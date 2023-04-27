You are here

  • Home
  • Russia: No plan for nuclear escalation, but others should not test our patience

Russia: No plan for nuclear escalation, but others should not test our patience

Russia: No plan for nuclear escalation, but others should not test our patience
Russian president Vladimir Putin oversees the training of the strategic deterrence forces, troops responsible for responding to threats of nuclear war, via a video link in Moscow on Oct. 26, 2022. (Sputnik/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n323h

Updated 27 April 2023
Reuters

Russia: No plan for nuclear escalation, but others should not test our patience

Russia: No plan for nuclear escalation, but others should not test our patience
  • Western military support for Ukraine is increasing the risks of a catastrophic nuclear conflict
  • Russia has strongly criticized the supply of Western arms to Ukraine
Updated 27 April 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia does not intend to take the path of nuclear escalation in its standoff with the West over Ukraine but others should not test its patience, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
Her comments follow a flurry of warnings by senior Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, that Western military support for Ukraine is increasing the risks of a catastrophic nuclear conflict.
“We will do everything to prevent the development of events according to the worst scenario, but not at the cost of infringing on our vital interests,” Zakharova told a regular news conference.
“I do not recommend that anybody doubt our determination and put it to the test in practice,” she added.
Russia has strongly criticized the supply of Western arms to Ukraine and the expansion of the NATO military alliance closer to its borders. Finland, which shares a long border with Russia, this month became the 31st member of NATO, while Ukraine itself also wishes to join, though it faces opposition from some countries.
“They (the United States) continue to deliberately infringe on our fundamental interests, deliberately generate risks and raise the stakes in the confrontation with Russia...,” said Zakharova.
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, a close Putin ally, said earlier this week that the world was “quite probably on the verge of a new world war.”
Putin casts the 14-month war in Ukraine — something he calls a “special military operation” — as an existential battle with an aggressive and arrogant West, and has said that Russia will use all available means to protect itself against any aggressor.
The United States and its allies have condemned Russia’s war in Ukraine as an imperial land grab. Ukraine has vowed to fight until all Russian troops withdraw from its territory, and says Russian rhetoric on nuclear war is intended to intimidate the West into curbing military aid.

Topics: Russia

Related

Russia trained Belarusian pilots in nuclear weapons use
World
Russia trained Belarusian pilots in nuclear weapons use
Russia: No return to nuclear treaty until West is ready to talk
Russia: No return to nuclear treaty until West is ready to talk

Over 400 Filipinos evacuated from Sudan to Egypt

Over 400 Filipinos evacuated from Sudan to Egypt
Updated 27 April 2023
Ellie Aben

Over 400 Filipinos evacuated from Sudan to Egypt

Over 400 Filipinos evacuated from Sudan to Egypt
  • First group of nationals crossed Sudan-Egypt border on Thursday
  • Urgency as ceasefire between warring factions expires on Friday
Updated 27 April 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: More than 400 Filipinos have been evacuated from Sudan, authorities said on Thursday, as the first group crossed into Egypt, amid a ceasefire between warring Sudanese factions.

Fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces erupted on April 15, resulting in the deaths of at least 459 people and injury to over 4,000, according to the latest WHO estimates.

Foreign countries began evacuating their citizens when the army and RSF announced the ceasefire on Monday. The evacuation efforts have been complicated by major airports becoming battlegrounds, and have been rushed because the truce is due to expire on Friday.

The first group of Filipinos left the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Monday and the Department of Foreign Affairs said 51 of them reached neighboring Egypt on Thursday morning, after a long journey by bus. They were received by Ambassador Ezzedin Tago, chief of the Philippine mission in Cairo, which has jurisdiction over Filipinos in Sudan.

Another group of Philippine nationals left Khartoum on Wednesday. Initial figures suggested that the total number of evacuated Filipinos was 409, but more have registered since.

“The number is closer to 450 now ... They have reached the border,” DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Eduardo De Vega told Arab News.

The number of Filipinos seeking evacuation can still increase as De Vega said earlier that many living in Sudan were undocumented.

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople is now in Egypt to coordinate the efforts to ensure Philippine nationals leave the country.

In a televised press briefing on Tuesday, she said those whose passports were missing or invalid would be assisted.

“There is a problem acquiring a security pass to cross from the Sudan side to Egypt ... I’m pretty sure their border control is overwhelmed,” she said, adding that the Philippine embassy was facilitating temporary entry for those lacking documents.

“Based on our conversation with Ambassador Tago, he said he doesn’t see that they will be rejected or they will be sent back.”

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Related

UK asks citizens to evacuate before Sudan cease-fire ends
World
UK asks citizens to evacuate before Sudan cease-fire ends

Chinese, Philippine vessels in ‘David and Goliath’ near-crash

Chinese, Philippine vessels in ‘David and Goliath’ near-crash
Updated 27 April 2023
AFP

Chinese, Philippine vessels in ‘David and Goliath’ near-crash

Chinese, Philippine vessels in ‘David and Goliath’ near-crash
  • The near-miss off the Spratly Islands on Sunday was the latest in a steady string of incidents between China and the Philippines in the contested waterway
Updated 27 April 2023
AFP

ABOARD THE BRP MALABRIGO: A Chinese coast guard ship cut off a Philippine patrol vessel carrying journalists in the disputed South China Sea, causing a near-collision, an AFP team on board another boat saw.
The near-miss off the Spratly Islands on Sunday was the latest in a steady string of incidents between China and the Philippines in the contested waterway.
AFP was one of several media outlets invited to join two Philippine Coast Guard boats on a 1,670-kilometer (1,040-mile) patrol of the South China Sea, visiting a dozen islands and reefs.
The BRP Malapascua and BRP Malabrigo were shadowed by Chinese navy and coast guard ships, and ordered to leave the waters several times during the six-day journey.
“We would have collided on the bow had I not cut the engine and thrown it in reverse,” Malapascua commanding officer Rodel Hernandez told reporters of Sunday’s close call, describing it as an encounter between “David and Goliath.”
The incident happened after the Philippine coast guard boats approached Second Thomas Shoal, where Philippine marines are stationed in a run-down navy ship grounded to assert Manila’s territorial claim in the waters.
As the 44-meter Malapascua neared the shoal, a Chinese Coast Guard vessel more than twice its size sailed into its path.
Hernandez said the Chinese ship came within 45 meters of his boat and only his quick actions avoided the steel-hulled vessels crashing into each other.
AFP watched the incident from the Malabrigo, which was less than a kilometer away.
A second Chinese coast guard vessel was seen nearby.
Hernandez said Chinese boats routinely blocked his and other Philippine coast guard ships during their patrols near the shoal.
However, Sunday was the “closest” he had seen vessels from the rival fleets come to a collision.
The Malapascua and Malabrigo had broadcast their intention to sail into the shoal to conduct a “site survey” and asked the Chinese vessels to “stay clear from our passage.”
But the Chinese coast guard responded over the radio that the Philippine boats were illegally sailing in China’s territorial waters, and told them to leave.
Second Thomas Shoal is about 200 kilometers from the major Philippine island of Palawan and more than a thousand kilometers from China’s nearest major landmass of Hainan island.
Over the past decade, China has ripped up thousands of hectares of reef in the Spratlys to create militarised islands with runways, ports and radar systems.
“If we ceased our watch they would soon take over Ayungin as well, so we need to be there always and challenge their harassment,” Hernandez said, using the Philippine name for the shoal.
The incident came just a day after Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos hosted Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang for talks in Manila aimed at defusing tensions in the contested waterway.
Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, including the Spratly Islands, ignoring an international ruling that the assertion has no legal basis.
To back Beijing’s claim, hundreds of Chinese coast guard and other vessels patrol the waters, swarming reefs and harassing and attacking fishing and other boats.
On Saturday, the Philippine coast guard identified more than a hundred Chinese vessels parked at Whitsun Reef, which the Philippines claims as part of its exclusive economic zone.
The Philippine coast guard ordered the vessels to leave, but they were ignored.


Since taking office last June, Marcos has insisted he will not let China trample on the Philippines’ rights in the sea — in contrast to his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte who was reluctant to criticize Beijing.
Marcos has meanwhile gravitated toward the Philippines’ traditional ally, the United States, as he seeks to strengthen their defense ties.
This shift has alarmed China, which has accused Washington of trying to drive a wedge between Beijing and Manila.
Manila this month announced the locations of four more military bases it is allowing the United States to use on top of the five agreed on under the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, or EDCA.
The four additional bases include sites near the South China Sea and another not far from self-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory.
China has warned the expanded EDCA could endanger regional peace, and accused Washington of having a “zero-sum mentality.”
The largest-ever war games between the Philippines and the United States, which end Friday, have also drawn Beijing’s ire.
On Wednesday, Marcos watched US and Philippine troops fire rockets at a decommissioned warship representing an enemy vessel in the South China Sea, the first time the allies had held such an exercise.
The annual Balikatan maneuvers followed a three-day Chinese military exercise that simulated targeted strikes and a blockade around Taiwan.
Marcos said Monday he would discuss with US President Joe Biden at the White House next week the “need to tone down the rhetoric” over the South China Sea, Taiwan and North Korea.
“The discussion is heating up, some harsh words are being exchanged and we are worried,” Marcos told a Philippine broadcaster.
Meanwhile, the Philippine Coast Guard has been trying to draw international attention to China’s activities in the South China Sea.
But with only three patrol vessels to monitor the vast waters, it is a challenge, said Commodore Jay Tarriela, the Philippine Coast Guard spokesman for the West Philippine Sea.
Out on the high seas, Malabrigo’s captain Commander Julio Colarina was defiant.
“The Philippines might be a small nation, but our country has a coast guard with a big heart that is willing to serve the Filipino people and an overwhelming loyalty and bravery to protect the republic,” Colarina said.

Topics: Philippines South China Sea China

Related

Philippines beefs up forces, blames Beijing for ‘destabilizing’ South China Sea video
World
Philippines beefs up forces, blames Beijing for ‘destabilizing’ South China Sea
Special Philippines summons Chinese envoy over aggression in South China Sea
World
Philippines summons Chinese envoy over aggression in South China Sea

UAE to launch new Moon mission after rover likely lost in lunar lander crash

UAE to launch new Moon mission after rover likely lost in lunar lander crash
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News Japan

UAE to launch new Moon mission after rover likely lost in lunar lander crash

UAE to launch new Moon mission after rover likely lost in lunar lander crash
  • Operation was a success, says State Minister TAKEI Shunsuke
  • Hopes for peace and stability in Sudan, return to civilian rule
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News Japan

Dubai: The UAE is to launch a new Moon mission after a spacecraft carrying its Rashid exploratory rover was thought to have crashed during an attempted lunar landing.

Japanese company iSpace, which had been hoping to complete the first landing on the Moon’s surface by a private firm, said there was a high probability the Hakuto-R lander had been lost.

Communication with the craft was broken just moments before it was due to touch down on Tuesday.

However, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum has revealed that a Rashid 2 lunar mission would now be initiated by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center.

The announcement was made during a visit by Sheikh Mohammed to the center where he met with the Emirati team behind the space program.

Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed pointed out that it was of paramount importance that the UAE pressed ahead with its ambitions to explore new frontiers in space. Despite the unsuccessful attempt to land the Rashid rover on the Moon, he noted that the nation had “kept our aspirations high.”

He told state news agency WAM: “Emiratis have proved their ability to develop advanced space projects and rapidly create a vibrant national space sector.

“The UAE built a space sector from scratch in just 10 years. The Rashid rover mission was driven by the country’s ambitious vision for space exploration.”

Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al-Maktoum said any space mission came with high levels of risk, but risk could be managed in a scientific and systematic way.

“Under the directives and guidance of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, we have announced the launch of the Rashid 2 project, a new Emirati attempt to reach the Moon.”

Rashid 2 follows the UAE space center’s success in creating the world’s most compact rover and deploying the first Emirati and Arab rover into lunar orbit.

Integrated into Tokyo-based iSpace’s Hakuto-R lander, the Rashid rover was launched by a SpaceX rocket on Dec. 11.

The MBRSC partnered with 10 international and four UAE-based bodies on the Emirati lunar mission science program, and around 40 scientists and researchers were involved in developing the main instruments onboard the Rashid rover.

The compact rover weighs around 10 kilograms and is 80 centimeters high, 53.5 cm long, and close to 54 cm wide.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: UAE

Related

Japan moon lander carrying UAE Rashid Rover assumed failed after contact lost
Offbeat
Japan moon lander carrying UAE Rashid Rover assumed failed after contact lost
Status of UAE moon rover unclear as communication lost on landing
Offbeat
Status of UAE moon rover unclear as communication lost on landing

Japan thanks Djibouti, US and France for helping to evacuate citizens

Japan thanks Djibouti, US and France for helping to evacuate citizens
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

Japan thanks Djibouti, US and France for helping to evacuate citizens

Japan thanks Djibouti, US and France for helping to evacuate citizens
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

TOKYO: State Minister Shunsuke Takei met with several dignitaries in Djibouti on Wednesday as part of his mission to oversee the evacuation of Japanese citizens from conflict-torn Sudan.

Takei met with Mohamed Ali Hassan, Djibouti’s secretary-general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as well as US Ambassador to Djibouti Jonathan Goodale Pratt and French Ambassador Dana Purcarescu.

In the meeting with Ali Hassan, Takei thanked Djibouti for helping to evacuate several Japanese individuals and families who had requested to leave as of April 24.

He said the evacuation was a success and noted that Japan’s Self-Defense Force base in Djibouti played an important role in the operation.

Takei also expressed hope that Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh would use his influence to assist in mediating between the warring parties in Sudan, and ensure stability is restored in the Horn of Africa.

In his meeting with the American and French ambassadors, Takei expressed his gratitude to both countries for helping to evacuate Japanese citizens.

Takei said he would continue to work closely with like-minded countries and the international community to stabilize the situation and support the transition to civilian rule in Sudan.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Sudan Unrest Japan

Related

Special Japan raises danger level in Sudan
World
Japan raises danger level in Sudan
Japan moon lander carrying UAE Rashid Rover assumed failed after contact lost
Offbeat
Japan moon lander carrying UAE Rashid Rover assumed failed after contact lost

China warns US, South Korea against ‘provoking confrontation’ with Pyongyang

China warns US, South Korea against ‘provoking confrontation’ with Pyongyang
Updated 27 April 2023
AFP

China warns US, South Korea against ‘provoking confrontation’ with Pyongyang

China warns US, South Korea against ‘provoking confrontation’ with Pyongyang
  • Joe Biden and Yoon Suk Yeol say Pyongyang would face ‘end’ of its leadership if it uses its nuclear arsenal
  • Beijing: Washington ‘ignores regional security and insists on exploiting the peninsula issue to create tension’
Updated 27 April 2023
AFP

BEIJING: China warned Washington and Seoul against “provoking confrontation” with North Korea on Thursday, after President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart said Pyongyang would face the “end” of its leadership if it uses its nuclear arsenal.
“All parties should face up to the crux of the (Korean) peninsula issue and play a constructive role in promoting a peaceful settlement of the issue,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.
She urged against “deliberately stirring up tensions, provoking confrontation and playing up threats.”
At a summit in Washington, Biden and Yoon Suk Yeol made clear that if the isolated dictatorship in North Korea attacked the South or the United States, the response would be devastating.
The two sides also agreed that the US security shield for South Korea would be strengthened in the face of the nuclear-armed North’s missile tests.
Beijing condemned that decision Thursday, saying Washington “ignores regional security and insists on exploiting the peninsula issue to create tension.”
“What the US is doing ... provokes confrontation between camps, undermines the nuclear non-proliferation regime and the strategic interests of other countries,” Mao said.
US moves, she added, “aggravate tensions on the peninsula, undermine regional peace and stability, and run counter to the goal of denuclearization on the peninsula.”

Topics: South Korea North Korea China US

Related

South Korea, US, Japan call for support of ban on North Korean workers
World
South Korea, US, Japan call for support of ban on North Korean workers
US urges UN to condemn North Korea; China, Russia blame US
World
US urges UN to condemn North Korea; China, Russia blame US

Latest updates

Jerry Springer, politician turned TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Jerry Springer, politician turned TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Sky News journalist is reunited with uncle fleeing Sudan
Sky News journalist is reunited with uncle fleeing Sudan
Kuwait calls for limiting use of veto in UN Security Council
Kuwait calls for limiting use of veto in UN Security Council
Saudi Film Commission to host discussion of role of film in documenting communities
Saudi Film Commission to host discussion of role of film in documenting communities
Sudan must solve issues without outside interference, Zakharova tells Arab News
Sudan must solve issues without outside interference, Zakharova tells Arab News

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.