You are here

  • Home
  • US, Philippine forces show power in drills amid China tensions

US, Philippine forces show power in drills amid China tensions

US, Philippine forces show power in drills amid China tensions
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, center left, inspects a high mobility artillery rocket system prior to a live fire exercise as part of the US-Philippines Balikatan joint exercise on April 26, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vyqkn

Updated 26 April 2023
AP

US, Philippine forces show power in drills amid China tensions

US, Philippine forces show power in drills amid China tensions
  • Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. watches the American show of firepower from an observation tower
Updated 26 April 2023
AP

SAN ANTONIO, Philippines: Thousands of American and Filipino forces pummeled a ship with a barrage of high-precision rockets, airstrikes and artillery fire in their largest war drills on Wednesday in Philippine waters facing the disputed South China Sea that would likely antagonize China.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. watched the American show of firepower from an observation tower in the coastal town of San Antonio in northwestern Zambales province — the latest indication of his strong backing of the Philippines’ treaty alliance with the US
Marcos has ordered his military to shift its focus to external defense from decades-long anti-insurgency battles as China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the South China Sea become a top concern. The shift in the Philippine defense focus falls in sync with the Biden administration’s aim of reinforcing an arc of alliances in the Indo-Pacific region to better counter China.
China has angered the Philippines by repeatedly harassing its navy and coast guard patrols and chasing away fishermen in the waters close to Philippine shores but which Beijing claims as its own. The Philippines has filed more than 200 diplomatic protests against China since last year, including at least 77 since Marcos took office in June.
Sitting beside US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson and his top defense and security advisers, Marcos used a pair of binoculars, smiling and nodding, as rockets streaked into the blue sky from the US High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, a multiple rocket and missile launcher mounted on a truck that has become a crucial weapon for Ukrainian troops battling Russian invasion forces.
The coastal clearing in front of Marcos resembled a smoke-shrouded war zone, which thudded with artillery fire as AH-64 Apache attack helicopters flew overhead.
“This training increased the exercise’s realism and complexity, a key priority shared between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the US military,” Lt. Gen. William Jurney, commander of US Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, said.
“Together we are strengthening our capabilities in full-spectrum military operations across all domains,” said Jurney, the US director for the annual joint exercises called Balikatan, Tagalog for ”shoulder-to-shoulder.”
About 12,200 USmilitary personnel, 5,400 Filipino forces and 111 Australian counterparts were taking part in the exercises, the largest since Balikatan started three decades ago. The drills have showcased US warships, fighter jets as well as Patriot missiles, HIMARS and anti-tank Javelins, according to US and Philippine military officials.
The ship targeted by the allied forces was a decommissioned Philippine navy warship, which was towed about 18 to 22 kilometers out to sea.
Smaller floating targets, including empty drums tied together, were also used as targets to simulate a battle scene where a US Marine Corps command and control hub enabled scattered allied forces to identify and locate enemy targets then deliver precision rocket and missile fire.
Philippine military officials said the maneuvers would bolster the country’s coastal defense and disaster-response capabilities and were not aimed at any country. China has opposed military drills involving US forces in the region in the past as well as increasing US military deployments, which it warned would rachet up tensions and hamper regional stability and peace.
Washington and Beijing have been on a collision course over China’s increasingly assertive actions to defend its vast territorial claims in the South China Sea and Beijing’s goal of annexing Taiwan, by force if necessary.
In February, Marcos approved a wider US military presence in the Philippines by allowing rotating batches of American forces to stay in four more Philippine military camps. That was a sharp turnaround from his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte, who feared that a larger American military footprint could antagonize Beijing.
China strongly opposed the move, which would allow US forces to establish staging grounds and surveillance posts in the northern Philippines across the sea from Taiwan and in western Philippine provinces facing the South China Sea, which Beijing claims virtually in its entirety.
China has warned that a deepening security alliance between Washington and Manila and their ongoing military drills should not harm its security and territorial interests or interfere in the territorial disputes.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry has said that such military cooperation “should not target any third party and should be conducive to regional peace and stability.”

Topics: US Philippines

Related

Philippines, US begin largest-ever joint military drills amid regional tension video
World
Philippines, US begin largest-ever joint military drills amid regional tension
Philippine-US annual ‘Balikatan’ military drills will be biggest ever – official
World
Philippine-US annual ‘Balikatan’ military drills will be biggest ever – official

China’s Xi Jinping to send representatives to Ukraine, hold talks on crisis

China’s Xi Jinping to send representatives to Ukraine, hold talks on crisis
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

China’s Xi Jinping to send representatives to Ukraine, hold talks on crisis

China’s Xi Jinping to send representatives to Ukraine, hold talks on crisis
  • China will focus on promoting peace talks, and make efforts for a cease-fire as soon as possible
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
BEIJING: China will send special representatives to Ukraine and hold talks with all parties on resolving the crisis there, President Xi Jinping told his Ukrainian counterpart on Wednesday, Chinese state media reported.
Xi made the remarks during a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, state broadcaster CCTV said.
China will focus on promoting peace talks, and make efforts for a cease-fire as soon as possible, Xi told Zelensky, according to the report.
Xi said in early April he was willing to speak with Zelensky. Zelensky had repeatedly asked Xi to meet him, including after the Chinese leader visited Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last month.

Afghan refugees in UK to be evicted from hotels

Afghan refugees in UK to be evicted from hotels
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

Afghan refugees in UK to be evicted from hotels

Afghan refugees in UK to be evicted from hotels
  • Almost 8,000 people remain in government-sponsored accommodation 2 years after evacuation
  • Home Office pledges to provide guidance on private rental market
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Afghan refugees who were evacuated to the UK in the wake of the Taliban takeover are set to be evicted from their hotels, The Independent reported on Wednesday.

Almost two years after arriving in Britain, almost 8,000 Afghans remain in hotels sponsored by the Home Office, with relocation schemes criticized over their failure to resettle refugees in properties.

But a new letter distributed by the Home Office warns Afghans who remain in hotels that existing payment support for their accommodation will end on May 2.

In March, the government announced its intentions to end the accommodation support, but it was thought that all Afghan refugees would be offered a property to move to.

But now the scheme is only pledging to find housing for some families, while providing guidance to others on finding private rentals.

Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said: “Although it is right that Afghan families have access to permanent homes, the government must guarantee today that these refugees who have fled danger will not be made homeless.”

The Home Office letter says: “We will provide as much support as we can to help you make your own accommodation arrangements.

“This includes support through the existing Find Your Own Accommodation scheme in the private rental sector.

“From May 2, the existing matching process will cease to exist ... It is likely that most people will not receive an allocation through the new process, and we encourage you to find your own accommodation wherever possible.”

The move applies to those who arrived in the UK under the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme and the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy.

Enver Solomon, Refugee Council CEO, warned that it was “entirely unreasonable” to expect Afghan refugees to find affordable housing given the short notice of the letter.

He added: “We are deeply concerned about the approach taken by the Home Office, which is likely to lead to Afghans being left homeless and destitute on our streets.

“This is not how those who fled the Taliban and were promised a warm welcome in the UK should be treated.”

Topics: Afghanistan UK

Related

12,000 UK asylum seekers could get refugee status without face-to-face interviews
World
12,000 UK asylum seekers could get refugee status without face-to-face interviews
Asylum seekers in UK face being moved into camps and ferries, reports say
World
Asylum seekers in UK face being moved into camps and ferries, reports say

Japan thanks Saudi Arabia, UAE for help in evacuation of nationals from Sudan

Japan thanks Saudi Arabia, UAE for help in evacuation of nationals from Sudan
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

Japan thanks Saudi Arabia, UAE for help in evacuation of nationals from Sudan

Japan thanks Saudi Arabia, UAE for help in evacuation of nationals from Sudan
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

TOKYO: Japan has thanked Saudi Arabia and the UAE for helping to evacuate 45 people —both citizens and foreigners — from Sudan on Monday, Japan’s foreign ministry said.

The evacuees included women and children who were flown out on an Air Self-Defense Force C-2 transport aircraft to Djibouti from Port Sudan, which is in the east of the country. The mission was carried out in close cooperation with Japan’s Ministry of Defense, the Self-Defense Forces and other ministries and agencies.

Separately, with the cooperation of France and the International Red Cross, four Japanese nationals were evacuated from Sudan to Djibouti and Ethiopia.

The evacuation by Japan was carried out in coordination with the International Red Cross, the UN, South Korea, France, Germany, the US and the UK.

The Japanese government called on all parties to stop the violence immediately, adding that it has made every possible effort to protect Japanese residents in cooperation with other countries and international organizations.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Related

Japan’s ispace concedes failure in bid to make first commercial moon landing
World
Japan’s ispace concedes failure in bid to make first commercial moon landing
Update King Faisal Naval Base in Jeddah receives the largest evacuation yet from Sudan photos
Saudi Arabia
King Faisal Naval Base in Jeddah receives the largest evacuation yet from Sudan

Prosecutors now doubt imprisoned Australian mother killed her children

Prosecutors now doubt imprisoned Australian mother killed her children
Updated 26 April 2023
AP

Prosecutors now doubt imprisoned Australian mother killed her children

Prosecutors now doubt imprisoned Australian mother killed her children
Updated 26 April 2023
AP

CANBERRA: Prosecutors acknowledged to a government inquiry Wednesday that new scientific and genetic evidence left reasonable doubt that an Australian mother deliberately killed her four children 20 years after she was convicted of doing so.
A retired judge is hearing final submissions over whether Kathleen Folbigg, now 55, should be pardoned for murder and manslaughter convictions by a jury in 2003. The children died separately over a decade, at between 19 days and 19 months old, and their mother insisted their deaths were from natural causes.
New South Wales state Director of Public Prosecutions Sally Dowling made a written submission to the inquiry saying that was possible.
Dowling wrote that “on the evidence now available, it is open to the inquiry to conclude there is reasonable doubt as to Ms. Folbigg’s guilt.”
The lawyer appointed to assist former Justice Tom Bathurst in the inquiry, Sophie Callan, said she had also concluded that on the basis of the scientific and medical evidence heard since November that Folbigg was not guilty beyond reasonable doubt of three counts of murder and one of manslaughter.
“On the whole of the body of evidence before this inquiry, there is a reasonable doubt as to Ms. Folbigg’s guilt,” Callan said.
The inquiry has been adjourned until Thursday. If Bathurst finds reasonable doubt of Folbigg’s guilt, he could recommend that the state governor pardon her and could report to the Court of Criminal Appeals to consider quashing her convictions.
The previous New South Wales government ordered Bathurst’s inquiry a year ago when it rejected Folbigg’s petition for a pardon.
That petition said it was “based on significant positive evidence of natural causes of death” and signed by 90 scientists, medical practitioners and related professionals.
Folbigg is serving a 30-year prison sentence which expires in 2033. She will become eligible for parole in 2028.
Her first child, Caleb, was born in 1989 and died 19 days later in what a jury determined to be the lesser crime of manslaughter. Her second child, Patrick, was 8 months old when he died in 1991. Two years later, Sarah died at 10 months. In 1999, Folbigg’s fourth child, Laura, died at 19 months.
Evidence discovered in 2018 that both daughters carried a rare CALM2 genetic variant was one of the reasons that the inquiry was called.
Callan said expert evidence in the fields of cardiology and genetics indicated that the CALM2-G114R genetic variant “is a reasonably possible cause” of the daughters’ sudden deaths.
Myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, was also a “reasonably possible cause” of Laura’s death, Callan said.
For Patrick, Callan said there was “persuasive expert evidence that as a matter of reasonable possibility, an underlying neurogenetic disorder” caused his sudden death.
The scientific evidence created doubt that Folbigg killed the three children and undermined the argument made in Caleb’s case that four child deaths were an improbable coincidence, Callan said.
Prosecutors had told the jury at her trial that the similarities among the deaths made coincidence an unlikely explanation.
Folbigg was the only one at home or awake when the young children died. She said she discovered three of the deaths during trips to the bathroom and one while checking on a child’s wellbeing.
Prosecutors also had told the jury that Folbigg’s diaries contained admissions of guilt.
Her former husband, Craig Folbigg, said in submissions to the inquiry that the implausibility that four children in one family would die of natural causes before the age of 2 was compelling grounds to continue treating the diary entries as admissions of his former wife’s guilt.
But Callan said psychologists and psychiatrists gave evidence that it would be “unreliable to interpret the entries in this way.”
Folbigg had been suffering a major depressive disorder and “maternal grief” when she made the entries, Callan said.
“This casts Ms. Folbigg’s expressions of guilt and responsibility for the deaths of her children in her diary entries in a very different light,” Callan said.
Folbigg made 545 pages of closing submissions that urged Bathurst to find reasonable doubt of guilt and a “strong probability of innocence,” Callan said.

Topics: Australia Mother child murder

South Africa, due to host Russia’s Vladimir Putin, rows back from pledge to quit war crimes court

South Africa, due to host Russia’s Vladimir Putin, rows back from pledge to quit war crimes court
Updated 26 April 2023
Reuters

South Africa, due to host Russia’s Vladimir Putin, rows back from pledge to quit war crimes court

South Africa, due to host Russia’s Vladimir Putin, rows back from pledge to quit war crimes court
  • Ruling African National Congress aims to repeal South Africa’s membership of the Hague-based court
  • The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant in March for Russian leader
Updated 26 April 2023
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa rowed back on Wednesday from a pledge to quit the International Criminal Court, months before he is due to host Russia’s Vladimir Putin who is wanted by the ICC for suspected war crimes.
Ramaphosa had said on Tuesday that the ruling African National Congress would aim to repeal South Africa’s membership of the Hague-based court, which hears cases of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. But on Wednesday, Ramaphosa’s office said he had made a mistake.
“South Africa remains a signatory to the ICC in line with a resolution of the 55th National Conference of the ANC – held in December 2022 – to rescind an earlier decision to withdraw from the ICC,” the presidency said in a statement.
“The December resolution was reaffirmed at a meeting of the National Executive Committee of the ANC during the weekend of 21 to 24 April 2023.”
The ICC issued an arrest warrant in March for Putin, accusing him of the war crime of forcibly deporting children from Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine. Moscow denies committing war crimes including forced deportations of children, and says the ICC has no authority as Russia is not a member.
Putin is due to visit South Africa in August for a summit of the BRICS group of emerging economies comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. As an ICC member, South Africa would be required to detain him.
Putin has not traveled abroad since the ICC warrant was issued. He has made only one trip outside the former Soviet Union — to Iran — since launching the invasion of Ukraine last year.
The ANC decided at its national conference in December that South Africa should abandon a legislative process to pull out of the ICC and try to effect changes to the organization from within.
The presidency said on Wednesday that South Africa would work toward establishing an African continental criminal court that would complement the ICC as a court of last resort.

Topics: South Africa Russia Vladimir Putin Cyril Ramaphosa BRICS ICC

Related

Putin ally proposing banning ICC in Russia
World
Putin ally proposing banning ICC in Russia
International court issues war crimes warrant for Putin
World
International court issues war crimes warrant for Putin

Latest updates

China’s Xi Jinping to send representatives to Ukraine, hold talks on crisis
China’s Xi Jinping to send representatives to Ukraine, hold talks on crisis
Electric car sales to grow by 35% to hit 14m in 2023 amid sustainability push: IEA
Electric car sales to grow by 35% to hit 14m in 2023 amid sustainability push: IEA
Saudi SME sector to prosper amid 23 new initiates by Monsha’at
Saudi SME sector to prosper amid 23 new initiates by Monsha’at
Electric car sales to grow by 35% to hit 14m in 2023 amid sustainability push: IEA  
Electric car sales to grow by 35% to hit 14m in 2023 amid sustainability push: IEA  
Israel’s plan to overhaul judiciary threatens to fray ties with Jewish diaspora
Israel’s plan to overhaul judiciary threatens to fray ties with Jewish diaspora

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.