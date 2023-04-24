You are here

Hundreds of migrants reach Italy; 20 reported missing

Hundreds of migrants reach Italy; 20 reported missing
Migrants arrive at Lampedusa island, Italy. (AP Photo)
Updated 24 April 2023
AP

Hundreds of migrants reach Italy; 20 reported missing

Hundreds of migrants reach Italy; 20 reported missing
  • Dozens of the migrants sat Monday morning near Lampedusa’s port awaiting transfer to the island’s overcrowded shelter or eventually to Sicily or the Italian mainland
  • According to figures provided by the Italian Interior Ministry, by last Friday, nearly 36,000 migrants had arrived in Italy since the start of the year
Updated 24 April 2023
AP

ROME: Taking advantage of the return of calm seas, migrant smugglers launched a score of boats from Tunisia at the weekend, and their passengers reached a tiny Italian island by the hundreds. A body was found in one of the boats, Italian news reports said, and passengers said many other people from that boat were missing.
Dozens of the migrants sat Monday morning near Lampedusa’s port awaiting transfer to the island’s overcrowded shelter or eventually to Sicily or the Italian mainland.
Earlier Monday, a fishing boat off Lampedusa aided a distressed migrant boat that contained 34 survivors and a body, the Italian news agency ANSA said. Survivors reportedly told rescuers that some 20 fellow passengers were missing from the boat that had set out from a Tunisian port on Saturday night.
On Sunday, with seas calm after four days of rough conditions, a total of 640 migrants reached Lampedusa, while 179 migrants stepped ashore from four boats early Monday. In many cases, Italian coast guard or other military vessels took on migrants when they approached the island, including transferring the 34 from the fishing boat.
Last week, Italian authorities used commercial ferries and military vessels to transfer some of the migrants who had been rescued earlier from Lampedusa to Sicily or to the Italian mainland. Those transfers brought Lampedusa’s migrant residence finally below its approximately 400-person capacity. But with the slew of boats arriving starting on Sunday, the number of migrants at the residence quickly swelled to nearly 1,100, and authorities were scrambling anew to make arrangement for more transfers off the island.
Although far-right Premier Giorgia Meloni has led a crackdown both on smugglers and on the charity boats that frequently rescue passengers from unseaworthy boats launched from Tunisia, Libya and Turkiye, migrants keep setting out on the dangerous voyage in the Central Mediterranean in hopes of finding work or relatives in Europe.
According to figures provided by the Italian Interior Ministry, by last Friday, nearly 36,000 migrants had arrived in Italy since the start of the year. That’s more than four times the number who arrived in the same period in each of the two previous years.
Italy denies the bids of most of the migrants for asylum because they are fleeing poverty, not war or persecution. But since barely a handful of countries have repatriation accords with Italy, the migrants who lose asylum bids often stay in Italy for years in a kind of legal limbo, or try to make their way to northern European countries.
Italy’s pleas to fellow European Union nations to take on some of the migrants have largely gone unheeded for years now.

Topics: Italy Lampedusa migrants

Italy touts money for reforms as EU discusses upheaval in Tunisia

Italy touts money for reforms as EU discusses upheaval in Tunisia
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

Italy touts money for reforms as EU discusses upheaval in Tunisia

Italy touts money for reforms as EU discusses upheaval in Tunisia
  • President Kais Saied this month rejected the terms of a $1.9 billion IMF bailout, without which Tunisia may default on its foreign debt
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

BRUSSELS/PARIS: Italy offered Tunisia a prospect of money in exchange for economic and political reforms as EU foreign ministers discussed on Monday how to respond to growing instability in a country that is a gateway for African migration to Europe.

With the number of people crossing the Mediterranean in smugglers’ boats on the rise, Italy’s conservative government has urged Brussels to do more to reduce irregular arrivals.

“Tunisia is a key country for stability in the Mediterranean Sea and in North Africa,” Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on arriving for EU talks in Luxembourg.

He said he hoped for an agreement between Tunis and the International Monetary Fund as well as more EU investment. But EU countries are wary of supporting President Kais Saied, who has shut down Tunisia’s parliament, rammed through a new constitution giving him sweeping executive power, and cracked down on political opponents as well as African migrants.

Saied this month rejected the terms of a $1.9 billion IMF bailout, without which Tunisia may default on its foreign debt. 

The terms include cuts to food and energy subsidies and a reduction in the public wage bill.

“Of course we need reforms in Tunisia,” said Tajani. “We need to start with financing, then we need to wait for the reforms, and then after that we have to move forward with (more) financing.”

The EU border agency Frontex named political volatility in Tunisia as one of the reasons why first quarter arrivals by sea in Italy and Malta from Tunisia and Libya tripled from a year earlier to over 27,500.

Saied’s crackdown on migrants from further south has triggered a perilous rush to leave on smugglers’ boats. Economic woes have also pushed more Tunisians to try to emigrate.

Last week, opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi was arrested and charged with plotting against state security.

No decisions were expected from the ministers on Monday. 

A senior diplomat involved in preparing the meeting said Tunisia presented a conundrum: “You don’t want this country to collapse — that would have multiple negative consequences, including on migration. We need to find some way to help them.

“At the same time, we can’t ignore democracy, human rights and the rule of law. Because that would eventually destabilize the country so you’d be getting the same result you are trying to avoid.”

The EU’s top migration official will visit Tunisia later this week, together with French and Italian ministers, while the Belgian and Portuguese ministers will follow on May 9-11.

Topics: Italy Tunisia Antonio Tajani African migration

Bangladesh swears in new president ahead of polls

Bangladesh swears in new president ahead of polls
Updated 13 min 10 sec ago
AFP

Bangladesh swears in new president ahead of polls

Bangladesh swears in new president ahead of polls
  • Appointment comes as country faces mounting protests over next general election
Updated 13 min 10 sec ago
AFP

DHAKA: Mohammed Shahabuddin, a former judge and a ruling party official, was sworn in as the president of Bangladesh on Monday, just months before a general election.

Shahabuddin, 73, was an anti-corruption commissioner and fought in the country’s 1971 war of independence, the presidential palace said.

“He was sworn in as the 22nd president of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh today,” said Shampad Barua, secretary of the president.

He was elected by lawmakers in February after the ruling Awami League party nominated him instead of the speaker of parliament, who had been seen as the favorite.

Shahabuddin replaces Abdul Hamid, a former speaker and Awami League stalwart, whose second term expired on Monday.

The election comes as the country faces mounting protests over the next general election, scheduled to be held in January 2024.

The opposition has staged a series of giant protests in recent months, demanding that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina step down and let a caretaker government hold a free and fair election.

The opposition accuses Hasina, who has been in power since 2009, of rigging the previous two votes, and Western countries and rights groups have also raised concerns. Hasina has rejected the demand.

If Hasina was forced to resign or the protests descend into chaos, the otherwise largely ceremonial presidential office could end up playing a bigger role. Although he enjoys few powers in his new position, Shahabuddin now oversees the military.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a message of congratulations to Shahabuddin, China’s official news agency Xinhua reported.

China and Western countries are vying for influence in the South Asian country of 170 million people, with Beijing investing billions of dollars on infrastructure projects there under its Belt and Road initiative. Russia is also building a $12.65-billion nuclear power plant outside Dhaka to improve the country’s shaky electricity network.

Bangladesh has agreed to pay Russia about $300 million in yuan to settle payment for building the facility, Bloomberg News reported last week.

Topics: Bangladesh Mohammed Shahabuddin Dhaka

DeSantis praises ‘strong Japan’ military buildup

DeSantis praises ‘strong Japan’ military buildup
Updated 19 min 48 sec ago
AP
Reuters

DeSantis praises 'strong Japan' military buildup

DeSantis praises ‘strong Japan’ military buildup
  • DeSantis will head to South Korea, Israel and Britain after leaving Japan
Updated 19 min 48 sec ago
AP Reuters

TOKYO: Potential US presidential candidate Ron DeSantis on Monday met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and lauded bilateral ties, especially the idea of a “strong Japan.”

The trip, part of a four-country trade mission, comes as the Florida governor seeks to burnish foreign policy credentials ahead of an official announcement that he will run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, expected later this year.

“We really appreciate what a great ally Japan has been to the US for many, many decades,” DeSantis told Kishida at the start of their meeting at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo.

Japan last year unveiled a five-year, $315 billion military expansion in the face of an increasingly powerful China and as North Korea steps up its missile launches, a move that DeSantis praised.

“We very much applaud your efforts to bolster your defenses. We understand it’s a tough neighborhood out here ... and we really believe that a strong Japan is good for America, and a strong America is good for Japan,” he said.

DeSantis also met Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Monday evening and spoke of how keen he was to see a deepening of economic relations between Japan and Florida.

“We believe Florida’s market is a great opportunity for additional investment from Japanese companies,” DeSantis said ahead of a working dinner with Hayashi, adding that he hoped to see more Japanese investment in Florida specifically.

“You are the number one foreign direct investment in America ... which we appreciate, but you’re only number six in Florida, so I think we can make that go higher,” he said.

DeSantis will head to South Korea, Israel and Britain after leaving Japan.

The US Republican Party will not formally choose its next presidential nominee until August of next year at its national convention. 

But with the first presidential debate little more than three months away, several Republicans have launched campaigns already. 

More are expected to join in the coming weeks.

For DeSantis, who has operated for much of the year with a quiet confidence that he could enter the race on his terms, some Republicans suggest it may be later than he thinks.

Topics: Ron DeSantis Fumio Kishida Japan

Explosions at Pakistani counter-terrorism office kill eight

Plainclothes police officers and rescue workers gather close to the site of a bomb explosion, in Kabal.
Plainclothes police officers and rescue workers gather close to the site of a bomb explosion, in Kabal.
Updated 47 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

Explosions at Pakistani counter-terrorism office kill eight

Plainclothes police officers and rescue workers gather close to the site of a bomb explosion, in Kabal.
  • Most of those killed on Monday were police counter-terrorism officers
  • A woman and her child who were passing by the building were also killed
Updated 47 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

PESHAWAR, Pakistan: Two explosions rocked a counter-terrorism office in northwest Pakistan on Monday, killing at least eight people and wounding over 50, police said.
Provincial police chief Akhtar Hayat said it was not clear yet what caused the explosions in northwestern Swat valley, which was previously long controlled by militants before they were flushed out in a military operation in 2009.
The militants also shot at and wounded Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai in 2012 in the scenic valley, the birthplace of Mullah Fazlullah, the former chief of the Pakistani Taliban, who was killed in an air strike in neighboring Afghanistan in 2018.
Most of those killed on Monday were police counter-terrorism officers, Hayat said, adding a woman and her child who were passing by the building were also killed.
He said there was an old ammunition store in the office, and police were probing whether that caused the explosions or if it was a militant attack.
It is an unfortunate incident, regional chief of the counter-terrorism department Sohail Khalid told reporters, saying that it apparently didn’t seem to be a suicide attack or a terrorism incident.
“There was a store where we had a huge quantity of weapons, and until now we believe that there might have some blast in it due to some carelessness” he said, adding, “We are keeping all our options open.”
No one has so far claimed responsibility.
The regional hospital administration said it received several wounded people, some of them in critical condition.
Live TV footage showed rescue officials and police rushing the bloodied wounded to the hospital.
A rescue official, Shafiqa Gul, said it was an old building and that parts of it had collapsed completely. “We fear there could be more casualties,” she said.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said police and other law enforcement agencies were probing to ascertain the cause of the explosions.

Topics: Pakistan explosions counter-terrorism

Former US envoy to Israel Jason Greenblatt joins Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs

Former US envoy to Israel Jason Greenblatt joins Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

Former US envoy to Israel Jason Greenblatt joins Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs

Former US envoy to Israel Jason Greenblatt joins Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs
  • Greenblatt was a member of the team that brokered the Abraham Accords peace deal
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

WASHINGTON D.C.: Jason Greenblatt, a former US special envoy to Israel and the Arab world during the presidency of Donald Trump, has joined think tank Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs as senior director for Arab-Israel diplomacy, it was announced on Monday.

A highly-respected diplomat in the US and the Middle East, Greenblatt was a member of the team that brokered the Abraham Accords peace deal between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

JCPA president Dan Diker said he was “honored” to welcome Greenblatt to the organization.

“Jason brings with him a wealth of experience and close relations with Arab states across the region including some without normalization agreements with Israel,” he said.

Greenblatt said he was “proud” to be joining and also posted on Twitter to say he was excited to join theJCPA, calling it a “do tank,” in addition to a think tank.

“Aside from producing top quality research and strategic policy initiatives, JCPA now serves as a convener and communications hub for policy, diplomacy and communications connecting the Arab world, Africa, Israel and the West,” he said.

Topics: Jason Greenblatt Israel JCPA

