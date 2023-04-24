Azerbaijan sets up first checkpoint on key route to Armenia

You are here

This photo shared on Twitter shows the checkpoint set up by Azxerbaijan on its border with Armenia, at the stat of the Lachin-Khankendi road.
Updated 24 April 2023
AFP

  • Azerbaijan said it set up the checkpoint following “threats and provocations” from Armenia
  • The Armenian foreign ministry said the claims were a “far-fetched and baseless pretext”
AFP

MOSCOW: Azerbaijan on Sunday set up a checkpoint on the only land link between Armenia and the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, sparking an angry response from its archrival Yerevan.

The move fuels tensions between the ex-Soviet Caucasus nations that fought two wars over Azerbaijan’s Armenian-majority region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
“The units of the Azerbaijani Border Service established a border checkpoint on the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, at the entrance of the Lachin-Khankendi road,” the state border service said.
Baku and Yerevan went to war in 2020 and in the 1990s over Nagorno-Karabakh.
Under the Russia-brokered cease-fire that ended the 2020 conflict, Azerbaijan is required to guarantee safe passage on the Lachin corridor, which is patrolled by Russian peacekeepers.
Azerbaijan, however, said it set up the checkpoint at 12:00 p.m. (0800 GMT) on Sunday “to prevent the illegal transportation of manpower, weapons, mines.”
It added the checkpoint “shall be implemented in interaction with the Russian peacekeeping force.”
Washington said it was “deeply concerned that Azerbaijan’s establishment of a checkpoint on the Lachin corridor undermines efforts to establish confidence in the peace process.”
“We reiterate that there should be free and open movement of people and commerce on the Lachin corridor and call on the parties to resume peace talks and refrain from provocations and hostile actions along the border,” the State Department said in a statement.
A French foreign ministry statement also said it “deplores” the development as a violation of the cease-fire agreements that would hamper the negotiations process.
Since last year tensions have risen over the Lachin corridor, with Russia focused on its offensive in Ukraine.
In December, Azerbaijani activists blocked the Lachin corridor to protest what they claim was illegal mining.
Yerevan accused Baku of staging the demonstrations and creating a humanitarian crisis in the mountainous enclave.

In a new escalation on Sunday, Azerbaijan said it built the checkpoint following “threats and provocations” from Armenia, which denied the claims.
Baku accused Yerevan of using the corridor for the rotation of army staff, “the transfer of weapons and ammunition, entrance of terrorists, as well as illicit trafficking of natural resources and cultural property.”
It said it recorded military convoys entering Azerbaijan’s territory and “the construction of military infrastructure... at the point closest to the territory of Azerbaijan.”
The Armenian foreign ministry said the claims were a “far-fetched and baseless pretext.”
It said setting up the checkpoint was “a gross violation” of the 2020 cease-fire agreement, part of Baku’s “policy of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh.”
Separatist authorities of Nagorno-Karabakh called on “the Russian Federation to immediately begin discussions” including on “preventing the establishment” of the checkpoint.
Distracted by its offensive in Ukraine and the confrontation with the West, Russia has been visibly losing influence in the region, which it sees as its traditional sphere of influence.
Yerevan, which relies on Russia as a security guarantor, has grown frustrated over the Kremlin’s failure to fulfil its peacekeeping role.
Several servicemen from both sides have been killed in clashes in recent months.
And on Sunday, Armenia reported Azerbaijan’s forces killed one of its servicemen.
Azerbaijan said it was responding to enemy fire.

Philippines’ Marcos Jr. to seek specifics from Biden on US defense commitment

Philippines’ Marcos Jr. to seek specifics from Biden on US defense commitment
Reuters

Philippines’ Marcos Jr. to seek specifics from Biden on US defense commitment

Philippines’ Marcos Jr. to seek specifics from Biden on US defense commitment
  • Past two Philippine administrations have urged the US to be specific on the circumstances under which it would defend its ally under the Mutual Defense Treaty
Reuters
MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Monday said he will press US counterpart Joe Biden to make clear the extent of Washington’s commitment to protect his country under a 1951 security pact, citing growing regional tension.
The past two Philippine administrations have urged former colonial power United States to be specific on the circumstances under which it would defend its ally under the Mutual Defense Treaty, amid fears of an increased risk of confrontation in the South China Sea.
Marcos will hold talks with Biden in Washington this weekend, a meeting the White House said would reaffirm its “ironclad commitments to the defense of the Philippines.”
“It (the treaty) needs to adjust because of the changes in the situation we are facing in the South China Sea, Taiwan, North Korea,” Marcos said in a radio interview.
“The situation is heating up,” he added.
The push for clarity comes amid a steady buildup of military and coast guard assets by Beijing in the South China Sea, including artificial islands in the Spratly archipelago that are equipped with missile systems within range of the Philippines.
It also comes as the Biden and Marcos administrations seek to boost their military alliance, demonstrated this year by the largest-ever US troop presence at annual war games and the Philippines almost doubling the number of its military bases that Washington can access.
The Philippines has said the agreement in bases was for its self-defense purposes.
China, however, says the pact with the United States is stoking the fire of regional tensions.
Marcos on Monday said he and Biden should discuss what exactly their alliance entails and how to manage tension with China.
“What is our partnership? What can be done to tone down or reduce rhetoric? Because there have been an exchange of heated words,” he said.

Russia repels drone attack on Crimea port

Russia repels drone attack on Crimea port
AFP

Russia repels drone attack on Crimea port

Russia repels drone attack on Crimea port
  • The peninsula, seized by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, is home to Moscow’s Black Sea Fleet
  • In October, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet was hit by a major drone attack that the Kremlin blamed on Ukraine
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian authorities said Monday they had “repelled” a drone attack on the port of Sevastopol in Moscow-annexed Crimea, adding that there was no damage nor casualties.
The peninsula, seized by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, is home to Moscow’s Black Sea Fleet and has been hit by a series of drone attacks since the Kremlin’s special military operation in Ukraine in February last year.
“An attempted attack on Sevastopol was repelled from 3:30 a.m.,” the Russian-installed governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram, adding that one unmanned surface vehicle, or drone ship, was destroyed while a second exploded.
“Everything is calm in the city. But all the troops and services are ready for combat.”
In October, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet was hit by a major drone attack that the Kremlin blamed on Ukraine.
In mid-April, Russian authorities announced there would be no celebrations on May 1 and 9 (the date of the end of WWII in Russia) in Sevastopol due to “security problems.”

Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon in Myanmar: state media

Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon in Myanmar: state media
AFP

Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon in Myanmar: state media

Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon in Myanmar: state media
  • Diplomatic efforts to end the crisis unleashed by the military’s 2021 coup have stalled
  • Myanmar media gave no details of former UN chief’s visit
AFP

YANGON: Former United Nations chief Ban Ki-moon has arrived in Myanmar, state media reported on Monday, as the bloody conflict engulfing the country spirals.
Diplomatic efforts to end the crisis unleashed by the military’s 2021 coup have stalled, with the junta ignoring international criticism of its brutal crackdown on dissent and refusing to engage with its opponents.
Myanmar media gave no details of Ban’s visit, but he is a member of “The Elders” group of world leaders founded by Nelson Mandela, which works to promote peace and defuse conflicts.
Ban and his team “arrived in Naypyidaw by air yesterday evening,” the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar reported.
He was met by the deputy ministers for defense and foreign affairs, the newspaper said, without providing details.
A bulletin on state-run TV showed Ban waving for the cameras as he arrived at the airport, accompanied by several officials.
AFP has contacted The Elders for comment on Ban’s trip.
Ban, who also served as South Korean foreign minister, traveled to Myanmar several times during his time as UN secretary general, with varying degrees of success negotiating with the generals.
In 2009 he visited to pressure then junta leader Than Shwe to release Aung San Suu Kyi, but the general brazenly snubbed his attempts to visit the pro-democracy figurehead.
In 2016, with Suu Kyi out of jail and serving as Myanmar’s de facto civilian leader, he returned to solidify international support for her push to sign peace agreements with the country’s myriad ethnic rebel groups.
Suu Kyi was detained again at the start of the 2021 coup, which plunged the country into tumult and tanked the economy.
UN special envoy for Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer requested a meeting with Suu Kyi during her visit to the country in August last year.
The military rebuffed the request and Heyzer later vowed she would not visit the country again unless she was allowed to meet the Nobel laureate.
The junta wrapped up a series of closed-court trials of Suu Kyi in December, jailing her for a total of 33 years in a process rights groups have condemned as a sham.

Countries rush Sudan evacuations, fearful of violence rocking Khartoum

Countries rush Sudan evacuations, fearful of violence rocking Khartoum
Reuters

Countries rush Sudan evacuations, fearful of violence rocking Khartoum

Countries rush Sudan evacuations, fearful of violence rocking Khartoum
  • Sudan’s sudden slide into conflict between has seen hundreds of people killed, and stranded thousands of foreigners
  • The fighting in Sudan has triggered a humanitarian crisis in the impoverished country
Reuters

KHARTOUM: A German air force plane with 101 people evacuated from Sudan landed in Berlin early on Monday, as countries rushed to extract their citizens from Khartoum amid a deadly power struggle between the army and a paramilitary force.

Sweden said that all its embassy staff in Khartoum, their families and an unspecified number of other Swedes had been evacuated to nearby Djibouti.

Swedish military planes and personnel would continue to help in the evacuation of foreign nationals as long as the security situation allowed, the country said.

Sudan’s sudden slide into conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has seen hundreds of people killed, and stranded thousands of foreigners, including diplomats and aid workers.

Several evacuations are by air. Others are via Port Sudan on the Red Sea, which is about 650km northeast of Khartoum, but is about 800km by road.

The German air force has flown out 311 people so far from an airfield near Khartoum, the military said, and the first batch was brought back to Berlin on Monday aboard an Airbus A321 from the Al-Azrak base in Jordan, which is being used as a hub for the evacuation operation.

The German military did not provide a break-down of how many of those evacuated were German citizens or nationals from other countries.

The fighting in Sudan has triggered a humanitarian crisis in the impoverished country, where millions of people have been left without access to basic services.

At least 420 people have been killed since the fighting broke out on April 15, four years after long-ruling autocrat Omar Al-Bashir was toppled. The army and RSF jointly staged a coup in 2021 but fell out during negotiations to integrate the two groups and form a civilian government, and their rivalry has raised the risk of a wider conflict that could draw in outside powers.

Highest military spending in Europe since Cold War: study

Highest military spending in Europe since Cold War: study
AFP

Highest military spending in Europe since Cold War: study

Highest military spending in Europe since Cold War: study
  • Europe spent 13 percent more on its armies in 2022 — totalling $480 billion — than in the previous 12 months
AFP

STOCKHOLM, Sweden: Europe’s military spending grew at a record pace in 2022, reaching a level unseen since the Cold War following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, global security researchers said Monday.
The rise in Europe helped global military expenditures reach an eighth straight record at $2.24 trillion, or 2.2 percent of the world’s gross domestic product, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).
“It’s driven by the war in Ukraine, (which is) driving European budget spending upwards, but also the unresolved and worsening tensions in East Asia between the US and China,” researcher Nan Tian, one of the study’s co-authors, told AFP.

Europe spent 13 percent more on its armies in 2022 than in the previous 12 months, in a year marked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The figure does not take into account sharp inflation rates, which means actual spending was even higher, the think tank said.
That was the strongest increase in more than 30 years, and a return, in constant dollars, to the level of spending in 1989 when the Berlin Wall fell.

“In Europe, it is at its highest level since essentially the end of the Cold War,” Tian said.
Ukraine alone increased its spending seven-fold to $44 billion, or a third of its GDP. The country has additionally benefitted from billions of dollars of weapons donations from abroad, SIPRI noted.
At the same time, Russian spending rose by 9.2 percent last year, estimates showed.
“Irrespective of whether you remove the two warring nations, European spending has still has increased by quite a lot,” Tian said.
Spending in Europe, which totalled $480 billion in 2022, has already risen by a third in the past decade, and the trend is expected to continue and accelerate over the next decade.

The continent could “potentially” see growth levels similar to 2022 for several years, Tian said.
After declining sharply in the 1990s, global military expenditure has been on the rise since the 2000s.
The upturn was initially the result of China’s massive investments in its military, which was then followed by renewed tensions with Russia after its annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The US alone accounted for 39 percent of global military expenditure. Together with China, which came in second at 13 percent, the two nations accounted for more than half of the world’s military spending.
Those next in line lagged far behind, with Russia at 3.9 percent, India at 3.6 percent and Saudi Arabia at 3.3 percent.
“China has been increasingly investing in its naval forces as a way to expand its reach to Taiwan of course, then further out than the South China Sea,” Tian said.
Japan, as well as Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and Australia are all following the trend.
Britain is the top spender in Europe, coming in sixth place overall and accounting for 3.1 percent of global expenditures, ahead of Germany at 2.5 percent and France at 2.4 percent — figures which include donations to Ukraine.
Britain, Ukraine’s second-biggest donor behind the United States, “spends more than France and Germany. It also gave more military aid than France and Germany,” said Tian.
Countries like Poland, the Netherlands and Sweden were among the European countries that increased their military investments the most during the past decade.
Modern and costly weapons also explain some spending hikes, as in the case of Finland which last year purchased 64 US F-35 fighter jets.
 

