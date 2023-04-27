You are here

Arrests follow 8 drug busts across Saudi Arabia

Arrests follow 8 drug busts across Saudi Arabia
(SPA/File)
Updated 21 sec ago
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

Arrests follow 8 drug busts across Saudi Arabia

Arrests follow 8 drug busts across Saudi Arabia
Updated 21 sec ago
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Saudi authorities made a series of arrests following eight drug busts across the Kingdom on Wednesday.

Raids in Riyadh, Jazan, Jeddah, Tabuk and Eastern Province targeted illegal possession of drugs and firearms, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Border Guard patrols in Al-Ardah governorate in the Jazan region detained seven Yemenis for attempting to smuggle the narcotic khat.

The General Directorate for Narcotics Control arrested two Saudi citizens in the Jazan region for possession of marijuana.

Security patrols in the Jazan region also foiled attempts to smuggle hashish and seized a firearm.

In Jeddah, a local resident and a Pakistani expat were arrested for selling the drug methamphetamine (shabu).

In Tabuk, a Saudi citizen was arrested for selling amphetamine, while in the Eastern Province a citizen was arrested for showcasing cannabis on social media.

As part of the Kingdom’s drug safety campaign, the General Directorate for Narcotics Control has created anti-drug programs, while the Ministry of Health has a platform dedicated to health awareness and educational content regarding drug addiction.
 

UK envoy lauds Saudi Arabia for Sudan evacuation efforts

UK envoy lauds Saudi Arabia for Sudan evacuation efforts
Updated 27 April 2023
Lama Alhamawi

UK envoy lauds Saudi Arabia for Sudan evacuation efforts

UK envoy lauds Saudi Arabia for Sudan evacuation efforts
  • ‘We’d like to thank the Saudis for all they’ve done,’ Neil Crompton tells Arab News
  • Kingdom has evacuated not only its own citizens, but individuals from 67 nationalities
Updated 27 April 2023
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Britain’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday commended the Kingdom on its swift efforts to not only evacuate Saudi nationals but also foreign citizens from Sudan.
“We commend the Saudis for the speed with which they evacuated many of their own citizens, but also generously made provision for some foreign nationals and helping them get from Port Sudan to Jeddah,” Neil Crompton told Arab News. 
“Saudis are very hospitable to people who come to their country, and we thank them from the bottom of our hearts.”
On Sunday, the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the Ministry of Defence announced a military operation to evacuate British Embassy staff from Khartoum due to escalating violence and threats against foreign diplomats and embassy properties.
Saudi Arabia on Saturday announced the start of arrangements for the evacuation of its citizens and nationals from friendly countries, including the UK, from Sudan. 
“Our official evacuation operation started from Wadi Seidna and as of today … four flights left with over 300 British citizens. Some of those flights are continuing, and the number is going up all the time,” Crompton said, adding that many more British citizens are expected to be evacuated in the coming days.
“We’re also aware of a number of British citizens who’ve left overland through different routes, including through the Saudi convoy last week, for which we’re really grateful.”
Crompton said the British Embassy is “working very closely” on the ground with Saudi authorities in assisting evacuees upon their arrival in Jeddah Islamic Port. 
The British Embassy is working on processing civilians upon their arrival at the port and providing them with accommodation. 
“And then we’re working with the British nationals themselves, particularly those who need documentation to ensure that they can travel on as quickly as possible,” Crompton said, adding that evacuees will remain in the city of Jeddah until their paperwork and flights are arranged.
Once they have the proper documentation, they will be able to travel and join their families in the UK as soon as possible, he said, adding that he is unaware of any cases of serious illness among the evacuees.
“I think they’ve all been through a very difficult time,” Crompton said. “Many of them have been through a stressful journey … We know that the Saudi authorities have offered access to medical treatment if required.” 
The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on Wednesday evening that the number of evacuees has reached 2,351, comprising 119 Saudis and 2,232 individuals from 67 nationalities. 
“We’d like to thank the Saudis for all they’ve done,” Crompton said. “Saudi has a very important relationship with Sudan and a friendly relationship, and obviously has lots of contacts and influence. We worked closely with Saudi Arabia over many years on Sudan policy.”
 

Saudi air force joins maneuvers in Greece

Saudi air force joins maneuvers in Greece
Updated 26 April 2023
SPA

Saudi air force joins maneuvers in Greece

Saudi air force joins maneuvers in Greece
Updated 26 April 2023
SPA

ATHENS: The Royal Saudi Air Force has been taking part in military exercises in Greece alongside several other countries.

The Iniochos 2023 drills got underway on Monday at Andravida Air Base — a military airport operated by the Hellenic Air Force — and involved the RSAF’s F-15SA fighter aircraft.

Lt. Col. Essam bin Mohammed Khawaji, commander of the RSAF group participating in the maneuvers, said that the exercise had been carried out to high levels of professionalism and safety, adding that the Kingdom’s involvement reflected the global status of its armed forces.

He pointed out that the exercise aimed to raise the level of combat readiness of the RSAF in support of its working relationship with the other participating air forces.
 

Cirque du Soleil to perform at Jeddah events

Cirque du Soleil to perform at Jeddah events
Updated 26 April 2023
SPA

Cirque du Soleil to perform at Jeddah events

Cirque du Soleil to perform at Jeddah events
Updated 26 April 2023
SPA

Jeddah Calendar has announced the start of its first events for 2023, with the return of the world-renowned circus, Cirque du Soleil, as part of its Fusion shows.

The circus, which opens on Thursday, April 27 and runs until Friday, May 26 at King Abdullah Sports City, will present performances by some of the world’s most skillful performers and acrobats, featuring stunning performances suitable for the entire family.

Cirque du Soleil is a contemporary circus, which means they are limited to human performers and do not involve the use of animals.

Each show is a combination of designs from different parts of the world, presented in one frame, accompanied by music. Curtains are not used and performers enter and exit with each new segment.
 

Saudi minister announces second edition of Maskan real estate exhibition

Saudi minister announces second edition of Maskan real estate exhibition
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi minister announces second edition of Maskan real estate exhibition

Saudi minister announces second edition of Maskan real estate exhibition
  • Event to showcase the latest developments in modern construction
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majed Al-Hogail announced the second edition of the Maskan real estate exhibition, which will be held from May 25-27 this year.

The exhibition will be held under the auspices of the ministry and the General Real Estate Authority. Participating in the exhibition will be several government agencies, banks, funding companies and real estate development companies.

The exhibition aims to attract investment, increase home ownership in the Kingdom and guide prospective home buyers by facilitating communication with developers and financing agencies and providing the necessary consultations.

In addition to holding workshops, the event will launch real estate investment funds, present real estate projects for developers, share financing opportunities, and showcase the latest developments in modern construction.

Production house provides perfect recipe for food content creators in Saudi Arabia

Production house provides perfect recipe for food content creators in Saudi Arabia
Updated 26 April 2023
Rahaf Jambi

Production house provides perfect recipe for food content creators in Saudi Arabia

Production house provides perfect recipe for food content creators in Saudi Arabia
  • The house offers a variety of services to meet the diverse needs of their clients
Updated 26 April 2023
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Many people have the talent, but lack the proper space, equipment and strategy to create interesting, engaging content for social media. 

To help bridge the gap, production companies such as Foodies Block have stepped in to assist content creators with expert advice on all social media content production needs. 

The house offers a variety of services to meet the diverse needs of their clients. As a full-service agency, it takes ideas from concept to social cut-down, specializing in videos for Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram.  

Saudi chef and content creator Hisham Baeshen and the influential family account Fifteen Seconds are regular clients of the company. 

Moath Al-Saleh, one of the founders of Foodies Block, had the idea of setting up a production house when he discovered the issues facing food content creators.

“I work in the commercial content sector as a creator of commercial content, which entails establishing business ties between influencers and brand owners. I create marketable products and use them for commercial companies in collaboration with content creators that are experts in the area,” he told Arab News.  

Al-Saleh believes that having a specialized production house is important as it focuses on raising the percentage of customer benefit and the performance of the product from a commercial point of view, in addition to lifting the quality of production for influencers in terms of visual and audio content. 

“The idea started from how to raise the level of performance and cooperation between the influencer and brand owners, as our focus was on creating content suitable for unusual viewers through social media platforms, provided that it is not at the level of television or cinematic output, which may kill the viewer’s pleasure. We wanted to raise the quality of the content for the viewer without prejudice to the nature of the production.” 

Hiring a production house for social media content creation can offer numerous benefits for businesses. One of the primary advantages is the professional quality of content that a production house can provide. These companies have access to state-of-the-art equipment and experienced professionals who can produce high-quality videos, animations and other types of content that can help businesses stand out on social media platforms.  

The space is a gathering spot for those in the food and beverage business. The area is available for rent by the hour, and can be used by food stylists, artists, chefs, content creators, producers, and videographers to create their videos. 

The facility includes editing rooms, a reception area, an enormous kitchen studio with all the necessary cooking tools and a large oven, a studio for filming, offices for video editing with powerful computers, and a large roof top for shooting outside footage. 

Foodies Block aims to be a leading company in its field, specializing in the food sector, as well as becoming an incubator company for Saudi talents specializing in food.  

“The name Foodies Block is intended to convey the impression that it is a neighborhood that unites chefs, food pioneers and novices. We established a working atmosphere that encourages this gathering and aims to develop a Saudi social culture conducive to output in this industry,” he said. 

