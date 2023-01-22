You are here

  • Home
  • Model Georgina Rodriguez, actress Sofia Vergara dazzle at Joy Awards in Riyadh

Model Georgina Rodriguez, actress Sofia Vergara dazzle at Joy Awards in Riyadh

Model Georgina Rodriguez, actress Sofia Vergara dazzle at Joy Awards in Riyadh
Georgina Rodriguez (left) and Sofia Vergara hit the red carpet in Saudi Arabia. (Instagram)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gr4ty

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Model Georgina Rodriguez, actress Sofia Vergara dazzle at Joy Awards in Riyadh

Model Georgina Rodriguez, actress Sofia Vergara dazzle at Joy Awards in Riyadh
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Model Georgina Rodriguez shut down the red carpet at the 2023 Joy Awards in Riyadh on Saturday night, showing off a form-fitting gown complete with a veil. She was joined on the red carpet by Hollywood star Sofia Vergara, who opted for a bedazzled look.

The 28-year-old wore a midnight blue, velvet gown by Dubai-based Tunisian designer Ali Karoui, gold pumps from Italian luxury shoemakers Le Silla and jewllery from Baharaini jewelers Kooheji. 

Netflix star Rodriguez, who now calls Saudi Arabia home after her partner Cristiano Ronaldo signed a record-breaking deal with Saudi football team Al-Nassr, turned heads at the event alongside actresses Hend Sabri, Rym Saidi, and Mila Al-Zahrani.

"A big thank you to everyone, love you Saudi Arabia," she captioned a post on Instagram showcasing her look for the evening. 

The Joy Awards — part of Riyadh Season — is hosted by the GEA, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. It is billed as the largest celebration of entertainment creators in the Arab world.

Rodriguez is no stranger to causing a stir and recently set Arab social media alight with her first public appearance in Saudi Arabia, sparking thousands of fans to post makeup and fashion tutorials online in a bid to copy her look.

Topics: Georgina Rodriguez Sofia Vergara

Beyonce pays tribute to the Middle East with Arab designers, musical choices at Dubai show

Beyonce pays tribute to the Middle East with Arab designers, musical choices at Dubai show
Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran created this regal look for Beyonce. (Getty Images)
Updated 22 January 2023
Arab News

Beyonce pays tribute to the Middle East with Arab designers, musical choices at Dubai show

Beyonce pays tribute to the Middle East with Arab designers, musical choices at Dubai show
Updated 22 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: US superstar Beyonce on Saturday performed her first full-length concert in four years during a private event to celebrate the opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai

Omani label Atelier Zuhra designed this look. (Getty Images)

The superstar requested that all phones be stowed away and photography was strictly prohibited, but Arab News was on hand as she performed some off her fan favorite songs.

 

 
 
 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by A⃨l⃨a⃨n⃨o⃨u⃨d⃨ B⃨a⃨d⃨r⃨ • العنود بدر (@fozaza)She also performed a number of tributes to the Middle East, including sampling songs by Lebanese icon Fayrouz and Algerian musical legend Warda, from whom she sampled 1992 song "Batwanes Beek."

The Grammy winner’s homage to the region did not end there — she hit the stage alongside Lebanese dance troupe the Mayyas and also wore two extravagant costumes designed by talents from the Middle East. She also sampled iconic songs from the Middle East while on stage, including a number by Lebanese icon Fayrouz and “Batwanes Beek” by Algerian superstar Warda.

She first took to the stage in a canary yellow number by Omani label Atelier Zuhra, before stepping out in a show-stopping regal look by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran.  

(Getty Images)

 

Topics: Atlantis The Royal Beyonce Dubai

Beyonce performs alongside Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas at star-studded Atlantis The Royal hotel opening in Dubai

Beyonce performs alongside Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas at star-studded Atlantis The Royal hotel opening in Dubai
Beyoncé attends the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend, a new ultra-luxury resort on January 21, 2023. (Getty Images)
Updated 22 January 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Beyonce performs alongside Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas at star-studded Atlantis The Royal hotel opening in Dubai

Beyonce performs alongside Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas at star-studded Atlantis The Royal hotel opening in Dubai
  • Celebrities from across the world gathered at Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai
  • Beyonce performed at an invite-only event at the hotel
Updated 22 January 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: US superstar Beyonce on Saturday performed her first full-length concert in four years during a private event to celebrate the opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai. 

The superstar requested that all phones be stowed away and photography was strictly prohibited, but Arab News was on hand as she performed some off her fan favorite songs including “At Last” and "Flaws and All" while VIP attendees cheered and sang along with the star.  

She also performed alongside "America's Got Talent" winners the Mayyas, a dance troupe from Lebanon.

The backdrop of her show was the “School of Athens” painting by Italian Renaissance artist Raphael. 

Kendall Jenner was spotted at the event. (Getty Images)

The invite-only concert was attended by A-list celebrities, including US model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner, British singer Liam Payne, Beyonce’s rapper husband Jay Z, Emirati-Yemeni singer Balqees Fathi, US model Olivia Culpo, Indian actor Aamir Khan, British actress Michelle Keegan and the “Emily In Paris” star Ashley Park. 

'Black Panther' star Letitia Wright was at the event. (Getty Images)

Australian actress Rebel Wilson was also in the well-heeled crowd.  

US reality television personality Jonathan Cheban, influencer Hofit Golan, “Dubai Bling” star Farhana Bodi, Egyptian actress Enjy Kiwan, the “Real Housewives of Dubai” star Caroline Stanbury, Lebanese influencer and entrepreneur Karen Wazen and more also attended the eventful event, which kick started on Friday.  

For the first day, Jenner wore a green Victoria Beckham dress that Palestinian Dutch supermodel Bella Hadid debuted on the runway. The dress, from the designer’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection, featured flouncy sleeves and was clinched to her waist. 

US singer Halle Bailey was spotted on the blue carpet. (Getty Images)

After Beyonce’s concert, guests were treated to a fireworks show and an afterparty that was headlined by music supergroup Swedish House Mafia. 

Although the multiple-day event was private, fans got their fair share of coverage on social media as celebrities took to Instagram to share pictures and Instagram Stories from the blue carpet, the gala dinner, Beyonce’s show and the afterparty.  

Surging 43 storeys high and spanning 406,000 square meters, Atlantis The Royal is a landmark due to its modern architecture. The mega-structure is 500-metre-long and 178-metre-tall.  

Influencer Alanoud Badr attended the show. (Getty Images)

The resort is located on the outer crescent of The Palm Island – a location which allows the building to have two different types of waterfront views: towards either the Arabian Gulf or the sheltered lagoon of the Palm Island and the Dubai skyline. 

Spread across six towers, the ultra-luxury resort has 795 rooms, 17 celebrity-run restaurants and bars, the world’s largest jellyfish aquarium and a water fountain show that breathes fire and a collection of celebrity chef restaurants. 

In November, Grammy award-winning Dutch DJ Tiesto joined forces with Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae and Dubai’s Atlantis The Royal resort to create a new single, “10:35.” 

“10:35” was inspired by and “encapsulates the essence, energy and electricity of Atlantis The Royal,” a press release said. 

When shown the resort’s architectural plans, Tiesto was reportedly drawn to the duality of the daytime experience of luxury compared with the nighttime’s excitement. This juxtaposition fueled the idea for the time when day turns to night — hence, “10:35.” 

Topics: Atlantis The Royal Beyonce Kendall Jenner

Blackpink thank Saudi fans in Riyadh before heading to the UAE

Blackpink thank Saudi fans in Riyadh before heading to the UAE
Updated 21 January 2023
Arab News

Blackpink thank Saudi fans in Riyadh before heading to the UAE

Blackpink thank Saudi fans in Riyadh before heading to the UAE
  • The popular group, who will perform at Coachella in the US this year, sang renditions of their hit songs
  • The concert took place at the Blvd International Festival Site
Updated 21 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: K-Pop supergroup Blackpink hit the stage at a sold-out show in Riyadh on Friday night — and they thanked their Saudi fans for their “absolutely crazy” support.

The popular group, who will perform at Coachella in the US this year, sang renditions of their hit songs “How You Like That,” “Pretty Savage” and “Whistle.”

“Riyadh wins with the crowd, you guys are absolutely crazy,” group member Rose said on stage.

The concert took place at the Blvd International Festival Site and more than 25,000 people attended.

 

The concert site, as well as several key locations in the city, were lit up with the color pink on honor of the show.

The top-charting group will perform in the UAE on Jan. 28.

Topics: K-pop UAE Dubai Blackpink

Related

(Twitter @BLACKPINK)
Saudi Arabia
K-pop sensation BLACKPINK Riyadh concert tickets go on sale from Tuesday
K-pop’s BLACKPINK to perform in UAE for the first time
Lifestyle
K-pop’s BLACKPINK to perform in UAE for the first time

Louis Vuitton presents new collection to Arabic song 

Louis Vuitton presents new collection to Arabic song 
Updated 21 January 2023
Arab News

Louis Vuitton presents new collection to Arabic song 

Louis Vuitton presents new collection to Arabic song 
Updated 21 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: French luxury brand Louis Vuitton this week presented its menswear fall/winter 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week, with background music featuring the hit Arabic song “Basbousa,” by Lebanese artist Ahmad Music.

Latin Grammy award-winning singer Rosalia performed on the runway, while models danced to the viral TikTok song. 

@naw_sir @rosalia te amo mucho #rosalia #louisvuitton #fashionweek #rosaliamotomami #basboosa #arabmusic original sound - Nasser Al-Rayess

Fans quickly shared their excitement online. “Do you hear that? Rosalia is playing ‘Basbousa’ at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris. This is why she is the GOAT,” said one.  

The set, designed by the filmmakers Michel and Olivier Gondry, featured a series of domestic settings, including a teenage bedroom, a mid-century modern living room and a yellow car. 

@hayekk_ Imagine. #pfw #rosalia #louisvuitton #arabtiktok #fashion #mensfashionweek original sound - Y’

Models filed past clad in long jackets with crisp lapels, clutching shiny bags, and wearing curved bucket hats and baseball caps.

The label emphasized outwear with lengthened silhouettes, ranging from tailored coats to puffed-out bomber jackets, and with artwork and logos added to the mix. 

Rosalia opened the event, emerging from a darkened set wearing a white puffer jacket and loose jogging pants.

Topics: Louis Vuitton Basbousa Rosalia

‘King of Oud’ — the inimitable Farid Al-Atrash

‘King of Oud’ — the inimitable Farid Al-Atrash
Updated 21 January 2023
Hams Saleh

‘King of Oud’ — the inimitable Farid Al-Atrash

‘King of Oud’ — the inimitable Farid Al-Atrash
  • For this week’s edition of our series on Arab icons, we profile one of the Arab world's most popular stars
  • The Syrian-Egyptian virtuoso has inspired generations of Arab musicians, and remains ‘an icon who can never be replaced’
Updated 21 January 2023
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: As his fingers swept over the 11 strings of his oud, the late Syrian-Egyptian composer and singer Farid Al-Atrash healed broken hearts and inspired beautiful love stories. 

Al-Atrash, dubbed the “King of Oud,” is one of the Arab worlds’ most significant cultural figures. He was a composer, singer, instrumentalist, actor and film producer who released more than 220 original songs and acted in 31 musical films. 

He earned his nickname for his extraordinary prowess on the Middle Eastern stringed instrument. His work includes numerous Arab music classics, including “Nora Ya Nora,” “Awel Hamsa” and “Alby w Mofatho.”

Farid Al-Atrash pictured in the 1970s. (AFP)

Al-Atrash was born on Oct. 19, 1910, to a Syrian father and Lebanese mother in Suwayda, Syria. He emigrated to Egypt with his mother and siblings — the legendary singer Asmahan (Amal Al-Atrash) and film producer Fouad Al-Atrash — to escape French occupation, as their family played a major role in the Syrian resistance movement. They later received Egyptian citizenship.

Al-Atrash’s inspiration was his mother, Aliya Bent Al-Monthir, a singer and a musician, whose talent helped to provide for her family in Egypt. She pushed him to pursue an education in music at Egypt’s music conservatory. Al-Atrash always said his instructor Riad El-Sunbati was his true musical mentor. While studying at the conservatory, Al-Atrash sold textiles to help his family. 

His professional career began when he met composer Farid Ghosn and Egyptian singer and actor Ibrahim Hamouda. He joined Hamouda’s band as an oudist. By the time Al-Atrash was in his early 30s, he was already regularly performing on Egyptian radio.

“There is no doubt that Farid Al-Atrash is one of the greatest musicians,” the award-winning Iraqi oud player Naseer Shamma told Arab News. “He is considered a member of the Eastern school (of oud playing). He is a true icon — one of the three best musicians after Riad Al-Sunbati and Mohamed El-Qasabgi.”

Shamma believes that Al-Atrash helped to raised the public profile of the oud and its players. 

“He presented endings to his musical compositions that people would long for and applaud,” he said.

Al-Atrash’s big break as an actor came when he starred in the 1941 film “Intisar Al-Shabab” (Triumph of Youth) with his sister Asmahan. He composed all the songs for the movie. He went on to star in some of the most beloved Arab movies of all time, including “Habib El-Omr,” “Lahn El-Kholoud,” “Afreeta Hanem,” “Bolbol Afandy,” “Resala Men Emraa’ Maghoola” and “Hekayet El-Omr Kolo.” 

Al-Atrash’s love affair with Egyptian actress and bellydancer Samia Gamal is one of the most famous romances in Arab pop-culture. The couple never married because, according to Al-Atrash, marriage was like a death certificate for his emotions, which were the main inspiration for his admired music. 

In an interview with a Syrian TV channel, Al-Atrash said: “I tried to get married multiple times in my life, but it was God’s will to not build a family and have children. But, trust that I tried to find a wife, and I did.

“An artist lives a life that is (not) an ordinary life,” he explained to the host. “My life is full of adventures. I am not stable. I am here today, tomorrow I’ll be in London. (I’m busy) with trips, concerts, interviews, TV, radio… So what woman would be able to stand a husband that stays out all night and comes home early in the morning, sleeps all morning then goes for interviews and for work? Our life is unstable and unorganized.”

Farid al-Atrash with his lover, Egyptian belly dancer Samia Gamal, in Cairo in the mid 1940s. (AFP)

As Al-Atrash’s career went on, competition in the music industry increased, as renowned musicians including Mohammed Abdel Wahab, Mohammed Al-Mougui, Kamal Al-Taweel and Baligh Hamdi started to make their mark. However, Al-Atrash’s star did not wane.

“During that time, Al-Atrash presented great songs like ‘La Wa Ainaiki,’ which (confirmed) the rise of a great musician and a top-notch composer. He was able to remain successful until his career ended,” Shamma said.

“If he wasn’t a composer and a singer, he would probably have been an oud player at a completely different level,” he continued. “But, he (only) gave part of his time to the oud — although this time was critical to Oriental music. Even today, he remains an inspiration to many students and oud lovers. He inspired many oudists to enter the music world.”

Shamma said he often advises aspiring oud players to practice several of Al-Atrash’s songs, including “Adhnaytani Bel Hajr,” “Banady Alaik,” “Ana Wenta Wel Hob” and “Habeeb El-Omr.”

“I wish these songs would get remade today by the beautiful voices of the youth,” he said. “I don't know why singers are scared to approach Farid Al-Atrash’s work. Fareed’s work could give them great exposure because he has so many fans in the Arab world.

“Farid Al-Atrash is an icon who can never be replaced. Not as an artist, a creative, a musician, a composer, nor as a person,” Shamma continued. “As a person, he was amazing. He was very kind, decent and generous.”

Topics: Arab Icons Farid Al-Atrash

Latest updates

Saudi dairy giant Almarai’s net profit increases 12.5% to $453m in 2022  
Saudi dairy giant Almarai’s net profit increases 12.5% to $453m in 2022  
Israel PM removes top minister over court ruling
Israel PM removes top minister over court ruling
SAMA reduces minimum paid-up capital for finance firms supporting SMEs 
SAMA reduces minimum paid-up capital for finance firms supporting SMEs 
At least five injured after blast at mayor’s office in Mogadishu -ambulance worker
At least five injured after blast at mayor’s office in Mogadishu -ambulance worker
Saudi mining firm AMAK procures license to explore for gold in KSA’s Asir region
Saudi mining firm AMAK procures license to explore for gold in KSA’s Asir region

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.