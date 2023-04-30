You are here

Gas leak kills 11 in India

Gas leak kills 11 in India
An oil tankers train passes near the Guwahati Refinery operated by Indian Oil Corporation, in Guwahati on March 30, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 30 April 2023
AFP

Gas leak kills 11 in India

Gas leak kills 11 in India
Updated 30 April 2023
AFP

AMRITSAR: A gas leak killed 11 people in India, an official said Sunday, in the latest deadly industrial accident in the vast developing economy of 1.4 billion people.
The gas leak happened in Giaspura, an industrial area of Ludhiana in the northern state of Punjab.
The official, who asked not to be named, said they had yet to ascertain what kind of gas leaked or the source of the leak.
“Eleven dead and four in hospital. Rescue operation is on,” the official told AFP after the incident.
Industrial gas leaks blamed on poor safety standards and insufficient checks are common in India.
Last August, at least 112 women were hospitalized after a gas leak at an apparel manufacturing plant in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.
That followed a similar accident in June when around 200 women fell unconscious after a gas leak in the same area, broadcaster NDTV reported.
In 2020, at least 15 people were killed and hundreds hospitalized after a gas leak at a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam, an industrial port city in the same state.
Nearly 1,000 people were exposed to the gas and over 500 were hospitalized with symptoms of severe respiratory distress and skin and eye irritation.
Residents were found slumped in the streets after being exposed to the gas, forcing a large-scale evacuation around the plant.
That pre-dawn accident took place at a chemical plant owned by LG Polymers, a subsidiary of South Korea’s LG Chem.
Two senior South Korean executives and 10 other local employees of LG Polymers were later arrested and charged with offenses, including the Indian legal equivalent of manslaughter.
A 4,000-page government report accused the firm of negligence and said the disaster was due to a lack of safety protocols and poor emergency response.
The styrene gas leaked from tanks at the polystyrene manufacturing unit that had been lying idle for weeks due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.
That incident sparked memories of when India witnessed one of its worst industrial disasters in 1984.
Gas leaked from a pesticide plant in Bhopal, a city in central India.
At least 3,500 people living around the plant operated by Union Carbide died in the days that followed the leak. People continue to suffer the effects to this day.
Children are still born disfigured, with webbed feet and hands, and experience stunted growth because of the gas that affected their mothers.

India 'extremely thankful' for Saudi help as evacuees from Sudan reach Delhi
World
India ‘extremely thankful’ for Saudi help as evacuees from Sudan reach Delhi

Pilots jailed for plotting to smuggle people into the UK

Styles (L) was sentenced to seven years in prison, Turchet to seven-and-a-half years, and Sivakumar (R) to four-and-a-half years
Styles (L) was sentenced to seven years in prison, Turchet to seven-and-a-half years, and Sivakumar (R) to four-and-a-half years
Updated 13 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Pilots jailed for plotting to smuggle people into the UK

Styles (L) was sentenced to seven years in prison, Turchet to seven-and-a-half years, and Sivakumar (R) to four-and-a-half years
  • All three men were charged with facilitating a breach of immigration law
Updated 13 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A British pilot has been jailed for being involved in a plot to smuggle four Albanians from Belgium into Britain.

Richard Styles was arrested alongside Silvano Turchet and Vijayakumar Sivakumar after the National Crime Agency thwarted their plan in March last year.

Styles, from Hertfordshire, was arrested at Deenethorpe Airfield near Corby, in Northamptonshire after flying a twin-engine plane to the airfield from Belgium with three men and a woman on board who were attempting to evade immigration checks.

Joking as he was arrested by officers, he said: “I normally get arrested for drugs, so it is a bit strange.”

The NCA found he had worked with former pilot Turchet to rent the six-seater Piper Seneca for £1,500.

Turchet had paid for the jet to be stored in a hangar before the flight on March 23.

Investigators believe the men were in contact with an Albanian, known as Tim K, who arranged for the passengers to meet him in Belgium.

The surveillance team was waiting for the plane when it returned to the country the next day.

Meanwhile, Sivakumar, who had previously been convicted for trying to smuggle someone into the UK in the boot of his car, was also arrested.

Phone records showed Sivakumar had been in contact with Tim K before the flight.

Crown Prosecution Service specialist prosecutor, Sarah Jennings, said all three defendants were involved in a planned and co-ordinated attempt to bypass immigration controls.

“The CPS worked extremely closely with investigators to build this case including the National Crime Agency and international law enforcement in Belgium.

“The evidence we presented showed the three men working together in the run up to the offence including on the day they were caught, unaware that the NCA were waiting as the plane landed,” she added.

All three men were charged with facilitating a breach of immigration law, and Styles was sentenced to seven years in prison, Turchet to seven-and-a-half years, and Sivakumar to four-and-a-half years.

UK opposition leader to visit France, Albania to plan 'clean up' of immigration system
World
UK opposition leader to visit France, Albania to plan ‘clean up’ of immigration system
Eager young Albanians risk everything for new future in UK
World
Eager young Albanians risk everything for new future in UK

Philippines’ president to forge stronger relations with US during visit

Philippines’ president to forge stronger relations with US during visit
Updated 30 April 2023
Ellie Aben

Philippines’ president to forge stronger relations with US during visit

Philippines’ president to forge stronger relations with US during visit
  • Marcos also wants ‘greater economic engagement’ with America
  • US trip predicted to give room for issues beyond defense ties
Updated 30 April 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Sunday that his upcoming meeting with US President Joe Biden was essential to advance his country’s national interest and strengthen the “very important alliance” between Manila and Washington.

Marcos departed Manila on Sunday for the first state visit of a Philippine leader to Washington in almost a decade, following a series of high-level engagements in the past year, including his meeting with Biden on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in September and the visit of US Vice President Kamala Harris to the Philippines in November.

Marcos said: “My visit to the United States and more especially my meeting with President Joe Biden is essential to advancing our national interests and strengthening that very important alliance.”

His trip comes at a time of growing geopolitical tension over self-ruled Taiwan and concerns over China’s conduct in the disputed South China Sea. It also takes place amid stronger Philippine-US defense ties marked by their largest-ever joint military drills in April and a recent expansion of US access to Philippine bases.

Marcos highlighted his determination to strengthen Philippine-US ties “in a wide range of areas that not only address concerns of our times, but also those that are critical to advancing our core interests,” citing areas such as food security, climate change, cybersecurity, and economic resilience.

The Philippines would reaffirm its “commitment to fostering our long-standing alliances as an instrument of peace and as a catalyst of development in the Asia Pacific region,” Marcos added, while also pushing “for greater economic engagement” with the US.

Although the Filipino leader has been seeking good relations with both China and the US, the Philippines’ ties with the latter are only returning after years under former President Rodrigo Duterte, who distanced Manila from Washington in favor of Beijing.

“He’s taking time out and I think … the optics of that are just massive, especially considering the last administration,” Stephen Cutler, former FBI legal attache to Manila, told Arab News. “So, I think this is going to be good.”

Marcos’ trip also gives room to discuss other issues in Philippine-US relations besides their defense ties, Cutler said.

“The relationship with the United States and the issues that the Philippines faces go far beyond only or mere military security.

“One of the things that the president’s visit will allow him to do is to establish some really good, I hope, relationships with the US businesses that have the ability to add jobs in that field here in the Philippines,” he added.

Job creation, according to national surveys, is among the top concerns among Filipinos.

Marcelino Libanan, minority leader at the Philippine House of Representatives, said: “We are all counting on the president’s trip to pave the way for additional American direct investment inflows that we need to support our economic recovery and generate new employment.”

Philippines raises concerns over Taiwan in talks with China
World
Philippines raises concerns over Taiwan in talks with China
A construction worker at a building site in Riyadh on Aug. 4, 2016. The Kingdom agreed to help OFWS with wage claims. (Reuters
World
Philippines grateful for Saudi help in resolving workers’ wage claims

Ukrainian drones strike Crimea oil depot: Russian official

Ukrainian drones strike Crimea oil depot: Russian official
Updated 30 April 2023
AFP

Ukrainian drones strike Crimea oil depot: Russian official

Ukrainian drones strike Crimea oil depot: Russian official
  • Ukraine’s military intelligence spokesperson, Andriy Yusov, told the RBC Ukraine news site on Saturday that the oil depot fire was “God’s punishment” for “the murdered civilians in Uman, including five children”
  • Ukraine’s political crises can be traced to the linguistic differences and divided political loyalties that have long fractured the country. However, this theory obscures the true significance of Ukraine’s civic revolution and the conflict’s crucial inter
Updated 30 April 2023
AFP

KYIV: A massive fire erupted at an oil depot in Crimea after it was hit by two of Ukraine’s drones, a Russia-appointed official there reported Saturday, the latest in a series of attacks on the annexed peninsula as Russia braces for an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, a port city in Crimea, posted videos and photos of the blaze on his Telegram channel.
Razvozhayev said the fire at the city’s harbor was assigned the highest ranking in terms of how complicated it will be to extinguish. However, he reported that the open blaze had been contained.
Razvozhayev said the oil depot was attacked by “two enemy drones,” and four oil tanks burned down. A third drone was shot down from the sky over Crimea, and one more was deactivated through radio-electronic means, according to Crimea’s Moscow-appointed Gov. Sergei Aksyonov.
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move that most of the world considered illegal. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview this week that his country will seek to reclaim the peninsula in the upcoming counteroffensive.

FASTFACT

Sevastopol governor says the fire at the city’s harbor was assigned the highest ranking in terms of how complicated it will be to extinguish. However, he reported that the open blaze had been contained.

The incident comes a day after Russia fired more than 20 cruise missiles and two drones at Ukraine, killing at least 23 people. Almost all of the victims died when two missiles slammed into an apartment building in the city of Uman, located in central Ukraine.
Five children were among the dead, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said Saturday, adding 22 out 23 bodies have been identified. One woman remained missing, Klymenko said.
Russian forces launched more drones at Ukraine overnight. Ukraine’s Air Force Command said two Iranian-made self-exploding Shahed drones were intercepted, and a reconnaissance drone was shot down on Saturday morning.
Razvozhayev said the oil depot fire did not cause any casualties and would not hinder fuel supplies in Sevastopol. The city has been subject to regular attack attempts with drones, especially in recent weeks.
Earlier this week, Razvozhayev reported that the Russian military destroyed a Ukrainian sea drone that attempted to attack the harbor and another one blew up, shattering windows in several apartment buildings, but not inflicting any other damage.
Ukraine’s military intelligence spokesperson, Andriy Yusov, told the RBC Ukraine news site on Saturday that the oil depot fire was “God’s punishment” for “the murdered civilians in Uman, including five children.”
He said that more than 10 tanks containing oil products for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet were destroyed in Sevastopol, but stopped short of acknowledging Ukraine’s responsibility for a drone attack. The difference between the number of tanks Yusov and Razvozhayev gave could not be immediately reconciled.
After previous attacks on Crimea, Kyiv also wouldn’t openly claim responsibility, emphasizing, however, that the country had the right to strike any target in response to Russian aggression.
Elsewhere, Ukrainian forces shelled the city of Nova Kakhovka, according to Moscow-installed authorities in the Russian-occupied part of southern Ukraine’s Kherson province. “Severe artillery fire” cut off power in the city, the officials said.
The Ukrainian-controlled part of the province also came under fire on Saturday. Russian shelling in the area of the village of Bilozerka killed one person and wounded another, according to the Kherson prosecutor’s office.

 

Russia kills at least 12 in biggest Ukraine air strikes for nearly two months
World
Russia kills at least 12 in biggest Ukraine air strikes for nearly two months
Eastern EU farmers fume over Ukraine grain influx
World
Eastern EU farmers fume over Ukraine grain influx

Record heat threatens health, food security of Bangladeshis

Children take bath in Buriganga river on a hot summer day in Dhaka on April 19, 2023. (AFP)
Children take bath in Buriganga river on a hot summer day in Dhaka on April 19, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 30 April 2023

Record heat threatens health, food security of Bangladeshis

Children take bath in Buriganga river on a hot summer day in Dhaka on April 19, 2023. (AFP)
  • Dhaka recorded its highest temperature in six decades this month
  • Production of rice, Bangladesh’s staple food, expected to drop significantly
Updated 30 April 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Record high temperatures are threatening the health and food security of Bangladeshis as their already climate-vulnerable country is caught in a massive heatwave sweeping parts of Asia.
Most of the region has been hit hard, with residents sweltering since the beginning of the month. April is typically one of the warmest months, but the heat being experienced in South and Southeast Asia this year is abnormal.
Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, saw temperatures reach 40.6 degrees Celsius on April 16 — the highest in six decades. And it is likely that, with global warming, the record-breaking trend will continue.
“We can’t say that this heatwave will not repeat ... Due to the effects of climate change, the frequency of heatwaves will increase,” Bangladesh Meteorological Department director Azizur Rahman told Arab News over the weekend, when Dhaka’s temperature was about 37 degrees Celsius — about 4 degrees higher than the same period last year.

BACKGROUND

Rice production in the country could fall by up to 40 percent. ‘This hot temperature is also affecting the germination process that impacts food production to a high extent. In many ways, this heat wave is affecting the country’s food security.’

“In 1965, Dhaka witnessed a highest temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, in 2014 it was 40.3. This year, the highest temperature was 40.6.”
The length of the recent heat wave was also longer than usual, Rahman explained. “It continued for around 16 days, from April 4 to April 20. It was very unusual. Normally heatwaves appear with some intervals,” Rahman said, adding that another heatwave was likely in the coming days.

Dhaka, a sprawling city of more than 20 million people, has been hit especially hard due to the “heat island” effect, in which iron and concrete infrastructure magnifies the heat.
The extreme weather is already taking a toll on Bangladeshis, with cases of heat exhaustion and heat stroke on the rise, and looming outbreaks of other diseases.
“Compared to last year, we have heard of (higher) numbers of heat stroke cases,” Rahman said. “Cholera and diarrhea also break out during heatwaves.”
Amid the prolonged heat and lack of rain, concerns are already rising over this year’s crops and food security.
“Different seasonal fruits can’t grow to maturity,” Prof. M. A. Rahim from Daffodil University in Dhaka told Arab News, explaining that unripe fruits fall from the trees as the heat breaks their attachment to the plant, while the flowers of other fruit plants do not get pollinated as bees and other insects cannot bear the heat.
The weather also threatens the country’s rice crop, as paddy cannot grow and farmers are unable to work in the scorching temperatures.
“The heatwave is impacting the production of rice, which is our staple food,” Rahim said, estimating that rice production could fall by up to 40 percent. “This hot temperature is also affecting the germination process that impacts food production to a high extent. In many ways, this heatwave is affecting our food security.”

 

 

Families fear for Bangladeshis still trapped in Khartoum
World
Families fear for Bangladeshis still trapped in Khartoum
A decade after Rana Plaza, Bangladesh garment workers fight on
World
A decade after Rana Plaza, Bangladesh garment workers fight on

Pope, meeting refugees, says better future possible

Pope Francis. (Supplied)
Pope Francis. (Supplied)
Updated 30 April 2023
Reuters

Pope, meeting refugees, says better future possible

Pope Francis. (Supplied)
  • Pope Francis thanks Hungarians for welcoming displaced people as he appeals for culture of charity
Updated 30 April 2023
Reuters

BUDAPEST: Pope Francis on Saturday met Ukrainians who fled the war on Hungary’s eastern border, telling the refugees that a different future is possible.

Francis met with about 600 refugees, poor and homeless people in a visit to St. Elizabeth’s church in Budapest on the second day of his visit, which began on Friday when he pointedly warned of the dangers of rising nationalism in Europe.
Pope Francis thanked Hungarians for welcoming Ukrainian refugees and urged them to help anyone in need, as he begged for a culture of charity.
Francis was serenaded by a singing band of Hungarian Roma wearing flower-patterned clothing and seemed to enjoy the music as they hovered around him as he sat in his wheelchair.
But what Francis heard earlier was much more sober.
Oleg Yakovlev told of he and his wife Lyudmila and their five children had to leave Dnipro a year ago after Russian bombings.
“We were welcomed here and we have found a new home (but) many have suffered and suffer still because of the war,” Yakovlev told the pope.
Sitting in the first row of the church with his family, the youngest of the Yakovlev children, a boy of about four, was amused by the attention he was getting, making faces at reporters as his father spoke of missiles, crumbled buildings and a 1,500 km trip to safety.

FASTFACT

Pope Francis said that expressing compassion for those suffering from poverty and tragedy is an integral part of being a Christian, even if those in need are non-believers.

Since Feb. 24, 2022, millions of refugees have fled through Central Europe, including Hungary, and moved to other countries. About 35,000 have applied for temporary protection status in Hungary.
Francis said expressing compassion for those suffering from poverty and tragedy is an integral part of being a Christian, even if those in need are non-believers.
“Even amid pain and suffering, once we have received the balm of love, we find the courage needed to keep moving forward: We find the strength to believe that all is not lost, and that a different future is possible,” he said.
Later the pontiff met with Metropolitan (bishop) Hilarion, representative of the Russian Orthodox Church in Budapest.
Hilarion was effectively ousted from the number two post at the ROC headquarters in Moscow last year, a decision seen as indicating discord at the top of the Russian Patriarchate over the war.
The Russian Orthodox Church is by far the biggest of the churches in the Eastern Orthodox communion, which split with Western Christianity in the Great Schism of 1054.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine divided world Orthodoxy and strained relations between the Vatican and the ROC.
ROC Patriarch, Kirill, is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kirill fully backs the war as a bulwark against a West he describes as decadent.
The EU tried to put Kirill on its sanctions list last year but member states failed to find unanimity on the issue as Hungary opposed his inclusion.
Relations between the Vatican and the ROC have been frosty since Francis said last year that Kirill should not be “Putin’s altar boy.”

 

Pope Francis delivers his 'Urbi et Orbi' ('To the City and the World') message at St. Peter's Square, on Easter Sunday.
Middle-East
Pope expresses ‘deep concern’ over Israel-Palestinian violence
Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday service, bounces back from illness
World
Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday service, bounces back from illness

Ramadan festivities drive up Saudi parcel delivery volume to over 14m
Ramadan festivities drive up Saudi parcel delivery volume to over 14m
Pilots jailed for plotting to smuggle people into the UK
Styles (L) was sentenced to seven years in prison, Turchet to seven-and-a-half years, and Sivakumar (R) to four-and-a-half years
Saudi debt trading value rises 76% to $1.88bn in Q1: report  
Saudi debt trading value rises 76% to $1.88bn in Q1: report  
Jordan to host Arab foreign ministers’ meeting to tackle Syria crisis
The group called for immediate measures to tackle the humanitarian crisis in Syria
Sergio Perez beats Max Verstappen to win Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Sergio Perez beats Max Verstappen to win Azerbaijan Grand Prix

