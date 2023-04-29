First Filipinos return from Sudan, hundreds more expected soon

MANILA: The first batch of 17 Filipino evacuees from Sudan reached Manila on Saturday, with authorities expecting the arrival of a group of 340 more in the coming days.
The first Filipinos left the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Monday, when warring Sudanese factions — the army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces — announced a ceasefire allowing foreign countries to relocate their nationals.
The evacuation efforts have been complicated by major airports becoming battlegrounds, and have been rushed because the truce is due to expire early next week.
Philippine authorities said they have so far managed to get 610 nationals to safety, including nearly 400 who have crossed the border into Egypt over the past three days and are being assisted by the Philippine mission in Cairo, which has jurisdiction over Filipinos in Sudan.
At least another 45 Filipinos are currently awaiting evacuation in Sudan, according to data with Department of Foreign Affairs.
The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the first batch of evacuees to reach Manila comprised eight hospitality workers who boarded a military evacuation flight operated by Greek authorities and were received by the Philippine embassy in Athens on Friday.
The other nine Filipinos fled Khartoum to Port Sudan, from where they were evacuated to Jeddah by the Royal Saudi Air Force and sent home by the Philippine consulate general.
“The Philippine government is working round-the-clock to assist our countrymen who have left Sudan,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said as he welcomed the evacuees at Manila airport. “Our DFA offices and diplomatic missions are determined to bring our people home safely as soon as possible.”
A statement from the Philippine Presidential Palace, Malacanang, said: “The government is set to repatriate some 340 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from conflict-torn Sudan in the coming days,” and cited Department of Migrant Workers chief Susan Ople, who is now in Egypt, coordinating evacuation efforts. Philippine officials are processing the necessary paperwork for the immediate departure of the Filipinos from the northeastern African country.
“Ople told President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. that a DMW team and a contingent from the Philippine embassy in Cairo are now tending to the Filipinos seeking to return home after being caught in the midst of clashes between two warring factions in Sudan,” the palace statement said. “There have been delays in the processing at the Egyptian border due to the influx of evacuees.”
According to DFA data, at least another 45 Filipinos are currently awaiting evacuation in Sudan.
Updated 30 April 2023
AFP
KYIV: A massive fire erupted at an oil depot in Crimea after it was hit by two of Ukraine’s drones, a Russia-appointed official there reported Saturday, the latest in a series of attacks on the annexed peninsula as Russia braces for an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, a port city in Crimea, posted videos and photos of the blaze on his Telegram channel.
Razvozhayev said the fire at the city’s harbor was assigned the highest ranking in terms of how complicated it will be to extinguish. However, he reported that the open blaze had been contained.
Razvozhayev said the oil depot was attacked by “two enemy drones,” and four oil tanks burned down. A third drone was shot down from the sky over Crimea, and one more was deactivated through radio-electronic means, according to Crimea’s Moscow-appointed Gov. Sergei Aksyonov.
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move that most of the world considered illegal. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview this week that his country will seek to reclaim the peninsula in the upcoming counteroffensive.
Sevastopol governor says the fire at the city’s harbor was assigned the highest ranking in terms of how complicated it will be to extinguish. However, he reported that the open blaze had been contained.
The incident comes a day after Russia fired more than 20 cruise missiles and two drones at Ukraine, killing at least 23 people. Almost all of the victims died when two missiles slammed into an apartment building in the city of Uman, located in central Ukraine.
Five children were among the dead, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said Saturday, adding 22 out 23 bodies have been identified. One woman remained missing, Klymenko said.
Russian forces launched more drones at Ukraine overnight. Ukraine’s Air Force Command said two Iranian-made self-exploding Shahed drones were intercepted, and a reconnaissance drone was shot down on Saturday morning.
Razvozhayev said the oil depot fire did not cause any casualties and would not hinder fuel supplies in Sevastopol. The city has been subject to regular attack attempts with drones, especially in recent weeks.
Earlier this week, Razvozhayev reported that the Russian military destroyed a Ukrainian sea drone that attempted to attack the harbor and another one blew up, shattering windows in several apartment buildings, but not inflicting any other damage.
Ukraine’s military intelligence spokesperson, Andriy Yusov, told the RBC Ukraine news site on Saturday that the oil depot fire was “God’s punishment” for “the murdered civilians in Uman, including five children.”
He said that more than 10 tanks containing oil products for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet were destroyed in Sevastopol, but stopped short of acknowledging Ukraine’s responsibility for a drone attack. The difference between the number of tanks Yusov and Razvozhayev gave could not be immediately reconciled.
After previous attacks on Crimea, Kyiv also wouldn’t openly claim responsibility, emphasizing, however, that the country had the right to strike any target in response to Russian aggression.
Elsewhere, Ukrainian forces shelled the city of Nova Kakhovka, according to Moscow-installed authorities in the Russian-occupied part of southern Ukraine’s Kherson province. “Severe artillery fire” cut off power in the city, the officials said.
The Ukrainian-controlled part of the province also came under fire on Saturday. Russian shelling in the area of the village of Bilozerka killed one person and wounded another, according to the Kherson prosecutor’s office.
DHAKA: Record high temperatures are threatening the health and food security of Bangladeshis as their already climate-vulnerable country is caught in a massive heatwave sweeping parts of Asia.
Most of the region has been hit hard, with residents sweltering since the beginning of the month. April is typically one of the warmest months, but the heat being experienced in South and Southeast Asia this year is abnormal.
Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, saw temperatures reach 40.6 degrees Celsius on April 16 — the highest in six decades. And it is likely that, with global warming, the record-breaking trend will continue.
“We can’t say that this heatwave will not repeat ... Due to the effects of climate change, the frequency of heatwaves will increase,” Bangladesh Meteorological Department director Azizur Rahman told Arab News over the weekend, when Dhaka’s temperature was about 37 degrees Celsius — about 4 degrees higher than the same period last year.
Rice production in the country could fall by up to 40 percent. ‘This hot temperature is also affecting the germination process that impacts food production to a high extent. In many ways, this heat wave is affecting the country’s food security.’
“In 1965, Dhaka witnessed a highest temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, in 2014 it was 40.3. This year, the highest temperature was 40.6.”
The length of the recent heat wave was also longer than usual, Rahman explained. “It continued for around 16 days, from April 4 to April 20. It was very unusual. Normally heatwaves appear with some intervals,” Rahman said, adding that another heatwave was likely in the coming days.
Dhaka, a sprawling city of more than 20 million people, has been hit especially hard due to the “heat island” effect, in which iron and concrete infrastructure magnifies the heat.
The extreme weather is already taking a toll on Bangladeshis, with cases of heat exhaustion and heat stroke on the rise, and looming outbreaks of other diseases.
“Compared to last year, we have heard of (higher) numbers of heat stroke cases,” Rahman said. “Cholera and diarrhea also break out during heatwaves.”
Amid the prolonged heat and lack of rain, concerns are already rising over this year’s crops and food security.
“Different seasonal fruits can’t grow to maturity,” Prof. M. A. Rahim from Daffodil University in Dhaka told Arab News, explaining that unripe fruits fall from the trees as the heat breaks their attachment to the plant, while the flowers of other fruit plants do not get pollinated as bees and other insects cannot bear the heat.
The weather also threatens the country’s rice crop, as paddy cannot grow and farmers are unable to work in the scorching temperatures.
“The heatwave is impacting the production of rice, which is our staple food,” Rahim said, estimating that rice production could fall by up to 40 percent. “This hot temperature is also affecting the germination process that impacts food production to a high extent. In many ways, this heatwave is affecting our food security.”
Updated 30 April 2023
Reuters
BUDAPEST: Pope Francis on Saturday met Ukrainians who fled the war on Hungary’s eastern border, telling the refugees that a different future is possible.
Francis met with about 600 refugees, poor and homeless people in a visit to St. Elizabeth’s church in Budapest on the second day of his visit, which began on Friday when he pointedly warned of the dangers of rising nationalism in Europe.
Pope Francis thanked Hungarians for welcoming Ukrainian refugees and urged them to help anyone in need, as he begged for a culture of charity.
Francis was serenaded by a singing band of Hungarian Roma wearing flower-patterned clothing and seemed to enjoy the music as they hovered around him as he sat in his wheelchair.
But what Francis heard earlier was much more sober.
Oleg Yakovlev told of he and his wife Lyudmila and their five children had to leave Dnipro a year ago after Russian bombings.
“We were welcomed here and we have found a new home (but) many have suffered and suffer still because of the war,” Yakovlev told the pope.
Sitting in the first row of the church with his family, the youngest of the Yakovlev children, a boy of about four, was amused by the attention he was getting, making faces at reporters as his father spoke of missiles, crumbled buildings and a 1,500 km trip to safety.
Pope Francis said that expressing compassion for those suffering from poverty and tragedy is an integral part of being a Christian, even if those in need are non-believers.
Since Feb. 24, 2022, millions of refugees have fled through Central Europe, including Hungary, and moved to other countries. About 35,000 have applied for temporary protection status in Hungary.
Francis said expressing compassion for those suffering from poverty and tragedy is an integral part of being a Christian, even if those in need are non-believers.
“Even amid pain and suffering, once we have received the balm of love, we find the courage needed to keep moving forward: We find the strength to believe that all is not lost, and that a different future is possible,” he said.
Later the pontiff met with Metropolitan (bishop) Hilarion, representative of the Russian Orthodox Church in Budapest.
Hilarion was effectively ousted from the number two post at the ROC headquarters in Moscow last year, a decision seen as indicating discord at the top of the Russian Patriarchate over the war.
The Russian Orthodox Church is by far the biggest of the churches in the Eastern Orthodox communion, which split with Western Christianity in the Great Schism of 1054.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine divided world Orthodoxy and strained relations between the Vatican and the ROC.
ROC Patriarch, Kirill, is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kirill fully backs the war as a bulwark against a West he describes as decadent.
The EU tried to put Kirill on its sanctions list last year but member states failed to find unanimity on the issue as Hungary opposed his inclusion.
Relations between the Vatican and the ROC have been frosty since Francis said last year that Kirill should not be “Putin’s altar boy.”
South Sudan’s fragile peace imperiled by chaos across the border in Sudan
Government and military officials wary of economic and security costs of prolonged crisis to the north
Analysts say former rebel groups could be dragged into the conflict, undermining the nation’s fragile peace
Updated 30 April 2023
ROBERT BOCIAGA
JUBA, South Sudan: The government of South Sudan has expressed deep concern over the fighting in neighboring Sudan, which it fears could spill across the border and threaten its fragile peace process.
The conflict between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group in Khartoum has raised concerns about the potential for a full-fledged civil war, which could affect neighboring South Sudan.
There have been multiple truce efforts since fighting broke out on April 15 between Sudan’s army led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces commanded by his deputy turned rival, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.
As close neighbors, with a long history of conflict and interdependence, any instability or escalation of violence in Sudan is likely to spill over into South Sudan, with potentially dire consequences.
One major concern for South Sudanese officials is the potential economic impact of a prolonged conflict to the north.
Sudan exports crude oil produced by South Sudan. Any disruption to this trade arrangement could lead to economic instability for the young republic, which has already suffered the knock-on effects of recent tribal uprisings in eastern Sudan.
2011 South Sudan gained independence from Sudan on July 9.
11 million Estimated South Sudanese citizens in need of humanitarian assistanc2e.
$1,600 Real gross domestic product per capita (2017).
On Friday, the price of South Sudan’s oil exports fell from $100 per barrel to $70. Michael Makuei, the country’s information minister, accused oil companies of exploiting the crisis to drive down prices. Experts say the situation in Sudan could have long-term implications for South Sudan’s oil industry.
“The situation is alarming, as any spillover from Sudan will be a very big issue for us here and this is why President Salva Kiir has been calling for a ceasefire so that normalcy returns to Sudan,” Deng Dau Deng Malek, acting minister of foreign affairs, told Arab News.
“South Sudan is very concerned about the situation in Sudan, especially given our shared border and historical ties. Any escalation of conflict in Sudan could have serious consequences for our country.”
Maj. Gen. Charles Machieng Kuol, a senior military officer in South Sudan, also weighed in on the potential harm that a prolonged conflict might cause, emphasizing the need for stability in the region.
“We have forces which have been deployed along the borders before,” he told Arab News. “Our country is preparing now to protect the borderlines, as we don’t want this war to escalate to our country.”
Sudan has lived through multiple civil wars since gaining independence from Britain and Egypt in 1956.
Its first north-south civil war broke out several months before independence on Jan. 1, 1956 and lasted until 1972. It pitted successive governments in the Muslim-dominated north against separatist rebels in the predominantly Christian south.
The 17-year conflict ended with a treaty under which the south was granted autonomy. However, the agreement collapsed in 1983 after 11 years of relative peace when President Jaafar Nimeiri decided to revoke the south’s autonomous status.
Sudan’s second civil war erupted in 1983 following an uprising by the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army led by John Garang. In 1989, Omar Al-Bashir took power in a coup and cracked down on the southern rebellion.
he war ended on Jan. 9, 2005, when Garang signed a peace accord with Al-Bashir’s government. The cornerstone of the accord was a protocol granting it six years of self-rule ahead of a 2011 referendum on whether to remain part of Sudan or secede.
South Sudan proclaimed independence on July 9, 2011, splitting Africa’s biggest country in two. As South Sudan separated, conflict resumed in the Nuba Mountains and Blue Nile in the rump state of Sudan in areas held by former guerrillas, now called the SPLM-North.
The presence of these former South Sudanese rebels close to the shared border complicates the current crisis, as they could easily be dragged into the conflict.
Manasseh Zindo, an independent analyst from South Sudan and a former delegate to the South Sudan peace process, says the involvement of these rebel leaders could have catastrophic implications for the security of South Sudan.
“Malik Agar is the leader of the SPLM-North. He is from the Blue Nile State near the Nuba Mountains in Sudan. He was part of South Sudan during the liberation struggle,” Zindo told Arab News.
“After the secession of South Sudan, the boundary delineation put him in Sudan. He is now part of the sovereign government in Khartoum. If he takes sides in the current conflict in Sudan, it could spill into South Sudan because of his links with South Sudan.”
Gen. Simon Gatwech Dual and Gen. Johnson Olony, two South Sudanese military officials who have shifted allegiance between different factions, are also based close to the Sudanese border.
Both men are leaders of SPLM-IO Kitgwang, a faction that broke away from Riek Machar’s SPLM-IO.
“If Gen. Simon or Gen. Johnson can be dragged into the Sudanese conflict, it can spill into South Sudan with catastrophic implications for the security of South Sudan,” said Zindo.
The South Sudanese government is now on high alert and has urged citizens living close to the border to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities. It has also called for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Sudan, adding that it is willing to play the role of mediator if both parties agree.
“The president (Salva Kiir) has been calling for a ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities for humanitarian assistance to reach the needy,” said Deng Malek, the acting minister of foreign affairs.
“He talked directly to President Al-Burhan and Deputy President Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo a number of times to appeal to them so that they observe the cessation of hostilities and return to the negotiation table.”
The UN and other international bodies have also expressed concern about the situation in Sudan and its potential impact on South Sudan. The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, says the conflict in Sudan has already forced thousands of people to flee into South Sudan, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation.
South Sudan is still recovering from a six-year civil war that ended in 2018, which left more than 380,000 people dead and displaced millions. The country is now trying to implement a peace agreement that was signed in September 2018, but progress has been slow, with sporadic clashes reported in different parts of the country.
As the situation deteriorates, Sudanese refugees are flooding across the border into South Sudan. International aid agencies are calling for urgent action to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.
According to UNHCR, there are currently more than 800,000 South Sudanese refugees in Sudan, a quarter of whom are in Khartoum and directly impacted by the fighting.
Egypt, Sudan’s northern neighbor, said on Thursday that at least 14,000 Sudanese refugees had crossed its border since the fighting erupted, as well as 2,000 people from 50 other countries.
At least 20,000 people have escaped into Chad, 4,000 into South Sudan, 3,500 into Ethiopia and 3,000 into the Central African Republic, according to the UN, which warns that if the fighting continues as many as 270,000 people could flee.
Gavin Kelleher, a humanitarian analyst for the Norwegian Refugee Council in South Sudan, said that the country is ill-prepared to absorb the expected influx from the north.
“The number of new arrivals is still unclear, but they are very likely to continue to increase in the coming weeks and it’s really important that we put the wheels in motion now for an effective humanitarian response,” Kelleher told Arab News.
“About 75 percent of South Sudan’s population are assessed to be in need of humanitarian assistance already, and the majority of the country has emergency or critical levels of food insecurity.
“Further shocks such as waves of new arrivals from Sudan are stretching the limited amount of resources available to new levels.”
Thousands endure long wait for safety at Ethiopia border
They first reached the city of Wad Madani 200 km south of the capital, where witnesses say life continues relatively normally
Updated 29 April 2023
AFP
GALLABAT, Sudan: An interminable row of minibuses lines the road that separates Sudan’s southeastern city of Gedaref from the Ethiopian border, slowly bringing people fleeing Sudan’s war closer to safety.
There, families have been “sleeping on the ground out in the open,” said Oktay Oglu, a Turkish engineer who worked at a factory in the capital Khartoum before escaping with his family. Locals and foreigners alike have made this journey, fleeing more than two weeks of brutal fighting that pits forces loyal to rival generals against one other, with civilians caught in the crossfire.
The minibuses move at a snail’s pace. At the end of the road to the border, Sudanese and Ethiopian flags flutter in the sky, a mere 10 meters between them.
But there, another long wait lies in store.
With his wife and three children, Oglu made the arduous trip from Khartoum to Gedaref after waiting days until a relative lull in fighting allowed them to escape.
They first reached the city of Wad Madani 200 km south of the capital, where witnesses say life continues relatively normally. They spent the night there before continuing on to Gedaref another 250 km east.
Finally, the road led them to the border with Ethiopia and the small community of Gallabat, with its bare-bones homes made out of wood and dried grass.
Having arrived at the crossing after it closed at 5 p.m, they had to wait out the night until it reopened at 8 a.m. the next morning.
At the crossing they found nationals from all over the world gathered, all hoping to make it to the other side in as little time as possible.
An official at the crossing said about “9,000 people crossed the border, the majority foreigners, including many Turkish.”
Data from the UN’s International Organization for Migration said about 3,500 people of 35 different nationalities had found refuge in Ethiopia as of Tuesday.
More than 40 percent of those are Turkish, while 14 percent are Ethiopians who lived in Sudan and are returning home.