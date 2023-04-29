You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli checkpoints, settler attacks torment Palestinians

Israeli checkpoints, settler attacks torment Palestinians

On Saturday, the Israeli army arrested a young man from Silwad, east of Ramallah, after confiscating his vehicle and raiding his house. (Reuters/File Photo)
On Saturday, the Israeli army arrested a young man from Silwad, east of Ramallah, after confiscating his vehicle and raiding his house. (Reuters/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/966fw

Updated 16 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

Israeli checkpoints, settler attacks torment Palestinians

Israeli checkpoints, settler attacks torment Palestinians
  • Palestinians face hours-long delays as they and their vehicles are searched by Israeli forces
  • On Saturday, settlers beat two Palestinian brothers from Deir Jarir, east of Ramallah, and stole their vehicle
Updated 16 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Israel’s security forces continued their siege of Jericho on Saturday for the eighth day in a row, tightening their grip on the city through checkpoints at its entrances.

Similar checkpoints can be found throughout the West Bank, where Palestinians face hours-long delays as they and their vehicles are searched by Israeli forces.

Palestinians see the checks as a form of humiliation that has less to do with security than with a desire to deter Palestinians from organizing anti-Israel protests.

Amid such draconian measures, there has been no letup in the daily atrocities committed against Palestinians by extremist Israeli settlers with no intervention from the Israeli army or police.

On Saturday, settlers beat two Palestinian brothers from Deir Jarir, east of Ramallah, and stole their vehicle.

Fathi Hamdan, head of the village council, said the settlers severely beat Basil Abu Harzan and his brother Wael as they plowed their field in Al-Shurafa. They then made off with the brothers’ vehicle.

The settlers fired bullets into the air to intimidate onlookers, he said, stressing that the attacks were part of the settlers’ aim to seize Palestinian land and turn it into pastures for their livestock.

On Friday, several settlers assaulted three brothers from Silwad as they worked in Deir Jarir, stealing their survey device and destroying their private vehicle.

On Saturday, the Israeli army arrested a young man from Silwad, east of Ramallah, after confiscating his vehicle and raiding his house.

For the 22nd day in a row, the Israeli army continued to impose military measures at the Hamra checkpoint, linking the cities of the West Bank with the central, southern, and northern Jordan Valley.

Palestinian sources reported that Israeli soldiers at the checkpoint stopped Palestinian vehicles, scoured them, and checked the passengers’ IDs, which caused significant delays in their commutes to their workplaces.

Israeli forces closed the dirt roads in the area — vital passages for farmers to reach their fields in the Jordan Valley and essential for delivering agricultural products and selling them outside the region — more than three weeks ago.

Esmat Mansour, a Palestinian expert on Israeli affairs, told Arab News that the recent Israeli military escalation in the West Bank was “surprising and unjustified” and came as part of collective punishment for what some Palestinian fighters have done in the past few weeks of violence.

Mansour said the arrests of Palestinian activists in the West Bank have the aim of weakening the Palestinian response to Israeli escalations.

Israeli forces on Saturday notified Palestinians of the removal of a residential tent in the northern Jordan Valley.

Moataz Bisharat, in charge of the settlement file in Touba governorate, said Israeli forces issued a notification about the removal of the residential tent, a solar energy unit, a bathroom, and a water tank in Khirbet Al-Deir, in the northern Jordan Valley.

In a similar context, the municipality of Hebron in the southern West Bank moved the Israeli Supreme Court to prevent the implementation of an Israeli plan to expand a settlement outpost in the heart of Hebron and link it with other outposts set up on Palestinian land in the area.

The plan includes the seizure of over 70 buildings at the main entrance to the Old City. The municipality of Hebron said the properties were managed and occupied by Palestinian citizens under legal contracts.

It added that such violations amounted to a “crime against Palestinian citizens, the municipality, and the law” and aimed to “Judaize the Old City and empty it of its original Palestinian population.”

The municipality said it would continue its legal battle to protect the Old City and its Palestinian Islamic heritage, stressing that it would “expose all Israeli attempts to falsify history.”

Topics: Middle East Israel Palestine Jericho West Bank

Related

Israel strikes over night wound three civilians in Syria
Middle-East
Israel strikes over night wound three civilians in Syria
Palestinians criticize European Commission president over ‘racist trope’ in video message to Israel video
Middle-East
Palestinians criticize European Commission president over ‘racist trope’ in video message to Israel

Erdogan unveils Turkiye’s first astronaut on election trail

Erdogan unveils Turkiye’s first astronaut on election trail
Updated 29 April 2023
AP

Erdogan unveils Turkiye’s first astronaut on election trail

Erdogan unveils Turkiye’s first astronaut on election trail
  • Air force pilot Alper Gezeravci, 43, was selected to be the first Turkish citizen in space
Updated 29 April 2023
AP

ISTANBUL: Turkiye’s first astronaut will travel to the International Space Station by the end of the year, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday.
Air force pilot Alper Gezeravci, 43, was selected to be the first Turkish citizen in space. His backup is Tuva Cihangir Atasever, 30, an aviation systems engineer at Turkish defense contractor Roketsan.
Erdogan made the announcement at the Teknofest aviation and space fair in Istanbul, the president’s first public appearance since falling ill during a TV interview on Tuesday. He appeared alongside Azerbaijan’s president, Ilham Aliyev, and Libya’s interim prime minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.
“Our friend, who will go on Turkiye’s first manned space mission, will stay on the International Space Station for 14 days,” Erdogan said. “Our astronaut will perform 13 different experiments prepared by our country’s esteemed universities and research institutions during this mission.”
Erdogan described Gezeravci as a “heroic Turkish pilot who has achieved significant success in our Air Force Command.”
The Turkish Space Agency website describes Gezeravci as a 21-year air force veteran and F-16 pilot who attended the US Air Force Institute of Technology.
Wearing a red flight jacket, Erdogan appeared in robust health as he addressed crowds at the festival. Turkiye’s presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for May 14, and opinion polls show Erdogan in potentially his toughest race since he came to power two decades ago.
Turkiye is dealing with a prolonged economic downturn, and the government received criticism after a February earthquake killed more than 50,000 in the country. Experts blamed the high death toll in part on shoddy construction and law enforcement of building codes.
While campaigning for reelection, Erdogan has unveiled a number of prestigious projects, such as Turkiye’s first nuclear power plant and the delivery of natural gas from Black Sea reserves.

Topics: Turkey Recep Tayyib Erdogan President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

Ailing Erdogan re-emerges by video link with Putin
Middle-East
Ailing Erdogan re-emerges by video link with Putin
Health alert as Erdogan cuts short TV interview
Middle-East
Health alert as Erdogan cuts short TV interview

Israel strikes over night wound three civilians in Syria

Israel strikes over night wound three civilians in Syria
Updated 29 April 2023
AFP

Israel strikes over night wound three civilians in Syria

Israel strikes over night wound three civilians in Syria
  • Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions
Updated 29 April 2023
AFP

Damascus: Three civilians were wounded Saturday in Israeli air strikes near the Syrian city of Homs, state media reported, with a war monitor saying a Hezbollah munitions depot was hit.
During more than a decade of war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.
While Israel rarely comments on the strikes it carries out on Syria, it has repeatedly said it will not allow its arch-foe Iran to extend its footprint in the war-torn country.
“At around 00:50 am ... the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack with a number of missiles, from the direction of north Lebanon, targeting several positions in the vicinity of the city of Homs,” state news agency SANA reported.
“Three civilians were wounded and a civilian petrol station caught fire and a number of fuel tanks and trucks were burned,” it said, adding that Syrian air defenses had intercepted some of the missiles.
When contacted by AFP, the Israeli military did not comment on the incident.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said Israel “destroyed a munitions depot belonging to Lebanon’s Hezbollah at the Dabaa military airport” in the countryside of Homs province.
Without reporting any casualties, it said there were “loud explosions as the munitions in the depot blew up, with fires seen burning at the site.”
On April 2, Israel carried out similar strikes targeting a Hezbollah depot in the Dabaa airport area, the Observatory had said, killing two pro-Iran fighters and wounding five soldiers.
The same day, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant repeated Israel’s often repeated charge that Iranians are “attempting to entrench themselves in Syria and Lebanon.”
“We will not allow the Iranians and Hezbollah to harm us. We have not allowed it in the past, we won’t allow it now, or anytime in the future. When necessary — we will push them out of Syria to where they belong — and that is Iran,” he told troops in the occupied West Bank.
On Monday, Israel’s army shelled a position belonging to a pro-Iran group in southern Syria near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the second such bombardment in days, the Observatory said at the time.

Topics: Israel Syria

Related

Iranian FM supports Lebanese dialogue to elect new president
Middle-East
Iranian FM supports Lebanese dialogue to elect new president

Heavy battles in Sudan despite latest truce

Heavy battles in Sudan despite latest truce
Updated 29 April 2023
AFP

Heavy battles in Sudan despite latest truce

Heavy battles in Sudan despite latest truce
  • Black clouds rose over the capital Khartoum in fresh fighting and the United Nations reported bitter urban battles in the war-ravaged Darfur region where scores were reported dead.
Updated 29 April 2023
AFP

Khartoum: Heavy fighting raged on in Sudan Friday with warring generals trading blame, despite their agreement to extend a truce aimed at stemming nearly two weeks of warfare that has killed hundreds and caused widespread destruction.
Black clouds rose over the capital Khartoum in fresh fighting and the United Nations reported bitter urban battles in the war-ravaged Darfur region where scores were reported dead.
Turkiye’s defense ministry reported that one of its military transport aircraft had come under fire, underscoring the risks as foreign governments scramble to wrap up evacuations of their citizens.
Violence broke out on April 15 between Sudan’s army led by General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commanded by his former deputy and fellow coup leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, with warplanes pounding RSF positions in densely packed districts of Khartoum and fighters exchanging heavy machine gun fire.
The rival generals agreed Thursday to extend a repeatedly broken cease-fire for three more days after mediation led by the United States, Saudi Arabia, the African Union and the UN aimed at securing a more lasting truce.
But witnesses told AFP they heard air strikes and anti-aircraft guns being fired near the army command in Khartoum, where many residents have been shuttered at home with dangerously low levels of food.
Daglo denounced the army chief in an interview with the BBC, saying: “Burhan is not trustworthy and is a traitor. This war destroys Sudan.”
In an interview with US-based channel Al-Hurra, Burhan claimed “mercenaries” were pouring over the border from Chad, Central African Republic and Niger to exploit the chaos.
At least 512 people have been killed and 4,193 wounded in the fighting, according to health ministry figures, which are believed to be incomplete.
The Sudanese doctors’ union warned Friday that the collapse of the health care system was “imminent,” with more than 12,000 patients at risk of dying as they could not access regular kidney dialysis.
The UN humanitarian agency said just 16 percent of health facilities in Khartoum were still operating normally, leaving millions without access to health care.
Fighting has also spread across Sudan, especially in long-troubled Darfur, where witnesses reported intense conflict and looting.
The Darfur Bar Association, a civil society group, said fighters were “launching rockets at houses” in the West Darfur state capital El Geneina, some 1,100 kilometers (685 miles) west of Khartoum. It also reported firing from “rifles, machine guns and anti-aircraft weapons.”
“There is no food except what people have stored at home,” one resident said, asking not to be named.
Fighting has spread “nearly all over the city,” the Bar Association said, urging Burhan and Daglo to “immediately stop this foolish war that is being waged on the backs of civilians.”
UN human rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said 96 people were reported to have been killed in El Geneina since Monday.
The UN is “concerned at the serious risk of violence escalating in West Darfur,” Shamdasani said, warning that the hostilities between the military and RSF “have triggered intercommunal violence.”
Darfur is still reeling from the devastating war that raged in the 2000s, when then hard-line president Omar Al-Bashir crushed ethnic-minority rebels by creating the Janjaweed militia to carry out atrocities, a force that later formed the basis of Daglo’s RSF.
The scorched-earth campaign left at least 300,000 people dead and close to 2.5 million displaced, according to UN figures, and saw Bashir charged with war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide by the International Criminal Court.
Amid the chaos, several prisoners escaped jail, including war crimes suspects from Bashir’s regime.
The UN voiced alarm at the prison breaks, pointing to “the prospect of further violence, amid a generalized climate of impunity.”
The US, whose diplomats have been mediating by telephone between the warring generals, acknowledged violations of the truce.
“But implementing cease-fires is often difficult at the start. Violations of the cease-fire do not mean a failure of the cease-fire,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.
Britain announced it would end evacuation flights from Sudan on Saturday, after airlifting more than 1,500 people out this week.
The World Food Programme has said the violence could plunge millions more into hunger in a country where 15 million people — one-third of the population — already need aid to stave off famine.
Over 75,000 have fled their homes, according to the UN’s International Organization for Migration, while tens of thousands have crossed into neighboring countries including Chad, Egypt and South Sudan.
South Sudan’s foreign ministry warned Friday that the conflict’s “spillover effects are already visible.”
Burhan and Daglo — commonly known as Hemeti — seized power in a 2021 coup that derailed Sudan’s transition to democracy, established after Bashir was ousted following mass protests in 2019.
But the two generals later fell out, most recently over the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army.

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Related

Embassy of Sudan in Tokyo calls on Japan to play active role in stabilizing the country amid ongoing conflict
World
Embassy of Sudan in Tokyo calls on Japan to play active role in stabilizing the country amid ongoing conflict
Sudan’s UK envoy blames Rapid Support Forces for bloodshed video
Middle-East
Sudan’s UK envoy blames Rapid Support Forces for bloodshed

Tunisia retrieves 41 drowned migrants as death toll soars

Tunisia retrieves 41 drowned migrants as death toll soars
Updated 29 April 2023
Reuters
AFP

Tunisia retrieves 41 drowned migrants as death toll soars

Tunisia retrieves 41 drowned migrants as death toll soars
Updated 29 April 2023
Reuters AFP

TUNIS: The Coast Guard has retrieved 41 bodies from Tunisian waters, a national guard official said on Friday, raising the number of victims of migrant shipwrecks off the country’s coast to 210 in 10 days.

The bodies were in a decomposed state, suggesting they had been in the water for several days, said Houssem Eddine Jebabli.

The cumulative total of fatalities was unprecedented over such a short period, he said.

Numbers of boats carrying migrants — most from sub-Saharan Africa, Syria and Sudan — trying to reach Italy from Tunisia have risen sharply in recent months, in part due to a crackdown on departures by authorities in Libya.

The country is struggling to contain the surge, and some morgues are running out of space to bury the victims.

Tunisia, whose coastline is less than 150 km from the Italian island of Lampedusa, has long been a favored stepping stone for migrants attempting the perilous sea journey from North Africa to Europe.

So many migrants risking the dangerous sea crossing from Tunisia to Europe have drowned that morgues and hospitals in the key launchpad city of Sfax are full, officials said on Friday.

“On Tuesday, we had more than 200 bodies, well beyond the capacity of the hospital, which creates a health problem,” said Faouzi Masmoudi, justice official in the port city where the central morgue for an area of around a million people is sited.

“There is a problem with large numbers of corpses arriving on the shore. We don’t know who they are or what shipwreck they came from — and the number is increasing.”

Masmoudi said there are funerals “almost every day to reduce the pressure on hospitals.”

On April 20, at least 30 people were buried.

Days later, many more bodies were recovered at sea.

DNA swabs are taken from each body before burial to help their possible identification by relatives, he said.

According to Romdhane Ben Amor of the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights or FTDES, more than 220 dead and missing have been recorded this year to April 24, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa.

More than three quarters of migrants leaving Tunisia do so from the coast between Sfax and Mahdia, some 90 km north, he added.

The problem of managing the bodies of those drowned in shipwrecks is complicated by the fact that local authorities “have undertaken to create a special cemetery for migrants on the grounds that they are not Muslims,” Ben Amor said.

The number of departures of migrants has intensified after President Kais Saied made a fiery speech on Feb. 21 claiming that illegal immigration was a demographic threat to Tunisia.

The country is also in the grip of a worsening economic crisis that has pushed many of its citizens to take desperate measures in search of better lives abroad.

Topics: Tunisia migrants

US confiscates Iran oil cargo on tanker amid Tehran tensions

US confiscates Iran oil cargo on tanker amid Tehran tensions
Updated 29 April 2023
Reuters

US confiscates Iran oil cargo on tanker amid Tehran tensions

US confiscates Iran oil cargo on tanker amid Tehran tensions
  • Cargo seizure latest escalation between Washington and Tehran
  • US Navy said Iran seized a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday
Updated 29 April 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US confiscated Iranian oil on a tanker at sea in recent days in a sanctions enforcement operation, three sources said, and days later Iran seized another oil-laden tanker in retaliation, according to a maritime security firm.
As oil markets remain jittery, the cargo seizure is the latest escalation between Washington and Tehran after years of sanctions pressure by the US over Iran’s nuclear program. Iran does not recognize the sanctions, and its oil exports have been rising.
Tehran says its nuclear program is for civilian purposes while Washington suspects Iran wants to develop a nuclear bomb.
Maritime security company Ambrey said the US confiscation took place at least five days before Iran’s action on Thursday. “Ambrey has assessed the seizure by the Iranian Navy to be in response to the US action,” it said in an advisory to clients.
“Both tankers were Suezmax-sized. Iran has previously responded tit-for-tat following seizures of Iranian oil cargo.”
The sources familiar with the matter, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue, said Washington took control of the oil cargo aboard the Marshall Islands tanker Suez Rajan after securing an earlier court order. The tanker’s last reported position was near southern Africa on April 22, ship tracking data showed.
The vessel’s Greece-based manager, Empire Navigation, and the US Department of Justice did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The US Navy said Iran seized a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, the latest seizure or attack by Tehran on commercial vessels in sensitive Gulf waters.
Iranian state TV said on Friday the tanker ignored radio calls for eight hours following a collision with an Iranian boat, which left several crewmen injured and three missing.
“Before using force, we tried to call the vessel ...to stop but they did not cooperate,” Iranian deputy navy commander Rear Admiral Mostafa Tajodini told the broadcaster.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was aware of the Gulf of Oman seizure and reaffirmed support for international maritime law, a UN spokesperson said on Friday.
Last year the US tried to confiscate a cargo of Iranian oil near Greece, which prompted Tehran to seize two Greek tankers in the Gulf. Greece’s supreme court ordered the cargo returned to Iran. The two Greek tankers were later released.
In a step likely to exacerbate tensions, 12 US senators on Thursday urged President Joe Biden to remove Treasury Department policy hurdles that have prevented the Department of Homeland Security from seizing Iranian oil shipments for more than a year.
In 2020, Washington confiscated four cargoes of Iranian fuel aboard foreign ships that were bound for Venezuela and transferred them with the help of undisclosed foreign partners onto two other ships which then sailed to the US

Topics: Middle East Iran US Oil

Related

Iran has seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman while it was in transit in international waters.
Middle-East
Iran Guards seize oil tanker in Gulf of Oman: US Navy
UN, Dutch salvage firm reach agreement to pump oil from Safer tanker off Yemen video
Middle-East
UN, Dutch salvage firm reach agreement to pump oil from Safer tanker off Yemen

Latest updates

Israeli checkpoints, settler attacks torment Palestinians
Israeli checkpoints, settler attacks torment Palestinians
Sergio Perez wins F1 sprint in Baku, Verstappen confronts Russell
Sergio Perez wins F1 sprint in Baku, Verstappen confronts Russell
Fire at Crimea fuel depot extinguished after drone attack
Fire at Crimea fuel depot extinguished after drone attack
Total of 96.6% of Japan’s March imports of oil came from Arab countries, led by Saudi crude
Total of 96.6% of Japan’s March imports of oil came from Arab countries, led by Saudi crude
Sudan evacuees in Saudi operations reach almost 5,000
Sudan evacuees in Saudi operations reach almost 5,000

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.