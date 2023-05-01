Jordan, Norway to boost cooperation on Syrian refugee crisis

You are here

Jordanian Interior Minister Mazen Faraya meets the Norwegian delegation. (Petra)
  • Jordan accepted the burden of hosting Syrian refugees on behalf of the rest of the world, Faraya said 
AMMAN: Jordanian Interior Minister Mazen Faraya and his Norwegian Justice Minister Emilie Enger on Monday discussed ways to enhance cooperation regarding the Syrian refugee crisis, Jordan News Agency reported. 

During the meeting, Faraya emphasized Norway's assistance to Jordan in dealing with the Syrian refugee crisis, including infrastructure assistance for refugee camps and host communities, as well as national development programs and projects.

Faraya went on to say that Jordan accepted the burden of hosting Syrian refugees on behalf of the rest of the world, despite the fact that just 6% of the funding required for Jordan's response plan to the Syrian refugees had been provided.  He emphasized the importance of directing Norwegian governmental and non-governmental organizations to assist Jordan in meeting the growing needs of refugees in camps and host communities.

Jordan, the minister said, will work hard to offer security, education, health care, and a dignified living for refugees in the absence of a political solution in Syria that stops the "humanitarian catastrophe," and restores its security and stability.

Faraya welcomed Norwegian investors to visit Jordan and see for themselves the attractive environment and government incentives provided under Jordan's ten-year economic reform plan.

Enger, for her part, stated that her country is eager to expand bilateral relations with Jordan, applauding the Kingdom's political and economic changes as well as its willingness to shoulder the costs of hosting Syrian refugees in the face of economic challenges.

  • Analyst says Turkish operation to kill terror chief in Syria will benefit election prospects
  • Erdogan said he was committed to ‘continue our fight against terrorist organizations without discrimination’
ANKARA: Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s announcement of the death of Daesh’s leader last week highlights Turkiye’s leading role in regional security and boosts his claims to be tough on terrorists in the days before crunch elections, analysts have said.

The Turkish president said on April 30 that agents from the MIT security agency had killed Abu Hussein Al-Qurayshi in Syria the previous day, but gave no further details. Reuters reported local and security sources as saying that he died in a raid in the northern town of Jandaris, which is controlled by Turkiye-backed rebel groups.

Erdogan said he was committed to “continue our fight against terrorist organizations without discrimination.”

The previous leader of Daesh, Abu Ibrahim Al-Qurayshi, died in February last year in a US raid on his hideout in northern Syria. His predecessor Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi was killed near Idlib in October 2019 in another US raid.

Abu Hussein Al-Qurayshi was appointed as Daesh leader in November 2022.

“The operational tempo of US strikes against Daesh leadership means that we barely even know who these individuals are, we only know their nom de guerre,” Colin P. Clarke, director of research at the Soufan Group, told Arab News. 

“The last few ISIS (Daesh) caliphs have almost no media footprint because they were so busy trying to stay alive.”

The Turks, similarly, are “now able to track these Daesh leaders closely, and take action, so Daesh in Syria is reeling from repeated targeted assassinations against its upper echelon of leadership,” he said.

Clarke said that he expected these operations were being timed for Erdogan’s maximum election benefit.

“He has always presented himself as a strong figure, and he’s working to make that contrast in this election with (opposition leader Kemal) Kilicdaroglu,” he said.

“The strongman image is something Erdogan has cultivated over his time in office, so touting high-level counterterrorism operations will help him continue to make that case.”

MIT previously caught Daesh fundraiser Kasim Guler, also named Abu Usama al-Turki, while trying to sneak into Turkiye in June 2021 with weapons and explosives.

He had been allegedly planning to assassinate politicians, including Kilicdaroglu.

MIT also detained several high-profile Daesh figures who had directed several suicide attacks in Turkiye.

Turkiye designated Daesh as a terror group in 2013. It has launched a string of outrages since then, including an October 2015 suicide attack on a peace march in Ankara that killed 109 people.

Turkish security forces have prosecuted an intense crackdown on the group in the months leading up to the country’s May 14 elections. Nine foreign nationals were arrested in an anti-Daesh operation in Ankara last week, taking to 35 the total number arrested inside Turkey since the start of the year.

Nihat Ali Ozcan, a security analyst at the Ankara-based think tank TEPAV, said the operation against the Daesh leader last month in Syria was also a message for the West,

“It gives the message that Turkiye has assumed an active role in the fight against all radical terror groups,” he told Arab News.

 “Turkiye is still part of this regional counter-terror effort and intends to underline the fact that it does not only target the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) but also Daesh,” Ozcan said.

In the meantime, Turkish forces continue their operation against the PKK in northern Iraq with airstrikes against hideouts.

Lebanese mark Labor Day with protests demanding improved healthcare and social security

Lebanese mark Labor Day with protests demanding improved healthcare and social security
  • One union leader urged workers ‘to unify … to escalate the comprehensive confrontation against the government and reach a declaration of comprehensive civil disobedience’
  • Clashes erupted between groups of protesters over a banner warning the return of refugees to Syria is unsafe while the Assad regime remains in power
BEIRUT: Hundreds of Lebanese workers, unionists and foreign female workers in the country responded to calls to protest as part of the Labor Day activities on Monday, which was International Workers’ Day.

Two major protests took place in Beirut, the first by the National Federation of Worker and Employee Trade Unions in Lebanon, also known as FENASOL, and the second by the Lebanese Communist Party. The protesters assembled in Martyrs’ Square after marching through the city’s streets, amid tight security measures.

“My salary has died,” read one banner. Another said: “The nation is for the rich and nationalism is for the poor.” Other banners called for “the right to health and social security.” The Lebanese Communist Party raised a banner calling for greater “independence of the labor movement and the protection of public freedoms.”

Castro Abdullah, the president of FENASOL, criticized “Lebanon’s subjugation by its government to the International Monetary Fund's dictates.”

He added that “the country is looted and stolen but not bankrupt” and called on “all forces, labor unions and public administration employees to unify their words and positions to escalate the comprehensive confrontation against the government and reach a declaration of a comprehensive civil disobedience in all of Lebanon.”

Representatives of rights organizations, including the Kurdish Newroz Cultural and Social Association, and the Casual Workers’ League, spoke during the rally in Martyrs’ Square. A representative of foreign female workers called for an end to their exploitation.

Clashes broke out during the two protests after a group of demonstrators raised a banner that read: “No safe return for Syrian refugees to Syria with the presence of Bashar Assad (regime).” Tensions run high in Lebanon over the issue of Syrian immigrants. Many Lebanese say they have become “an economic burden” and some have demanded that they return home.

Some protesters from the Lebanese Communist Party seized the banner and said “the timing is not appropriate for raising slogans related to refugees or Assad.” Riot police intervened to break up the fighting.

Lebanon continues to suffer from catastrophically high unemployment and inflation, and a largely unorganized labor force, amid a dramatic deterioration in living conditions during which many workers have slipped below the poverty line.

According to official figures from the Central Administration of Statistics and the International Labor Organization, the unemployment rate in Lebanon rose from 11.4 percent in 2018 to 29.6 percent in early 2022, amid a severe economic crisis that began in 2019. About 47.8 percent of unemployed Lebanese are between the ages of 15 and 24, according to official statistics.

Information International, an independent regional research and consultancy firm, estimated Lebanon's unemployment rate to be even higher, about 38 percent.

According to these statistics, about 60 percent of all workers in the country are estimated to be part of the unorganized labor force.

In a message to the Lebanese people, Najib Mikati, prime minister of the caretaker government, said: “We are aware of the difficult circumstances you are living in and we appreciate the sacrifices you make to preserve the state’s entity, institutions and administrations.

“The recent measures taken by the government are only a small part of what you deserve but the resources that you know have made it inevitable that the benefits are provided in the best way possible. With mutual understanding, we hope to reach gradual and more equitable solutions that ensure you a decent living.”

Ten days ago, the Lebanese Cabinet issued a decree that included an increase of the official minimum wage from 2.5 million to 9 million Lebanese pounds. However, according to Bechara Asmar, the head of the General Confederation of Lebanese Workers, even this increased salary, equivalent to about $90 based on the readily available exchange rate, is not enough for a person to live on, let alone a family.

“This year’s Labor Day is the worst in decades, as the situation of Lebanese workers is catastrophic, and we warn of famine looming on the horizon amid the continued collapse of the state and the economy,” said Asmar.

“The salary increases that we are striving to achieve may lose their value with any new increase in the exchange rate of the dollar on the black market.”

He also warned of “the collapse of social security funds, which are important for providing a large percentage of the cost of healthcare for workers and employees.”

Syria makes vow to halt trafficking in narcotics at meeting of Arab foreign ministers

Syria makes vow to halt trafficking in narcotics at meeting of Arab foreign ministers
  • Meeting comes as a follow-up to talks with the Arab Gulf countries, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt that were held in Saudi Arabia last month
AMMAN: Syria agreed on Monday to halt drug trafficking across its borders with Jordan and Iraq, and identify who was producing and transporting narcotics.

The pledge came at a landmark meeting in Amman of foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq and Jordan, also attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

The aim of the meeting was to discuss how to normalize ties with Syria as part of a political settlement of the 13-year civil war that has shattered and divided the country.

A final statement after the meeting said the ministers had discussed pathways for the voluntary repatriation of millions of displaced Syrians and coordinated efforts to combat drug trafficking.

It said Damascus had agreed to “take the necessary steps to end smuggling on the borders with Jordan and Iraq” and identify who was producing and transporting narcotics into those two countries.

Syria is accused by Arab governments and the West of producing the highly addictive and lucrative amphetamine Captagon and organizing its smuggling into the Gulf.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the meeting was “a start, and the process is ongoing” to secure an end to the conflict.

“There must be steps on the ground that lead to an improvement in the reality in which Syria and the Syrians live,” he said. A decision on Syria’s readmission to the Arab League would be made by the organization itself, Safadi said.

Jordan has urged Syria to engage with Arab states on a step-by-step roadmap to end the conflict, tackling the issues of refugees, detainees, drug smuggling and Iran-backed militias in Syria.

“There was clarity and honesty,” Safadi said of the talks in Amman, adding: “We agreed on mechanisms to start organizing their (the refugees’) safe and voluntary return, in coordination with the United Nations.”

More than 800,000 may flee Sudan violence: UN

US citizens and other nationalities disembark from a US Navy fast transport ship to escape the conflict, at the Jeddah Sea Port.
US citizens and other nationalities disembark from a US Navy fast transport ship to escape the conflict, at the Jeddah Sea Port.
US citizens and other nationalities disembark from a US Navy fast transport ship to escape the conflict, at the Jeddah Sea Port.
  • The UN humanitarian coordinator in Sudan warned that the humanitarian crisis was turning into a “full blown catastrophe”
GENEVA: More than 800,000 people may flee Sudan as a result of fighting between military factions, including many who had already come there as refugees, a UN official said on Monday.
“Without a quick resolution of this crisis we will continue to see more people forced to flee in search of safety and basic assistance,” Raouf Mazou told a member state briefing in Geneva.
“In consultation with all concerned governments and partners we’ve arrived at a planning figure of 815,000 people that may flee into the seven neighboring countries.”
The estimate includes around 580,000 Sudanese, he said, with the others existing refugees from South Sudan and elsewhere.
So far, he said some 73,000 people have already fled to Sudan’s seven neighbors: South Sudan, Chad, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Central African Republic and Libya.
At the same briefing, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Sudan warned that the humanitarian crisis was turning into a “full blown catastrophe” and that the risk of spillover into neighboring countries was worrying.
“It has been more than two weeks of devastating fighting in Sudan, a conflict that is turning Sudan humanitarian crisis into a full blown catastrophe,” Abdou Dieng, resident and humanitarian coordinator in the country, said via video link.

US envoy for Yemen to visit Saudi Arabia

US special envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking is to visit Saudi Arabia. (US State Department)
US special envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking is to visit Saudi Arabia. (US State Department)
US special envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking is to visit Saudi Arabia. (US State Department)
  • Lenderking will meet with Saudi, Yemeni, Omani, and international partners to discuss their coordinated efforts to further ongoing peace talks
RIYADH: US special envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will visit Saudi Arabia and Oman to advance ongoing efforts to secure a new agreement and launch a comprehensive peace process in the war-torn country.

During his Gulf tour, Lenderking will meet with Saudi, Yemeni, Omani, and international partners to discuss their coordinated efforts to further ongoing peace talks.

“The US is working closely with the UN, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and other partners to build on the UN-mediated truce, which has delivered the longest period of calm since the war began, to support an inclusive, Yemeni-led political process that permits Yemenis to shape a brighter future for their country,” the State Department said.

A two-month truce was first agreed in Yemen in April 2022 and was renewed several times after that. It is “broadly holding” a year later, according to the UN envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg.

