Former Italian foreign minister appointed EU envoy for Gulf region

UK Labour suspends prominent MP over racism letter
Diane Abbott, who has been a lawmaker since 1987, was the first Black woman to be elected to parliament in Britain
Updated 23 min 53 sec ago
Reuters
LONDON: Britain’s main opposition Labour Party has suspended high-profile lawmaker Diane Abbott over a letter she wrote in which she said the prejudice experienced by Jewish people was similar to, but not the same as, racism.
Labour, which polls indicate is likely to form Britain’s next government after an election expected next year, faced accusations of discrimination and harassment against Jews under its former leader Jeremy Corbyn.
The equalities watchdog found in 2020 Labour had serious failings in the party’s handling of persistent antisemitism complaints.
Abbott, 69, was responding to a writer’s claims that Irish, Jewish and Traveler people suffered racism.
She said that their experiences were similar to racism but that there were differences.
“They undoubtedly experience prejudice. This is similar to racism and the two words are often used as if they are interchangeable,” she wrote.
“It is true that many types of white people with points of difference, such as redheads, can experience this prejudice,” she said in the letter.
“But they are not all their lives subject to racism.”
Abbott, who has been a lawmaker since 1987, was the first Black woman to be elected to parliament in Britain, and is a close ally of Corbyn for whom she served as the party’s spokesperson for home affairs.
In her letter to the Observer, Abbott said that “in pre-civil rights America, Irish people, Jewish people and Travelers were not required to sit at the back of the bus. In apartheid South Africa, these groups were allowed to vote. And at the height of slavery, there were no white-seeming people manacled on the slave ships.”
She later apologized “unreservedly” and withdrew her remarks.
“The errors arose in an initial draft being sent,” she said in a message posted on Twitter.
“But there is no excuse, and I wish to apologize for any anguish caused.”
A spokesperson for Labour party said she had been suspended pending an investigation.
British politicians condemned her comments made in the letter.
The energy secretary, Grant Shapps, who is Jewish, said on Twitter that “once again, Jewish people have to wake up and see a Labour MP casually spouting hateful anti-Semitism.”
Corbyn himself was suspended and blocked from standing as a Labour candidate at the next general election expected next year after claimingantisemitism in the party during his leadership had been “dramatically overstated” for political reasons.
Britain’s equalities watchdog said earlier this year the Labour Party had made sufficient changes over the last two years to tackle antisemitism.
PESHAWAR: Salahuddin Khan last week traveled more than 160 km to the city of Charsadda in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan just so he could buy some Rajjar mithai, one of the most popular Eid treats in the region.
The crisp, golden brown snack made of jaggery (a type of cane sugar), refined wheat flour and baking soda takes its name from the Rajjar Bazaar, which lies just north of Charsadda. Most of the shops there used to be owned by Hindus before millions of them migrated to East Punjab after the Partition of India in 1947.
Today, thousands of customers visit the market in the run-up to Eid to buy the traditional sweets for their celebrations or to give as gifts to friends and relatives. Such is its popularity that some people buy it to sell on.
“I have come from Timergara for this mithai,” Khan told Arab News outside the Chacha Israr-ud-Din Mithai shop, which was established in 1930 and is affectionately known as the “asli,” or original sweet shop in the market.
“We come every year. We give them an order of around 300-400 kg of mithai two to three days before we are coming to pick it up.
“We take it to sell onward. We also take orders from friends,” he added. “We take it because it doesn’t go bad for 10 to 15 days.”
A special baking process gives the mithai its unique flavor and longevity.
The first step involves kneading a mixture of refined wheat flour, baking soda, ghee and water. The dough, divided into small, irregular shapes that resemble jaggery, is left to dry and then baked. The final product is soaked in sugar syrup.
“We add baking soda and water while preparing the dough, and no chemicals are added,” said Sharaf-ud-Din, who owns Asli.
“The more ghee that we add in the kneading process, the more ghee is absorbed in the backing process. Due to this, our mithai is soft and cooked from inside and outside.”
Din said he learned the recipe from a Hindu confectioner who moved to India after the Partition.
His father, Israr-ud-Din, opened the shop in 1930 and it remains family-run.
“In 1974, I took the business into my own hands,” Din said as he supervised his staff. “You see all these workers, they all are my nephews.”
Din said he began taking orders for his mithai 10 days before Eid to ensure he could meet the demand.
His basic sweets cost 450 Pakistani rupees ($1.60) per kilogram, with the most expensive, made with extra ghee, priced at Rs800 a kilogram.
Din sells most of his mithai to people across Pakistan, though he also has buyers in Saudi Arabia, which has a large Pakistani expat community.
“In Pakistan, with God’s blessing, it is eaten across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said. “It is supplied to Punjab and Balochistan too.”
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is working on attracting more investment from Saudi Arabia, the island nation’s envoy in Jeddah told Arab News, as Saudi support is seen as important to help put the Sri Lankan economy back on track.
The country has been gripped by a deep financial crisis caused by economic mismanagement and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which left the island nation severely short of dollars for essential imports and its people struggling with soaring costs of living.
The International Monetary Fund approved in March a nearly $3 billion bailout loan for Colombo, but as it will take time for the country to recover, Sri Lankan missions abroad have been working to attract more foreign investors to help put the battered economy back on track.
Investment from Saudi Arabia has been identified as a key part of ongoing recovery efforts in Sri Lanka, said Falah Alhabshi Mowlana, Sri Lanka’s consul general in Jeddah.
“Saudi investment is very important to Sri Lanka,” Mowlana told Arab News in an interview in Colombo over the weekend.
“This is the country that helped Egypt, Pakistan, etc during their economic depression. In this current situation, if Sri Lanka can attract Saudi investments it would play a huge role in the stability of the Sri Lankan economy.”
The Board of Investment of Sri Lanka has been working with the country’s foreign missions to attract more foreign investors, Mowlana said, adding that the tourism and energy sectors are likely the most potential for Saudi investment.
“(The) tourism sector is one of the best sectors that can attract Saudi investment … If the opportunities in Sri Lanka in this sector can be presented in a proper way to Saudi nationals that will immensely impact Foreign Direct Investment to Sri Lanka.”
When Sri Lanka declared 2022 the “Visit Sri Lanka Year” to prioritize the tourism industry, it also realigned its strategies and identified the Middle East among its top potential markets, pinning hopes especially on Saudi Arabia.
After holding various tourism promotions last year, Mowlana said Sri Lankan officials have continued discussions with leading tour operators in Jeddah.
The growth of the electric vehicle industry in Saudi Arabia can also offer opportunities for Sri Lanka, the envoy said.
“They are in the position of expanding their production worldwide, including (to) Sri Lanka. We can say some examples such as ACWA power and Lucid Motors,” he said, referring to the Saudi energy giant and the electric carmaker backed by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund.
Sri Lankan officials have been working on boosting ties with Saudi Arabia for the past year, with Foreign Minister Ali Sabry having visited the Kingdom earlier in January to further relations in connectivity, investment, and employment opportunities.
Last August, Environment Minister Naseer Ahamed also visited Riyadh as a special envoy of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, where his meetings focused on increasing energy cooperation.
NEW DELHI: Indian authorities arrested separatist leader Amritpal Singh on Sunday, bringing an end to a massive manhunt for the preacher who revived talks for an independent Sikh homeland in the northern state of Punjab, which has a history of violent insurgency.
The 30-year-old self-styled preacher has been on the run since mid-March after evading arrest. He captured national attention in February when he and his supporters broke into a police station in Punjab with swords and guns, injuring six police officials, to demand the release of one of his aides.
Police in Punjab said Singh was detained early Sunday morning, as authorities appealed to the public to maintain peace and harmony.
“Amritpal Singh was arrested by the Punjab Police around 6:45 a.m. today morning in Rode village (in the Moga district of Punjab),” Sukhchain Singh Gill, inspector general of the Punjab Police told reporters.
The fugitive was arrested under the National Security Act, which allows those deemed a threat to national security to be detained without charge for up to a year, he added.
“The NSA warning was issued against Amritpal Singh … Further law will take its own course in this case.”
Singh will be moved to Dibrugarh, in the state of Assam, where some of his associates are already detained.
He is the leader of Waris Punjab De, or Heirs of Punjab, and has publicly supported the Khalistan movement for a separate homeland for Sikhs, a minority community comprising about 1.7 percent of India’s 1.4 billion population.
India’s only Sikh-majority state of Punjab was rocked by violence triggered by the Khalistan movement in the 1980s and early ’90s, which saw the killing of thousands of people.
Singh rose to prominence after the incident in February, stirring fears of violence linked to the separatist insurgency that led to a crackdown by the police last month and saw more than 100 of his supporters arrested.
But many in India say the separatist movement has lost a lot of support in the past few decades.
“The people who are saying that a situation like the 1980s might emerge in Punjab, when there was a strong violent movement for Khalistan, are ignorant about the situation in the 1980s,” Ajay Sahni, executive director of the Institute for Conflict Management in New Delhi, told Arab News.
“They are deliberately trying to create a false bogey of a threat for their partisan political ends.”
Singh’s supporters have reportedly compared him to Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a militant leader of the Khalistan movement who was eventually killed in a military operation in 1984.
Although police have accused Singh and his supporters of attempted murder, obstruction of law enforcement and creating disharmony, Sahni said he should not have been arrested under the NSA.
“By invoking the NSA you are putting out a message that someone like Amritpal Singh constitutes a threat to national security, which I consider laughable,” he said.
“Acts like NSA are intended for extreme threats like terrorism or organized crime against the state. These people should be tried under the normal law. This is not the way a strong state responds to a fairly minor threat.”
Putin will leave Ukraine like Saddam left Kuwait, Zelenskyy tells Al Arabiya
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remains confident Ukraine will win war
Zelenskyy says Arab nations can help achieve prisoner exchange
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News
In an interview with Al Arabiya news channel, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is confident his country will eventually win the war against Russia, adding Putin would eventually leave “like Saddam left Kuwait.”
Speaking with Saudi news channel Al Arabiya on Sunday, he said the war started when Russia invaded the Crimean Peninsula in February, 2014.
Zelenskyy said he regretted not fighting when Russia first invaded Crimea.
But while seemingly confident of victory, he said this would not be an easy task without Ukraine’s allies and he warned that a victory would be delayed if the delivery of weapons was slowed.
He condemned the invasion saying the war was not being fought for Russia, explaining “Putin is fighting to save himself and not for his nation.”
NATO members this week agreed that Ukraine would eventually become a member of the alliance, but that victory against Russia should first be achieved.
The comments that came just weeks after Finland joined NATO, ultimately meant that Ukraine’s allies, while providing weapons to fight, would not offer boots on the ground.
But despite this, Zelensky remains confident that his country will eventually win, but conceded “it will be difficult without our allies.”
Zelensky said Ukraine was preparing for a counter offensive, adding: “and it will happen… We are stronger than a year ago, we liberated some of our lands.”
Last year Zelenskyy proposed a 10-point peace plan which called for the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from all parts of Ukraine.
It also called for nuclear safety at the country’s power plants, food security – ensuring that its grain would reach the world’s poorest nations, and a prevention of an escalation in the conflict.
The 10-point plan also called on a prisoner exchange – something he said Arab nations could help to negotiate.
Saudi Arabia and Turkiye were involved in previous negotiations that led to the exchange of prisoners between the two countries in September.