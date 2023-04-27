Russian court fines Wikipedia again for article about war in Ukraine

Arab News rakes in 4 medals at 2023 Indigo Awards

LONDON: Arab News added a further four medals from the 2023 Indigo Design Awards, a prestigious recognition of exceptional creativity and design talent from around the world.

The leading English-language daily received a total of four awards — one gold, two silver, and one bronze — across various categories, taking the total to nearly 100 since its rebranding in 2018.

Its SIMEC fishing special was awarded gold in the infographics for graphic design category, while Arab News’ special cover for the Qatar World Cup 2022 won bronze in the magazine and newspaper design class.

In addition, the newspaper’s Saudi animal kingdom project received two silver medals in both categories for its outstanding design.

The SIMEC fishing special project, created for the Saudi International Marine Exhibition and Conference, was a showcase of Saudi Arabia’s stunning marine life. With its sophisticated graphics and detailed structure, it took readers on a journey to explore the hidden depths of the Arabian Sea.

The animal kingdom project was created as a complementary print page for the Rewinding Arabia deep dive and aimed to celebrate the Kingdom’s rich and diverse animal life through an interactive design.

Designed to offer Arab News readers a special front-page cover wrap that could serve as a souvenir of the much-anticipated sporting event, the Qatar World Cup 2022 page was not only appreciated by readers but also recognized earlier this year by the 5th International Newspaper Design Competition, where it won gold and silver medals for its ability to combine practical design with impressive attention to detail.

Arab News relaunched in 2018 with a commitment to become digital-first and design-focused. The new brand identity was reflected in its cutting-edge editorial and fresh design approach.

The Indigo Design Awards is a global platform that recognizes excellence in design across various disciplines, including digital, branding, and print. The awards celebrate creativity, innovation, and originality in design, and attract entries from leading designers, agencies, and studios from around the world.

Over the years, Arab News has been honored by multiple international design awards competitions including the Society for News Design Awards, the Society of Publication Designers Awards, and the European Newspaper Awards.

Arab News’ success at the 2023 Indigo Design Awards is a further reflection of its commitment to producing high-quality journalism and design that engages and informs its readers.

The newspaper is dedicated to providing the latest news and analysis from the Middle East and beyond, and to creating a unique and engaging reader experience.

For more information about Arab News and its award-winning design, visit https://www.arabnews.com/greatesthits