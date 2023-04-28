You are here

Fiorentina eliminate Cremonese to reach Italian Cup final
Fiorentina's Dodo, front, and Cremonese's Felix Afena Gyan battle for the ball during the Italian Cup semifinal at Artemio Franchi Stadium, Florence, Italy, on Thursday. (AP)
Updated 28 April 2023
AP

  • A 0-0 draw was enough for Fiorentina to advance after winning the first leg 2-0
  • The Tuscan squad eliminated Cremonese and will also face Basel in the Europa Conference League semifinals next month
Updated 28 April 2023
AP

FLORENCE, Italy: Fiorentina are in the running for domestic and European trophies this season.

The Tuscan squad eliminated Cremonese on Thursday to reach the Italian Cup final against Inter Milan and will also face Basel in the Europa Conference League semifinals next month.

A 0-0 draw was enough for Fiorentina to advance after winning the first leg 2-0.

Defending champions Inter eliminated Juventus in the other semifinal on Wednesday.

Fiorentina produced many more chances than Cremonese but never really came close to scoring.

Fiorentina are aiming for its seventh Italian Cup trophy, which would put them level with Lazio for fourth place on the all-time list behind Juventus (14), Roma (9) and Inter (8). The Viola last won the Italian Cup in 2001.

Cremonese had eliminated Serie A leader Napoli and Roma in succession to get to the last four.

By reaching the final, Fiorentina also qualified for next season’s expanded Italian Super Cup, which will feature the two finalists and the top two finishers in Serie A.

The final will be held May 24 in Rome.

Rampant Newcastle win big again as Man United held by Spurs

Rampant Newcastle win big again as Man United held by Spurs
Updated 28 April 2023
AP

  • A finish in the Premier League’s top four looks increasingly likely for Newcastle following a 4-1 win at Everton
  • Tottenham are up to fifth place, on goal difference, and lead the chasers behind fourth-place United
Updated 28 April 2023
AP

LONDON: After scoring 10 goals in four days, Newcastle is closing in on Champions League qualification in some style — and quicker than the club’s Saudi ownership might have expected.

A finish in the Premier League’s top four looks increasingly likely for Newcastle following a 4-1 win at Everton on Thursday. It wasn’t quite as emphatic as the 6-1 rout of Tottenham on Sunday, but it wasn’t far off.

In third place and with an eight-point cushion to the teams battling to keep in touch with the top four, surely Newcastle will be joining Manchester City and Arsenal in Europe’s top competition next season — less than two years since the game-changing takeover by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

Manchester United are the favorites to be the fourth English team to reach the Champions League but a second-half collapse at Tottenham on Thursday gave the chasing teams — including Spurs — some hope.

Jeered by their fans at 2-0 down at halftime, Tottenham’s players recovered to draw 2-2 and regain some pride from that dismal performance at Newcastle that marked one of the darkest days in the London club’s recent history. It was so bad that the team offered refunds to fans who traveled to the game.

Tottenham are up to fifth place, on goal difference, and lead the chasers behind fourth-place United, who are six points clear with seven games to play.

The battle to avoid relegation is even closer, although last-place Southampton looks doomed after a dispiriting 1-0 home loss to south-coast rival Bournemouth.

That left the Saints, who have been in the Premier League since 2012, six points from safety with five games left.

Everton stayed in next-to-last place after the thrashing by Newcastle and has only won one of its last 10 games under Sean Dyche, whose appointment hasn’t had the impact many might have expected.

A big game is coming up on Monday against third-from-bottom Leicester, with one point separating the teams. Whoever loses would be in real trouble.

Topics: Newcastle United english Premier League everton

Hamdallah sends Al-Ittihad six points clear on a night of high drama in the Saudi Pro League

Hamdallah sends Al-Ittihad six points clear on a night of high drama in the Saudi Pro League
Updated 28 April 2023
John Duerden

  • The Jeddah side moved a step closer to the title thanks to a deciding goal in the 100th minute that gave them a 2-1 victory over Al-Shabab
  • Both teams were awarded 2 penalties during the game; Hamdallah scored both of the home side’s but Aaron Boupendza blew the visitors’ second in extraordinary fashion
Updated 28 April 2023
John Duerden

JEDDAH: A late, late penalty from Abderrazak Hamdallah gave Al-Ittihad a dramatic 2-1 victory over Al-Shabab in Jeddah on Thursday that opened up a six-point lead at the top of the Roshn Saudi League table and leaves them within sight of a first title since 2009.

The story of the game was a tale of four penalties, three of them scored and one missed in the most extraordinary of fashions. Hamdallah converted a first-half spot kick to put the Tigers ahead but Cristian Guanca leveled from the spot after the break.

With just a couple of minutes of regulation time remaining, Aaron Boupendza had a chance to be the hero for Al-Shabab, only to see his penalty saved by Al-Ittihad hero Marcelo Grohe. Then, with 100 minutes on the clock, Hamdallah showed once again how a spot-kick should be taken — and the crowd at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium went crazy.

The game between the league’s first- and third-placed teams was a high-quality, thrilling and dramatic encounter. The result means Al-Ittihad are six points clear of Al-Nassr in second, with six games to play, while Al-Shabab are now nine adrift and surely out of the reckoning.

The initial breakthrough for the league leaders came after 18 minutes. From a free-kick that was rolled into the area, Boupendza brought down a turning Romarinho. The expected checks and protests followed but it all ended with a penalty and another seemingly inevitable outcome as Hamdallah coolly slotted the ball into the bottom corner past the diving Kim Seung-gyu.

The goal did provoke a response from the men in white, who wasted no time in trying to get back on level terms. First there were calls for a penalty when a Grzegorz Krychowiak cross appeared to hit the arm of Madallah Al-Olayan.

Shortly after that, Hassan Al-Qahtani headed straight at the goalkeeper, and then Iago Santos fired a low shot just wide. The visitors came even closer just after the half hour but Guanca’s effort from outside the area clipped the top of the crossbar.

An exciting first half ended with Al-Shabab, who had 69 percent of the possession, peppering Al-Ittihad’s goal with shots and Hamdallah taking a blow to the head.

Soon after the restart, the Whites thought they had grabbed a deserved equalizer but the powerful header from Iago Santos was ruled out, just, for offside.

They then came close, in some style, just before the hour mark. Guanca turned inside the area and in one beautiful motion unleashed a shot that looked destined for the bottom corner of the net. But Grohe somehow managed to get a hand to it and turn the ball away.

Al-Shabab finally got the break they were looking for midway through the half when Ahmed Sharahili was adjudged to have handled a cross. After a check with the video assistant referee, a penalty was awarded. Grohe has kept out most of the shots he has faced this season but this time he went the wrong way and Guanca’s low strike ended up in the bottom corner.

It was now anyone’s game as both teams looked for the all-important winner. There were a few scrambles and then, with three minutes remaining, the referee ran to the pitch-side monitor to check a possible handball. He ruled that Ahmed Hegazi, who scored the own goal that knocked Al-Ittihad out of the King’s Cup four days previously, had blocked Guanca’s header illegally and so the third penalty of the night went the way of Al-Shabab.

Up stepped Boupendza, who was presented with an opportunity to blast a hole in the title race. He attempted a Panenka penalty and looked on in horror as Grohe stood his ground and simply plucked the ball from the air.

Early on during what would be 13 minutes of added time, Al-Ittihad were reduced to 10 men when substitute Zakaria Al-Hawsawi was sent off for spitting at an opponent.

The leaders did not sit back, however and, after 100 minutes of football, Hamdallah was bundled over in the box. The referee went to check the screen and then pointed to the spot. The Moroccan striker held his nerve and lightly dinked the ball down the middle into the goal, leaving the home side’s fans and players celebrating together as the league trophy moved almost within touching distance.
 

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League (SPL) Al-ittihad

Six countries in the running to host 2027 Africa Cup of Nations

Six countries in the running to host 2027 Africa Cup of Nations
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

  • Algeria, Botswana and Egypt submit individual bids, while Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania submit joint bid
  • Deadline for interested member associations to submit final bids is May 23, 2023
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has received four initial bids, from six countries, to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). 

Algeria, Botswana and Egypt have submitted individual bids, while Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania have submitted a joint bid.

The deadline for final completed bids is May 23, 2023, following which the executive committee of CAF will make inspection visits and come to a final decision.

Senegal won the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, when the biannual tournament was hosted by Cameroon.

Topics: Confederation of African Football (CAF) 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Senegal

Is tide turning against Ronaldo?

Is tide turning against Ronaldo?
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

  • Renowned columnist questions in Saudi daily if Portuguese football star’s signing was winning or losing bet
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: Could the honeymoon period in Riyadh be over for star player Cristiano Ronaldo?

What was a match made in heaven between the Portuguese legend and Al-Nassr at the beginning of the year, has recently started to be questioned by football fans and pundits in the Kingdom.

From leading the Roshn Saudi League in Ronaldo’s early weeks in the country, Al-Nassr are now in a mini crisis.

Inconsistent results and unconfirmed reports of dressing room discord led to the sacking of coach Rudi Garcia, with senior players, led by Ronaldo, allegedly unhappy with the team’s tactics.

The 2-0 loss to Al-Hilal on April 18 was a major blow to Al-Nassr’s hopes of winning the league title they crave so much.

It could also be the day that public opinion started to turn on Ronaldo, and not just for events on the field of play.

What was perceived by some pundits as an obscene gesture — grabbing his crotch — toward Al-Hilal fans taunting him with chants of “Messi, Messi” angered many Saudi fans and pundits, with one lawyer calling for Ronaldo to be deported.

And there would be no redemption a few days later as Al-Nassr crashed out of the King’s Cup to Al-Wehda.

Now the murmurs of discontent have turned into outright skepticism, with many fans voicing their displeasure over his behavior on social media.

In a column for Arabic-language newspaper Al-Madinah, titled “Was signing Cristiano a winning or losing bet?”, Dr. Saud Kateb, former deputy minister for diplomacy at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, questioned whether the player’s move to Riyadh had delivered on its early promise, or indeed if it was the correct decision in the first place.

Kateb called for emotion to be put aside when evaluating the pros and cons of such a high-profile move, and other similar ones such as the hosting of major international events.

He said: “One should then differentiate between whether we are seeking to sign such athletes and host such events to enjoy them locally (which is definitely legitimate and required) or to achieve the objectives of our general diplomacy, which are also important.

“These objectives include boosting the nation’s image and branding as well as promoting tourism and investment in the country.

“The importance of this distinction lies in the fact that when these two directions overlap, the results and impact assessment criteria become unclear, while it is fully recognized that together, they represent objectives that are desired and required to sign athletes and host events.”

He noted that while personally welcoming the addition of such an exceptional talent to the Roshn Saudi League, he had questioned from the outset whether the expectations of the move would be realised, and if other high-profile, high-cost targets should be pursued just yet.

“There are several reasons behind my lack of optimism, which has angered some people. Firstly, I am convinced that excessively focusing on attracting the most famous and the biggest is not always the best way to achieve the objectives of our diplomacy and soft power.

“This is the case because, in addition to the huge cost of such moves, they are usually a double-edged sword, as the international media coverage that accompanies them does not only shed light on the positives. It also searches for the negatives and sometimes seeks to exaggerate and fabricate them,” Kateb added.

He pointed out that popularity in itself was not enough.

“In Cristiano’s case, it is wrong to assume that the fact that he has more than 100 million followers on social media is something positive under any circumstance.

“To form a more realistic picture in this regard, by simply scrolling through the comments that the player’s fans have left on international accounts, you will discover that they tend to be more negative than positive, especially during the period that followed the signing announcement.”

Kateb highlighted that while many people will trot out the line that any publicity is good publicity, Saudi Arabia had long surpassed the need to attract attention to its achievements.

On football, he said: “I think that it would be better to attract more useful players, whose excessive fame does not constitute an unnecessary burden for their clubs and the league as a whole.

“It is also important to focus on events, such as the Italian and Spanish super cups, and exert efforts to achieve impactful results similar to qualifying for the World Cup and beating Argentina.”

While not against attracting the best talent to the Kingdom, Kateb suggested that it be done in a calculated manner.

“What I have already mentioned certainly does not mean that we should completely forget the idea of attracting very well-known players and major events.

“However, it means that it should not be an objective by itself. The objectives should be carefully identified, while the priorities and various alternatives should be studied. All of that should be done away from the factors that rapidly cause a state of fascination, the results of which are not guaranteed,” he added.

Ronaldo, no doubt, remains hugely popular with many Al-Nassr supporters, and commands a global army of fans who hang on his every word, move, or social media post.

While their voices will be the loudest, those of Kateb and others like him should not be ignored either.

Topics: Al Nassr FC Cristiano Ronaldo football

Saudi Crown Prince attends King’s Cup final in Jeddah

Archive picture of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attending a match in Diriyah. AFP
Archive picture of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attending a match in Diriyah. AFP
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

Archive picture of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attending a match in Diriyah. AFP
  • The crown prince will hand over the trophy and gold medals to the winning team, and silver medals to the runner-up
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will attend the King’s Cup final match on Friday, May 12, between football clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Wehda at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, SPA reported on Thursday.

The crown prince will hand over the trophy and gold medals to the winning team, and silver medals to the runner-up.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said in a press statement that King Salman’s patronage and the crown prince’s attendance confirm the “unprecedented amount of support the sports sector gets in our dear homeland, and embodies the value and size of the capabilities provided by our leadership to continue developing our sport, and strengthening programs and initiatives that contribute to achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

The minister also congratulated the two teams for reaching the King’s Cup final, and presenting a distinguished image that reflects the impressive development that Saudi football is currently undergoing.

Topics: Al-Hilal Al-Wehda King's Cup Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman King Salman

