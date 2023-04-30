LeBron sets Lakers on playoff run with limitless possibility

Al-Hilal rue defensive error as AFC Champions League final first leg against Urawa Reds ends in 1-1 draw

RIYADH: “Go Blues” was the message held up by the fans inside the packed King Fahd International Stadium on Saturday and that is exactly what Al-Hilal initially did against Urawa Reds of Japan before being held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the AFC Champions League final.

It is also something they will have to do next Saturday in Japan in the return match if they are to extend their continental record from four titles to five.

What started out as a promising evening ended in frustration and rancour for both Al-Hilal as well as Salem Al-Dawsari.

The 30-year-old loves nothing more than scoring big goals in big games. Urawa Reds fans will remember his strike in the second leg of the 2019 final in Japan which took the trophy away from them and gave the West Asians revenge for the 2017 final defeat. Fans everywhere else will never forget his spectacular winner for Saudi Arabia against Argentina at the 2022 World Cup. His early goal put Al-Hilal in control but late in the game, he was sent off and Al-Hilal will have to go and win without him.

By that time, Urawa, going for their third title, had levelled out of nowhere with Shinzo Koroki scoring early in the second half meaning that everything was different, the tie, the teams and the noise.

As it started however, the atmosphere in Riyadh was exactly what you would expect given the size of these two clubs. It was Al-Hilal who put in the performance to match and after a cagey opening, they were ahead after just 13 minutes.

It is not a goal that the visitors will want to watch again. Michael Delgado beat his man down the right and fired over a low cross. Alexander Scholz left it for the goalkeeper and vice versa meaning the ball rolled right through to the far post where Al-Dawsari was ghosting to fire an unstoppable shot high into the net.

If it was loud before, new levels were reached as the talisman celebrated another hugely important goal in a hugely impressive career. Urawa were suddenly trying just to stay in the game.

They almost got in just before the half-hour but just as Koroki prepared to receive the ball in space on the edge of the area, the veteran striker slipped. The home team were more threatening and while they did not create many clear chances before the break, there was no do doubt as to which of the two teams were directing the tempo of this match, and it was not the Japanese. With more than two-thirds of possession, the home team were in control.

And then they were level with a goal out of nothing after 53 minutes. In a bid to prevent a through pass, Ali-Al Bulaihi, recently returned from injury, stuck a foot out outside the area. The defender watched with horror as he succeeded only in diverting the ball against his own post. There was little that goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf could do as Koroki fired home the rebound as the small corner of Urawa fans went crazy.

It was not only against the run of play but changed the play completely for a while. As the noise level dropped, the Japanese team grew in confidence. Suddenly, it was all looking like a real test for Al-Hilal in a game that had been looking very comfortable indeed. Just after the hour, Urawa sent the ball into a crowded area resulting in panic in the Al-Hilal backline.

Soon after the Saudi Arabian team came close to the second. Marega collected the ball on the right side of the area and his low shot on the turn rolled millimetres wide of the post. It lifted the King Fahd Stadium and once again it was the Blue shirts charging forward. Roshn Saudi League top scorer Odion Ighalo was soon flicking a header just over but the Nigerian will be disappointed by the lack of supply that came his way.

As the game entered the final quarter, Urawa were obviously satisfied with the outcome and more than once the players were ticked off by officials for wasting time. The frustration felt by the home players was evident four minutes from the end as Al-Dawsari was sent off, as he was in the second leg of the 2017 final loss to the same team, for kicking out at Ken Iwao after the two tangled. He will be missed in Japan.

It is, of course, not over yet and that will be the message from coach Ramon Diaz. There will be another big, loud and passionate crowd at Saitama Stadium next Saturday but Al-Hilal have won there before and are going to have to go and do so again.