Sudan Unrest

Japan thanks Saudi Arabia, UAE for help in evacuation of nationals from Sudan

Japan thanks Saudi Arabia, UAE for help in evacuation of nationals from Sudan
Senior Vice Foreign Minister Shunsuke Takei (top) welcoming Japanese nationals who have been evacuated from Sudan in Djibouti.(AFP)
TOKYO: Japan has thanked Saudi Arabia and the UAE for helping to evacuate 45 people —both citizens and foreigners — from Sudan on Monday, Japan’s foreign ministry said.

The evacuees included women and children who were flown out on an Air Self-Defense Force C-2 transport aircraft to Djibouti from Port Sudan, which is in the east of the country. The mission was carried out in close cooperation with Japan’s Ministry of Defense, the Self-Defense Forces and other ministries and agencies.

Separately, with the cooperation of France and the International Red Cross, four Japanese nationals were evacuated from Sudan to Djibouti and Ethiopia.

The evacuation by Japan was carried out in coordination with the International Red Cross, the UN, South Korea, France, Germany, the US and the UK.

The Japanese government called on all parties to stop the violence immediately, adding that it has made every possible effort to protect Japanese residents in cooperation with other countries and international organizations.

  • The foreign ministry’s decision follows armed clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces across large areas of Sudan
  • Japan follows a four-level travel risk assessment, with immediate evacuation at level four and currently advised for Syria, Libya and Yemen
Updated 16 sec ago
Khaldon Azhari

TOKYO: Japan’s foreign ministry has raised the danger rating in Sudan to level three and advised against all travel to the country amid worsening violence between rival military groups.

The ministry’s decision follows armed clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces across large areas of Sudan, including the capital Khartoum.

Japan’s foreign ministry has listed the following areas to be a risk level three: Khartoum Province, North Kordofan Province, Red Sea Province (excluding the border area with Eritrea), Kassala Province (excluding the border area with Eritrea), Gadarev Province (excluding the border area with Ethiopia), Northern Province (Ribi), River Nile State, Gesira State, Sennar State (excluding the border area with South Sudan and Ethiopia), White Nile State (excluding the border area with South Sudan).

Japan follows a four-level travel risk assessment, with immediate evacuation at level four and currently advised for Syria, Libya and Yemen. In other Arab countries, some areas have been rated between levels one and three. 

The foreign ministry has warned Japanese citizens to get the latest security information through overseas safety websites to minimize the risk of terrorism or kidnapping.

  • Those evacuated were flown out of the conflict-mired country on four flights
  • UK government faced domestic criticism for initially only extracting diplomats and their families
Updated 31 min 20 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: The UK government said Wednesday it had so far evacuated more than 300 British and other foreign nationals from the violence in Sudan, after it began civilian airlifts late Tuesday.
Those evacuated, the majority UK passport holders and their dependents, were flown out of the conflict-mired country on four flights, a spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told reporters.
Another four flights were expected to depart during the course of Wednesday, he added.
“Flights have been full or close to full. We are seeing good numbers coming to the airstrip,” the spokesman said, referring to a runway being used near the capital Khartoum.
“We are seeing a smooth and orderly flow of people ... I haven’t been told of large-scale problems with people who aren’t eligible turning up.”
He noted security conditions around the airstrip also appeared stable enough to allow the evacuation operation to continue.
“We are not seeing those who are making that trip have significant issues, they are not seeing issues around the airport,” he said.
But an alternative land and sea route out of the country via Port Sudan in the east was also being “looked at.”
Currently, only British passport holders and their dependents, as well as some foreign nationals where space permits, are being allowed on the flights, which are taking evacuees to a UK military base on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus.
They are then being flown on to Britain.
But Sunak’s spokesman said that could change given the “very fast-moving situation.”
“As you would expect we keep those criteria under review given the challenging circumstances people are facing,” he added.
The evacuation effort comes after the UK government faced domestic criticism for initially only extracting diplomats and their families from Sudan at the weekend.

  • Arab rulers rebuilt Mansurah in Sindh, which became a major regional commercial hub
  • Archaeological evidence shows people of different faiths lived in harmony in the ancient city
Updated 52 min 41 sec ago
NAIMAT KHAN

MANSURAH, Sindh: Once the capital of Arab rulers, the ancient city of Mansurah, also referred to as Brahmanabad, is now a forgotten part of history, with residents saying that the town that had once raised dynasties now cannot even offer them the basic facilities of life.

Today, only a little over 100 families live in Mansurah, which was the historic capital of the caliphal province of Sindh and a thriving commercial hub during the eighth century under the Umayyad Caliphate and then the Abbasid Caliphate from the year 750 A.D. to 1006 A.D. Before that, the city was ruled by the Buddhist Lohana tribe in the middle of the seventh century.

Located on the bank of the Indus River, about 200 km north of present-day Karachi, the city became a major destination for cargo and passenger ships arriving from the Arabian Sea under the new Umayyad rulers. However, later, the river that once connected Mansurah to the top business centers in the region through sea lanes changed its course over the centuries and now flows at a distance of about 50 kilometers from the town.

“The Arabs conquered Brahmanabad and named it Al-Mansurah,” Prof. Altaf Aseem, a famous archaeologist, told Arab News.

The city had a great fort with more than 1,400 bastions around it even before the arrival of Muslim forces, Aseem said, adding that the Arab rulers followed “decent town planning” in reconstructing the city into a flourishing and wealthy one whose riches surpassed that of Multan, at the time one of the most prosperous trade centers in the region.

Piaro Khan, who supervises archaeological sites in the area, said the ruins of the old city were first discovered by John Bellasis in the 1850s. After Pakistan’s partition from British India in 1947, the government commissioned several excavation projects between 1966 and 1998. The latest one was carried out by the provincial administration of Sindh about three years ago, in which several artifacts, including pots and coins, were discovered.

The archaeological evidence confirmed the multi-religious and pluralistic nature of the society under Arab rule, archaeologists say.

“We found four door knockers … from the area which is now named Dar-Ul-Umara, the secretariat of the city,” said Mohammed Shah Bukhari, project coordinator at the Department of Antiquities and Archaeology.

“The inscription on them is in kufic script (which is carved) in a very fine and exquisite style. It is up to the standard of inscriptions which was found in those days in Baghdad, Syria and North Africa.”

The Arabic inscription on the door knockers was accompanied by the image of a Hindu god, reflecting the religious harmony in the area under Arab rule, Bukhari said, adding that archaeologists had also found traces of Buddhist culture, along with several non-Islamic objects, among the ruins.

“This means (that the people) were allowed to continue their ritual practices (under the Arabs),” Aseem the archaeologist said, adding that the first translation of the Holy Qur’an into the Sindhi language was also completed in Mansurah.

After the Arabs, Sindh’s Sumrah dynasty reigned over the city in 1011 before Mahmud of Ghazni destroyed it to punish its inhabitants for refusing to cooperate with him during his famous military campaign against Somnath in 1025.

Aseem quoted Bellasis, who said there were dead bodies “in every street of Mansurah” in the wake of the attack. Archaeologists also believe Mahmud set the city on fire since burnt layers were discovered during the excavation process.

Mansurah, almost razed to the ground, was later also a victim of nature, forgotten after the Indus River meandered away from the town. The river had not only been the source of survival for residents, helping with agriculture and providing drinking water, but also served as a major communication source.

“It was the main connecting source for trade and commerce,” Aseem said.

Today, Mansurah dwellers say that the city lacks the most necessary infrastructure.

“There were two schools here which are no longer operational since there are no teachers,” said Jamal Din Sehto, a retired teacher at the settlement. “There is no facility of water or electricity here. There is nothing.”

Bukhari said Mansurah had once stood out in the world as a leading center of trade and cultural activities, and that Arab countries should support its excavation and take part in research and preservation.

“The Arabs should pay attention,” he said, “and consider it as their own culture.”

  • Almost 8,000 people remain in government-sponsored accommodation 2 years after evacuation
  • Home Office pledges to provide guidance on private rental market
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Afghan refugees who were evacuated to the UK in the wake of the Taliban takeover are set to be evicted from their hotels, The Independent reported on Wednesday.

Almost two years after arriving in Britain, almost 8,000 Afghans remain in hotels sponsored by the Home Office, with relocation schemes criticized over their failure to resettle refugees in properties.

But a new letter distributed by the Home Office warns Afghans who remain in hotels that existing payment support for their accommodation will end on May 2.

In March, the government announced its intentions to end the accommodation support, but it was thought that all Afghan refugees would be offered a property to move to.

But now the scheme is only pledging to find housing for some families, while providing guidance to others on finding private rentals.

Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said: “Although it is right that Afghan families have access to permanent homes, the government must guarantee today that these refugees who have fled danger will not be made homeless.”

The Home Office letter says: “We will provide as much support as we can to help you make your own accommodation arrangements.

“This includes support through the existing Find Your Own Accommodation scheme in the private rental sector.

“From May 2, the existing matching process will cease to exist ... It is likely that most people will not receive an allocation through the new process, and we encourage you to find your own accommodation wherever possible.”

The move applies to those who arrived in the UK under the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme and the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy.

Enver Solomon, Refugee Council CEO, warned that it was “entirely unreasonable” to expect Afghan refugees to find affordable housing given the short notice of the letter.

He added: “We are deeply concerned about the approach taken by the Home Office, which is likely to lead to Afghans being left homeless and destitute on our streets.

“This is not how those who fled the Taliban and were promised a warm welcome in the UK should be treated.”

