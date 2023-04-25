You are here

'My heart is content:' Video of frail Pakistani shepherd roaming in Prophet's Mosque goes viral online

‘My heart is content:’ Video of frail Pakistani shepherd roaming in Prophet’s Mosque goes viral online
Updated 17 sec ago

‘My heart is content:’ Video of frail Pakistani shepherd roaming in Prophet’s Mosque goes viral online

‘My heart is content:’ Video of frail Pakistani shepherd roaming in Prophet’s Mosque goes viral online
  Herdsman from impoverished town in Hub, Balochistan does not possess phone
  Clip of elderly man racked up 1 million views, moved Arab social media users, leading officials
Updated 17 sec ago
NAIMAT KHAN

HUB, Pakistan: Barefoot and frail, with a long muslin cloth draped over his turban, an old Pakistani shepherd roaming the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah became an unlikely social media sensation when a video of him recently went viral, prompting Turki Al-Sheikh, adviser to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to tweet asking how to contact him.

But 82-year-old Abdul Qadir Bakhsh, who returned to his home in the village of Goth Haji Rahim in Hub, Balochistan on Saturday after performing Umrah, does not even own a phone.

Bakhsh had saved for 15 years to make the pilgrimage, and the first time he saw his viral video was during his interview with Arab News in his hut on Sunday.

He said: “I feel like all my worries have vanished. My heart is content. I am not even short of sustenance, I am happy. My wish to visit the shrine of the holy prophet, and Makkah, has been granted.”

With failing eyesight, and holding a walking stick, Bakhsh can be seen on the video, already with more than 1 million views, walking alone and often turning around as if lost and searching for someone.

Arab social media users were moved by his appearance, with some comparing his simplicity and humility to famous Islamic personalities.

Back home in his village, in a bare shanty structure made of tree trunks and grass, he sat on the floor while excited visitors came and went, congratulating him on completing the pilgrimage, a dream for many in Balochistan.

For years, Bakhsh sold his goats to save up to fulfil his dream.

He noted that his happiness knew no bounds when he saw Makkah for the first time. He reached the city without a guide, speaking only Balochi which made it hard to ask for directions. But his prayers were answered, he said, when he made it to the Kaaba.

“I wandered around until I finally reached there,” adding that at the prophet’s shrine, he wept. “I said, God, you have showed me the way and brought me here.”

It was there that a still unknown person made and shared the video that immediately went viral.

Bakhsh then went back to Makkah to perform Umrah again. Now back home, he is already preparing to save enough money to perform Hajj, his greatest wish.

“At the Kaaba, I prayed: ‘Allah, I don’t know this place, so you are my guide. I have no guide here. If I’m not healthy then this place is better for me; I’m not a learned person and I have weak eyesight. Guide me as you’re my only guide ... guide me to your secrets,’” he said.

And, he added, his prayers were answered.

* This article originally appeared on Arab News Pakistan, click here to read it.

Topics: Pakistan Umrah Saudi Arabia

ICESCO launches Girls, Women and Society Chair at Omar Bongo University in Gabon

ICESCO launches Girls, Women and Society Chair at Omar Bongo University in Gabon
Updated 16 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah

ICESCO launches Girls, Women and Society Chair at Omar Bongo University in Gabon

ICESCO launches Girls, Women and Society Chair at Omar Bongo University in Gabon
  Aim to consolidate and promote gender equality in African nation
  Other programs from 2023-2027 include Arabic, science, technology
Updated 16 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, or ICESCO, a specialized organization under the aegis of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation launched a Girls, Women and Society Chair at Omar Bongo University in Libreville, Gabon, on Monday.

The chair aims to promote scientific and educational research on gender issues and women’s rights, contribute to building the capacities of women and girls, and enhance peace-building efforts by developing multidisciplinary study programs, ICESCO stated.

This forms part of a cooperation program between ICESCO and Gabon for 2023-2027.

Dr. Salem bin Mohammed Al-Malik, ICESCO’s director-general, in a recorded speech delivered at the launch ceremony, praised Gabon’s efforts to consolidate and promote the rights of women and girls.

Al-Malik said the national strategy for promoting women’s rights and achieving gender equality launched in 2020 has contributed to significant progress.

He affirmed ICESCO’s support for this cause, adding that the chair would contribute to dismantling stereotypes, in order to bring about the desired change and build a just and equitable society for present and future generations.

Patrick Mouguiama-Daouda, the minister of higher education and president of the Gabonese National Commission for Education, Science and Culture, said that the launch of the chair comes on the occasion of National Women’s Day in Gabon.

He said the Gabonese government remains committed to improving living and working conditions for girls and women in society.

Dean of Omar Bongo University, Mesmin-Noel Soumaho, said the chair would serve as a center for studying and evaluating government measures aimed at combating gender inequality.

On March 31, the ICESCO delegation and Gabonese officials held sessions on the implementation of plans for joint programs and projects in this regard.

The ICESCO/Gabon 2023-2027 Action Plan is aimed at implementing a set of programs and projects in the areas of culture, education, science, technology and the Arabic language.

It prioritizes the development of human capital by building the capacities of women and girls, supporting their issues and concerns, and promoting dialogue for peace.

The action plan aims to elevate the value of tangible and intangible cultural heritage, integrate technology into educational systems, and train teachers of Arabic for non-speakers in Gabon.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Gabon Omar Bongo University Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO)

US ambassador accuses Liberia of ‘neglect’ and ‘contempt’ for citizens

US ambassador accuses Liberia of ‘neglect’ and ‘contempt’ for citizens
Updated 25 April 2023
AFP

US ambassador accuses Liberia of 'neglect' and 'contempt' for citizens

US ambassador accuses Liberia of ‘neglect’ and ‘contempt’ for citizens
  Michael McCarthy: 'The blocking of resources is so complete that it must be institutional: and the lack of any alarm being raised indicates a syndicate involving players at the legislature'
  McCarthy: 'While hospitals went without, and service centers withered on the vine, (Liberia's) 30 senators and the 73 representatives spent $65 million feathering their own nests'
Updated 25 April 2023
AFP

MONROVIA: Washington’s ambassador to Liberia has accused lawmakers of “buttering their own bread” and “feathering their own nests” while underfunding hospitals and service centers, leaving rural citizens “destitute.”
Michael McCarthy said he had recently visited several rural counties and “was startled and deeply troubled to encounter multiple county hospitals that received not one penny of what they were promised in the 2022 budget.”
He said in a statement received late Monday that some $100,000 was meant to be distributed to hospitals.
Meanwhile, the United States has committed to spending over $40 million to build a laboratory in Liberia, which will require $3-4 million annually from the national government to operate.
“The blocking of resources is so complete that it must be institutional: and the lack of any alarm being raised indicates a syndicate involving players at the legislature, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs” said McCarthy, whose country is a longstanding ally of Liberia.
He also said none of the countryside service centers he visited had received any of their budget allocation for 2022, normally around $13,000.
One such center, which last received its allocation five years ago, has not printed marriage certificates for four years because the printer had broken, he said.
“It was striking that the further I went from Monrovia, the more elaborate and explicit were the reasons given for the lack of funding from the central government,” said the ambassador, whose successor was nominated in March.
“While hospitals went without, and service centers withered on the vine, (Liberia’s) 30 senators and the 73 representatives spent $65 million feathering their own nests.”
He also lambasted representatives, senators and ministers for receiving annual duty-free imports and for paying lower taxes than average citizens.
“Should the US Congress ask how the elite in Monrovia are treating destitute citizens in the leeward counties, my honest response would have to be, ‘those citizens are treated with a neglect that borders on contempt’,” McCarthy said.
Graft is endemic in Liberia, with the watchdog Transparency International ranking it 142nd of 180 countries in its 2022 corruption perceptions index.
In December, several hundred Liberians demonstrated peacefully at the call of the opposition to protest government incompetence, as well as President George Weah’s alleged indifference to the plight of ordinary Liberians.
Weah will seek a second term in the presidential election on October 10.
Fighting corruption was one of his major campaign promises in the last election, but last year the United States accused three of his close allies of corruption and imposed sanctions on them.
In September Weah accepted their resignations.
Founded as a colony in 1822 by former US slaves, Liberia became a republic 25 years later — Africa’s first.
It is still recovering from back-to-back civil wars that left 250,000 people dead.

Topics: Liberia United States of America (USA) Michael McCarthy George Weah

South Korea sets sights on cooperative projects with Saudi Arabia

South Korea sets sights on cooperative projects with Saudi Arabia
Updated 25 April 2023
MOHAMMED RASOLDEEN

South Korea sets sights on cooperative projects with Saudi Arabia

South Korea sets sights on cooperative projects with Saudi Arabia
  Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Seoul last November
  Cooperation with Saudi Arabia 'very important,' deputy FM says
Updated 25 April 2023
MOHAMMED RASOLDEEN

SEOUL: South Korea wants to realize more cooperative projects with Saudi Arabia, its deputy foreign minister told Arab News on Tuesday, as Korean diplomats make arrangements for a possible high-level visit to the Kingdom later this year.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol pledged stronger ties last November, when the former visited Seoul for the first time since June 2019.

Their meeting paved the way for multibillion-dollar bilateral cooperation in space technology, energy, infrastructure and the Kingdom’s giga-project NEOM, with Yoon saying after the talks that there were plans for more collaboration as it was time to “take the relationship to a new level through Saudi Vision 2030.”

South Korea’s deputy foreign minister, Choi Youngsam, told Arab News on the sidelines of the World Journalists Conference 2023 in Seoul: “Our cooperation and partnership with Saudi Arabia is very important.

“With Saudi Arabia, we have common interest in many economic areas, including the construction field and cutting-edge technology area,” Choi said.

“We do hope that we can realize more detailed cooperative projects between our two nations.”

Crown Prince Mohammed and Yoon had agreed in November to develop bilateral relations into a “future-oriented strategic partnership,” and establish a special committee to promote cooperative projects.

The November visit also coincided with the Korea-Saudi Investment Forum, which saw the signing of 26 agreements between Saudi companies and Korean counterparts across various projects, including clean energy and construction in NEOM — the Saudi smart city project overseen by the crown prince.

Yoon had previously said he hopes that South Korean companies will participate in Saudi mega projects such as NEOM, as such collaborations are ladened with hopes of invigorating the Korean economy.

A previous construction boom in the Middle East backed up South Korea’s rapid economic rise in the 1970s.

Korean diplomats are now making arrangements to follow up on the crown prince’s visit, Choi said.

“This year, there will be an important follow-up visit to Saudi Arabia. Even now we are making diplomatic consultations.”

Topics: South Korea Saudi Arabia

Russian, Turkish, Syrian, Iranian defense ministers hold talks in Moscow

Russian, Turkish, Syrian, Iranian defense ministers hold talks in Moscow
Updated 25 April 2023
Reuters

Russian, Turkish, Syrian, Iranian defense ministers hold talks in Moscow

Russian, Turkish, Syrian, Iranian defense ministers hold talks in Moscow
  All four countries reaffirm 'desire to preserve Syria's territorial integrity'
Updated 25 April 2023
Reuters

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held talks with the defense ministers of Turkiye, Syria and Iran on Tuesday as part of closely-watched negotiations in Moscow aimed at normalizing ties between Ankara and Damascus.
In a readout published after the meeting, Russia’s defense ministry said all four countries had reaffirmed their “desire to preserve Syria’s territorial integrity and the need to intensify efforts for the speedy return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.”

Topics: Russia Turkey Syria Iran

Afghans make up quarter of 2023 English Channel crossings

Afghans make up quarter of 2023 English Channel crossings
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

Afghans make up quarter of 2023 English Channel crossings

Afghans make up quarter of 2023 English Channel crossings
  7 of top 10 countries represented in small boat crossings are Muslim-majority
  Number of Albanian asylum-seekers plummets but expected to rise during summer
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Afghans made up the largest cohort of people traveling to the UK in small boats via the English Channel since the start of 2023.

In all, 909 Afghans were recorded as having made the journey in the first three months of the year, making up 24 percent of the 3,793-person total, according to UK Home Office figures.

Migrants from Muslim-majority countries made up seven of the top 10 most represented nations, with notable numbers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Egypt, Sudan and Turkiye making the trip from France to the UK.

Migration from Muslim-majority Albania, meanwhile, dropped significantly during the three-month period, with just 29 Albanians attempting the crossing between January and the end of March. 

Last year, 12,301 Albanians crossed the Channel to the UK, but Home Office officials expect the small numbers this year to increase significantly during the summer months as opportunities for seasonal work become available. 

Indians, meanwhile, made up the second-largest cohort making the journey this year in total — around 18 percent — driven in part, according to the Indian government, by political and religious unrest in the country’s northwestern Punjab region.

Topics: Afghans UK

