You are here

  • Home
  • Cirque du Soleil to perform at Jeddah events

Cirque du Soleil to perform at Jeddah events

Cirque du Soleil to perform at Jeddah events
Each show is a combination of designs from different parts of the world. (SPA/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gag9p

Updated 18 sec ago
SPA

Cirque du Soleil to perform at Jeddah events

Cirque du Soleil to perform at Jeddah events
Updated 18 sec ago
SPA

Jeddah Calendar has announced the start of its first events for 2023, with the return of the world-renowned circus, Cirque du Soleil, as part of its Fusion shows.

The circus, which opens on Thursday, April 27 and runs until Friday, May 26 at King Abdullah Sports City, will present performances by some of the world’s most skillful performers and acrobats, featuring stunning performances suitable for the entire family.

Cirque du Soleil is a contemporary circus, which means they are limited to human performers and do not involve the use of animals.

Each show is a combination of designs from different parts of the world, presented in one frame, accompanied by music. Curtains are not used and performers enter and exit with each new segment.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Cirque du Soleil Jeddah

Related

Cirque du Soleil excited at Saudi visit with new show  
Saudi Arabia
Cirque du Soleil excited at Saudi visit with new show  
Riyadh to host Cirque du Soleil’s ‘OVO’
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh to host Cirque du Soleil’s ‘OVO’

Saudi minister announces second edition of Maskan real estate exhibition

Saudi minister announces second edition of Maskan real estate exhibition
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi minister announces second edition of Maskan real estate exhibition

Saudi minister announces second edition of Maskan real estate exhibition
  • Event to showcase the latest developments in modern construction
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majed Al-Hogail announced the second edition of the Maskan real estate exhibition, which will be held from May 25-27 this year.

The exhibition will be held under the auspices of the ministry and the General Real Estate Authority. Participating in the exhibition will be several government agencies, banks, funding companies and real estate development companies.

The exhibition aims to attract investment, increase home ownership in the Kingdom and guide prospective home buyers by facilitating communication with developers and financing agencies and providing the necessary consultations.

In addition to holding workshops, the event will launch real estate investment funds, present real estate projects for developers, share financing opportunities, and showcase the latest developments in modern construction.

Topics: Majed Al-Hogail Maskan real estate exhibition

Related

Revamped launch of Restatex Riyadh Real Estate exhibition set for March 1
Business & Economy
Revamped launch of Restatex Riyadh Real Estate exhibition set for March 1
Riyadh chosen to host Global Real Estate Summit
Business & Economy
Riyadh chosen to host Global Real Estate Summit

Production house provides perfect recipe for food content creators  

Production house provides perfect recipe for food content creators  
Updated 3 min 38 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

Production house provides perfect recipe for food content creators  

Production house provides perfect recipe for food content creators  
  • The house offers a variety of services to meet the diverse needs of their clients
Updated 3 min 38 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Many people have the talent, but lack the proper space, equipment and strategy to create interesting, engaging content for social media. 

To help bridge the gap, production companies such as Foodies Block have stepped in to assist content creators with expert advice on all social media content production needs. 

The house offers a variety of services to meet the diverse needs of their clients. As a full-service agency, it takes ideas from concept to social cut-down, specializing in videos for Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram.  

Saudi chef and content creator Hisham Baeshen and the influential family account Fifteen Seconds are regular clients of the company. 

Moath Al-Saleh, one of the founders of Foodies Block, had the idea of setting up a production house when he discovered the issues facing food content creators.

“I work in the commercial content sector as a creator of commercial content, which entails establishing business ties between influencers and brand owners. I create marketable products and use them for commercial companies in collaboration with content creators that are experts in the area,” he told Arab News.  

Al-Saleh believes that having a specialized production house is important as it focuses on raising the percentage of customer benefit and the performance of the product from a commercial point of view, in addition to lifting the quality of production for influencers in terms of visual and audio content. 

“The idea started from how to raise the level of performance and cooperation between the influencer and brand owners, as our focus was on creating content suitable for unusual viewers through social media platforms, provided that it is not at the level of television or cinematic output, which may kill the viewer’s pleasure. We wanted to raise the quality of the content for the viewer without prejudice to the nature of the production.” 

Hiring a production house for social media content creation can offer numerous benefits for businesses. One of the primary advantages is the professional quality of content that a production house can provide. These companies have access to state-of-the-art equipment and experienced professionals who can produce high-quality videos, animations and other types of content that can help businesses stand out on social media platforms.  

The space is a gathering spot for those in the food and beverage business. The area is available for rent by the hour, and can be used by food stylists, artists, chefs, content creators, producers, and videographers to create their videos. 

The facility includes editing rooms, a reception area, an enormous kitchen studio with all the necessary cooking tools and a large oven, a studio for filming, offices for video editing with powerful computers, and a large roof top for shooting outside footage. 

Foodies Block aims to be a leading company in its field, specializing in the food sector, as well as becoming an incubator company for Saudi talents specializing in food.  

“The name Foodies Block is intended to convey the impression that it is a neighborhood that unites chefs, food pioneers and novices. We established a working atmosphere that encourages this gathering and aims to develop a Saudi social culture conducive to output in this industry,” he said. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Food content creators

Related

Special Could Riyadh be the Middle East’s next culinary capital? photos
Saudi Arabia
Could Riyadh be the Middle East’s next culinary capital?

Over 200 evacuees arrive in Jeddah on HMS Abha from Sudan in latest evacuation operation

Over 200 evacuees arrive in Jeddah on HMS Abha from Sudan in latest evacuation operation
Updated 31 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Over 200 evacuees arrive in Jeddah on HMS Abha from Sudan in latest evacuation operation

Over 200 evacuees arrive in Jeddah on HMS Abha from Sudan in latest evacuation operation
Updated 31 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Over 200 evacuees, including five Saudi citizens, have arrived in Jeddah after being evacuated from Sudan, the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Developing

Topics: Sudan Unrest Saudi Arabia

Developer to promote Diriyah’s attractions at Arabian Travel Market 2023 in Dubai

Developer to promote Diriyah’s attractions at Arabian Travel Market 2023 in Dubai
Updated 40 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Developer to promote Diriyah’s attractions at Arabian Travel Market 2023 in Dubai

Developer to promote Diriyah’s attractions at Arabian Travel Market 2023 in Dubai
  • Diriyah Company aims to protect, preserve and celebrate the culture and history of the Kingdom by transforming Diriyah into a leading cultural tourism destination
  • Diriyah City officially opened to global tourism late last year with the inauguration of UNESCO World Heritage site At-Turaif and the nearby Bujairi Terrace
Updated 40 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Diriyah Company will promote its work and future plans at the Arabian Travel Market 2023, which will take place from May 1 to 4 in Dubai.

The event, described as the leading exhibition for travel professionals in the Middle East, aims to showcase the business potential in the region for inbound and outbound tourism. This year it will highlight in particular the future of sustainable travel under the theme “Working toward net zero.”

Diriyah Company said its participation at the event reflects a number partnership agreements between tourism authorities in the Kingdom and leading international hospitality brands, and is an affirmation of the value of the historical city of Diriyah as a cultural and tourism destination.

The company invited all those attending the Travel Market to visit the Saudi pavilion and meet its representatives. The focus of its business is on protecting, preserving and celebrating the history of the Kingdom, by transforming the Diriyah region into one of the most attractive cultural tourism destinations in the world.

Diriyah City officially opened to tourists from all over the world in November last year with the inauguration of UNESCO World Heritage site At-Turaif and the nearby Bujairi Terrace, a new prime dining destination.

The city’s growing capabilities and ambitions in the tourism and hospitality sectors has been further demonstrated by the signing of 38 confirmed partnerships with hotel operators, and on Wednesday, Diriyah Company announced the launch, in partnership with Aman Group, of two hotel projects: “Aman Wadi Sfar” and “Janu Diriyah.”

Diriyah Company said its representatives at the Travel Market in Dubai will participate in a number of sessions during the event to discuss important topics such as the Kingdom’s leading role in sustainable development, tourism and economic growth, and its efforts to harness green growth and bring about positive change.

The development of Diriyah as a mixed-use development, encompassing hospitality destinations, trade activities, retail outlets and natural attractions, aims to enhance the distinctive character of the region and promote its cultural importance to attract visitors.

Topics: Diriyah Arabian Travel Market Bujairi Terrace

Related

Diriyah Co. partners with Swiss-based Aman to unveil 2 hotels in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Diriyah Co. partners with Swiss-based Aman to unveil 2 hotels in Saudi Arabia
Diriyah Gate Development Authority announces Eid Al-Fitr entertainment lineup
Saudi Arabia
Diriyah Gate Development Authority announces Eid Al-Fitr entertainment lineup

France thanks Saudi Arabia after Sudan evacuation

French Navy frigate Lorraine arrives with UN staff who were evacuated from Sudan to the Kingdom on board. (@ludovic_pouille)
French Navy frigate Lorraine arrives with UN staff who were evacuated from Sudan to the Kingdom on board. (@ludovic_pouille)
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

France thanks Saudi Arabia after Sudan evacuation

French Navy frigate Lorraine arrives with UN staff who were evacuated from Sudan to the Kingdom on board. (@ludovic_pouille)
  • Navy frigate transports 398 passengers to Jeddah on Wednesday
  • Evacuees met with ‘generosity in the tradition of the Kingdom,’ says French envoy
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: France thanked Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after French Navy frigate Lorraine evacuated UN staff from Sudan to the Kingdom.

French Ambassador to the Kingdom Ludovic Pouille hailed the operation as “a stunning success, highlighting the excellent cooperation between France, Saudi Arabia and the UN in this evacuation.”

He expressed his gratitude to the Kingdom for its crucial role in the operation and hosting the evacuees with “such generosity in the tradition of the Kingdom.” He also thanked Lorraine crew members.

The UN had requested assistance from the French government as escalating security concerns in Sudan put the safety of the organization’s personnel at risk.

The organization expressed its appreciation for the swift and effective response of the French government in organizing the evacuation and ensuring the safety of its staff.

Lorraine departed from Port Sudan on Tuesday carrying UN staff and humanitarian workers. Some 398 passengers from 64 countries including six French nationals were on board. The ship sailed from Port Sudan across the Red Sea.

It arrived in Jeddah Islamic Port on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.

The evacuees disembarked and were provided with the necessary assistance and support from Saudi authorities. They were warmly greeted and offered medical assistance, food and shelter on arrival.

French Consul General in Jeddah Catherine Corm-Kammoun and a consular and embassy team assisted French nationals and coordinated the vessel’s arrival.

Topics: Sudan Unrest France UN

Related

People cross the River Nile in a ferry, after being evacuated to Abu Simbel city, at the upper reaches of the Nile in Aswan.
Middle-East
Egypt evacuates more than 1,500 nationals from Sudan
A man walks by a house hit in recent fighting in Khartoum, Sudan, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (AP)
Middle-East
US confirms second American death in Sudan, seeks extended cease-fire

Latest updates

Cirque du Soleil to perform at Jeddah events
Cirque du Soleil to perform at Jeddah events
Iran says Belgium prisoner swap ‘finalized’, Brussels denies
Iran says Belgium prisoner swap ‘finalized’, Brussels denies
UK home secretary accused of double standards over refusing entry to Sudanese refugees
UK home secretary accused of double standards over refusing entry to Sudanese refugees
Saudi minister announces second edition of Maskan real estate exhibition
Saudi minister announces second edition of Maskan real estate exhibition
Production house provides perfect recipe for food content creators in Saudi Arabia
Production house provides perfect recipe for food content creators in Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.