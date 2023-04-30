What We Are Reading Today: Ukraine: What Everyone Needs to Know

Author: Serhy Yekelchyk
Ukraine’s political crises can be traced to the linguistic differences and divided political loyalties that have long fractured the country. However, this theory obscures the true significance of Ukraine’s civic revolution and the conflict’s crucial international dimension. The 2013-14 Ukrainian revolution presented Russia with both a democratic and a geopolitical challenge. In reality, political conflict in Ukraine is reflective of global discord, stemming from differing views on state power.
The book is an updated edition of Serhy Yekelchyk’s 2015 publication, “The Conflict in Ukraine.” It addresses Ukraine’s relations with the West, particularly the US, from the perspective of Ukrainians. The book explains how independent Ukraine fell victim to crony capitalism, how its people rebelled twice in the last two decades in the name of democracy and against corruption, and why Russia reacted so aggressively to the strivings of Ukrainians.
This volume is essential reading for anyone who wants to understand contemporary politics in Europe, according to a review on goodreads.com.