopes of survival.

LIVERPOOL FINDING FORM

Jurgen Klopp recorded his 100th league win at Anfield after Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest 3-2.

But perhaps more importantly, Liverpool’s second win in succession pointed to a long-awaited upturn in form in an inconsistent campaign.

Relegation-threatened Forest twice came back before Mohamed Salah’s winner in the 70th.

Diogo Jota put Liverpool in front twice in the second half, and Forest responded through Neco Williams and Morgan Gibbs-White.

“We gave away two goals too easy and in a game like this you have to control possession,” Klopp said. “You don’t have to force it and sometimes we forced it.”

Defeat increased the pressure on Forest manager Steve Cooper in an 11-game winless run.

“Nobody will be happy coming out of here because we have lost a football match and it adds to the run,” he said. “It doesn’t look favorable at all, we know that. But we must take some heart from the spirit and mentality in one of the hardest away games in Europe, never mind the Premier League.”

BRENTFORD HOLD VILLA

Aston Villa’s five-game winning streak was halted in a 1-1 draw at Brentford.

The Midlands club sparked hopes of an unlikely push for the top four after winning seven of its last eight games before Saturday. But Ivan Toney’s goal put Brentford on the brink victory before Douglas Luiz struck in the 87th to earn a draw for Villa.

“We can play better and we have to demand to play better for the next matches,” Villa manager Unai Emery said.

Topics: Manchester city Riyad Mahrez FA Cup AFC Champions League

Related

Haaland fires Man City into Champions League semifinals against Real Madrid
Football
Haaland fires Man City into Champions League semifinals against Real Madrid
Man City aim to finish off Bayern in Champions League
Football
Man City aim to finish off Bayern in Champions League

Kazuyoshi Miura, 56, makes football history

Kazuyoshi Miura, 56, makes football history
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

Kazuyoshi Miura, 56, makes football history

Kazuyoshi Miura, 56, makes football history
  • Legendary Japanese attacker became the oldest player to compete in Portugal league after signing at Oliveirense
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

Veteran Japanese striker Kazuyoshi Miura continues to make history with his signing at Oliveirense in February.

Miura made his debut for Oliveirense in the Portuguese second division on Saturday after substituting for Jonata at 90 minutes in his team’s 4-1 win over Viseu.

The mythical “King Kazu” arrived on the Portuguese football scene at the age of 55. Playing in “extra time,” but enough for him to become, at 56 years, one month and 24 days, the oldest player to compete in the history of Portuguese football.

Miura had not played since November 20, 2022, when he said goodbye to Suzuka Point Getters, as captain, with a 3-0 loss.

At Oliveirense, Miura had not taken part in the club’s 11 games since his arrival but came on in second-half stoppage time during the match on Saturday.

His new team is now in ninth place, in the middle of the table, with 37 points.
 

Topics: Kazuyoshi Miura

Dortmund beat Frankfurt to go top after Bayern ‘knockout’

Dortmund beat Frankfurt to go top after Bayern ‘knockout’
Updated 23 April 2023
AFP

Dortmund beat Frankfurt to go top after Bayern ‘knockout’

Dortmund beat Frankfurt to go top after Bayern ‘knockout’
  • Dortmund have five more matches, three of which are at home, as they pursue their first league title in a decade
  • Bayern have now won just two from seven since sacking manager Julian Nagelsmann
Updated 23 April 2023
AFP

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund went top of the Bundesliga table after a 4-0 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt, making the most of Bayern Munich’s earlier 3-1 loss at Mainz on Saturday.

A double from Dutch forward Donyell Malen and goals from English teenager Jude Bellingham and veteran Mats Hummels snared the three points for Dortmund, setting up a knife-edged title race with five games remaining.

With Bayern’s game finishing an hour before kickoff in Dortmund, the home side knew a win would take them outright first on the table.

Bellingham settled Dortmund’s nerves early, collecting a pass from Julian Brandt pass before pirouetting and firing a shot home.

Malen doubled up five minutes later, scoring for the fifth consecutive league match, before Hummels headed in a third just before halftime.

Malen scored his second midway through the second half, again assisted by Karim Adeyemi.

Unlike last week, where Dortmund gave away 2-0 and 3-2 leads against a 10-man Stuttgart to draw 3-3, there would be no late collapse as the home side leapfrogged Bayern into first by one point.

Dortmund have five more matches, three of which are at home, as they pursue their first league title in a decade.

Dortmund manager Edin Terzic said “we showed how well we can play today,” but would not bite when asked if his side were on the way to a title.

“It was a really good step in the right direction.”

Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner lamented the home side’s “brutal efficiency” and has now lost eight from eight against Dortmund.

Bayern lost their lead atop the table after slumping to a 3-1 loss at Mainz, thanks to three goals in 14 minutes from the home side.

Mainz trailed 1-0 at halftime thanks to a first goal since October from Bayern’s Sadio Mane, but hit back through Ludovic Ajorque, Leandro Barreiro and Aaron Martin.

Bayern have now won just two from seven since sacking manager Julian Nagelsmann for former Dortmund and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel in late March.

Speaking to German TV after the match, Tuchel said “they gave us a knockout,” saying the side “had too much going on right now to fight back.”

Tuchel said he would give his players three days off ahead of next week’s clash against rock-bottom Hertha Berlin.

Mainz are now unbeaten in 10 league games and sporting director Martin Schmidt said he was “at a loss for words” to explain his side’s form.

“It’s unbelievable what the team is doing.”

Bayern came into the match under heavy pressure, with the Bundesliga title the last trophy available after Wednesday’s Champions League exit at the hands of Manchester City.

Mane, who sat out Bayern’s last Bundesliga match through suspension following an altercation with teammate Leroy Sane, headed a Joao Cancelo cross past Robin Zentner for the opener after 29 minutes.

Mainz, who were coached by Tuchel between 2009 and 2014, fought back after the break, Ajorque heading in from close range after Yann Sommer failed to grasp a Lee Jae-sung shot.

A shellshocked Bayern, who had controlled the game until that point, looked disorganized and Mainz took advantage by grabbing the lead through Barreiro just eight minutes later.

Martin added another six minutes after that to seal Mainz’s third straight league win over Bayern at home.

In the German capital, Marvin Ducksch struck a hat-trick as Werder Bremen deepened Hertha Berlin’s woes with a 4-2 win on home coach Pal Dardai’s return to the dugout.

Hertha brought back Dardai, who previously saved the club from relegation in 2021, last week but the Hungarian was unable to have an immediate impact.

First-half goals from Florian Kainz and Davie Selke set up a crucial 3-1 win for Cologne away at Hoffenheim, sending them 10 clear of the relegation places.

Wolfsburg romped to a 5-1 victory at Bochum, thanks to a double from Mattias Svanberg, along with goals from Jakub Kaminski, Patrick Wimmer and Luca Waldschmidt.

Winless in four, Bochum now sit just two points clear of the relegation spots.

Topics: Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt

Related

Bayern held by Hoffenheim as Dortmund stumble at 10-man Stuttgart
Football
Bayern held by Hoffenheim as Dortmund stumble at 10-man Stuttgart
Bayern put four past Dortmund on Tuchel debut to go top
Football
Bayern put four past Dortmund on Tuchel debut to go top

Real Madrid beat Celta to pressure Barça before Atletico visit

Real Madrid beat Celta to pressure Barça before Atletico visit
Updated 23 April 2023
AP

Real Madrid beat Celta to pressure Barça before Atletico visit

Real Madrid beat Celta to pressure Barça before Atletico visit
  • A loss by Barcelona to third-placed Atletico at Camp Nou on Sunday could embolden Madrid with eight games to play
  • Real Sociedad beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 and strengthen their hold on fourth place and the last Champions League spot
Updated 23 April 2023
AP

BARCELONA: Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo 2-0 on Saturday to pressure Barcelona before the Spanish leader hosts Atletico Madrid needing a win to quash any fears of a late season slump.

Marco Asensio put Madrid ahead three minutes before halftime from a pass by Vinicius Junior after the winger sped clear on the flank.

Center back Eder Militao again showed his punch in attack by using a powerful header to turn in a corner kick by Asensio in the 48th.

Madrid’s win trimmed Barcelona’s still-healthy lead to eight points with one more game played.

Two rounds ago, Barcelona could have gone ahead by as many as 15 before it was held to two consecutive draws that allowed Madrid to breathe a little bit of life into its nearly hopeless title defense.

A loss by Barcelona to third-placed Atletico at Camp Nou on Sunday could embolden Madrid with eight games to play.

Either way, Madrid has prioritized a possible cup double, not a still unlikely comeback in the domestic league.

After three more league games, Madrid will play Osasuna on May 6 in the Copa del Rey final. Just three days later, the Champions League holder hosts Manchester City in the semifinals.

For goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who made a late stop to deny Celta’s Iago Aspas one-on-one, Madrid can have it both ways.

“We are going to keep fighting until the last game,” Courtois said. “We have to try to win these next three games, and then after the Copa del Rey final we will see what the difference is. And, in any case, our task is to keep winning so we have good momentum going into the Champions League (semifinals).”

Coach Carlo Ancelotti left first-choice players Luka Modrid, Toni Kroos, Rodrygo, and Dani Carvajal, who all started in their 2-0 win at Chelsea last week, on his bench at the start of the match with Celta.

In their place, Aurelien Tchouaméni and Dani Ceballos played in the midfield, while Nacho Fernández was in defense and Marco Asensio in attack.

Ancelotti’s B team did just fine.

The vision of Ceballos combined with the speed of Vinícius was enough to break down Celta’s resistance.

Ceballos slotted a finely weighted throughball behind the defense to meet Vinícius’ run down the left flank, before he cut back and found Asensio arriving to score from his pass.

Militao put the result beyond doubt when he charged in and rose high above Celta’s defense to thump home Asensio’s corner kick.

Down by two goals, 12th-placed Celta finally started to click in attack. But Gabri Veiga, a 20-year-old midfielder linked to a move to Madrid, and Aspas failed to get off on-target shots after they were set up by left back Javi Galan.

And when Aspas did break past Fernandez and had time and space in his favor, Courtois closed him down and swatted the ball away.

The 35-year-old Aspas made his 450th career appearance for Celta.

Real Sociedad fought back to beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 and strengthen their hold on fourth place and the last Champions League spot after Real Betis stumbled in a loss at Osasuna.

Fifth-placed Betis fell six points behind Sociedad after Ante Budimir led Osasuna to a 3-2 win over the Seville-based side as it builds momentum for the Copa del Rey final in two weeks.

Athletic Bilbao won at Almeria 2-1 and boosted the Basque club’s chances for fighting for a European competition berth. Valladolid’s 1-0 win over Girona lifted them seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Topics: real madrid Celta Vigo La Liga

Related

Real Madrid wins 2-0 at Cadiz before trip to Chelsea
Football
Real Madrid wins 2-0 at Cadiz before trip to Chelsea
Benzema converts 2 of 3 penalties, Madrid wins at Celta 2-1
Sport
Benzema converts 2 of 3 penalties, Madrid wins at Celta 2-1

Controversial Ronaldo gesture leaves fans, experts divided

Controversial Ronaldo gesture leaves fans, experts divided
Updated 22 April 2023
John Duerden

Controversial Ronaldo gesture leaves fans, experts divided

Controversial Ronaldo gesture leaves fans, experts divided
  • Saudi lawyer calls for Al-Nassr’s Portuguese superstar to be deported over his response to taunts from Al-Hilal fans
  • Saudi Arabian Football Federation will not punish Ronaldo after finding no evidence of wrong-doing
Updated 22 April 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: When a player like Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at a new club, there are always going to be fireworks, both on and off the pitch, and that has been the case in the Roshn Saudi League.

For the first time since Al-Nassr shocked the world by announcing the arrival of the star at the end of December, the five-time Ballon D’Or winner has split opinion in Saudi Arabia.

Almost inevitably, the controversy came in that biggest of games, the Riyadh derby between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal. The match ended in a 2-0 loss for the Portuguese star’s team last Tuesday, a result that put a huge dent in their title hopes.

As Ronaldo left the area in obvious frustration, he was taunted by gleeful home fans who chanted the name of Lionel Messi, his long-time rival at the top of world football. Ronaldo then grabbed his crotch in a gesture that many saw as obscene toward the blue-clad supporters.

There were even calls for the former Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid star to be deported. Lawyer Nouf bin Ahmed was one such voice, posting on social media: “It is considered a crime of public dishonor, and it is one of the crimes that entails arrest and deportation if committed by a foreigner.” 

On social media, too, opinion was divided, with many of Ronaldo’s supporters, inevitably, playing down the incident, while fans of rival clubs, and of Messi, criticizing what they saw as an obscene gesture.

Al-Nassr’s explanation was that the player had sustained an injury in the groin area following a challenge from Gustavo Cuellar, for which the Al-Hilal player was booked by English referee Michael Oliver. 

Ethics experts have said that it is impossible to know the meaning behind the gesture, and in such situations a player usually receives the benefit of the doubt. There has been no punishment forthcoming from the Discipline and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, though Al-Nassr were fined as their players took the field late in the second half.

It is one of those incidents where only the player truly knows what happened and why he did what he did.

What can be said for sure, however, is that this is the first time that there have been negative headlines surrounding Ronaldo since he first pulled on the famous yellow shirt that can now be seen on sale in markets around the world. There will be even more eyes on his next appearance — assuming he has recovered from the injury — in the King’s Cup semi against Al-Wehda on Monday.

It is also true that Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure as he left the pitch. He had a goal ruled out for offside by VAR, contentiously so, and the video assistant also overturned a penalty decision, a kick that would have been taken by the international star. It is that passion and desire to be number one that has enabled Ronaldo to become one of the best players in the history of the game and his displeasure when the highest standards are not met are there for all to see. 

For Ronaldo, whether he is competing for titles in Spain, England, Italy and the Champions League or the Roshn Saudi League, the desire and will to win remain undimmed. 

There have been foreign imports in many leagues around Asia — Carlos Tevez in China is one example that springs to mind, especially as he described his time in Shanghai as a seven-month holiday — who have come, collected hefty pay packets and then gone without making much effort or any impact. Ronaldo’s passion is simply immense, which is why his army of fans love him. It helps in Saudi Arabia that he has scored 11 goals in 11 games. 

Off the pitch, too, he has embraced life in his new home. On Feb. 22, he was filmed celebrating the Kingdom’s Founding Day by wearing traditional attire, and has been spotted with his family visiting many of the country’s historic and tourist landmarks. On Friday, Al-Nassr posted the player’s Eid Al-Fitr greeting and he also posted similar sentiments on his personal channels.

He has barely put a foot wrong in any field, but this week, for the first time, there are some who think he has. Expect more fireworks on Monday and in the coming weeks as Ronaldo seeks to drive Al-Nassr to the title.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League (SPL) Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo Ronaldo joins Al Nassr

Related

Cristiano Ronaldo tweets ‘Eid Mubarak’ greetings to his fans
Football
Cristiano Ronaldo tweets ‘Eid Mubarak’ greetings to his fans
Ronaldo and Al-Nassr’s title hopes suffer at Al-Fayha
Football
Ronaldo and Al-Nassr’s title hopes suffer at Al-Fayha

follow us

Latest updates

De Jong and Pedri return for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid 
De Jong and Pedri return for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid 
Talor Gooch claims LIV Golf Adelaide title
Talor Gooch claims LIV Golf Adelaide title
Saudi foreign minister discusses de-escalation efforts in Sudan with EU’s Borrell
Saudi foreign minister discusses de-escalation efforts in Sudan with EU’s Borrell
Saudi Arabia leads Mideast hotel construction activity: STR data  
Saudi Arabia leads Mideast hotel construction activity: STR data  
SABIC wins 5 Edison Awards for its innovative products  
SABIC wins 5 Edison Awards for its innovative products  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.