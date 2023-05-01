You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Modern Family’ actress Sofia Vergara stars in VIA Riyadh promo video

‘Modern Family’ actress Sofia Vergara stars in VIA Riyadh promo video

American-Colombian superstar Sofia Vergara has brought her trademark glamor to a promotional video for the VIA Riyadh. (Screenshot/@Turki_alalshikh)
American-Colombian superstar Sofia Vergara has brought her trademark glamor to a promotional video for the VIA Riyadh. (Screenshot/@Turki_alalshikh)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c3nck

Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

‘Modern Family’ actress Sofia Vergara stars in VIA Riyadh promo video

American-Colombian superstar Sofia Vergara has brought her trademark glamor to a promotional video for the VIA Riyadh.
  • Joint-Arab effort to be based on Jordan’s ‘step-by-step’ approach for war-torn country
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Sofia Vergara has brought her trademark glamor to a promotional video for the VIA Riyadh luxury destination in the Saudi capital.

In a video posted to Twitter on Monday by General Authority for Entertainment Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh, the “Modern Family” actress arrives talking on her mobile phone, bemoaning her lost luggage and exclaims “I'll have to go shopping.”

Waltzing through high-end boutiques, sampling delicacies at Michelin-starred restaurants and relaxing at a luxury cinema, the American-Colombian star says: “Shine like a star, don’t forget to spoil yourself a bit, VIA Riyadh is the place to be.”

Vergara is no stranger to the Kingdom, having dazzled on the red carpet of the 2023 Joy Awards in Riyadh in January. 

That month she also attended the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo reunion friendly match between Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season select XI of players chosen from Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr and Paris Saint-German in the Riyadh Season Cup.

Along with select restaurants, a luxury cinema and elite shopping outlets, VIA Riyadh also hosts the Kingdom’s first St. Regis Hotel.

Construction of the area, which is built in the Salmani style, took 20 months. 

According to its designers, the Salmani design process was based on six core values outlined by King Salman: “Authenticity, continuity, human-centricity, livability, innovation and sustainability, Salmani architecture integrates modern lifestyles while evoking the local identity and architectural heritage of the Kingdom.”

Topics: VIA Riyadh Saudi Arabia Sofia Vergara

Related

Model Georgina Rodriguez, actress Sofia Vergara dazzle at Joy Awards in Riyadh
Lifestyle
Model Georgina Rodriguez, actress Sofia Vergara dazzle at Joy Awards in Riyadh
US Colombian actress Sofia Vergara attends Riyadh Season select XI v. PSG match in Riyadh 
Lifestyle
US Colombian actress Sofia Vergara attends Riyadh Season select XI v. PSG match in Riyadh 

Merwas to hold music workshops for best of Saudi talent

Merwas to hold music workshops for best of Saudi talent
Updated 01 May 2023
Ghadi Joudah

Merwas to hold music workshops for best of Saudi talent

Merwas to hold music workshops for best of Saudi talent
  • Courses will cover performance, recording, distribution, sound engineering
  • Registration process to open soon, GEA chief Turki Al-Sheikh says
Updated 01 May 2023
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: People with a passion, and talent, for music will soon be able to take part in a series of workshops organized by Merwas Studios.

The aim of the project, which was announced by Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, is to nurture the very best of the Kingdom’s young musical talent.

The workshops will be sponsored by the Music Commission and will engage the skills of leading musicians and industry professionals from across the Arab world.

Al-Sheikh said the workshops would accept talented individuals with a strong desire to develop their skills in the areas of performance, music distribution and sound engineering. The instruments covered by the classes are the violin, cello, flute, piano, drums, guitar, qanun and oud.

Among the musicians linked to the scheme are Mamdouh Al-Jaba, Islam El-Qasabgi, Aref Ghamen, Khaled Mohamed Ali and Hisham Essam.

Rayyan Al-Sinan, who plays drums and guitar, told Arab News: “As a musician, I have felt the impact of all the initiatives for music and art in general over the past two years.

“Through the Ministry of Culture and Sanaa program, I was able to get involved in a detailed online course that truly helped push me to the level I needed to be able to actually produce music.”

Al-Sheikh expressed his gratitude to all the sponsors involved in the new scheme, including the Music Commission, Merwas Studios, Saudia airline and Thib’s Auto.

He added that the registration process and schedules would be announced soon.

Topics: Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Merwas Studios Turki Al-Sheikh

Related

Turki Al-Sheikh opens Merwas, largest art and entertainment factory in the Arab world
Saudi Arabia
Turki Al-Sheikh opens Merwas, largest art and entertainment factory in the Arab world
The tour will include a number of Arabic plays of various genres, including ‘Al-Tayyara,’ and ‘Thatul laikat.’ (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
General Entertainment Authority announces Saudi Tour 2023

Saudi International Crafts Week to open in June

Saudi International Crafts Week to open in June
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi International Crafts Week to open in June

Saudi International Crafts Week to open in June
  • Event will be a celebration of traditional handicrafts
  • Highlight role craftspeople have played in building communities
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi International Crafts Week will take place in June at the Riyadh Front, the Heritage Commission has announced.

As well as more than 200 areas dedicated to various craftspeople, the event will feature workshops in traditional handcrafts.

The commission said on Twitter it would also highlight the role craftspeople have traditionally played in building communities.

Among the crafts that will be featured over the week are pottery, wood carving, carpentry, blacksmithing, knitting, weaving, leather tanning, beadwork, boat manufacturing and lots more.

Young people are particularly welcome to take part in the various events and workshops, and are encouraged to use them to create new businesses that can contribute to the nation’s economy.

Saudi International Crafts Week would also help to highlight the country’s rich cultural heritage, the commission said.

For more information click here.

Topics: Saudi International Crafts Week Saudi Heritage Commission RIYADH FRONT

Related

Naila Art Gallery’s 'Saudi Crafts' exhibition reflects a changing nation photos
Saudi Arabia
Naila Art Gallery’s 'Saudi Crafts' exhibition reflects a changing nation
Alicia Keys praises Saudi craftswomen for personalized gift
Lifestyle
Alicia Keys praises Saudi craftswomen for personalized gift

Saudi tourism minister welcomes football star Lionel Messi as he lands in the Kingdom on family holiday

Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi is pictured enjoying the culture in Saudi Arabia with his family. (@AhmedAlKhateeb)
Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi is pictured enjoying the culture in Saudi Arabia with his family. (@AhmedAlKhateeb)
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi tourism minister welcomes football star Lionel Messi as he lands in the Kingdom on family holiday

Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi is pictured enjoying the culture in Saudi Arabia with his family. (@AhmedAlKhateeb)
  • Messi and his family were pictured soaking up the Saudi sun, playing traditional board game carrom, and feeding a gazelle
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s tourism minister took to Twitter on Monday to welcome Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi to the Kingdom.

“I am happy to welcome Saudi Tourism Ambassador Lionel #Messi and his family on his second vacation in Saudi. We are happy to share our authentic Saudi welcome with you all,” Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb tweeted.

The minister later tweeted pictures of Messi and his family soaking up the Saudi sun, playing traditional board game carrom, and feeding an Arabian gazelle with two of his sons.

“We welcome visitors from all around the world to experience a unique trip to Saudi Arabia and its hospitality,” Al-Khateeb said.

Fans took to social media to share images of the footballer’s arrival in the country.

Fans took to social media to share images of the footballers arrival in the country (SnapChat)
Fans took to social media to share images of the footballer's arrival in the country (SnapChat)

The footballer’s visit comes just one day after he took to social media to  celebrate Saudi Arabia’s natural wonders on Saturday in partnership with Visit Saudi.

The Paris Saint-Germain footballer posted a shot of the Kingdom’s date palm groves, with a caption saying: “Who thought Saudi has so much green? I love to explore its unexpected wonders whenever I can.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Messi visited the Kingdom last May for Jeddah Season, an annual festival in the coastal city of Jeddah, posting an image of himself on a boat watching the sun setting over the Red Sea. He also toured parts of Jeddah’s old town, a heritage site.

Messi, considered one of the legends of the sport, won the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar last year. He has a large international fanbase with hundreds of millions of followers on social media.

The Argentine is an ambassador with Visit Saudi, the tourism ministry’s promotional brand.

The ministry is tasked with showcasing Saudi Arabia’s natural and cultural treasures to international and domestic tourists as part of reforms known as Saudi Vision 2030.

Topics: Lionel Messi Saudi Arabia

Related

Football legend Lionel Messi celebrates Saudi Arabia’s ‘unexpected wonders’ and nature
Lifestyle
Football legend Lionel Messi celebrates Saudi Arabia’s ‘unexpected wonders’ and nature
Messi scores 100th Argentina goal in Curacao romp
Sport
Messi scores 100th Argentina goal in Curacao romp

Future queen of Jordan Rajwa Khalid Al-Saif shows off high street fashion in rare public appearance

Future queen of Jordan Rajwa Khalid Al-Saif shows off high street fashion in rare public appearance
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

Future queen of Jordan Rajwa Khalid Al-Saif shows off high street fashion in rare public appearance

Future queen of Jordan Rajwa Khalid Al-Saif shows off high street fashion in rare public appearance
  • ‘I consider myself lucky because it is not every day you meet someone like Rajwa,’ the crown prince said of his Saudi fiancée
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Mere days after celebrating her birthday, Saudi Arabia’s Rajwa Khalid Al-Saif, who is set to marry Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, was spotted supporting her fiancé at an event in Jordan.

For the occasion, the future queen of Jordan showed off a hot pink pantsuit by high street retailer Zara.

The future queen of Jordan showed off a hot pink pantsuit by high street retailer Zara. (Instagram)

The crown prince spoke about his relationship with his future wife during his talk at the ‘Tawasol: Dialogue on Reality and Aspirations’ forum, saying: “I met Rajwa through an old friend from school … I consider myself lucky because it is not every day you meet someone like Rajwa.”

Late last week, he wrote a heartfelt message to his fiancé for her 29th birthday.

“Wishing my dearest Rajwa a very happy birthday! Looking forward to a life of love, compassion and commitment with you,” the crown prince wrote on Instagram sharing a picture of Al-Saif, who can be seen smiling as she holds onto the reins of a horse.

The couple, who are tying the knot this summer on June 1, got engaged officially in August in a ceremony held in the presence of King Abdullah II, Queen Rania and the bride-to-be’s family in Riyadh.

Al-Saif is the daughter of Saudi businessman Khalid Al-Saif and was educated in Saudi Arabia before studying architecture at Syracuse University in the US.

Topics: Rajwa Khalid Al-Saif Jordan Saudi Arabia

Chrissy Teigen shows off Lebanese look at White House Correspondents’ dinner

Chrissy Teigen shows off Lebanese look at White House Correspondents’ dinner
Updated 30 April 2023
Arab News

Chrissy Teigen shows off Lebanese look at White House Correspondents’ dinner

Chrissy Teigen shows off Lebanese look at White House Correspondents’ dinner
Updated 30 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Celebrities hit the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday, including model Chrissy Teigen who showed off a gown by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika for the occasion.  

The beaded gown, with its shirt-like bodice and hip-high slit, hailed from Hobeika’s Spring/Summer 2022 Couture collection.  

Chrissy Teigen (L) John Legend at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner. (AFP)

The White House Correspondents' Association dinner — known for its fun albeit ferocious jabs at Washington — took a more solemn tone this year as President Joe Biden acknowledged the several American journalists under siege in countries around the world, The Associated Press reported.  

Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger opened the dinner with a pre-taped video about the importance of a free and independent press. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were seated on the stage along with comedian Roy Wood Jr., a correspondent for “The Daily Show,” who was the featured entertainer.

Topics: Chrissy Teigen Georges Hobeika White House Correspondents' Association dinner

Latest updates

Why does your life flash before your eyes near death?
Why does your life flash before your eyes near death?
Muslim mayor blocked from White House Eid celebration
Muslim mayor blocked from White House Eid celebration
International Muslim History Month kicks off, celebrating contributions of Muslims throughout history
International Muslim History Month kicks off, celebrating contributions of Muslims throughout history
Tsitsipas outlasts Baez to advance to last 16 at Madrid Open
Tsitsipas outlasts Baez to advance to last 16 at Madrid Open
Everton rescue draw at Leicester, but Foxes climb out of bottom three
Everton rescue draw at Leicester, but Foxes climb out of bottom three

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.