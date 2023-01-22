Model Georgina Rodriguez, actress Sofia Vergara dazzle at Joy Awards in Riyadh

DUBAI: Model Georgina Rodriguez shut down the red carpet at the 2023 Joy Awards in Riyadh on Saturday night, showing off a form-fitting gown complete with a veil. She was joined on the red carpet by Hollywood star Sofia Vergara, who opted for a bedazzled look.
The 28-year-old wore a midnight blue, velvet gown by Dubai-based Tunisian designer Ali Karoui, gold pumps from Italian luxury shoemakers Le Silla and jewllery from Baharaini jewelers Kooheji.
Netflix star Rodriguez, who now calls Saudi Arabia home after her partner Cristiano Ronaldo signed a record-breaking deal with Saudi football team Al-Nassr, turned heads at the event alongside actresses Hend Sabri, Rym Saidi, and Mila Al-Zahrani.
"A big thank you to everyone, love you Saudi Arabia," she captioned a post on Instagram showcasing her look for the evening.
Rodriguez is no stranger to causing a stir and recently set Arab social media alight with her first public appearance in Saudi Arabia, sparking thousands of fans to post makeup and fashion tutorials online in a bid to copy her look.
The Grammy winner’s homage to the region did not end there — she hit the stage alongside Lebanese dance troupe the Mayyas and also wore two extravagant costumes designed by talents from the Middle East. She also sampled iconic songs from the Middle East while on stage, including a number by Lebanese icon Fayrouz and “Batwanes Beek” by Algerian superstar Warda.
The superstar requested that all phones be stowed away and photography was strictly prohibited, but Arab News was on hand as she performed some off her fan favorite songs including “At Last” and "Flaws and All" while VIP attendees cheered and sang along with the star.
The backdrop of her show was the “School of Athens” painting by Italian Renaissance artist Raphael.
The invite-only concert was attended by A-list celebrities, including US model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner, British singer Liam Payne, Beyonce’s rapper husband Jay Z, Emirati-Yemeni singer Balqees Fathi, US model Olivia Culpo, Indian actor Aamir Khan, British actress Michelle Keegan and the “Emily In Paris” star Ashley Park.
Australian actress Rebel Wilson was also in the well-heeled crowd.
US reality television personality Jonathan Cheban, influencer Hofit Golan, “Dubai Bling” star Farhana Bodi, Egyptian actress Enjy Kiwan, the “Real Housewives of Dubai” star Caroline Stanbury, Lebanese influencer and entrepreneur Karen Wazen and more also attended the eventful event, which kick started on Friday.
For the first day, Jenner wore a green Victoria Beckham dress that Palestinian Dutch supermodel Bella Hadid debuted on the runway. The dress, from the designer’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection, featured flouncy sleeves and was clinched to her waist.
After Beyonce’s concert, guests were treated to a fireworks show and an afterparty that was headlined by music supergroup Swedish House Mafia.
Although the multiple-day event was private, fans got their fair share of coverage on social media as celebrities took to Instagram to share pictures and Instagram Stories from the blue carpet, the gala dinner, Beyonce’s show and the afterparty.
Surging 43 storeys high and spanning 406,000 square meters, Atlantis The Royal is a landmark due to its modern architecture. The mega-structure is 500-metre-long and 178-metre-tall.
The resort is located on the outer crescent of The Palm Island – a location which allows the building to have two different types of waterfront views: towards either the Arabian Gulf or the sheltered lagoon of the Palm Island and the Dubai skyline.
Spread across six towers, the ultra-luxury resort has 795 rooms, 17 celebrity-run restaurants and bars, the world’s largest jellyfish aquarium and a water fountain show that breathes fire and a collection of celebrity chef restaurants.
In November, Grammy award-winning Dutch DJ Tiesto joined forces with Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae and Dubai’s Atlantis The Royal resort to create a new single, “10:35.”
“10:35” was inspired by and “encapsulates the essence, energy and electricity of Atlantis The Royal,” a press release said.
When shown the resort’s architectural plans, Tiesto was reportedly drawn to the duality of the daytime experience of luxury compared with the nighttime’s excitement. This juxtaposition fueled the idea for the time when day turns to night — hence, “10:35.”
DUBAI: French luxury brand Louis Vuitton this week presented its menswear fall/winter 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week, with background music featuring the hit Arabic song “Basbousa,” by Lebanese artist Ahmad Music.
The Syrian-Egyptian virtuoso has inspired generations of Arab musicians, and remains ‘an icon who can never be replaced’
DUBAI: As his fingers swept over the 11 strings of his oud, the late Syrian-Egyptian composer and singer Farid Al-Atrash healed broken hearts and inspired beautiful love stories.
Al-Atrash, dubbed the “King of Oud,” is one of the Arab worlds’ most significant cultural figures. He was a composer, singer, instrumentalist, actor and film producer who released more than 220 original songs and acted in 31 musical films.
He earned his nickname for his extraordinary prowess on the Middle Eastern stringed instrument. His work includes numerous Arab music classics, including “Nora Ya Nora,” “Awel Hamsa” and “Alby w Mofatho.”
Al-Atrash was born on Oct. 19, 1910, to a Syrian father and Lebanese mother in Suwayda, Syria. He emigrated to Egypt with his mother and siblings — the legendary singer Asmahan (Amal Al-Atrash) and film producer Fouad Al-Atrash — to escape French occupation, as their family played a major role in the Syrian resistance movement. They later received Egyptian citizenship.
Al-Atrash’s inspiration was his mother, Aliya Bent Al-Monthir, a singer and a musician, whose talent helped to provide for her family in Egypt. She pushed him to pursue an education in music at Egypt’s music conservatory. Al-Atrash always said his instructor Riad El-Sunbati was his true musical mentor. While studying at the conservatory, Al-Atrash sold textiles to help his family.
His professional career began when he met composer Farid Ghosn and Egyptian singer and actor Ibrahim Hamouda. He joined Hamouda’s band as an oudist. By the time Al-Atrash was in his early 30s, he was already regularly performing on Egyptian radio.
“There is no doubt that Farid Al-Atrash is one of the greatest musicians,” the award-winning Iraqi oud player Naseer Shamma told Arab News. “He is considered a member of the Eastern school (of oud playing). He is a true icon — one of the three best musicians after Riad Al-Sunbati and Mohamed El-Qasabgi.”
Shamma believes that Al-Atrash helped to raised the public profile of the oud and its players.
“He presented endings to his musical compositions that people would long for and applaud,” he said.
Al-Atrash’s big break as an actor came when he starred in the 1941 film “Intisar Al-Shabab” (Triumph of Youth) with his sister Asmahan. He composed all the songs for the movie. He went on to star in some of the most beloved Arab movies of all time, including “Habib El-Omr,” “Lahn El-Kholoud,” “Afreeta Hanem,” “Bolbol Afandy,” “Resala Men Emraa’ Maghoola” and “Hekayet El-Omr Kolo.”
Al-Atrash’s love affair with Egyptian actress and bellydancer Samia Gamal is one of the most famous romances in Arab pop-culture. The couple never married because, according to Al-Atrash, marriage was like a death certificate for his emotions, which were the main inspiration for his admired music.
In an interview with a Syrian TV channel, Al-Atrash said: “I tried to get married multiple times in my life, but it was God’s will to not build a family and have children. But, trust that I tried to find a wife, and I did.
“An artist lives a life that is (not) an ordinary life,” he explained to the host. “My life is full of adventures. I am not stable. I am here today, tomorrow I’ll be in London. (I’m busy) with trips, concerts, interviews, TV, radio… So what woman would be able to stand a husband that stays out all night and comes home early in the morning, sleeps all morning then goes for interviews and for work? Our life is unstable and unorganized.”
As Al-Atrash’s career went on, competition in the music industry increased, as renowned musicians including Mohammed Abdel Wahab, Mohammed Al-Mougui, Kamal Al-Taweel and Baligh Hamdi started to make their mark. However, Al-Atrash’s star did not wane.
“During that time, Al-Atrash presented great songs like ‘La Wa Ainaiki,’ which (confirmed) the rise of a great musician and a top-notch composer. He was able to remain successful until his career ended,” Shamma said.
“If he wasn’t a composer and a singer, he would probably have been an oud player at a completely different level,” he continued. “But, he (only) gave part of his time to the oud — although this time was critical to Oriental music. Even today, he remains an inspiration to many students and oud lovers. He inspired many oudists to enter the music world.”
Shamma said he often advises aspiring oud players to practice several of Al-Atrash’s songs, including “Adhnaytani Bel Hajr,” “Banady Alaik,” “Ana Wenta Wel Hob” and “Habeeb El-Omr.”
“I wish these songs would get remade today by the beautiful voices of the youth,” he said. “I don't know why singers are scared to approach Farid Al-Atrash’s work. Fareed’s work could give them great exposure because he has so many fans in the Arab world.
“Farid Al-Atrash is an icon who can never be replaced. Not as an artist, a creative, a musician, a composer, nor as a person,” Shamma continued. “As a person, he was amazing. He was very kind, decent and generous.”