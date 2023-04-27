You are here

  • Home
  • Russian court fines Wikipedia again for article about war in Ukraine

Russian court fines Wikipedia again for article about war in Ukraine

Wikipedia is one of the few surviving independent sources of information in Russia. (AFP/File)
Wikipedia is one of the few surviving independent sources of information in Russia. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bhaqz

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Russian court fines Wikipedia again for article about war in Ukraine

Russian court fines Wikipedia again for article about war in Ukraine
  • Wikipedia ordered to pay two million roubles ($24,510) for not removing “banned content” related to the Russian military
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: A Russian court on Thursday fined the Wikimedia Foundation, which owns Wikipedia, two million roubles ($24,510) for not deleting what it said was “banned content” related to the Russian military, Interfax reported.
It said this was the seventh fine imposed on Wikimedia in 2023 for not removing prohibited information. The fines now total 8.4 million roubles.
The latest penalty was for not removing an article about a military unit that contained “classified military information” about its location, composition and equipment, including information related to the progress of what Russia calls its special military operation in Ukraine.
Wikimedia did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has previously said information that Russian authorities complained about was well-sourced and in line with Wikipedia standards.
Wikipedia is one of the few surviving independent sources of information in Russia since a state crackdown on online content intensified after Moscow invaded Ukraine last year.
“We are not blocking Wikipedia yet, there are no such plans for now,” Interfax quoted digital affairs minister Maksut Shadaev as saying last week.

Topics: Wikipedia Russia

Related

Russian court fines Wikipedia over military ‘misinformation’
Media
Russian court fines Wikipedia over military ‘misinformation’
Russia: No plan for nuclear escalation, but others should not test our patience
World
Russia: No plan for nuclear escalation, but others should not test our patience

Arab News rakes in 4 medals at 2023 Indigo Awards

Arab News rakes in 4 medals at 2023 Indigo Awards
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Arab News rakes in 4 medals at 2023 Indigo Awards

Arab News rakes in 4 medals at 2023 Indigo Awards
  • Leading English-language daily honored with new medals in magazine, newspaper design, infographic categories for outstanding pages
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Arab News added a further four medals from the 2023 Indigo Design Awards, a prestigious recognition of exceptional creativity and design talent from around the world.

The leading English-language daily received a total of four awards — one gold, two silver, and one bronze — across various categories, taking the total to nearly 100 since its rebranding in 2018.

Its SIMEC fishing special was awarded gold in the infographics for graphic design category, while Arab News’ special cover for the Qatar World Cup 2022 won bronze in the magazine and newspaper design class.

In addition, the newspaper’s Saudi animal kingdom project received two silver medals in both categories for its outstanding design.

The SIMEC fishing special project, created for the Saudi International Marine Exhibition and Conference, was a showcase of Saudi Arabia’s stunning marine life. With its sophisticated graphics and detailed structure, it took readers on a journey to explore the hidden depths of the Arabian Sea.

The animal kingdom project was created as a complementary print page for the Rewinding Arabia deep dive and aimed to celebrate the Kingdom’s rich and diverse animal life through an interactive design.

Designed to offer Arab News readers a special front-page cover wrap that could serve as a souvenir of the much-anticipated sporting event, the Qatar World Cup 2022 page was not only appreciated by readers but also recognized earlier this year by the 5th International Newspaper Design Competition, where it won gold and silver medals for its ability to combine practical design with impressive attention to detail.

Arab News relaunched in 2018 with a commitment to become digital-first and design-focused. The new brand identity was reflected in its cutting-edge editorial and fresh design approach.

The Indigo Design Awards is a global platform that recognizes excellence in design across various disciplines, including digital, branding, and print. The awards celebrate creativity, innovation, and originality in design, and attract entries from leading designers, agencies, and studios from around the world.

Over the years, Arab News has been honored by multiple international design awards competitions including the Society for News Design Awards, the Society of Publication Designers Awards, and the European Newspaper Awards.

Arab News’ success at the 2023 Indigo Design Awards is a further reflection of its commitment to producing high-quality journalism and design that engages and informs its readers.

The newspaper is dedicated to providing the latest news and analysis from the Middle East and beyond, and to creating a unique and engaging reader experience.

For more information about Arab News and its award-winning design, visit https://www.arabnews.com/greatesthits

Topics: Arab News Indigo Awards

Related

Arab News wins six honors at European Newspaper Award program
Media
Arab News wins six honors at European Newspaper Award program
Arab News wins 3 new international design awards
Media
Arab News wins 3 new international design awards

US President Joe Biden spotted with cheat sheet, revealing prior knowledge of journalist’s question

US President Joe Biden spotted with cheat sheet, revealing prior knowledge of journalist’s question
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

US President Joe Biden spotted with cheat sheet, revealing prior knowledge of journalist’s question

US President Joe Biden spotted with cheat sheet, revealing prior knowledge of journalist’s question
  • List seen during joint White House press conference with South Korean leader Yoon Suk Yeol
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: US President Joe Biden was caught with a cheat sheet detailing a journalist’s question during a joint press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Photojournalists attending the press conference, which celebrated 70 years of US-South Korea ties, in the White House Rose Garden, Washington, DC, on Wednesday captured Biden holding crib sheets presumably prepared by aides, reported the New York Post.

One of the crib sheets, dated April 26, showed a picture of Los Angeles Times reporter Courtney Subramanian alongside details of her surname’s pronunciation and “Question #1” handwritten at the top, indicating he had prior knowledge of a vetted question from the journalist.

Biden holds notes while answering question during joint press conference
with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol. (AFP/File)

“How are you squaring your domestic priorities — like reshoring semiconductors manufacturing — with alliance-based foreign policy?” was Subramanian’s question.

Biden, 80, held another crib note listing the names of other administration officials in the order in which they would speak.

US President Biden holds crib note showing list of officials who would make statements. (AFP/File)

The incident came a day after the US leader formally announced his campaign for re-election in 2024.

However, Biden has been seen before holding similar detailed cheat sheets.

In June, he revealed a crib note with detailed instructions, including “YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants,” and, “YOU take YOUR seat.”

Biden speaks from notes at White House meeting ion June 23, 2022. (AFP/File)

In July 2021, Biden was captured with a note from an aide reading: “Sir, there is something on your chin.”

Biden holds up note during virtual meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris and
west coast Governors in South Court Auditorium, July 30, 2021. (AFP/File)

 

Topics: Joe Biden US president

Related

US House Republicans pass debt-ceiling hike, hoping to spur Biden to talks
World
US House Republicans pass debt-ceiling hike, hoping to spur Biden to talks
Update Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’
World
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’

Tucker Carlson emerges on Twitter, doesn’t mention Fox News

Tucker Carlson emerges on Twitter, doesn’t mention Fox News
Updated 27 April 2023
AP

Tucker Carlson emerges on Twitter, doesn’t mention Fox News

Tucker Carlson emerges on Twitter, doesn’t mention Fox News
  • Fox News' former star has emerged in a video clip without addressing why he was fired
Updated 27 April 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Tucker Carlson emerged Wednesday, two days after Fox News fired him, with a two-minute, campaign-style monologue that didn’t address why he suddenly became unemployed.
He posted a video on Twitter shortly after 8 p.m. Eastern, the time his Fox show used to begin, that talked about a lack of honest political debate in the media.
Carlson said one of the things he noticed, “when you step away from the noise for a few days,” is how nice some people are, and how hilarious some are.
“The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are,” he said. “They’re completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years we won’t even remember we heard them. Trust me, as somebody who participated.”

Fox fired its most popular personality on Monday without explanation, less than a week after settling a lawsuit concerning the spread of lies about the 2020 presidential election.
The mystery about why Fox Corp. leadership, Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan, decided to suddenly dismiss Carlson lingered. The company has not explained it, although some media reports Wednesday centered on material uncovered during Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit but redacted from court papers.
Private messages sent by Carlson with “highly offensive and crude remarks” were a “catalyst” in Fox’s decision to cut him loose, according to The New York Times.
Both The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post said one redacted message included a slur against a senior Fox executive. Each of the reports relied on sources that were not identified.
Some of the Dominion evidence that was publicly revealed showed some offensive remarks by Carlson, including use of a vulgarity to refer to Sidney Powell, the Trump supporter who was pushing bogus election conspiracy theories on Fox and elsewhere.
A Fox News representative did not comment on the reports or Carlson’s reemergence, instead referring to Monday’s statement where the company said, “we thank him for his service.”
Carlson dressed in a suit and tie for his Twitter message. While he didn’t mention Fox, it was reminiscent of the monologues he delivered on the network for the last six years, talking about “the people in charge” hurting the country. Debates on big topics like war, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change and corporate power are not permitted by corporate media or political parties, he said.
“Where can you still find Americans saying true things?” he said. “There aren’t many places left but there are some and that’s enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope. See you soon.”

Topics: Tucker Carlson Fox News

Related

Update Double trouble: Tucker Carlson out of Fox News, Don Lemon out of CNN
Media
Double trouble: Tucker Carlson out of Fox News, Don Lemon out of CNN
Protesters target home of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson
Media
Protesters target home of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson

Warner Music Group partners with FIVE Hotels and Resorts for new record label

Warner Music Group partners with FIVE Hotels and Resorts for new record label
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

Warner Music Group partners with FIVE Hotels and Resorts for new record label

Warner Music Group partners with FIVE Hotels and Resorts for new record label
  • Warner Music Central Europe will act as the record label partner
  • Warner Chappell Music will be the exclusive publishing partner
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai-based FIVE Hotels and Resorts has partnered with Warner Music Group to create record label, FIVE Music.

The hospitality group, which has hotels in Dubai and Zurich, aims to integrate the new record label into its “overarching ecosystem of entertainment, which has music at its very core,” according to a company statement.

“FIVE’s ethos revolves around first-in-class entertainment-driven destinations with our unique ‘Vibe at FIVE’ that attracts a global diaspora of music lovers,” said Aloki Batra, CEO of FIVE Hospitality.

“It made perfect sense for us to align with global musical giant Warner Music Group when expanding our signature label, FIVE Music.”

FIVE Music, in collaboration with Warner Music Central Europe, Dabruck Creative and its exclusive music publishing partner Warner Chappell Music, is celebrating the launch of the label by hosting a music writing camp from April 28 to May 14.

Held at its Palm Jumeirah hotel, the camp will bring together artists such as Robin Schulz, Space Motion, Franky Wah and Alle Farben, and writers such as Kiddo and Gez O’Connell.

The group is also committed to building a state-of-the-art music studio in its Palm Jumeirah hotel, which will serve as a collaboration space for producers, musicians and writers.

“From beachside to rooftop, there’s no doubt that music runs through FIVE’s DNA and therefore we can’t wait to continue growing this division of our evolving portfolio to flourish alongside such a longstanding and respected musical hitmaker,” said Kabir Mulchandani, chairman and founder of FIVE.

Topics: Warner Music Group FIVE Music FIVE Hotels and Resorts

Related

TikTok signs licensing deal with Rotana Music Group
Media
TikTok signs licensing deal with Rotana Music Group
Apple to launch app dedicated to classical music
Media
Apple to launch app dedicated to classical music

StarzPlay, Sky News Arabia strike content distribution deal

StarzPlay, Sky News Arabia strike content distribution deal
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

StarzPlay, Sky News Arabia strike content distribution deal

StarzPlay, Sky News Arabia strike content distribution deal
  • Platform will stream pan-Arab news network’s content across MENA region
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: On-demand entertainment platform StarzPlay announced a deal with Sky News Arabia on Tuesday to distribute the pan-Arab news network’s content across the Middle East and North Africa region.

As part of the deal, StarzPlay, which rebranded as Lionsgate+ in some countries last September, will add Sky News Arabia programming to its growing roster of news and entertainment options.

“We are delighted to announce our new partnership with Sky News Arabia, a leading multi-platform news network with extensive reach across the Arab world,” said Danny Bates, CCO and co-founder of StarzPlay.

Bates said that the new partnership is “very significant,” and “will unlock the full market potential on channel distribution,” as well as “open a customer base” across the region.

StarzPlay will distribute Sky News Arabia through its partners across the MENA region, making it available to subscribers and increasing the visibility of Sky News Arabia in the marketplace.

“At Sky News Arabia, we constantly endeavor to find new ways of delivering fast, credible news to Arab viewers, wherever they may be,” said Nart Bouran, CEO of Sky News Arabia and International Media Investments.

“In line with this, we recognize the importance of reaching audiences across streaming platforms, and we are pleased to partner with StarzPlay as one of the leaders in that space who will enable us to engage with a wider segment of audiences across the MENA region.”

Since its launch in 2012, Sky News Arabia has offered 24-hour rolling news coverage broadcast to more than 50 million households in the MENA area, as well as the US, UK, South America, Australia and other countries via satellite and cable providers, internet and mobile apps.

In January, the network named Abdou Gadallah as head of news as part of a push to expand its digital reach.

Last September, StarzPlay rebranded in more than 35 countries. However, it maintained its name as Starzplay Arabia in the MENA market.

Topics: media Starzplay Sky News Arabia

Related

Egyptian series ‘Harb’ features on STARZPLAY
Media
Egyptian series ‘Harb’ features on STARZPLAY
STARZPLAY to expand to Iraq with new partnership with Almanasa
Media
STARZPLAY to expand to Iraq with new partnership with Almanasa

Latest updates

Russian court fines Wikipedia again for article about war in Ukraine
Russian court fines Wikipedia again for article about war in Ukraine
UAE In-focus: ADIB Q1 net profits rise 54% to $300m
UAE In-focus: ADIB Q1 net profits rise 54% to $300m
Arabian Travel Market 2023 to attract 34,000 participants 
Arabian Travel Market 2023 to attract 34,000 participants 
Some 16,000 people cross border from Sudan into Egypt
Refugees wait to cross into Egypt through the Argeen land port with Sudan on April 27, 2023. (AFP)
Sales from Social Development Bank-backed Saudi productive families exceed $3.46m in 2022 
Sales from Social Development Bank-backed Saudi productive families exceed $3.46m in 2022 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.