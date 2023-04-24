You are here

Man Utd wins shootout to set up 1st FA Cup final vs Man City

Man Utd wins shootout to set up 1st FA Cup final vs Man City
Manchester United players celebrate after winning the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London, April 23, 2023. (AP)
Updated 24 April 2023
AP

Man Utd wins shootout to set up 1st FA Cup final vs Man City

Man Utd wins shootout to set up 1st FA Cup final vs Man City
  • Victory against City in the FA Cup final on June 3 would be seen as further evidence that Ten Hag is ready to challenge Guardiola’s supremacy
Updated 24 April 2023
AP

LONDON: Victor Lindelof swept home the winning penalty kick against Brighton on Sunday to set up a first all-Manchester FA Cup final that could have so much more at stake than just the chance to win soccer’s oldest competition.
For Manchester United and Erik ten Hag, it could cap a very encouraging first year under the Dutch manager with a second major trophy — after winning the League Cup — and a statement of intent for next season.
For Manchester City, it could be the second leg of a historic treble that would emulate United’s feat in 1999 when it won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup all in the same season.
Given the fan rivalry and City’s dominance over the past decade, the Wembley showdown is sure to be laced with tension.
“We will give everything and when I say everything, that is everything,” Ten Hag said after United beat Brighton 7-6 on penalty kicks in their semifinal game at Wembley following a 0-0 draw through extra time. “But of course we want to give that against City. We want to give the fans that, for sure.”
United’s treble success was its crowning glory under former manager Alex Ferguson, with the Champions League secured in dramatic fashion when substitutes Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored in second-half stoppage time to beat Bayern Munich 2-1.
While City has gone on to become the dominant force in English soccer since being taken over by Abu Dhabi’s ruling family in 2008, the club has still never won the Champions League.
That could all change this season with Pep Guardiola’s side advancing to the semifinals for the third year in a row and looking in ominous form on the back of a 16-game unbeaten run.
City plays defending champions Real Madrid in the last four, so still has much to do to lift the one trophy it is yet to win.
A treble could be considered by some as final confirmation that the club has left United in its wake.
“I understand, of course, the feelings from the Man United fans about it,” Ten Hag said. “We can do it, because we proved it. It’s not an easy job though, it’s a great team, but we also have a great team and great players and we can beat them.”
Ten Hag has already led United to its first trophy in six years this season and is on course to secure Champions League qualification.
While there have also been lows, such as a 6-3 loss against City and the 7-0 rout by Liverpool, there is hope among fans that the club is on the way back up after 10 years since its last league title.
Victory against City in the FA Cup final on June 3 would be seen as further evidence that Ten Hag is ready to challenge Guardiola’s supremacy.
City advanced to the final with a routine 3-0 win against second-division Sheffield United on Saturday, but United’s route was much more difficult against a Brighton team that had the better chances through regulation time.
David de Gea had to make three saves to keep the game goalless after 90 minutes, pushing away an early free kick from Alexis Mac Allister and then pulling off another flying save to deny Julio Enciso in the second half.
Solly March’s late effort was also stopped by De Gea.
Marcus Rashford was denied in extra time by Robert Sanchez.
March went on to miss the crucial penalty in the shootout, firing over the bar after both sides had scored their first six spot kicks.
United defender Lindelof struck the winner to spark celebrations from the red half of the stadium and ensure a potentially epic meeting with City.
“I think we deserved to win but (that’s) my opinion,” said Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi. “We played better and we had more chances to score.”
KISS OF DEATH?
Wout Weghorst scored United’s sixth penalty in the shootout and then kissed the ball before handing it to March, who blasted his shot over the bar.
Whether or not that played any part in the Brighton player missing his spot kick, it might have been an act of gamesmanship from United’s on-loan Dutch striker.
De Zerbi had supportive words for March afterward.
“In penalties anything can happen. You can make mistakes,” he said. “March is one of the best players in our team and I’m proud of him and the rest of the players, especially today.”
Rashford and Jadon Sancho both scored penalties after missing Wembley spot kicks in England’s Euro 2020 shootout loss in the final against Italy.
TOTTENHAM FANS’ FURY
Tottenham supporters have called for action after Sunday’s humiliating 6-1 rout by Newcastle.
Trailing 5-0 after just 21 minutes at St. James’ Park, the loss inflicted a major blow to the club’s hopes of Champions League qualification.
“It’s clear that something is seriously wrong at Spurs and our loyal fans deserve so much better,” the Supporters’ Trust tweeted after the match. “Today was completely unacceptable. The @SpursOfficial board needs to act decisively to give us all some hope and something to get behind at the end of a truly awful season.”
Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak both scored twice in a stunning start for Newcastle, with Joelinton adding another. Harry Kane pulled one back for Spurs, but Callum Wilson struck again for the home team.
Tottenham parted company with manager Antonio Conte by mutual agreement last month and has only won of four games since then.
This was a new low for the Londoners, who are now six points off fourth-place United, having played two games more.
“It was very embarrassing,” Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris said. “The first thing is we should apologize to the fans who traveled and who watched the game.
“It is difficult to analyze the performance, but the first thing was a lack of pride.”
WEST HAM RISING
It was a good week for West Ham.
After coming back from two goals down against Arsenal to earn a 2-2 draw last weekend, a place in the semifinals of the Europa Conference League was secured by beating Gent on Thursday.
But most important to the Hammers is Premier League survival and their hopes of avoiding relegation were boosted by a 4-0 win at Bournemouth on Sunday to move up to 13th.
“We certainly didn’t start the season well so hopefully we can finish it well,” manager David Moyes said.
First-half goals by Michail Antonio, Lucas Paqueta and Declan Rice put the visitors in control at Vitality Stadium and substitute Pablo Fornals added a fourth after the break.

Topics: Man United Man City English FA Cup

Kieran Trippier says what Eddie Howe won’t as Newcastle United underline Champions League credentials

Kieran Trippier says what Eddie Howe won’t as Newcastle United underline Champions League credentials
Updated 31 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Kieran Trippier says what Eddie Howe won't as Newcastle United underline Champions League credentials

Kieran Trippier says what Eddie Howe won’t as Newcastle United underline Champions League credentials
  • ‘Shouldn’t be scared to say we want to play CL football,’ says skipper
  • Coach is guarded, focusing on trip to relegation-threatened Everton
Updated 31 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Kieran Trippier believes Newcastle United should not be scared of talking about Champions League qualification, even if head coach Eddie Howe refrains from any top four talk.

The Magpies went six points clear of Tottenham Hotspur with an emphatic 6-1 win over their closest top four, Premier League rivals.

And while Howe refused to be drawn on his hopes for next season, preferring to focus solely on the next challenge — a trip to relegation-threatened Everton on Thursday night — skipper Trippier has done that for him.

“We let the supporters down last week and it was about responding well. I thought we did that,” the England right-back said in reference to the 3-0 loss at Aston Villa last time out.

“We got some goals early in the game. We showed throughout the season we want to be on the front foot.

“I thought Alex Isak was unbelievable. It’s healthy competition with Callum Wilson. Nobody complains when they don’t play.

“We shouldn’t be scared to say we want to play Champions League football. The games are running out. This stadium would be bouncing with Champions League football.

“I played for Eddie Howe before so I knew what he demanded in training and off the pitch. The players here before him, (Miguel) Almiron, Joelinton, (Jacob) Murphy, have done unbelievable. That comes down to the gaffer’s coaching. He’s making them believe how good they are.”

Howe was much more guarded when it came to talking about the top four.

Post-match, he said: “It’s not for me to say, I saw a very good team playing today, two actually. But there’s a lot of games to go and a lot of points to play for.”

In reference to the game, Howe added: “It’s not often you have a start like that in a game, especially one of such importance.

“Jacob Murphy has grown into the team, he’s got a lot of qualities, he can play various positions and he took his goals very well today.

“I’m delighted with the whole group, a real team effort.”

While it was all smiles in the Newcastle United dressing room, it was anything but across the tunnel at St. James’ Park.

Cristian Stellini, the former Antonio Conte assistant thrust into the top job after his countryman’s sacking by owner Daniel Levy, was at a loss to understand how his Spurs side could perform so below par on Tyneside.

He said: “It went so badly because we were not prepared enough to play an important match. We have a good squad but today no one showed how good we are. It was my responsibility to decide how we play and we decided to do it differently because of the injuries. It is my responsibility, I took it and it was wrong.

“I have to take responsibility because once we changed system we played better, scored and showed fight. It’s very difficult to understand why the first 25 minutes were so bad.”

Asked why he decided to change to a back four: “To give energy to the players because we spoke in the week it would be possible to change system, but obviously we didn’t show this.

“We were not prepared to play this type of tough game. To suffer, control the space, win duels, we were not well prepared. We had a good mood before the game but if you do not show this during the game ... The change showed a different idea.”

Topics: football Newcastle Kieran Trippier Eddie Howe

Al-Hilal down Al-Ittihad to move into King’s Cup final

Al-Hilal down Al-Ittihad to move into King's Cup final
Updated 22 min 53 sec ago
John Duerden

Al-Hilal down Al-Ittihad to move into King’s Cup final

Al-Hilal down Al-Ittihad to move into King’s Cup final
  • Riyadh giants will lose league title, but silverware beckons
  • Al-Ittihad gutted but now championship glory on the horizon
Updated 22 min 53 sec ago
John Duerden

Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ittihad 1-0 on Sunday to move into the King’s Cup final courtesy of a late own goal from Ahmed Hegazi. The Riyadh giants may be out of the running for the Roshn Saudi League — they sit in fourth with Al-Ittihad currently top of the standings and on course for a first league title since 2009 — but they are now just 90 minutes away from another major piece of silverware.

As painful as the defeat was for Al-Ittihad, who had the better of the play and the chances on a warm evening in Jeddah, it also means that they can fully focus on the championship even if it will take time for the Tigers to appreciate the result and the outcome. Despite their superiority, Ittihad failed to make it count and were caught by the late sucker punch in extra time.

Al-Ittihad and their coach Nuno Santo may eventually be relieved that they do not have to challenge on two fronts but they will look back on this game, shake their heads and wonder how they are not in the final. On the stroke of halftime for example, the lively Helder Costa waltzed through the Hilal defense but his square ball was blasted over by Romarinho who was in a great position.

Soon after, Al-Hilal striker Odion Ighalo shot from the edge of the area to force a fine one-handed save from Marcelo Grohe but the best chances came from the home team. Abderrazak Hamdallah was lively from the start and fired wide from inside the area and then Romarinho missed a better chance just before the break as the Brazilian shot over from a good position.

Ten minutes into the second half, Hamdallah volleyed over from outside the area and soon after shot straight into the arms of Abdullah Al-Mayouf when in a good position.

With both goalkeepers in fine form, it was not a surprise when the game went into extra time and there too, Al-Ittihad had the better chances but just could not find a way through.

The game was headed for a penalty shootout when the deadlock was broken with just 14 minutes remaining. Al-Hilal’s Malian maestro Moussa Marega swung over a low cross from the right and it was met by a sliding Hegazi. Unfortunately for the Egyptian defender and the home fans, he could only divert the ball past the goalkeeper and into the net. It left Ittihad little time to get back into the game and, in the end, Hilal saw out the game and moved into the final.

There they will face the winner of Monday’s last four clash between Al-Nassr and Al-Wehda but first there is the small matter of Saturday’s first leg of the Asian Champions League final against Urawa Reds of Japan when a record fifth continental title is within reach. Ittihad are on course for the title but there is still much for Al-Hilal to play for.

As things stand in the league, Al-Ittihad are in a great position. The Jeddah giants, who have conceded just seven goals from the first 23 games of the season, are three points clear at the top of the standings. Al-Ittihad also have a match in hand over second-placed Al-Nassr. There is still much to play for and the Tigers will not worry too much about the King’s Cup if they take the league title while Al-Hilal will welcome the chance to add more silverware despite falling out of the title race.

Topics: King’s Cup Al-Hilal football Saudi Arabia

Napoli beats Juventus, could seal Serie A title next weekend

Napoli beats Juventus, could seal Serie A title next weekend
Updated 24 April 2023
AP

Napoli beats Juventus, could seal Serie A title next weekend

Napoli beats Juventus, could seal Serie A title next weekend
  • Maradona led Napoli to its only previous league championships in 1987 and 1990
Updated 24 April 2023
AP

ROME: Giovanni Di Lorenzo is starting to think about what it will feel like to become the first Napoli captain other than Diego Maradona to raise the Serie A trophy.
A 1-0 win at Juventus on Sunday means Napoli could seal its first Italian league title since Maradona played for the club as soon as next weekend.
“Thinking about it is kind of strange. Being the first captain after the great Maradona to raise it means something inside,” Di Lorenzo said. “It’s going to be an incredible emotion.”
A stoppage-time goal from Giacomo Raspadori moved the runaway Italian leader a whopping 17 points ahead of second-place Lazio, which was beaten 1-0 at home by Torino on Saturday.
If Napoli beats regional rival Salernitana at home next Saturday and Inter Milan prevents Lazio from winning at the San Siro a day later, Napoli will have clinched with six rounds to spare.
Maradona led Napoli to its only previous league championships in 1987 and 1990.
Sensing the title nearing, Napoli celebrated wildly after the goal and at the final whistle. The victory was a welcome relief after a recent dip in form that included Napoli being eliminated from the Champions League quarterfinals by AC Milan.
“We celebrated a bit in the locker room, because it moves us closer to our goal and our dream,” Di Lorenzo said.
Raspadori was left unmarked to volley in a cross from Elif Elmas just when Juventus was gaining confidence and threatening at the other end.
“I’m shaking,” Raspadori said. “It is a very important goal but we still have games that need to be won. ... (But) we have only one thing in mind: earning three points against Salernitana.”
Napoli didn’t place a single shot on target in the first half, and the Partenopei were fortunate when the referee waved off a late Juventus goal from Angel Di Maria due to an offensive foul on Stanislav Lobotka before a counterattack.
Also, Napoli protested early on when Juventus defender Federico Gatti appeared to take a swipe at Khvicha Kvaratskhelia with his arm but the referee ruled to play on.
Juventus’ 15-point penalty for false accounting was suspended on appeal Thursday — the same day that the Bianconeri advanced to the Europa League semifinals.
Juventus is third, two points behind Lazio.
It marked a season sweep for Napoli against Juventus after routing the Bianconeri 5-1 at home in January, and a third consecutive defeat in the league for Juventus after losing to Lazio and Sassuolo.
LUKAKU DEVASTATING
Inter has been waiting all season for this version of Romelu Lukaku.
The Belgium striker scored twice and set up the third goal in a 3-0 win at Empoli to end Inter’s five-match winless run in Serie A.
The goals were Lukaku’s first from open play in the Italian league since the opening round of the season in August, having struggled with a hamstring injury during the first half of the season.
The return to form couldn’t have come at a better time for Lukaku, with the second leg of the Italian Cup semifinals coming up against Juventus on Wednesday, followed by the Champions League semifinals against city rival Milan next month.
“I’m getting my confidence back,” Lukaku said. “I’ve always got (to) give my all for this (club), because they gave me a big opportunity to become the player that I am today.”
Inter remained sixth, two points behind Milan, which beat visiting Lecce 2-0 with a brace from Rafael Leão.
It’s been a big 24 hours for Lukaku, who had his one-match suspension for the Cup match overturned by the Italian soccer federation on Saturday in what it called a statement against racism.
Lukaku had picked up a second yellow card in the opening leg for provoking Juventus fans by holding his finger to his lips as if to silence the crowd after converting a stoppage-time penalty equalizer. However, Lukaku — who is Black — had been subjected to repeated discriminatory chants.
Empoli beat Inter 1-0 at the San Siro in January and posed a threat in the first half.
Lukaku took over shortly after the break when he traded passes with Marcelo Brozovic before shooting precisely inside the far post. His second was a show of force, as Lukaku took on defender Ardian Ismajl 1-on-1 and fooled his marker with a step over before blasting into the far corner.
Then Lukaku turned provider, setting up Lautaro Martinez to finish off a counterattack – brining back memories of the “LuLa” combination that worked so well when Inter won Serie A in 2020-21.
LEAO’S IMPACT
Having also been key for Milan when the Rossoneri eliminated Napoli in the Champions League quarterfinals, Leão was in the spotlight again against Lecce.
Leão soared above his marker to head in a cross from Sandro Tonali five minutes before the break. Then midway through the second half, he took control in Milan’s own half and surged forward before driving an angled shot through the legs of Lecce defender Federico Baschirotto
With his 11th and 12th goals in the league this season, Leão became only the second Portuguese player to score 10 or more goals in consecutive Serie A seasons after Cristiano Ronaldo did it in three straight seasons for Juventus from 2018-19 to 2020-21.
Milan also had a first-half penalty kick waved off by the VAR after what was initially whistled as a foul by Baschirotto.
Also, Monza came from two goals down to beat Fiorentina 3-2 with Matteo Pessina converting a penalty for the winner; and Udinese beat struggling Cremonese 3-0.

Topics: Napoli Serie A Juventus Diego Maradona

Barcelona ends Atletico’s winning run, moves closer to title

Barcelona ends Atletico's winning run, moves closer to title
Updated 24 April 2023
AP

Barcelona ends Atletico’s winning run, moves closer to title

Barcelona ends Atletico’s winning run, moves closer to title
  • Ferran Torres scored a 44th-minute winner at Camp Nou with a well-placed low shot from just inside the area to end Barcelona’s recent problems entering the final stretch
Updated 24 April 2023
AP

MADRID: In a slump and facing the hottest team in Spain, Barcelona came through with an important win for its title hopes and quelled any fears of a late collapse.
Barcelona ended a three-game winless streak — and Atletico Madrid’s 13-game unbeaten run — with a hard-fought 1-0 win on Sunday to stay on track for its first Spanish league title in four years. The home win restored the team’s comfortable 11-point lead over Real Madrid with eight rounds remaining.
The victory also halted a six-game winning streak by Atletico, which lost ground to Madrid in the fight for second place. Madrid, which is focused on the Champions League and the Copa del Rey final, beat Celta Vigo 2-0 at home on Saturday.
Ferran Torres scored a 44th-minute winner at Camp Nou with a well-placed low shot from just inside the area to end Barcelona’s recent problems entering the final stretch.
It hadn’t scored in three straight games after being humiliated at home by Madrid 4-0 in the Copa del Rey semifinals and held to scoreless draws against modest league opponents in Girona and Getafe.
“We had to win no matter what, it was an important match to keep us on track to winning the league,” Torres said. “It was difficult, against a team that was unbeaten in 13 matches and that was one of the hottest teams this season.”
It was the 23rd clean sheet in the league for Barcelona, which last won the league title in 2019. It has conceded only nine goals in 30 league matches this season.
Third-place Atletico, which has the second-best defense with 22 goals conceded, trails Madrid by five points.
It was the third straight win by Barcelona over Diego Simeone’s team, whose last win against the Catalan club was in 2021. Atletico is winless at Camp Nou in 17 consecutive league matches. Its last league loss this season had been at Barcelona in January.
“They deserved the victory because they were more efficient,” Simeone said. “We had our chances but didn’t take advantage of them.”
Atletico, the 2021 champion, threatened first with a shot by Antoine Griezmann that hit the crossbar three minutes into the match.
Atletico struggled early in the season, quickly falling out of contention for the league title and finishing its Champions League group in last place, but it had been the hottest team in Spain in 2023.
Barcelona coach Xavi had the return of Pedri and Frenkie de Jong after they missed several matches because of injuries.
SEVILLA’S MOMENTUM
Youssef En-Nesyri scored a winner four minutes into stoppage time as Sevilla kept its momentum with a 2-1 win over Villarreal at home.
It was the third victory in a row for Sevilla, which eliminated Manchester United in the Europa League midweek. It moved to 12th.
Villarreal stayed sixth after its second straight loss and missed a chance to move closer to the Champions League places.
RELIEF FOR VALENCIA
Valencia took a step forward in its fight against relegation with a 2-0 win at last-place Elche.
The result ended Valencia’s 10-match winless streak in away matches in the league. It had lost eight in a row on the road.
Valencia stayed in 18th place with the same points as 17th-place Almeria, the first team outside the relegation zone.
Elche is 17 points from safety.
GETAFE IN DANGER
South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in scored a pair of second-half goals as Mallorca came from behind to beat relegation-threatened Getafe 3-1 at home.
Mallorca moved to 10th place, while Getafe dropped to 16th and one point from the relegation zone.

Topics: Barcelona La Liga Atletico Madrid Ferran Torres

Newcastle look bound for Champions League after crushing Tottenham 6-1

Newcastle United's Callum Wilson celebrates scoring their sixth goal with Miguel Almiron. (Reuters)
Newcastle United's Callum Wilson celebrates scoring their sixth goal with Miguel Almiron. (Reuters)
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

Newcastle look bound for Champions League after crushing Tottenham 6-1

Newcastle United's Callum Wilson celebrates scoring their sixth goal with Miguel Almiron. (Reuters)
  • Win at St. James’ Park opens up 6-point lead over top 4 rivals
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: What a difference a year makes.

Newcastle United put one foot firmly in the Champions League by hammering Tottenham Hotspur 6-1 at St. James’ Park to open up a six-point gap to their top-four rivals — and with a game in hand.

The result comes a little over a year after Antonio Conte’s Spurs put lowly Newcastle to the sword 5-1 in London. How the tables have turned now. The Magpies blitzed their opponents, who are now looking up at Newcastle, rather than down.

Five first-half goals, two apiece from Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak as well as one from Joelinton, ended this one as a contest. Harry Kane grabbed a consolation just after the break but Callum Wilson added his 11th of the campaign to put the icing on the cake.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe made just the one change to his side, with Sean Longstaff coming in for Anthony Gordon. And the midfielder, along with the other five in United’s front six, was at it from minute one, in a far cry from the disappointing dip at Aston Villa.

In fact, it took the Magpies just 60 seconds to open the scoring.

Pedro Porro will have nightmares about the runs of Joelinton from the Newcastle left, and one such dart caught the Spurs wing-back napping as the Brazilian cut in and fired at goal. His shot was saved by Hugo Lloris low to his left but that palmed clearance only fell to Murphy, who hammered into the roof of the net.

Just five minutes later it was 2-0 — and this time the creator was the scorer.

A searching ball from Fabian Schar picked out Joelinton, who ghosted in behind Porro again, slipped around Lloris and tucked into the empty net.

In a blistering opening quarter the Magpies added three, four and five in very quick succession — and it was the often unsung Murphy who added another, before on-fire Isak bagged another two to add to the eight he claimed in his previous 10 starts.

The third goal came when Murphy lined up from 30 yards and with one swipe of his right, bamboozled Lloris, who did not even move from the moment it left the Newcastle winger’s boot.

It was four when Joe Willock, a contender for man of the match, played one of the balls of the season with the outside of his foot, opening up a clear run at goal for Isak, who slid past Lloris.

He got his second, and Newcastle’s fifth within the first 21 minutes, when a deft touch inside by the impressive Longstaff put the Swede in on a tight angle. But his form is such that tough situations matter little to Isak, who tucked in for 5-0.

And while it will be a 21-minute period few with associations to Spurs will want to watch back, the least comfortable viewer of reruns would undoubtedly be Lloris. It was far from a captain’s display by the French stopper, who was embarrassingly replaced at the break.

Spurs could not be as bad for the second 45 minutes — and so it proved. Some fight was shown as Kane bagged his 24th of the season with a left-footed effort down low past England colleague Nick Pope, but all resistance was ended when, within two minutes of being brought on, Wilson was found by fellow sub Miguel Almiron and it was six.

Many Newcastle fans will now be asking whether it is time to dust off the passport.

It is hard to see them finishing outside the top seven clubs to make at least a Europa League berth, but will they actually mix it with the elite?

Brighton are 10 points behind Newcastle with two games in hand in eighth, and Liverpool seventh some nine points away from the Magpies.

Wins at Everton on Thursday and against relegation-threatened Southampton on Sunday will bring the dream closer and the chanting louder as Newcastle close in on Champions League football.

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur Premier league UEFA Champions League

