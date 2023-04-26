You are here

Sudan Unrest
Sudan Unrest

Sudanese boat arrivals to face deportation: UK home secretary

Sudanese boat arrivals to face deportation: UK home secretary
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Sudanese boat arrivals to face deportation: UK home secretary

Sudanese boat arrivals to face deportation: UK home secretary
  • Govt has no plans to launch sanctuary scheme for Sudan despite recent Ukraine, Afghanistan programs
  • Almost 4,000 Sudanese have crossed into Britain using small boats since 2020
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Refugees fleeing the violence in Sudan who arrive in Britain via small boats will face deportation, The Independent reported the home secretary as saying.

Suella Braverman warned that the government’s Illegal Migration Bill permits the detainment and deportation of those crossing the English Channel from mainland Europe using small vessels.

“There is no good reason for anybody to get into a small boat and cross the Channel in search of a life in the UK,” she said.

Despite Britain having launched urgent sanctuary schemes for refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine in the past two years, the government has no plans to establish a similar program for Sudan.

But the situation in the North African country risks descending into a “catastrophic conflagration” and spilling over into the wider region, the UN secretary-general warned this week.

Since 2020, amid worsening conditions in Sudan, almost 4,000 Sudanese have crossed into Britain using small boats. Sudan is the eighth-highest country of origin among small-boat arrivals.

The number of Sudanese people arriving via this method will likely increase in the coming period, UK Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick warned this week.

He said people fleeing the conflict should avoid traveling to Britain and instead “seek sanctuary in the first safe country they reach.”

Braverman told Sky News that the UN High Commissioner for Refugees “is present in the region, and they are the right mechanism by which people should apply if they want to seek asylum in the UK.”

MPs have urged her to set up safe and legal asylum routes for Sudanese people. But the chaos in the capital Khartoum means it is unlikely that would-be asylum applicants could fly out of the country to Britain.

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Powerful Iranian cleric killed in attack: state media

Powerful Iranian cleric killed in attack: state media
Updated 2 min 49 sec ago
AFP

Powerful Iranian cleric killed in attack: state media

Powerful Iranian cleric killed in attack: state media
Updated 2 min 49 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: A powerful Iranian cleric, a member of the Assembly of Experts that selects the country’s supreme leader, has been killed in an armed attack, state media said Wednesday.
“Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani was killed this morning in an armed attack... the assailant was also arrested,” IRNA news agency reported, citing an official. The attack took place in the north of Iran.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

Sudanese abroad try to extend a lifeline and aid back home

Sudanese abroad try to extend a lifeline and aid back home
Updated 26 April 2023
AP

Sudanese abroad try to extend a lifeline and aid back home

Sudanese abroad try to extend a lifeline and aid back home
  • or some of the roughly 50,000 Sudanese people in the United Kingdom, a sense of helplessness over a situation that seems to have no end in sight has been replaced by a sense of duty
Updated 26 April 2023
AP

LONDON: With her homeland now a conflict zone, rest does not come easily for Dr. Sara Abdelgalil.
She is anxious about family still in Sudan that she can’t reach. Her sleepless mother paces the floor above her with worry. And her phone buzzes at all hours with text messages seeking medical advice from thousands of miles away.
Abdelgalil is a pediatrician in Norwich, England, but Sudan is her “first home,” and she has become part of a lifeline of doctors providing long-distance support to the people living in a state of chaos and terror as fighting rages outside their homes.
“We don’t sleep well because we’re expecting the worst,” said Abdelgalil, who texts relatives each morning to make sure they’re still alive. “I’m trying not to panic as much as I can.”
For some of the roughly 50,000 Sudanese people in the United Kingdom, a sense of helplessness over a situation that seems to have no end in sight has been replaced by a sense of duty. Some are trying to help family, friends — even strangers — who are sheltering from urban combat between two military factions threatening to tear the country apart.
Fighting that began April 15 has claimed more than 420 lives, including at least 291 civilians, and wounded at least 3,700. Food is scarce and expensive, hospitals have been shelled and are near collapse, water has been cut off in places, and power and Internet outages have left people in the dark and unable to stay informed and in touch.
Even from 3,000 miles (5,000 kilometers) away, the Sudanese diaspora community has been involved in events back home. In 2019, many supported a popular uprising that forced the military’s removal of longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir. Now, they are trying to do whatever is possible despite obstacles.
On Sunday, dozens of Sudanese staged a loud and lively demonstration outside Britain’s Ministry of Defense to draw attention to what their families are facing. As runners passed by in the home stretch of the London Marathon, a little girl and woman with microphones chanted, “Peace and justice for Sudan!” while others held signs saying, “Stop the war in Sudan,” and “No to all the generals.”
Attorney Abobaker Adam said they want to get the UK and international community to help stop the fighting between the Sudanese military, commanded by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, led by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.
“If we don’t stop this war, people who can survive ... the bullets could die because of the lack of food, lack of water,” Adam said. “The danger is there. We have to do everything.”
The fighting by the rival factions has been widely condemned by foreign governments who want a return to negotiations. European, North American, African, Mideast and Asian countries have evacuated diplomats and other citizens in a sign that they expect the situation to worsen.
From afar, there’s only so much that can be done.
Typically, families abroad send money home, but that’s not possible when banks are shut down. Many shops also are closed and people are terrified to leave their homes.
“These generals are fighting for their own ego and their own interest and what they are doing is not in the best interest of the Sudanese people,” Adam said, referring to Burhan and Dagalo.
Sudan’s Doctors for Human Rights is trying to train colleagues in the battleground how to recognize and record human rights violations and get word out to the international community, said Dr. Husam El-mugamar.
Internet outages have increased anxiety for Sudanese abroad seeking updates on their loved ones. Abdelgalil worries when she doesn’t see that her WhatsApp message was received. When they talk by phone, the fear is palpable in their voices that the conflict is nearby.
“You can hear the explosions,” Onaheed Ahmed said of calls with a niece she’s trying to get out of Khartoum. “Like the actual house is shaking, the apartment is shaking and it’s really clear on the phone. You can hear the bullets, you can hear all the grenades.”
El-mugamar said his brother and sister, their families and a visiting friend were trapped in their house for days. A bullet whistled through a window one day and ricocheted around an empty room. A few days later, soldiers took up positions outside the home, but his family didn’t dare look outside to see which faction it was, taking cover in the cellar.
Everyone has heard stories of people caught in the crossfire while trying to get food or flee the violence.
“We have reports of civilians dying every day,” said Bassil Elnaiem, who is unsure how much longer he’ll be able to reach grandparents and cousins in Sudan. “We’re just worried that it could be one of our loved ones that’s the next victim of this war.”
Abdelgalil is trying to juggle her need to stay in touch with family and friends in Sudan and helping others there, with raising a 12-year-old son and working full-time as a doctor.
She also is working to try to fight disinformation and hate speech online, circulating a peace petition to the UN Security Council and fielding urgent text messages to provide medical advice a continent away.
She had just gone to bed Sunday when a notification alert arrived around midnight from a mother who said her 1-year-old had fallen earlier in the evening. Abdelgalil texted questions until she was able to realize the toddler was in pain but didn’t need immediate care. To her relief, the mother texted later in the morning to say the child was better.
One of the WhatsApp groups Abdelgalil belongs to discussed the heartbreaking case of a 9-year-old diabetic girl who died because her parents — afraid to leave home — waited too long to get insulin.
She has tapped into a medical network to direct parents to the nearest clinic or pharmacy in Sudan and provide the parents of a vomiting child a formula to make a rehydration solution.
“When they say to me, ‘Thank you’ and they send me ‘thank you’ message with hands together, I just feel like at least I’ve done something,” Abdelgalil said, “even to save them from going outside and being shot.”

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Sudan’s Bashir moved to military hospital before fighting

Sudan’s Bashir moved to military hospital before fighting
Updated 26 April 2023
Reuters

Sudan’s Bashir moved to military hospital before fighting

Sudan’s Bashir moved to military hospital before fighting
  • The whereabouts of Bashir came into question after a former minister in his government, Ali Haroun, announced on Tuesday he had left the prison
  • Both Bashir and Haroun are wanted by the International Criminal Court over alleged atrocities in Darfur
Updated 26 April 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Sudan’s toppled leader Omar Al-Bashir was moved from Kober prison to a military hospital in the Sudanese capital before heavy fighting broke out there on April 15, two sources at the hospital said.
The whereabouts of Bashir came into question after a former minister in his government, Ali Haroun, announced on Tuesday he had left the prison with other ex officials.
Both Bashir and Haroun are wanted by the International Criminal Court over alleged atrocities in Darfur.
Fighting flared anew in Sudan late on Tuesday despite a cease-fire declaration by the warring factions as more people fled Khartoum in the chaos.
The Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to a 72-hour cease-fire beginning on Tuesday after negotiations mediated by the US and Saudi Arabia.
But gunfire and explosions could be heard after nightfall in Omdurman, one of Khartoum’s sister cities on the Nile River where the army used drones to target RSF positions, a Reuters reporter said. UN special envoy on Sudan Volker Perthes told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that the cease-fire “seems to be holding in some parts so far.”
But he said that neither party showed readiness to “seriously negotiate, suggesting that both think that securing a military victory over the other is possible.”
“This is a miscalculation,” Perthes said, adding that Khartoum’s airport was operational but the tarmac damaged.
The first Turkish civilians evacuated from Sudan returned to Turkiye on Wednesday and Saudi Arabia said it evacuated 13 of its nationals and 1,674 other individuals with no sign the warring parties are ready to seriously negotiate.
The Turks came from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, having reached there overland from Khartoum.
Several more flights were expected later on Wednesday to evacuate the remaining Turkish citizens who had crossed over to Ethiopia from Sudan.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan Omar Al Bashir

Sudan fighting resurges after nightfall despite ceasefire

Sudanese greet army soldiers, loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan on April 16, 2023. (
Sudanese greet army soldiers, loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan on April 16, 2023. (
Updated 26 April 2023
Reuters

Sudan fighting resurges after nightfall despite ceasefire

Sudanese greet army soldiers, loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan on April 16, 2023. (
  • The fighting Sudan Armed Forces and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has turned residential areas into battlefields
Updated 26 April 2023
Reuters

KHARTOUM: Fighting flared anew in Sudan late on Tuesday despite a ceasefire declaration by the warring factions as more people fled the capital Khartoum and former officials, including one facing international war crimes charges, left prison.
The Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire beginning on Tuesday.
But gunfire and explosions could be heard after nightfall in Omdurman, one of Khartoum’s sister cities on the Nile River where the army used drones to target RSF positions, a Reuters reporter said.
The army also used drones to try to drive fighters back from a fuel refinery in Bahri, the third city at the confluence of the Blue Nile and White Nile.
Since Sudan erupted in warfare between the army and the RSF on April 15, derailing a transition to civilian democracy, the paramilitaries have embedded themselves in residential districts and the army has sought to target them from the air.
The fighting has turned residential areas into battlefields. Air strikes and artillery have killed at least 459 people, wounded over 4,000, destroyed hospitals and limited food distribution in a nation already reliant on aid for a third of its 46 million people.
A projectile hit Al-Roumi medical center in Omdurman on Tuesday and exploded inside the facility, injuring 13 people, a hospital official said.

PRISONERS RELEASED
In a further sign of deteriorating security, former Minister Ahmed Haroun, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur, said he and other officials were allowed to leave Kober prison.
Following reports of a prison break in recent days, Haroun said that conditions at Kober had deteriorated badly. A protester imprisoned there said in a taped statement posted on Sunday that prisoners had been let go after a week with no water or food.
Haroun and the other released officials served under ex-President Omar Al-Bashir who came to power in a 1989 military coup and was ousted in a popular uprising in 2019. The ICC in the Hague has accused Haroun of organizing militias to attack civilians in a genocide in Darfur in 2003 and 2004. The whereabouts of Bashir were not immediately clear.
Separately, the World Health Organization (WHO) said one of the warring parties had taken control of a national health facility in Khartoum and expressed concern about potential biological hazards from measles and cholera pathogens for vaccinations stored there.
An exodus of embassies and aid workers from Africa’s third-largest country has raised fears that civilians who remain will be in greater danger if the shaky three-day truce deal, which expires on Thursday, does not hold.
US President Joe Biden’s national security team is continuing to talk to Sudan’s rival military leaders to end fighting and provide humanitarian aid, a White House spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The fighting has paralyzed hospitals and other essential services, and left many people stranded in their homes with dwindling supplies of food and water.
With bodies scattered in the streets, international aid group Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) said it was alarming that it had been unable to get fresh supplies or personnel into Sudan.
The UN humanitarian office (OCHA) said shortages of food, water, medicines and fuel were becoming “extremely acute,” with prices for basic goods including bottled water surging, and it had been forced to cut back operations for safety reasons.
The UN refugee agency forecast that hundreds of thousands of people might flee into neighboring countries.

’WHY IS THE WORLD ABANDONING US?’
As foreign governments evacuated their nationals, those with nowhere to go said they felt forsaken. “Why is the world abandoning us at a time of war?” said Sumaya Yassin, 27, accusing foreign powers of being selfish.
Since the fighting erupted, tens of thousands have left for neighboring Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia and South Sudan.
With civilians leaving Khartoum in cars and buses, the streets of one of Africa’s biggest metropolitan areas were largely emptied of ordinary daily life, with those still in the city huddling at home while fighters roamed outside.
“The situation has become very dangerous, including in areas not under bombardment,” French journalist Augustine Passilly said by phone as she tried to cross the border into Egypt.
“There is nothing left in stores, no water, no food. People have started to go out armed, with axes, with sticks.”
Some fear the fighting between rival military leaders that has turned Khartoum into a war zone for the first time could reawaken war in the vast and largely desert western region of Darfur already scarred by a two-decade-old conflict.
Foreign countries have airlifted embassy staff out after several attacks on diplomats, including the killing of an Egyptian attache shot on his way to work.
Britain launched a large-scale evacuation of its nationals on military flights from an airfield north of Khartoum. France and Germany said they had each evacuated more than 500 people of various nationalities, and that a French commando had been hit by crossfire during the operation.

 

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Iranian authorities re-arrest dissident journalist, says family

Iranian authorities re-arrest dissident journalist, says family
Updated 26 April 2023
AFP

Iranian authorities re-arrest dissident journalist, says family

Iranian authorities re-arrest dissident journalist, says family
  • In February 2022, Samimi was provisionally released from prison and returned home due to health issues but was re-incarcerated in May after being suspected of engaging in political activities
Updated 26 April 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: A dissident Iranian journalist has been arrested again, barely three months after his release from prison following two years of incarceration, his family said on Tuesday.
Keyvan Samimi, known for his activism, was arrested on Thursday, a family member said.
“We still have no further information on the (security) service responsible for his arrest or his whereabouts,” they added.
The 74-year-old was released from Semnan Prison in January after being sentenced to three years in jail for “plotting against national security” in December 2020.
Since his release, he is known to have met activists and other political figures, including reformist former President Mohammad Khatami.
In January, Samimi’s family said he also faced a separate case in which he was accused of “association against the security of the country.” They did not elaborate.

FASTFACT

The number of women in Iran defying the dress code has increased since the protests following Mahsa Amini’s death.

In February 2022, Samimi was provisionally released from prison and returned home due to health issues but was re-incarcerated in May after being suspected of engaging in political activities.
In December, Samimi sent a message from his cell in support of the protest movement that shook Iran following the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini.
The 22-year-old Iranian Kurd died in the custody of the morality police in Tehran after her arrest for an alleged breach of the country’s dress code for women.
A former editor of the now-banned intellectual magazine Iran-e-Farda (Iran Tomorrow), Samimi has been imprisoned several times, before and after Iran’s 1979 revolution.
Also, Iran has charged two prominent actresses for publishing pictures of themselves flouting the country’s dress code, just weeks after announcing a crackdown on breaches, local media reported.
Police in Tehran have referred the case against Katayoun Riahi and Pantea Bahram to Iran’s judiciary, accusing them of “the crime of removing the hijab in public and posting photos on the internet,” the Tasnim news agency said.
If prosecuted, the pair could face fines or prison terms.
Earlier this month police said they would begin using “smart” technology in public places to crack down on women defying Iran’s compulsory dress code.
Last week, photos of Bahram, 53, went viral after she posed without a headscarf at a film screening, while Riahi, 61, posted several photos taken in public places around Tehran in which she did not wear a headscarf.
On April 16, authorities said they had closed 150 commercial establishments whose employees were not complying with the dress code.
Bahram and Riahi have won several awards at Iran’s leading cinema event, the Fajr International Film Festival.
In November, Riahi was released on bail after more than a week’s detention for posting photos to Instagram in solidarity with the Amini protests, showing herself without a headscarf.

 

Topics: Iran

