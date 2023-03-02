Man United down West Ham to reach FA Cup quarters as Spurs dumped out

You are here

Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Fred scores his team third goal during their English FA Cup fifth round football match against West Ham at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on Wednesday. (AFP)
Updated 02 March 2023
  • Tottenham were eliminated from the FA Cup by Championship opposition for the second year in a row
LONDON: Alejandro Garnacho and Fred struck late as Manchester United came from behind to beat West Ham 3-1 in the FA Cup on Wednesday but Tottenham were dumped out by Championship side Sheffield United.

In the night’s other fifth-round ties, fourth-tier Grimsby embarrassed Premier League strugglers Southampton 2-1 and Burnley beat 10-man Fleetwood 1-0.

Manchester United, who made six changes to the team that started Sunday’s League Cup final win against Newcastle, lacked fluency in front of an expectant Old Trafford crowd.

West Ham had the better chances in the first half but looked blunt in attack without the cup-tied Danny Ings.

United goalkeeper David de Gea thwarted Michail Antonio when the West Ham forward bore down on goal midway through the opening period and Emerson Palmieri flashed an inviting ball across the box.

United manager Erik ten Hag swapped Casemiro for Scott McTominay at halftime but the home side remained sluggish.

Said Benrahma made them pay in the 54th minute, rifling the ball past De Gea after the home defenders stopped, thinking the ball had gone out for a throw-in.

The goal prompted Ten Hag to introduce top scorer Marcus Rashford but Antonio had a glorious chance to double West Ham’s lead, only to be denied again by De Gea.

Casemiro had the ball in the net in the 72nd minute but his header from a Bruno Fernandes free-kick was ruled out for offside.

United finally drew level five minutes later when Fernandes sent in a corner and Nayef Aguerd headed past Alphonse Areola and into his own goal.

The home side — still on a high after ending their six-year trophy drought at the weekend — poured forward in search of a winner.

They got their reward when Argentine teenager Garnacho produced a superb 90th-minute effort to edge United ahead followed by a stoppage-time strike by Fred to add gloss to the scoreline.

Tottenham were dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship opposition for the second year in a row after Iliman Ndiaye fired Sheffield United to a 1-0 fifth-round win at Bramall Lane.

After starting Harry Kane on the bench, they fell behind to Ndiaye’s 79th-minute opener and could not find a way back.

New Southampton manager Ruben Selles made nine changes to his team for the home tie against League Two Grimsby.

The visitors went 1-0 ahead just before half-time through Gavan Holohan’s penalty and doubled their lead five minutes into the second half when Holohan converted his second spot-kick of the evening.

Relegation-threatened Southampton halved the deficit in the 65th minute when Duje Caleta-Car atoned for conceding the second penalty by volleying in a corner from substitute James Ward-Prowse.

Southampton substitute Theo Walcott thought he had equalized 10 minutes from time, only to be deemed offside following a VAR review.

Championship leaders Burnley needed a 90th-minute goal from Connor Roberts to edge out the 10 men of League One Fleetwood 1-0 and advance to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the first time in 20 years.

In Tuesday’s matches, Manchester City reached the quarter-finals with a 3-0 win against Bristol City while 2021 winners Leicester suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against second-tier Blackburn.

Fulham beat Premier League strugglers Leeds 2-0 and Brighton won 1-0 at Championship side Stoke.

Suns triumph in Durant debut, Tatum powers Celtics past Cavs

Suns triumph in Durant debut, Tatum powers Celtics past Cavs
  • The Knicks won their seventh straight, trouncing Brooklyn 142-118 at Madison Square Garden
LOS ANGELES: Kevin Durant shook off pre-game jitters to score 23 points in his Phoenix Suns debut, helping his new team to a 105-91 victory in Charlotte that halted the Hornets’ five-game NBA winning streak.

Durant was acquired from Brooklyn in a blockbuster trade three weeks ago but was sidelined until Wednesday with a sprained knee ligament.

As Durant announced his arrival in the Western Conference, back in the East the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics continued to jockey for dominance.

The Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 139-117, their 16th straight victory which keeps them half a game ahead of the Celtics atop the conference.

The Celtics, with 41 points from a resurgent Jayson Tatum, beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-113 in Boston.

Durant was efficient playing restricted minutes, scoring 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting in less than 27 minutes on the floor.

He added six rebounds, a pair of assists and a couple of blocked shots, complementing new teammate Devin Booker’s 37 points.

“I’ve played in almost a thousand basketball games, but today I was nervous,” admitted Durant, who scored his first points as a Sun with a silky layup less than two minutes into the contest.

“But once the ball was tipped my teammates were incredible in making me feel comfortable and I just tried to go out there and play my game.”

Phoenix are in fourth place in the West, 10 games behind conference leaders Denver and three behind the third-placed Sacramento Kings.

Even as he continues to return to full fitness, Durant showed what an asset he can be as they try to climb the table.

Durant scored 12 points in the first half as the Suns took a 16-point lead.

The Hornets, whose rising star LaMelo Ball had season-ending surgery on a broken ankle earlier Wednesday, had trimmed the deficit to six points going into the final quarter.

Durant started the period and helped the Suns pull away.

“Man, I missed the game,” Durant said. “I’m glad my knee’s back right, I’m glad I’m on the road to playing more and more minutes each game.

“I’m looking forward to what we can build from this.”

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points to lead the Bucks, who knocked down 26 three-pointers.

Milwaukee’s winning streak is their longest since they won 18 straight in the 2019-20 season, and it’s the longest in the league since the Suns won 18 in a row last season.

In Boston, the Celtics turned the tables on a Cavs team that beat them twice in overtime early this season.

Tatum, who was ejected late in Boston’s loss to the Knicks in New York on Monday, bounced back to notch his ninth 40-point game of the season.

“Got off to a good start and just kept staying aggressive,” said Tatum, who added that it “just felt good to get back home.

“All-Star break, Indiana, it’s been two weeks since I slept in my own bed.”

Al Horford added 23 points and Jaylen Brown scored 16 for the Celtics, who withstood a 44-point outburst from Cleveland guard Donovan Mitchell, who soldiered through an apparent right thigh injury suffered early in the third quarter.

Elsewhere, the Knicks won their seventh straight, trouncing Brooklyn 142-118 at Madison Square Garden.

Jalen Brunson scored 30 of his 39 points in the first half for the Knicks, who seized control with a 47-point first quarter and sailed home.

Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey scored 27 points and James Harden added 23 as the 76ers beat the Heat 119-96 in Miami, despite the late scratch of star center Joel Embiid with a sore left foot.

The injury-depleted Los Angeles Lakers — with LeBron James sidelined by a foot injury and Anthony Davis held out to manage the stress reaction in his right foot — beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-117.

New Orleans forward Brandon Ingram scored 40 points and teammate CJ McCollum added 24 against his former team as the Pelicans beat the Trail Blazers 121-110 in Portland.

Damian Lillard scored 41 for the Blazers, who were up by one going into the fourth but were out-scored 31-19 in the final period.

Rahm, McIlroy, Scheffler resume battle for No. 1 at Bay Hill

Rahm, McIlroy, Scheffler resume battle for No. 1 at Bay Hill
  • Rahm is coming off a victory in the Genesis Invitational for his fifth title worldwide in his last nine tournaments
ORLANDO: Scottie Scheffler returned to No. 1 in the world by winning in Phoenix with Jon Rahm on his heels. A week later, Rahm was back to No. 1 by winning at Riviera in a tense battle with Max Homa.

Now it’s Bay Hill’s turn.

One aspect of these elevated events on the PGA Tour — those are here to stay based on a PGA Tour memo Wednesday outlining the future — is its tendency to bring out the star power in a chase for the $3.6 million prize.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational might be the next chapter in this remarkable tussle at the top of the world ranking. Not since the Official World Golf Ranking began in 1986 have three players traded turns at No. 1 before the calendar turned to March.

“I’m just happy to be in that conversation,” Rory McIlroy said.

He began the year at No. 1, and while he has yet to get into contention in his two PGA Tour starts in 2023, McIlroy did begin his year by winning in Dubai.

All three face various scenarios to stay or get back to No. 1.

“If I was purely a fan of the game and I see what’s going on, especially at the top, I think it’s a pretty cool thing,” McIlroy said.

Rahm is coming off a victory in the Genesis Invitational for his fifth title worldwide in his last nine tournaments. Scheffler ran off four wins in a two-month stretch last year that culminated with his Masters title.

McIlroy hasn’t been too shabby until the last two weeks. That was preceded by eight straight top-10 finishes, three of them victories.

“But like everyone knows, there’s so much parity in our game right now that any given week, any given tournament, someone can pop up and sort of put their hand up and claim to be one of the best players in the world,” McIlroy said.

Odds are whoever that is will have earned it in a big way at Bay Hill.

On three straight holes during the pro-am, Patrick Cantlay — he is lagging behind at a No. 4 in the world — hit approach shots to the green and had trouble finding his pitch mark. That’s more typical on a Sunday than a Wednesday.

Throw in a forecast for strong wind, on a course that is a brute in any conditions, and this figures to be another tough test.

Only 10 players broke par last year, and Scheffler won at 5-under 283.

The field is so strong that the only players missing from the top 50 in the world are the seven players who have been suspended for signing with Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

Rahm is playing at such a level that when asked if he felt anyone could beat him when he was firing on all cylinders, the Spaniard replied, “No.”

That said, he would think most of the top players feel the same way.

“The thing is, you don’t need to be firing on all cylinders to win,” Rahm said.

He recalled a conversation with Tiger Woods in which he asked how many times during his 82 PGA Tour wins did he play his best golf over four days.

The answer was three, tops. Woods has discussed this before, alluding to the 2000 US Open (a 15-shot win at Pebble Beach) and the 2000 British Open (eight-shot win at St. Andrews) and the final 63 holes at the 1997 Masters. Woods shot 40 on the front nine and wound up winning by 12.

“A lot of those Sundays he played his best,” Rahm said. “But the whole week? Very few.”

Scheffler, meanwhile, is trying to make two straight title defenses. His first PGA Tour victory was last year in Phoenix, in a playoff against Cantlay, and he repeated this year.

Next up his Bay Hill.

“I don’t like losing to people and any time you don’t win an event you’re always motivated,” Scheffler said. “Any time you get some really good competition it’s very motivating. I got the one in Phoenix and then Jon went out the next week and beat me by a bunch of shots. So it’s fun to have guys playing at the top of their games.”

McIlroy was asked about Rahm and Scheffler, and he spoke to their consistency. Scheffler didn’t win after the Masters last season, but he lost a playoff at Colonial and finished one shot behind McIlroy at the Tour Championship. Rahm hasn’t finished out of the top 10 since August at the Tour Championship.

He easily could have been talking about himself.

“If it’s not a win, they’re contending,” McIlroy said. “Very rarely have you seen these guys in the past 12 or 18 months outside of the top 10, top 15, top 20. So just that relentless consistency week after week, month after month, building a really great body of work.”

Annecy stuns favorites Marseille to reach 1st French Cup semifinals

Annecy stuns favorites Marseille to reach 1st French Cup semifinals
  • Annecy won the shootout 7-6 after Marseille defender Leonardo Balerdi dragged his shot wide
PARIS: Second-tier Annecy produced a stunning upset to knock out French Cup favorite Marseille on penalty kicks and reach the semifinals for the first time on Wednesday.

After a dramatic 2-2 draw, during which Marseille equalized in the sixth and final minute of stoppage time, Annecy won the shootout 7-6 after Marseille defender Leonardo Balerdi dragged his shot wide.

Marseille eliminated Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the tournament and took the lead through midfielder Jordan Veretout in the 29th minute of a dominant first half.

But Annecy, who have the second-smallest budget in the second division, equalized in the 53rd on striker Moise Sahi’s goal and led six minutes later thanks to defender Kevin Mouanga’s header.

Late drama saw veteran Chile striker Alexis Sanchez miss a penalty in the 85th for Marseille before the home team equalized with the last kick of the game in the 96th minute, as 18-year-old Cameroon winger François-Regis Mughe’s looping cross from the right hit the back post and went in.

With no extra time, it went to penalties and Annecy advanced for the third straight time on spot-kicks. Marseille’s wait for an 11th French Cup goes on, having last won it in 1989 and lost in three finals since.

Meanwhile, defending champion Nantes beat Lens 2-1 in an all-first division game with striker Andy Delort grabbing his first two goals for Nantes since joining from Nice — last season’s beaten finalist.

After midfielder Seko Fofana gave Lens the lead in the 28th minute, Delort struck two penalties.

Teams honored the memory of former France great Just Fontaine, whose 13 goals at the 1958 World Cup remains a record. Fontaine’s death was confirmed Wednesday by his former club Reims and the French soccer federation. He was 89.

Marseille players led a moment’s applause for Fontaine at Stade Velodrome and the big screen showed a picture of Fontaine holding up a jersey with 13 on the back.

Toulouse, where Fontaine coached from 1978-79, routed struggling Rodez 6-1 with Dutch striker Thijs Dallinga scoring twice.

Rodez, the second division’s last-place team, conceded three goals inside the first 10 minutes.

Top-flight Lyon beat second-tier Grenoble on Tuesday.

Osasuna earn narrow advantage over Athletic in Copa del Rey semifinals

Osasuna earn narrow advantage over Athletic in Copa del Rey semifinals
  • Osasuna, will take a narrow lead to the San Mames for the second leg on April 4
PAMPLONA, Spain: Ez Abde’s fine solo goal earned Osasuna a slim 1-0 Copa del Rey semifinal first leg win over Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

The on-loan Barcelona winger burst into the box early in the second half and drilled home superbly to separate the teams in an even clash at El Sadar.

Osasuna, who last reached the semifinals 18 years ago, eventually losing in the final against Real Betis, will take a narrow lead to the San Mames for the second leg on April 4.

Athletic have won the cup 23 times, more than any other side apart from Barcelona, and were playing in the semifinals for the fourth consecutive season.

However, the last time they won the competition was back in 1984, and the Basque side have lost six times in finals since then.

“It was a very even game, and that start to the second half and moment of genius from Abde gives us a little advantage,” said Osasuna coach Jagoba Arrasate.

“In general the two teams neutralized each other well, and there weren’t many opportunities.”

Ernesto Valverde brought defender Inigo Martinez into the Athletic starting line-up after injury, for his first appearance since November.

Abde, who scored the winner in Osasuna’s 3-2 win over Sevilla in La Liga last weekend, fizzed an early deflected strike wide of the far post.

At the other end Inaki Williams finished well but his goal was disallowed for a clear offside.

The first half offered few clear chances, in a cagey encounter, but Abde broke through early in the second half.

Moi Gomez found the Morocco international, who brilliantly beat defender Daniel Vivian and drilled a low effort across goal and into the far corner.

It proved the difference between the sides, with Osasuna holding off Athletic in the nervy final stages.

Sergio Herrera made a solid save late on to keep out an effort from Athletic striker Gorka Guruzeta at his near post.

“The game was scrappy, I don’t know if it was because both teams had a lot of respect for each other, but there was no one team who kept the ball,” said Athletic coach Valverde.

“The game was broken up with Abde’s goal, we threw ourselves into it (after that), we went forward more and more, but it wasn’t to be.”

Real Madrid host rivals Barcelona in the other semifinal first leg on Thursday.

Arsenal beats Everton 4-0, moves 5 points clear in EPL

Arsenal beats Everton 4-0, moves 5 points clear in EPL
  • Everton stunned the leaders with a 1-0 win at home on Feb. 4 but couldn’t reproduce those exploits at Emirates Stadium
LONDON: Arsenal extended its lead in the Premier League to five points by beating Everton 4-0 on Wednesday, with Gabriel Martinelli scoring two of the goals in one of his team’s biggest wins of the season.
Everton stunned the leaders with a 1-0 win at home on Feb. 4 but couldn’t reproduce those exploits at Emirates Stadium, where Bukayo Saka put Arsenal in front with a rising shot into the roof of the net from a tight angle in the 40th minute.
The England winger turned provider in the first minute of first-half stoppage time by plucking the ball off the toes of Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye to play in Martinelli, who delivered a low finish.
Martin Odegaard converted a cut-back from Leandro Trossard in the 71st and Martinelli added a fourth in the 80th to complete a dominant performance from Mikel Arteta’s team, which has now played the same number of games — 25 from a total of 38 — as second-place Manchester City.
In terms of margin of victory, only the 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest in October bettered this result for Arsenal, which has won three straight games to get over a blip where the team collected just one point from a possible nine — including a loss to City. Arsenal is bidding to win the league for the first time since 2004.
Everton stayed in the relegation zone in third-to-last place and has lost three of its last four games under recently hired manager Sean Dyche. The Merseyside club has played one more game than the rest of the teams in relegation danger.

