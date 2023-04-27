Arrests follow 8 drug busts across Saudi Arabia

UK envoy lauds Saudi Arabia for Sudan evacuation efforts

RIYADH: Britain’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday commended the Kingdom on its swift efforts to not only evacuate Saudi nationals but also foreign citizens from Sudan.

“We commend the Saudis for the speed with which they evacuated many of their own citizens, but also generously made provision for some foreign nationals and helping them get from Port Sudan to Jeddah,” Neil Crompton told Arab News.

“Saudis are very hospitable to people who come to their country, and we thank them from the bottom of our hearts.”

On Sunday, the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the Ministry of Defence announced a military operation to evacuate British Embassy staff from Khartoum due to escalating violence and threats against foreign diplomats and embassy properties.

Saudi Arabia on Saturday announced the start of arrangements for the evacuation of its citizens and nationals from friendly countries, including the UK, from Sudan.

“Our official evacuation operation started from Wadi Seidna and as of today … four flights left with over 300 British citizens. Some of those flights are continuing, and the number is going up all the time,” Crompton said, adding that many more British citizens are expected to be evacuated in the coming days.

“We’re also aware of a number of British citizens who’ve left overland through different routes, including through the Saudi convoy last week, for which we’re really grateful.”

Crompton said the British Embassy is “working very closely” on the ground with Saudi authorities in assisting evacuees upon their arrival in Jeddah Islamic Port.

The British Embassy is working on processing civilians upon their arrival at the port and providing them with accommodation.

“And then we’re working with the British nationals themselves, particularly those who need documentation to ensure that they can travel on as quickly as possible,” Crompton said, adding that evacuees will remain in the city of Jeddah until their paperwork and flights are arranged.

Once they have the proper documentation, they will be able to travel and join their families in the UK as soon as possible, he said, adding that he is unaware of any cases of serious illness among the evacuees.

“I think they’ve all been through a very difficult time,” Crompton said. “Many of them have been through a stressful journey … We know that the Saudi authorities have offered access to medical treatment if required.”

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on Wednesday evening that the number of evacuees has reached 2,351, comprising 119 Saudis and 2,232 individuals from 67 nationalities.

“We’d like to thank the Saudis for all they’ve done,” Crompton said. “Saudi has a very important relationship with Sudan and a friendly relationship, and obviously has lots of contacts and influence. We worked closely with Saudi Arabia over many years on Sudan policy.”

