‘Modern Family’ actress Sofia Vergara stars in VIA Riyadh promo video

RIYADH: Sofia Vergara has brought her trademark glamor to a promotional video for the VIA Riyadh luxury destination in the Saudi capital.

In a video posted to Twitter on Monday by General Authority for Entertainment Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh, the “Modern Family” actress arrives talking on her mobile phone, bemoaning her lost luggage and exclaims “I'll have to go shopping.”

Waltzing through high-end boutiques, sampling delicacies at Michelin-starred restaurants and relaxing at a luxury cinema, the American-Colombian star says: “Shine like a star, don’t forget to spoil yourself a bit, VIA Riyadh is the place to be.”

Vergara is no stranger to the Kingdom, having dazzled on the red carpet of the 2023 Joy Awards in Riyadh in January.

That month she also attended the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo reunion friendly match between Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season select XI of players chosen from Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr and Paris Saint-German in the Riyadh Season Cup.

Along with select restaurants, a luxury cinema and elite shopping outlets, VIA Riyadh also hosts the Kingdom’s first St. Regis Hotel.

Construction of the area, which is built in the Salmani style, took 20 months.

According to its designers, the Salmani design process was based on six core values outlined by King Salman: “Authenticity, continuity, human-centricity, livability, innovation and sustainability, Salmani architecture integrates modern lifestyles while evoking the local identity and architectural heritage of the Kingdom.”