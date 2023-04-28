You are here

  • Home
  • Hamdallah sends Al-Ittihad six points clear on a night of high drama in the Saudi Pro League

Hamdallah sends Al-Ittihad six points clear on a night of high drama in the Saudi Pro League

A late, late penalty from Abderrazak Hamdallah in Jeddah on Thursday gave Al-Ittihad a dramatic 2-1 win over Al-Shabab. (Twitter/@ittihad_en)
A late, late penalty from Abderrazak Hamdallah in Jeddah on Thursday gave Al-Ittihad a dramatic 2-1 win over Al-Shabab. (Twitter/@ittihad_en)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w42zc

Updated 49 sec ago
John Duerden

Hamdallah sends Al-Ittihad six points clear on a night of high drama in the Saudi Pro League

Hamdallah sends Al-Ittihad six points clear on a night of high drama in the Saudi Pro League
  • The Jeddah side moved a step closer to the title thanks to a deciding goal in the 100th minute that gave them a 2-1 victory over Al-Shabab
  • Both teams were awarded 2 penalties during the game; Hamdallah scored both of the home side’s but Aaron Boupendza blew the visitors’ second in extraordinary fashion
Updated 49 sec ago
John Duerden

JEDDAH: A late, late penalty from Abderrazak Hamdallah gave Al-Ittihad a dramatic 2-1 victory over Al-Shabab in Jeddah on Thursday that opened up a six-point lead at the top of the Roshn Saudi League table and leaves them within sight of a first title since 2009.

The story of the game was a tale of four penalties, three of them scored and one missed in the most extraordinary of fashions. Hamdallah converted a first-half spot kick to put the Tigers ahead but Cristian Guanca leveled from the spot after the break.

With just a couple of minutes of regulation time remaining, Aaron Boupendza had a chance to be the hero for Al-Shabab, only to see his penalty saved by Al-Ittihad hero Marcelo Grohe. Then, with 100 minutes on the clock, Hamdallah showed once again how a spot-kick should be taken — and the crowd at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium went crazy.

The game between the league’s first- and third-placed teams was a high-quality, thrilling and dramatic encounter. The result means Al-Ittihad are six points clear of Al-Nassr in second, with six games to play, while Al-Shabab are now nine adrift and surely out of the reckoning.

The initial breakthrough for the league leaders came after 18 minutes. From a free-kick that was rolled into the area, Boupendza brought down a turning Romarinho. The expected checks and protests followed but it all ended with a penalty and another seemingly inevitable outcome as Hamdallah coolly slotted the ball into the bottom corner past the diving Kim Seung-gyu.

The goal did provoke a response from the men in white, who wasted no time in trying to get back on level terms. First there were calls for a penalty when a Grzegorz Krychowiak cross appeared to hit the arm of Madallah Al-Olayan.

Shortly after that, Hassan Al-Qahtani headed straight at the goalkeeper, and then Iago Santos fired a low shot just wide. The visitors came even closer just after the half hour but Guanca’s effort from outside the area clipped the top of the crossbar.

An exciting first half ended with Al-Shabab, who had 69 percent of the possession, peppering Al-Ittihad’s goal with shots and Hamdallah taking a blow to the head.

Soon after the restart, the Whites thought they had grabbed a deserved equalizer but the powerful header from Iago Santos was ruled out, just, for offside.

They then came close, in some style, just before the hour mark. Guanca turned inside the area and in one beautiful motion unleashed a shot that looked destined for the bottom corner of the net. But Grohe somehow managed to get a hand to it and turn the ball away.

Al-Shabab finally got the break they were looking for midway through the half when Ahmed Sharahili was adjudged to have handled a cross. After a check with the video assistant referee, a penalty was awarded. Grohe has kept out most of the shots he has faced this season but this time he went the wrong way and Guanca’s low strike ended up in the bottom corner.

It was now anyone’s game as both teams looked for the all-important winner. There were a few scrambles and then, with three minutes remaining, the referee ran to the pitch-side monitor to check a possible handball. He ruled that Ahmed Hegazi, who scored the own goal that knocked Al-Ittihad out of the King’s Cup four days previously, had blocked Guanca’s header illegally and so the third penalty of the night went the way of Al-Shabab.

Up stepped Boupendza, who was presented with an opportunity to blast a hole in the title race. He attempted a Panenka penalty and looked on in horror as Grohe stood his ground and simply plucked the ball from the air.

Early on during what would be 13 minutes of added time, Al-Ittihad were reduced to 10 men when substitute Zakaria Al-Hawsawi was sent off for spitting at an opponent.

The leaders did not sit back, however and, after 100 minutes of football, Hamdallah was bundled over in the box. The referee went to check the screen and then pointed to the spot. The Moroccan striker held his nerve and lightly dinked the ball down the middle into the goal, leaving the home side’s fans and players celebrating together as the league trophy moved almost within touching distance.
 

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League (SPL) Al-ittihad

Related

Update Al-Hilal down Al-Ittihad to move into King’s Cup final
Football
Al-Hilal down Al-Ittihad to move into King’s Cup final
Al-Nassr to face Regional Training Center, Al-Ittihad take on Al-Yamamah in Women’s Futsal Tournament semi-finals
Saudi Sport
Al-Nassr to face Regional Training Center, Al-Ittihad take on Al-Yamamah in Women’s Futsal Tournament semi-finals

Dubai move helps LIV Golf star Anirban Lahiri recover from tough personal challenges

Dubai move helps LIV Golf star Anirban Lahiri recover from tough personal challenges
Updated 27 April 2023
Joy Chakravarty

Dubai move helps LIV Golf star Anirban Lahiri recover from tough personal challenges

Dubai move helps LIV Golf star Anirban Lahiri recover from tough personal challenges
  • The 35-year-old Indian golfer has had back-to-back second-place finishes at LIV events in Australia and Vietnam in the past few weeks
  • Anirban Lahiri: Florida was too far away from home (Bengaluru) and I wanted to be closer to my family and friends, and yet be able to play an international schedule, Dubai ticked all the boxes
Updated 27 April 2023
Joy Chakravarty

SINGAPORE: Ace Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri, who has been in the headlines for his back-to-back second-place finishes at LIV Golf Adelaide and the International Series Vietnam in the past couple of weeks, said relocating from the US to Dubai has been a key factor in his current run of form.

The 35-year-old has been going through a tough time, personally, with his mother-in-law suffering from cancer and receiving palliative care. Despite this, last Sunday he mounted an astonishing charge in Adelaide and almost caught winner Talor Gooch, despite starting the day 11 shots behind.

Minutes after shooting his final-round 65, he found out that his mother-in-law had passed away while he was on the course.

Lahiri, the world No. 95, is the highest-ranked Indian golfer in the world, and last year he became the first, and only, player from his country contracted by the Saudi Golf-backed LIV Golf. He immediately made an impact, finishing second to Dustin Johnson following a playoff during his maiden competition in Boston. In September, after giving up his PGA Tour membership, he moved to Dubai from West Palm Beach in Florida.

“It was something I had been thinking about for a long time,” said Lahiri, who is part of the Bryson DeChambeau-led Crushers team in the LIV League.

“Florida was too far away from home (Bengaluru) and I wanted to be closer to my family and friends, and yet be able to play an international schedule and be able to use quality facilities. Dubai ticked all the boxes for me.”

Dubai is about a three-hour flight from Pune, where wife Ipsa’s family lives, and a similar distance from Hyderabad, where his own parents live. The fastest journey from Florida to those cities takes about 20 hours each way.

“It’s hard for me to say if there is a direct correlation (between the move to Dubai and current form) but there definitely is a correlation,” said Lahiri, who finished in the top 15 at the Saudi International in February. “Because, for the whole family to have gone through these last six months, I cannot even imagine how difficult it would have been if we were still living in Florida.

“It’s unfathomable for me to think how, logistically, it would have been possible for my wife, for myself, for my kids and for my parents to help and come together, which you need to do at times like this. I had the luxury of my mom flying down from India twice in the last 45 days because of our emergency. So, moving to Dubai has been fantastic.”

In addition to the clear benefits for his family during this difficult time, he said the move has also helped him personally and professionally.

“I’ve met some amazing people and built some fantastic new relationships,” he explained. “It’s lovely to have a practice environment at Els Club around friends and people who you know and around whom you can let your guard down. Then there is my ability to fly in and out and be more mobile for my family, which would not have been possible if I wasn’t in Dubai.

“So there are so many things. But yes, I think Dubai has fit into that puzzle perfectly to allow us to be able to get through these last few months.”

Lahiri is now hoping to his sizzling run of form will continue at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore when the LIV Golf action tees off on Friday.

“I have played Sentosa a few times in the past, and I know one thing for certain: You cannot come to this golf course without your A-game,” he said.

“So, even though it hasn’t been easy these last few days and I am so looking forward to be in India and support my wife during the post-death rituals, the good thing is that I am swinging it really well.

“I have had a different perspective of life these last few weeks and I have been counting my blessings. Honestly, I have played in Vietnam and Adelaide without once bothering if I made a bogey or a double. In the grand scheme of things, it does not really matter. Golf is too trivial a thing for me right now. It has made me play fearlessly and without thinking of consequences.

“If I can have the same mindset again this week, I am sure I can post another good result.”

Topics: LIV Golf Anirban Lahiri India Dubai

Related

Colleagues DeChambeau and Lahiri embracing LIV Golf’s debut in Asia
Sport
Colleagues DeChambeau and Lahiri embracing LIV Golf’s debut in Asia
Lahiri’s tie for fifth at PGA expected to boost Indian golf
Sport
Lahiri’s tie for fifth at PGA expected to boost Indian golf

First all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament at Gamers Without Borders

First all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament at Gamers Without Borders
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

First all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament at Gamers Without Borders

First all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament at Gamers Without Borders
  • Six teams will go head-to-head from Thursday until Saturday for a humanitarian aid prize pool of $2.5m
  • Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan: The Saudi Esports Federation is delighted to host the first all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament at Gamers Without Borders
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The first all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) tournament at Gamers Without Borders, the world’s largest charitable esports event, will propel women’s involvement in esports, organizers of the event said. 

Six teams — Nigma Galaxy, BIG Equipa, NAVI Javelins, G2 Oya, 9 Pandas Fearless, and Ninjas in Pyjamas — are battling it out in a single elimination bracket from Thursday until Saturday for a humanitarian aid prize pool of $2.5 million. 

Held virtually by the Saudi Esports Federation, the prize pool from CS:GO at GWB will be donated to humanitarian aid partners Direct Relief, IMC, UNICEF, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, World Food Programme and UNHCR. All of these organizations are improving the lives of women in need across the globe. 

With figures issued last year by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology showing 48 percent of the country’s gamers are female, the inaugural tournament at GWB spotlights the rise of women across all sections of the industry. 

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “The Saudi Esports Federation is delighted to host the first all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament at Gamers Without Borders, which will play a significant role in furthering women’s involvement in esports. Our move to host the event is the latest step in numerous initiatives to ensure that women are equally represented across the esports ecosystem. 

“Seeing the best women players from the best teams in the world compete at Gamers Without Borders can only help in spurring women across Saudi Arabia and beyond to pursue their gaming passions. Through the assistance of our humanitarian aid partners, Gamers Without Borders improves the lives of so many women and we are delighted that this event will help continue to do so.” 

The CS:GO quarterfinals kicks off with G2 Oya going head-to-head with 9 Pandas Fearless on Thursday at 6 p.m. Saudi Arabia standard time. The winners earn a semifinal spot versus NAVI Javelins tomorrow at 6 p.m.

Thursday’s other quarterfinal sees Ninjas in Pyjamas face BIG Equipa at 9 p.m. for the right to play Nigma Galaxy in the semifinal on Friday at the same time. The grand final takes place at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

All quarterfinals and semifinals are the best of three match ups, with the final best of five.

Topics: GAMERS WITHOUT BORDERS Saudi Esports Federation Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO)

Related

Formula E’s esports competition returns with new influencer-led spinoff series
Sport
Formula E’s esports competition returns with new influencer-led spinoff series
Saudi esports festival returns with $10m charity prize fund
Saudi Arabia
Saudi esports festival returns with $10m charity prize fund

Six countries in the running to host 2027 Africa Cup of Nations

Six countries in the running to host 2027 Africa Cup of Nations
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

Six countries in the running to host 2027 Africa Cup of Nations

Six countries in the running to host 2027 Africa Cup of Nations
  • Algeria, Botswana and Egypt submit individual bids, while Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania submit joint bid
  • Deadline for interested member associations to submit final bids is May 23, 2023
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has received four initial bids, from six countries, to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). 

Algeria, Botswana and Egypt have submitted individual bids, while Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania have submitted a joint bid.

The deadline for final completed bids is May 23, 2023, following which the executive committee of CAF will make inspection visits and come to a final decision.

Senegal won the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, when the biannual tournament was hosted by Cameroon.

Topics: Confederation of African Football (CAF) 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Senegal

Related

Senegal’s glory: 5 things we learned from the Africa Cup of Nations final
Sport
Senegal’s glory: 5 things we learned from the Africa Cup of Nations final
Egypt’s Salah and Senegal’s Mane only the latest Europe-based stars to grab attention at Africa Cup of Nations
Sport
Egypt’s Salah and Senegal’s Mane only the latest Europe-based stars to grab attention at Africa Cup of Nations

Across cricket’s different formats, the significance of a century remains profound

Across cricket’s different formats, the significance of a century remains profound
Updated 27 April 2023

Across cricket’s different formats, the significance of a century remains profound

Across cricket’s different formats, the significance of a century remains profound
  • Scoring 100 runs in a single innings is still the highest aspiration of most cricketers
Updated 27 April 2023
Jon Pike

On April 22, Abdul Waheed scored 124 runs for Saudi Arabia’s men’s cricket team in its victory against Qatar in Kathmandu. This was an impressive achievement.

The Saudi team has not played many one-day internationals. It has played more T20 internationals, where Waheed’s record has been modest. Scoring 100 runs, or a century, in a single innings, is the aspiration of most cricketers, a moment to be savored by the individual and applauded by onlookers.

The context and importance of a century varies. In Waheed’s case, it meant that a victory was achieved for the Saudi team in the Asia Premier Cup. Its importance acquired even greater significance because the team’s match against Nepal on April 24 was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The point gained meant that the winner of the final group stage match between Saudi Arabia and Oman would progress to the semifinals. Oman totaled a massive 366 in 50 overs. Waheed fell agonizingly short, on 95, of another international century, as his team responded bravely, but forlornly, with 294.

This week has also witnessed the 50th birthday of one of cricket’s greatest-ever players, Sachin Tendulkar. He is the only person to have scored 100 centuries in international matches, 51 of them being in Test matches, the most by any individual in the history of the game.

Nicknamed the “Little Master,” Tendulkar made his Test debut aged 16 and scored his first Test 100 aged 17. Many argue that he is the best batsman of all time, one blessed with superb anticipation, balance and timing, who scored runs in all conditions and parts of the world.

Even Sir Donald Bradman, with a Test batting average of 99.94, for which many judge him as the greatest, was impressed. Watching Tendulkar bat, Bradman asked his wife if she could see any similarity between them. Her reply was that yes, in terms of compactness, technique and stroke production.

As from his 50th birthday, Tendulkar will share another similarity with Bradman. Cricket Australia has named the gates through which visiting players will enter the field at the Sydney Cricket Ground the Lara-Tendulkar gates. Australian players enter the field via the Don Bradman Gates.

One achievement that eluded Tendulkar was scoring 100 centuries in first-class cricket. This is defined as matches of three or more days scheduled duration that allow for teams of 11 players to play two innings each. Test matches fit into this category, as do the longer formats of domestic competitions organized in each of the 12 Test-playing countries. Tendulkar is recorded as having scored 89 first-class centuries.

Twenty-five male players have achieved the “hundred hundreds” pinnacle. The first to do so was W. G. Grace, who reached this landmark in 1895, ultimately scoring 124 centuries. Grace is widely regarded as one of a small number of people who revolutionized the game at various stages of its development.

Until Grace, the number of centuries that had been scored was small, the first one ever recorded around 1775. This makes Grace’s innings of 224 not out for All-England against Surrey in 1866, when he had only just turned 18, a remarkable achievement. As his long career unfolded, 44 seasons of first-class cricket, he became synonymous with gamesmanship, technical innovation, mischief, all round cricket and sporting skills, boisterousness on the field and an ability to make money out of the game as an amateur.

On a bitterly cold April 24, 1905, as Grace was drawing to the end of his career, he captained the Gentlemen of England against Surrey, for whom Jack Hobbs was making his debut. When asked for his opinion of the debutant, Grace opined: “He’s goin’ to be a good ’un.” By 1925, Hobbs had surpassed Grace’s record number of 100s, going on to notch 199 before retiring in 1934.

Another Surrey player, Andrew Sandham, a contemporary of Hobbs, also scored 100 centuries. Additionally, he was famous for scoring the first triple century in Test cricket, 325 against the West Indies in 1929. The fact that 21 of the 25 “hundred centurions” are or were English reflects the amount of first-class cricket played in the country. It is becoming more difficult to achieve, as the shorter formats start to erode the amount of time the top players commit to the longer formats.

The most recent player to reach this mark was Mark Ramprakash in 2008. His career spanned 1987 to 2012, involving two English counties, Middlesex and Surrey, and England, for whom he scored a mere two centuries in an intermittent career of 52 matches.

Only one player, Bradman, achieved the milestone without playing English county cricket, another mark of his greatness. The other three non-English players each had lengthy stints in the English domestic game. Sir Vivian Richards scored exactly half of his 114 centuries in England, Zaheer Abbas slightly under half, and the New Zealander Glenn Turner almost 70 percent. It is highly improbable that anyone will score a 100 centuries in first-class cricket again.

Regular record breaking has shifted more toward the shorter format. Batting strike rates — runs scored x 100 divided by deliveries faced — have assumed greater significance than an individual’s score, especially in T20 cricket. It is clear that the feat of hitting six sixes in an over is being targeted in this format. In the history of the game at the highest level, this has been achieved on only nine occasions.

Yet, it must surely remain the case for most cricketers, at all levels, that the scoring of a century provides a profound sense of achievement.

As a corollary to this, I must declare an indulgence. The focus of this week’s column on 100 runs reflects the fact that this is my 100th weekly column for the Arab News.

In two years, international cricket has changed and Saudi cricket has progressed, developments which the column has placed within the context of the times.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket

Related

Saudi Arabia takes big steps into cricket’s crowded calendar
Saudi Sport
Saudi Arabia takes big steps into cricket’s crowded calendar
Prince Saud excited about potential of cricket in the Kingdom
Sport
Prince Saud excited about potential of cricket in the Kingdom

World No. 2 Lydia Ko to compete at Aramco Team Series in Florida

World No. 2 Lydia Ko to compete at Aramco Team Series in Florida
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

World No. 2 Lydia Ko to compete at Aramco Team Series in Florida

World No. 2 Lydia Ko to compete at Aramco Team Series in Florida
  • The event takes place at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach between May 19-21  
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

FLORIDA: World No. 2 Lydia Ko will be competing in the second event of the 2023 Aramco Team Series presented by Public Investment Fund at Trump International Golf Club, West Palm Beach.  

The second instalment of the Aramco Team Series takes place between May 19-21, 2023, and will see the best players from professional women’s golf compete for the $1million prize fund in Florida.  

Ko is relishing her return to the Aramco Team Series and is hoping to improve on her debut performance in Singapore, which saw her finish in third place behind eventual winner Pauline Roussin. 

“After playing my way into contention in Singapore, I’m looking to build on my success in the Aramco Team Series this time in Florida,” she said. “I really enjoyed this format when I played in my debut, and the team element of the event adds a new dimension and a bit of additional pressure where you’re playing for your teammates as well as for yourself.”  

The New Zealander’s form is trending in the right direction heading into the Aramco Team Series Florida; she has already enjoyed victory this year at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International in February.

It was the 26th victory of Ko’s career, and her second victory in the Aramco Saudi Ladies International thanks to a four-under par final round of 68, which gave her a 21-under total at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

On her victory, Ko said: “It was great to get the win in Saudi Arabia in my first start of the year. It’s always great to get your season off to a winning start, especially when you’re competing against a strong field on a great course.”  

“The addition of the Aramco Team Series and Saudi Ladies Invitational events have accelerated the growth of the Ladies European Tour with some of the best players in the world now competing in these high-profile events. If you look at the previous winners of the Aramco Team Series, I’ll definitely have to bring my best game heading into Florida.” 

The Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour is competed across five global destinations throughout the year. After teeing off in Singapore, the series moves on to Florida, London and Hong Kong before concluding in Riyadh in October.

May’s event consists of 36 teams comprising of one amateur and three professionals who compete for a $1 million prize fund. Aside from the team event, there is a three-day individual stroke play competition contested among the professionals, which contributes to both Race to Costa del Sol and Rolex World Ranking points. 

Topics: golf Aramco team Series

Related

LIV Golf popularity soars as Singapore gears up for latest event
Golf
LIV Golf popularity soars as Singapore gears up for latest event
Top Emirati golfer Ahmad Skaik makes European Tour return
Golf
Top Emirati golfer Ahmad Skaik makes European Tour return

follow us

Latest updates

Where We Are Going Today: Sol Olas in Riyadh 
Where We Are Going Today: Sol Olas in Riyadh 
US economy grew at weak 1.1% rate in first quarter
US economy grew at weak 1.1% rate in first quarter
Scientists: Climate change worsened Eastern Africa drought
Scientists: Climate change worsened Eastern Africa drought
Hamdallah sends Al-Ittihad six points clear on a night of high drama in the Saudi Pro League
Hamdallah sends Al-Ittihad six points clear on a night of high drama in the Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief provides health services in Yemen’s Hajjah
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief provides health services in Yemen’s Hajjah

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.