Team Abu Dhabi's Sam Torrente aims to maintain winning habit in China

Team Abu Dhabi’s Sam Torrente aims to maintain winning habit in China
Team Abu Dhabi’s Sam Torrente in action at Grand Prix of Indonesia. (Simon Palfrader)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Team Abu Dhabi’s Sam Torrente aims to maintain winning habit in China

Team Abu Dhabi’s Sam Torrente aims to maintain winning habit in China
  The three-time world champion says Rashed Al-Qemzi has ability to win as he climbs into F1H2O seat
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Shaun Torrente aims to keep up his winning habit in China at the weekend to get back on track for a fourth UIM F1H2O World Championship title with Team Abu Dhabi.

The defending champion won in China in 2018 and 2019 en route to his first two F1H2O world crowns, and he approaches Sunday’s Grand Prix of Zhengzhou determined to erase memories of his first-round disappointment in Indonesia.

Torrente was first to the finish in the opening Grand Prix of the season, only to be penalized for a jump start, handing a first-career victory to Polish driver Bartek Marszalek.

“Indonesia definitely didn’t finish the way I wanted,” Torrente said. “I won the race on the water, but unfortunately I made a mistake. At least I took a couple of points, so we move forward in China. As usual, I’ll go for the win and try to get back to the top of the table, one lap at a time, one race at a time.

“Of course, it’s a different venue in China this time, and I’m just looking forward to getting out on the water and seeing what we can do. We’re usually quick at new venues, as we were in Indonesia, so I feel we’ll be in good shape there.”

Torrente has high expectations for three-time UIM F2 champion Rashed Al-Qemzi, who takes over in the Abu Dhabi 2 speedboat from his cousin, veteran Emirati driver, Thani Al-Qemzi, who is unavailable for the trip to China.

“Rashed’s integration into the team is not even necessary, because he’s been our spare driver for three or four seasons,” Torrente said. “He’s always been with us, and we’ve raced F2 and endurance together. He’s a really talented, fast driver.

“The main thing for him is to get some experience and to make all the laps. Honestly, if everything goes perfectly, he will have an opportunity to win the race, because he’s that quick. He’s not expected to, but his ability is definitely at that level.”

Al-Qemzi, who won the UIM Endurance Championship with Team Abu Dhabi in 2019 and 2021, made his F1H2O debut in Sharjah in 2016 and scored his first points there a year later. He is a naturally confident competitor, and will soak up all the encouragement and motivation he receives from Torrente and team manager, Guido Cappellini.

“I’m very excited to be racing in F1 again and I’m going to give it everything I’ve got for the team,” he said. “Of course, F1 is where I would really like to be. Shaun helped me when we won the endurance championship together, and he’s a great guy. I can learn a lot from him as a driver who has won the world title three times.

“Guido has told me to test the boat in extra free practice, and then the team can prepare it for me for the next day. The weight will be different for me compared to Thani, so some adjustments will be needed, and I’ll see how it suits my style of driving.”

Topics: Abu Dhabi UIM Formula 1 World Powerboat Championship (F1H2O) UAE China

6-time MLB All-Star and Cy Young award winner Felix Hernandez joins Baseball United ownership group

6-time MLB All-Star and Cy Young award winner Felix Hernandez joins Baseball United ownership group
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

6-time MLB All-Star and Cy Young award winner Felix Hernandez joins Baseball United ownership group

6-time MLB All-Star and Cy Young award winner Felix Hernandez joins Baseball United ownership group
  Former Seattle Mariners' pitching star joins Mariano Rivera, Barry Larkin, Adrian Beltre and Elvis Andrus as co-owner and investor in new Dubai-based professional league
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Baseball United, the first-ever professional league focused on the Middle East and Indian subcontinent, has announced that former Seattle Mariners legend, Felix Hernandez, has joined its investment and ownership group.

Spending his entire 15-year career in Seattle, Hernandez went to six All-Star games, won a Cy Young award, and is the Mariners’ career leader in wins, strikeouts, innings pitched, Earned Run Average and Wins Above Replacement for pitchers. His 2,524 career strikeouts rank 37th in Major League Baseball history.

Hernandez is also the last Major League Baseball pitcher to throw a perfect game — one of the sport’s rarest feats in which no batters reach base and a pitcher records 27 straight outs within nine innings.

Hernandez became just the 23rd pitcher in history to accomplish this feat on Aug. 15, 2012, against the Tampa Bay Rays. Widely regarded as one of the best pitchers in franchise history, “King Felix” will be inducted into the Seattle Mariners’ Hall of Fame on Aug. 12, 2023.

“It’s such an honor to add Felix to our ownership team,” said Kash Shaikh, president, CEO and co-owner of Baseball United. “Felix is one of the most dominant and successful pitchers of our generation, and an icon in Seattle as well as his home country of Venezuela.

“On the field, he has done everything from pitching a perfect game, to throwing an immaculate inning, to hitting a grand slam. Off the field, he’s an intelligent entrepreneur with a passion for growing the game. Our team and I look forward to partnering with Felix as we launch our league in Dubai later this year.”

Baseball United begins play with its Dubai Showcase this November, which will feature the league’s first four franchises and several baseball, brand and government partners. The Middle East and Indian subcontinent is the epicenter of bat and ball sports, with tens of millions of avid baseball fans in search of a professional league within their region. Baseball United is intent on creating that ecosystem with the support of the legendary baseball players in its ownership ranks.

“I am very excited and grateful to join the Baseball United family,” said Hernandez. “I believe that the opportunity to grow the game — especially in a part of the world that’s always interested me — represents the next chapter in my baseball journey. I’m inspired by the great work that Kash and the Baseball United team have done, and I’m ready to dive in to help wherever needed.”

Topics: baseball

LeBron James steers Lakers past Grizzlies 117-111 in overtime for 3-1 lead

LeBron James steers Lakers past Grizzlies 117-111 in overtime for 3-1 lead
Updated 25 April 2023
AP

LeBron James steers Lakers past Grizzlies 117-111 in overtime for 3-1 lead

LeBron James steers Lakers past Grizzlies 117-111 in overtime for 3-1 lead
  • Lakers surge back from a seven-point deficit with five minutes left in regulation
  • LeBron James scores basket that forced overtime over heavy defensive pressure
Updated 25 April 2023
AP

LOS ANGELES: LeBron James made the tying layup with 0.8 seconds left in regulation before scoring four of his 22 points in overtime, and the Los Angeles Lakers surged to a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series with a 117-111 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.
Austin Reaves scored 23 points and Anthony Davis had five of his 17 in overtime for the seventh-seeded Lakers, who are on the brink of their first playoff series victory outside the Florida bubble since 2012.
Los Angeles surged back from a seven-point deficit with five minutes left in regulation with a rally that abruptly began when D’Angelo Russell hit three consecutive 3-pointers, and the Lakers never trailed in OT.
Desmond Bane scored 36 points and hit a tiebreaking layup with 6.7 seconds left in regulation for the second-seeded Grizzlies, who will have to rally from a 3-1 series deficit and win a Game 7 for the first time in franchise history to advance.
Ja Morant scored 19 points with his injured right hand, but Davis blocked his jumper at the regulation buzzer. The Grizzlies then missed six of their first eight shots in overtime while committing two key turnovers.
James, who also had 20 rebounds, coolly scored the basket that forced overtime over heavy defensive pressure, and he hit a huge layup while getting fouled to put the Lakers up by five with 29.1 seconds to play. Dennis Schroder and Austin Reaves buried two free throws apiece to seal the Lakers’ 12th win in 15 games dating to the regular season.
Game 5 is Wednesday night in Memphis.
Davis didn’t look sharp for much of Game 4 while struggling with an apparent hip injury that required a heating pad on the bench, but he blocked four shots, and the Lakers excelled whenever the big man was protecting the rim.
Dillon Brooks had 11 points for Memphis after getting ejected from Game 3 for striking James in the groin.
Morant’s 45-point performance in Game 3 wasn’t enough to dig the Grizzlies out of an early 29-point hole in his first game back from an injury absence with a sore right hand. He reacted with obvious pain after he jammed the hand into the ground again during the second half of Game 4, but kept playing and even dunked on Rui Hachimura an instant before the third-quarter buzzer.
The Grizzlies fell behind by an NBA record-tying 26 points after a historically bad first quarter in Game 3, but they dramatically improved their start in Game 4. The Lakers still jumped out to a 15-point lead in the first half before Memphis got back in it with a big surge to close the first half.

Topics: basketball NBA LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers

Al-Wehda send Ronaldo's Al-Nassr crashing out of the King Cup

Al-Wehda send Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr crashing out of the King Cup
Updated 25 April 2023
John Duerden

Al-Wehda send Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr crashing out of the King Cup

Al-Wehda send Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr crashing out of the King Cup
  • The shock 1-0 semi-final victory by the underdogs means they will take on Al-Hilal in the final
  • Al-Wehda, who have struggled near the bottom of the league all season, worked hard, especially after they were reduced to 10 men early in the second half
Updated 25 April 2023
John Duerden

A bad few days for Al-Nassr and their star player, Cristiano Ronaldo, became much worse on Monday after a shock 1-0 loss to Al-Wehda in the semi-final of the King Cup.

It means what might have been the Riyadh side’s best remaining chance of some silverware has slipped away, with their league title hopes looking increasingly slim as the season moves into into its final stages.

It was another miserable evening for Ronaldo, who caused some controversy after last week’s loss to bitter Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal when he grabbed his crotch at the end of the game when the gleeful home fans started chanting Lionel Messi’s name.

This time, there was little sign of any mocking at the final whistle, as the visiting players and their fans were too busy celebrating a famous victory and a place in the final against Al-Ittihad. And this time, Ronaldo knew all too well that he had had — and missed — his team’s best chances.

The last time Ronaldo faced these opponents he scored four goals, and Al-Nassr certainly had plenty of the possession on Monday. But Al-Wehda, who have struggled near the bottom of the Roshn Saudi League all season, worked hard, especially after they were reduced to 10 men early in the second half.

The game started positively for the hosts but, somehow, Ronaldo missed his chance to open the scoring early in the game. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner got on the end of a perfect, left-sided cross from Ghislain Konan but shot straight at goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi from the edge of the six-yard box

Ronaldo’s frustration, and that of the home fans, grew when Al-Wehda took the lead, in some style, midway through the first half. A corner was not cleared sufficiently well by the Yellows and a series of headers led to Oscar Duarte finding Jean-David Beauguel. The Frenchman still had a lot of work to do, with the ball at shoulder height, but he threw himself into the air to twist and volley home, his effort taking goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi by surprise.

It was a fine goal and inevitably it prompted a response from the favorites, driven on by the vocal Ronaldo who was constantly gesturing to his teammates and the match officials. A tough half of football ended with Ali Al-Hassan shooting just wide from the right side of the area. It was no surprise that Ronaldo could be seen shaking his head as he left the pitch.

Nine minutes after the restart Al-Wehda were reduced to 10 men as Abdullah Al-Hafith received a second yellow for bringing down Ronaldo just outside the area. The Portuguese star stepped up to take the free kick but sent it just over the bar.

The pressure from the hosts intensified and it seemed to be just a matter of time before Al-Nassr scored. Just after the hour, Al-Hassan and Abdulrahman Ghareeb both shot narrowly wide from good positions.

By now, Al-Wehda were sitting deep and getting everyone behind the ball in an attempt to protect their narrow lead, which was very nearly wiped out by Ronaldo with eight minutes remaining. A Ghareeb cross from the left found its way to the star just outside the six-yard box, and the former Real Madrid megastar twisted to fire a shot that beat Munir but not the woodwork, as it bounced off the crossbar. As the 38-year-old sank to his knees in despair and disbelief, it looked as if it was all over.

Not quite, however. There were as many as four, admittedly weak, penalty claims that were not given after checks by the video assistant referee. But there was always likely to be at least one more chance on goal and sure enough, in the 97th minute, Ronaldo reached a floated free-kick before Munir and headed the ball into the path of Luiz Gustavo, whose header was cleared off the line by Duarte.

And that was that. At the end, Ronaldo was not the only one shaking his head and looking to the heavens for answers. The fact is that his ambitious team have lost two and drawn one of their past three games and need to return to winning ways very quickly if a 10th league title is going to be at all possible.

Al-Wehda will not mind too much if most of the post-match attention focuses more on the team that lost; they will be delighted simply to have a chance to win the King’s Cup for the first time since 1966.
 

Public Investment Fund sees Champions League within Newcastle United's grasp ahead of schedule

Public Investment Fund sees Champions League within Newcastle United’s grasp ahead of schedule
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

Public Investment Fund sees Champions League within Newcastle United’s grasp ahead of schedule

Public Investment Fund sees Champions League within Newcastle United’s grasp ahead of schedule
  • After an astonishing turnaround in fortunes since the Saudi-backed takeover just 18 months ago, the club is sitting third in the Premier League table
  • The speed and trajectory of the improvement has far exceeded the expectations of everyone connected with the club
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

The astonishing 6-1 victory by Newcastle United over Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday only confirmed what many have been thinking this season, even if many Magpies fans have been cautious about acknowledging it: Head coach Eddie Howe’s side are well on the way to securing a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

The words of captain Kieran Trippier after the game will be music to the ears of supporters of the club, who have been starved of success for far too long.

“We shouldn’t be scared to say we want to play Champions League football,” he said on Sunday night. “The games are running out. This stadium would be bouncing with Champions League football.”

The incredible transformation at the club has happened in double-quick time. Newcastle have defied the odds with their stunning improvement in performance after the Saudi-led takeover of the English club, and the results have far exceeded the expectations of everyone connected with the club.

In a span of just 18 months, the Premier League club have lifted themselves from the brink of relegation, fighting their way out of the bottom three, to chasing a Champions League spot, a trajectory many expected would take years to achieve.

The club have undergone a massive shift in performance since the Saudi Public Investment Fund acquired the club in a $380 million deal completed in October 2021, as the Wall Street Journal reported recently.

Newcastle are sitting third in the Premier League after Sunday’s win, with just seven games left to play, and in a prime position to qualify for the Champions League with a top-four finish.

This speedy progress only demonstrates how wise the Saudi investment in the club has been. Shortly after their takeover, the new owners spent more than $110 million to enhance the club’s playing staff during the January 2022 transfer window in their bid to avoid relegation. With Eddie Howe also appointed as coach to shepherd them to safety, the plan worked a treat and ultimately Newcastle comfortably retained their place in the English top flight.

Since then, more smart additions to the team have arrived, such as Sven Botman and Alexander Isak. More money will be spent on the squad this summer, no doubt, and the club stands to receive a potential $80 million boost from Champions League qualification.

“We need to be smart with what we do,” Eddie Howe told the Wall Street Journal. “We are on a journey that is accelerating very quickly and we need to match that with our decision-making.”

Newcastle director Amanda Staveley, who led the Saudi takeover, said the Public Investment Fund is “effectively a pension fund” that is “managing money for future generations.”

While many initially questioned the fund’s decision to buy Newcastle instead of targeting a more established giant of English football, such as Tottenham, Chelsea or Liverpool, the progress made so far at the club might prove to be the harbinger of a wise and successful long-term vision.

Newcastle now sit ahead of all three of those teams in the Premier League, proving that the fund has invested in the right players, who did not have the luxury of time to save a toiling club but nonetheless have managed to show that in the world of football, an incredible recovery in fortunes that might normally be expected to take a decade can happen in under 18 months.

Topics: Newcastle United Public Investment Fund (PIF) UEFA Champions League

Saudi Arabia faces virtual ACC Premier Cup quarterfinal against Oman

Saudi Arabia faces virtual ACC Premier Cup quarterfinal against Oman
Updated 24 April 2023
SUBAS HUMAGAIN

Saudi Arabia faces virtual ACC Premier Cup quarterfinal against Oman

Saudi Arabia faces virtual ACC Premier Cup quarterfinal against Oman
  Saudi cricket team will take on Gulf neighbors Oman on Wednesday after match against hosts Nepal was abandoned due to rain
Updated 24 April 2023
SUBAS HUMAGAIN

KATHMANDU: Saudi Arabia and Nepal split competition points on Monday after their ACC Premier Cup 2023 group stage game was abandoned because of rain, setting the Saudis up for a virtual quarterfinal in their upcoming match against Oman.

After the national cricket team defeated Qatar on Saturday, Monday’s shared points leaves Saudi Arabia in third place in the group standings with three points after three rounds of matches. Host Nepal leads the table with five points, with Oman in second and Malaysia in fourth, with four and two points, respectively. Qatar remains in last spot with no points.

When the Saudis face Oman on Wednesday, the match may define Saudi Arabia’s place in the Asian cricket landscape.

“Few years ago teams wouldn’t think much about fixture against Saudi, this time the story is different,” senior cricket journalist Binod Pandey told Arab News.

“On Wednesday, there is a place in the semifinal at stake and the result will be more significant for Saudi Arabia. Upsetting ODI nation (Oman) to overtake them may prove to be the turning point in (the) Gulf country’s history.”

Though Saudi Arabia lost to Malaysia in its first fixture of the tournament last Thursday, the Kingdom outplayed Qatar in the second match at the TU International Cricket Ground, with opener Abdul Waheed scoring a century against the Gulf neighbor.

“The last time Saudi Arabia won against Qatar, they were excellent in all departments,” Pandey said. “Oman struggled against Nepal at the TU ground and Saudi can make the most of this. Their pace attack and top order batters looked in good touch and if they can keep it up, we may witness history in the making.”

Saudi Arabia’s emergence on the Asian cricket circuit is quite new and the team’s rise has been a significant one. Associate nations raised their eyebrows when the Saudis outplayed all their opponents on their course to win the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup in Thailand in late February, through which they qualified for the ACC Men’s Premier Cup in Nepal, which is the second tier of the qualifier pathway for the Asia Cup.

The win against Qatar last week had brought the team more confidence, Waheed said.

“We knew our mistakes in the first match and came back stronger now. We came here to win the tournament and want to qualify for the next stage,” Waheed, who was Saudi’s star of the second match for his century, had said after the game.

The Saudis are ranked 33rd in the World T20I rankings. The International Cricket Council’s move to award T20I status to all member nations has seen an increase in cricketing activity among associate members. This and the Saudi government’s positive approach in developing the game, is helping its cricket go forward.

Gyanendra Malla, former captain of Nepal’s national cricket team who played against Saudi Arabia in the ACC Elite Trophy 2012, said the Saudi team has transformed significantly in the years since.

“Saudi looks to be a changed team since we last faced them. Back then, the team was not as competitive but now they play quality cricket. Maybe development of facilities over time has helped the team to change their quality,” Malla, who is still part of the Nepalese team, told Arab News.

“We have heard about development of facilities in the country and there are talks of bigger tournaments too. This will be a huge boost to the country’s cricketing environment. We have seen Gulf countries like Oman and the UAE progress and Saudi can come along the same line.”

The ACC Premier Cup started on April 18 in the Nepali capital, Kathmandu, and the final will be played on May 1. Ten teams are battling out for a spot in the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan, which is a preparatory competition for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

The teams in ACC Premier Cup’s Group B are the UAE, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore and Bahrain.

The 16th edition of the Asia Cup in September will be contested by six teams, with the five full members of the ACC — Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka — being joined by the winners of the ACC Premier Cup.

Topics: Cricket Saudi Arabia Oman Saudi Cricket ACC Premier Cup ACC Premier Cup 2023

