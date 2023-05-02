You are here

  • Home
  • Luca Brecel’s World Championship triumph to spark European snooker boom

Luca Brecel’s World Championship triumph to spark European snooker boom

Luca Brecel’s World Championship triumph to spark European snooker boom
Belgium’s Luca Brecel celebrates with the trophy after winning against England’s Mark Selby in the Snooker World Championship final match at The Crucible in Sheffield, northern England on Monday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wxjaq

Updated 02 May 2023
AFP

Luca Brecel’s World Championship triumph to spark European snooker boom

Luca Brecel’s World Championship triumph to spark European snooker boom
  • Brecel joined Canadian Cliff Thorburn (1980), the Republic of Ireland’s Ken Doherty (1997) and Australian Neil Robertson (2010) as only the fourth modern-era world champion from outside the UK
Updated 02 May 2023
AFP

LONDON: Belgium’s Luca Brecel said European snooker would “explode” after he became the first player from the continental mainland to be crowned world champion.

Brecel withstood a fightback from four-time champion Mark Selby to triumph 18-15 at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre on Monday.

Victory also meant Brecel joined Canadian Cliff Thorburn (1980), the Republic of Ireland’s Ken Doherty (1997) and Australian Neil Robertson (2010) as only the fourth modern-era world champion from outside the UK.

Having overturned huge deficits to defeat both seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan and Si Jiahui in the quarter and semifinal rounds respectively, Brecel held his nerve after Selby had eroded his lead to just one frame.

The 28-year-old Brecel, an outstanding junior talent but a player who had never won a match at the World Championship before this year’s edition, started Monday’s concluding session 15-10 up.

Selby, however, won five of the next six frames as he closed to just 16-15 behind.

But the Englishman then missed a black off its spot and Brecel capitalized to move within a frame of victory at 17-15.

Brecel then demonstrated excellent cue-ball control around the black in a superb match-winning break of 112.

“It’s amazing, I can’t see any more, I don’t know why,” Brecel told the BBC.

“So tough, he (Selby) is the worst opponent to have in a final, he just keeps coming back, he’s such a fighter, when it was 16-15 I didn’t fancy winning at all, I was missing balls by a mile but then I made a good break.”

Asked what his win would mean for European snooker, Brecel replied: “It’s going to explode, I was so nervous because I wanted it to happen for Belgium and Europe and now I can’t wait to see what it brings, I’m so happy I did it.”

Something of a throwback, the crowd-pleasing Brecel’s path to the final was notable for his unconventional approach to match preparation.

“It’s been a crazy week, no practice just partying, it shouldn’t be legal!,” he said,

Selby, who on Sunday became the first player to make a maximum 147 break in a World Championship final, paid tribute to the new champion by saying: “Congratulations to Luca, he’s a great talent and a great lad, a great family. Enjoy the year, you deserve it mate, you played fantastic.

“It was great to make a 147 at the Crucible, never thought I would do it in a final, the atmosphere was amazing and something I will remember for rest of my life.”

The 39-year-old Englishman added: “But it’s not about me today, Luca played fantastic.”

Brecel had previously seen his early 6-2 advantage on Sunday reduced to a slender overnight lead of 9-8.

But Brecel made three hundreds in four frames during a blistering start to Monday’s play to go 13-8 up before heading into the concluding session five frames in front.

Brecel had already proved himself a comeback king on his way to the final.

He won seven straight frames to beat seven-time world champion O’Sullivan, with Brecel then reeling off 11 in a row from 14-5 down to defeat China’s Si 17-15.

All had looked good for Brecel as his impressive potting continued with a break of 67 in the session opener that moved him to within two frames of victory at 16-10.

But renowned match player Selby, who came from 10-4 down to beat John Higgins in the 2017 final, then staged a trademark rally.

The Englishman reduced the deficit with a break of 78 and then won a scrappy 28th frame to cut Brecel’s lead to 16-12.

Selby’s red from distance paved the way for his third century of the final, a break of 122, to leave him just 16-13 behind at the mid-session interval.

His recovery continued as Brecel went nearly an hour without sinking a pot.

But Brecel then showed plenty of nerve, as well as skill, to turn the tide and take the title.

Topics: Luca Brecel Snooker World Championship snooker Mark Selby

Related

Forte is 3-1 favorite for Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs

Forte is 3-1 favorite for Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs
Updated 02 May 2023
AP

Forte is 3-1 favorite for Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs

Forte is 3-1 favorite for Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs
  • Forte drew the No. 15 post at 3-1 odds on Monday for the $3 million premier race for 3-year-olds
  • Botanical is the 4-1 second choice from the No. 6 post with trainer Norm Casse’s Southlawn the 8-1 third choice from the No. 4 post
Updated 02 May 2023
AP

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky: Todd Pletcher-trained colt Forte and Brad Cox’s filly Wet Paint are the morning line favorites respectively for the 149th Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs.

Forte, the 2-year-old champion whose 190 points led the Derby qualifying trail, drew the No. 15 post at 3-1 odds on Monday for the $3 million premier race for 3-year-olds. He brings in a five-race winning streak and has won six of seven starts including last month’s Florida Derby won by a length over Mage, who will start from the No. 8 post at 15-1 odds.

Stablemate Tapit Trice is the 5-1 second choice after drawing the No. 5 post on Monday, with Cox’s Angel of Empire (154 points) the 8-1 third choice after drawing the No. 14 post.

Wet Paint will lead Friday’s $1.25 million Oaks from the No. 7 post at 5-2 odds. One of three fillies trained by Louisville-born Cox among 14 entrants for the 1 1/8th mile race, she has won all three starts this year and enters with consecutive Grade 3 stakes wins in the Fantasy and Honeybee respectively at Oaklawn Park.

Stablemate Botanical is the 4-1 second choice from the No. 6 post with trainer Norm Casse’s Southlawn the 8-1 third choice from the No. 4 post.

Any suspense over where Forte would start the 1 1/4-mile race was gone quickly when the son of Violence and Queen Caroline by Blame was called out with the first pill drawn. That also relieved Pletcher, a Hall of Famer, of stress after Mo Donegal and Known Agenda started the last two Derbys from the rail. They finished fifth and ninth respectively.

The two-time Derby winner had no complaints either with draws for Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns, a 12-1 choice from the No. 6 post. Both are 3-0 as 3-year-olds and coming off wins in the Blue Grass (Keeneland) and Louisiana Derby respectively.

“I do think it’s different with the one (post) with the new starting gate,” Pletcher said. “But still, I felt like it cost us a position or two last year and the year before. So, just happy to get out of there and pretty pleased with all three post positions.”

Meanwhile, Cox hopes strength in numbers earns his first outright Derby victory just over 15 months since Mandaloun was elevated to the 2021 win following Medina Spirit’s failed postrace drug test.

Angel of Empire certainly has the credentials after his 4¼-length victory in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby. He has two wins and a second as a 3-year-old and a solid post just two spots right of stablemate Jace’s Road (50-1). Those posts might offset Cox’s dread after Hit Show (30-1) and Verifying (15-1) drew the Nos. 1 and 2 posts, forcing both to avoid getting bunched against the rail out of the gate.

“Angel of Empire, I think it’s a good draw,” Cox said. “(Jockey) Flavien (Prat) will be able to break running and get a good spot mid-pack. That’s what I’m envisioning. Jace’s Road will probably be more forwardly placed as opposed to Angel of Empire. Hopefully he can get himself up into the mix.”

Wet Paint and Botanical have decent spots in the Oaks, offering Cox two good chances to win that race for the third time in six years.

Post time for the Derby is 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Oaks goes off Friday at 5:51 p.m. ET.

The Kentucky Derby field from the rail out with odds: Hit Show (30-1); Verifying (15-1); Two Phil’s (12-1); Confidence Game (20-1); Tapit Trice (5-1); Kingsbarns (12-1); Reincarnate (50-1); Mage (15-1); Skinner (20-1); Practical Move (10-1); Disarm (30-1); Jace’s Road (50-1); Sun Thunder (50-1); Angel of Empire (8-1); Forte (3-1); Raise Cain (50-1); Derma Sotogake (10-1); Rocket Can (30-1); Lord Miles (30-1); Continuar (50-1). Also eligible: Cyclone Mischief (30-1); Mandarin Hero (20-1); King Russell (50-1).

Topics: horseracing

Related

Kentucky Derby to set the scene for summer rivalry between Coolmore and Godolphin
Sport
Kentucky Derby to set the scene for summer rivalry between Coolmore and Godolphin
Longshot Rich Strike races to stunning Kentucky Derby triumph
Sport
Longshot Rich Strike races to stunning Kentucky Derby triumph

Tsitsipas outlasts Baez to advance to last 16 at Madrid Open

Tsitsipas outlasts Baez to advance to last 16 at Madrid Open
Updated 02 May 2023
AP

Tsitsipas outlasts Baez to advance to last 16 at Madrid Open

Tsitsipas outlasts Baez to advance to last 16 at Madrid Open
  • The Greek won the final four games of the opening set and the last three of the third to book his spot in the next round
  • In the women’s draw, Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva’s impressive run was ended by second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka
Updated 02 May 2023
AP

MADRID: Stefanos Tsitsipas felt like he was facing a cheetah on center court at the Madrid Open.

Point after point, his opponent Sebastian Baez kept chasing down balls and running around to stay alive in the third-round match.

The third-seeded Tsitsipas came through in the clutch moments, though, earning a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 win over the 31st-ranked Argentine to secure a spot in the last 16 of the clay-court tournament on Monday.

The Greek won the final four games of the opening set and the last three of the third to book his spot in the next round.

“I had to bring the best out of my game,” Tsitsipas said. “He wasn’t missing much. Of course he’s someone that covers and runs around the court pretty well. He definitely utilized that pretty well against me, being able to navigate himself throughout the entire court with ease, just gliding through the court like a cheetah.”

Tsitsipas broke for 5-3 in the final set and saved two break points to serve out the match after more than two hours.

“He wasn’t going to give up,” Tsitsipas said. “He really fought for every single point and I’m glad obviously that I overcame this.”

Tsitsipas, seeking his first title of the season, improved to 8-2 on clay. He was a finalist in the Australian Open and last week in Barcelona. He also was a finalist in Madrid in 2019, and a semifinalist again in 2022.

Earlier in the women’s draw, Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva’s impressive run was ended by second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka.

After three straight-set victories against top-40 opponents in her main-draw debut, the 16-year-old wild card couldn’t get past Sabalenka in the fourth round, losing 6-3, 6-1 in her first center-court appearance in Madrid.

Andreeva became the youngest player to reach the last 16 of a WTA 1000 event after upsetting 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez in the first round, 14th-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second and 19th-ranked Magda Linette in the third. She won 16 straight matches at all levels before falling to Sabalenka, her first top-10 opponent.

“It was a great match. I’m really happy with the result,” the second-ranked Sabalenka said. “In the first few games I was just trying to adjust to her game and her rhythm. After that I started feeling my game a little bit better and started playing better.”

Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion and the 2021 Madrid Open winner, has reached at least the quarterfinals in all seven tournaments she has played in 2023, carrying a 26-4 record for the year.

Her next opponent will be Mayar Sherif, who defeated Elize Merten 6-4, 0-6, 6-4 after nearly three hours to become the first Egyptian to reach the quarterfinals of a WTA 1000 tournament. She was already the first Egyptian woman to play in a Grand Slam, and the first to win a tour title.

“It means a lot, just mentally, to be able to know that I can do this, that I can compete at the highest level in tennis,” said the 59th-ranked Sherif, who lives and trains in Spain. “It gives me a lot of motivation to keep improving, to keep working on the things that I need to work on, and to obviously take that confidence for the rest of the year.”

Ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari reached the last eight by beating home-crowd favorite Paula Badosa 6-4, 6-4, while 12th-seeded Veronika Kudermetova defeated eighth-seeded Daria Kasatkina 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (2).

Men’s second seed Daniil Medvedev came from a break down twice in the final set to reach the last 16 at the expense of fellow Russian Alexander Shevchenko by 4-6, 6-1, 7-5. The victory took Medvedev to a tour-best 33-4 record. He will next face qualifier Aslan Karatsev, who defeated 16th-seeded Alex de Minaur 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Eighth-seeded American Taylor Fritz defeated Cristian Garin 6-1, 7-6 (4), while Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Dusan Lajovic 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-3.

Topics: Madrid Open Stefanos Tsitsipas Sebastian Baez ATP

Related

Alcaraz and Tsitsipas advance to Barcelona quarterfinals
Tennis
Alcaraz and Tsitsipas advance to Barcelona quarterfinals
Andreeva, 15, wins again at Madrid Open; Murray loses
Tennis
Andreeva, 15, wins again at Madrid Open; Murray loses

Everton rescue draw at Leicester, but Foxes climb out of bottom three

Everton rescue draw at Leicester, but Foxes climb out of bottom three
Updated 02 May 2023
AFP

Everton rescue draw at Leicester, but Foxes climb out of bottom three

Everton rescue draw at Leicester, but Foxes climb out of bottom three
  • The Foxes, Premier League champions in 2016, are fighting to avoid playing in the Championship for the first time in nine years
  • Everton, who last played in the second tier in 1954, remain in 19th place
Updated 02 May 2023
AFP

LEICESTER: Everton’s Alex Iwobi rescued a 2-2 draw against relegation rivals Leicester, but it was the Foxes who climbed out of the Premier League’s bottom three after Monday’s pivotal showdown.

Iwobi scored a second-half equalizer at the King Power Stadium after James Maddison wasted a chance to put Leicester 3-1 up when his penalty was saved by Jordan Pickford.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin put Everton in front with an early penalty, before Leicester hit back with goals from Caglar Soyuncu and Jamie Vardy.

Leicester, who have won one of their last 12 league games, moved out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

The Foxes, Premier League champions in 2016, are fighting to avoid playing in the Championship for the first time in nine years.

“We missed a penalty for 3-1, but also in the first half we were second best for long periods,” Leicester boss Dean Smith said.

“We knew the result today would not define what happens. We came out of the bottom three, but there are still four games to go.”

Everton, who last played in the second tier in 1954, remain in 19th place.

Sean Dyche’s side are one point from safety with four games left for each of the bottom five clubs.

Everton narrowly escaped relegation last season under Frank Lampard, but their struggles again this term led to Dyche’s appointment in January.

The Toffees beat Arsenal and Leeds in two of Dyche’s first three games, but have won just one of the 11 games since then, sparking furious fan protests against the club hierarchy.

“We held our nerve, kept trying to create things and overall it’s a good performance, although we didn’t get the three points,” Dyche said.

“I didn’t come here for a walk in the part. I knew it was going to be a challenge. The only crime tonight was two really soft goals, but the mentality is what we want.”

Despite the mutinous mood among Everton’s traveling fans, they took the lead in the 15th minute.

Timothy Castagne needlessly conceded a penalty with a rash shove on Calvert-Lewin as the striker tried to control Seamus Coleman’s lofted pass.

Calvert-Lewin smashed the spot-kick into the roof of the net for his first goal since October and only his second of an injury-plagued campaign.

Leicester needed a response and they delivered emphatically with two goals in the space of 11 minutes.

Harvey Barnes’ 22nd-minute cross was headed back across goal by Wout Faes and Soyuncu pounced with a half-volley that eluded Jordan Pickford’s weak attempted save.

Everton’s creaky defenSe was exposed again after 33 minutes.

Iwobi lost possession too easily and Vardy rolled back the years with a blistering run to reach Maddison’s pass and round Pickford for a cool finish.

Everton were in disarray at the back and Michael Keane conceded a penalty in first-half stoppage time when he blocked Barnes’ cross with his out-stretched arm.

But Maddison blasted his penalty straight at Pickford to give Everton renewed hope.

The save was also a tribute to England keeper Pickford’s preparation.

Television cameras showed an image of his water bottle in the back of the net covered in details about potential Leicester penalty takers, including the note: “James Maddison — Stay — 60 percent center.”

“I did my homework. I called it this morning where I would go. He is a good player and he would’ve expected me to move but I double-bluffed him,” Pickford said.

Iwobi made Maddison pay for his miss as the Everton midfielder equalized in the 54th minute, drilling a fine finish past Iversen from 10 yards after Calvert-Lewin flicked on McNeil’s cross.

In a tense finale, Vardy’s header was nodded off the line by James Tarkowski, while Iversen saved at Calvert-Lewin’s feet, then repelled Abdoulaye Doucoure’s rocket.

Topics: everton Leicester City english Premier League Alex Iwobi

Related

10-man Everton strike late to hold Tottenham 1-1
Football
10-man Everton strike late to hold Tottenham 1-1
Villa up to fifth in Premier League as Leicester hold Leeds
Football
Villa up to fifth in Premier League as Leicester hold Leeds

Boxing making moves to knock out mental health stigmas

Boxing making moves to knock out mental health stigmas
Updated 01 May 2023
Cormac O’Donnell

Boxing making moves to knock out mental health stigmas

Boxing making moves to knock out mental health stigmas
  • The World Boxing Council brought awareness to the topic by launching its Mental Health Awareness press conference on Tuesday
  • The sport is becoming more and more popular as a method to relieve stress, build confidence, and improve overall well-being
Updated 01 May 2023
Cormac O’Donnell

Boxing has long been associated with physical fitness and toughness, but it is also gaining recognition for its potential benefits in improving mental health.

The sport is becoming more and more popular as a method to relieve stress, build confidence, and improve overall well-being. Scientific data researching the link between boxing and mental health is growing, and it is showing that the sport has numerous benefits for individuals struggling with a variety of mental health issues.

The World Boxing Council brought awareness to the topic by launching its Mental Health Awareness press conference last week.

Mauricio Sulaiman, WBC president, spearheaded the campaign, commenting: “During the month of May, we have a series of activations with the firm intention of promoting mental health care…We try to find people who need help. We seek to create community and break barriers through courage. 

“We tried to spread the message that no one is alone, everyone is beautiful, and this is what we will always stand for. I invite everyone to be empathetic and not minimize people’s emotions. The world is better when we unite.”

Common stereotypes have depicted the boxer as either a strong, silent type, or a charismatic trash-talker. A boxer’s talking is done with fists, it is believed, and success is measured with championship belts and accolades. In a world where a boxer is only as good as their last fight, it has been easy to forget that boxers are indeed human, too, with no one above the challenges of mental health.

Legendary Mexican boxer Erik Morales, WBC champion in several weight classes, opened up about his struggles with mental health in an attempt to change societal perceptions.

“It is necessary to make visible this problem that afflicts hundreds of human beings. Out of embarrassment, we do not dare to ask for help, and sometimes this silence has a fatal outcome,” Morales said.

“I have been prey to anxiety and depression. My life has taken unexpected turns in recent years with changes and very hard events.

“However, sports, a good diet and above all allowing myself to recognize these feelings have helped me overcome these episodes. Learning has not been easy because, like any human being, we must face success, defeat, adversity and understand that there are many things that we cannot control, that we must let go, breathe and move on.”

Tyson Fury, current WBC heavyweight champion of the world, has been candid about his struggles with mental health in recent years. He described his initial confusion and frustration at being unable to understand the problem.

“I’ve been suffering with mental health problems all my life, specifically anxiety, depression and later on, bipolar disorder. I remember feeling anxious and being left behind and didn’t know why. One thing I do regret is not going to see a doctor 10 years before I did,” he said.

The boxing heavyweight champion of the world is regarded as the “baddest man on the planet,” relying on brute force, imposing strength and knockout ability as the keys to success. Tyson’s recipe for success, however, is speaking openly about his mental health, training consistently and eating healthily to combat his stress and anxieties.

He said: “I do think the most important thing for those suffering with mental health is communication. Without communication, we’re not going to get better. Without the help of a doctor, I wouldn’t be here today.”

Louisa “Lulu” Hawton, the WBC interim atomweight champion since 2019, is the WBC’s mental health ambassador. She credits boxing with helping her through dark periods in her life and now uses her influence to positively impact others with similar struggles.

“Boxing helped save my life to some degree and helped set me on a really positive path,” she said.

“From my time in that dark place, I now recognize that you will still go into some tunnels in your life, but when you can recognize that you are the light in the dark tunnel, that you just have to be able to turn your own light up, then you are able to lead yourself through anything that life gives you.”

The WBC and its champions are helping to break the stigma of mental health. Boxers may appear as unbreakable, carefree entertainers who have immense riches and celebrity lifestyles, but they are also human.

Fighters have long relied on their physicality to succeed in their field but are increasingly mindful of the mental side of it.

Many boxers have now hired mental coaches to help them.

If these boxers can find the courage to open up and share their struggles in a profession where this has previously been taboo, it is hoped that this will inspire others to do the same.

As Fury noted: “A lot of people in sport are suffering…and they need to know that help is out there and you can get better.”

Topics: World Boxing Council (WBC) Mauricio Sulaiman Tyson Fury Erik Morales

Related

In praise of Tyson Fury, a champion by virtue of making it into the ring
Sport
In praise of Tyson Fury, a champion by virtue of making it into the ring
Anthony Joshua accepts terms for heavyweight fight with Tyson Fury
Sport
Anthony Joshua accepts terms for heavyweight fight with Tyson Fury

Yasser Al-Misehal re-elected as Saudi football federation president

Yasser Al-Misehal re-elected as Saudi football federation president
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

Yasser Al-Misehal re-elected as Saudi football federation president

Yasser Al-Misehal re-elected as Saudi football federation president
  • Lamia Bint Bahian was appointed vice president, becoming the first woman to hold the position
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Yasser Al-Misehal was re-elected on Monday as president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation for the next four years from 2023 until 2027 at its general assembly, it was announced Monday.

Lamia Bint Bahian was appointed vice president, becoming the first woman to hold the position in the federation’s history.

Al-Misehal, who was first elected in June 2019 and ran unopposed for re-election, thanked members of the GA for renewing their confidence in him.

Al-Misehal, who is also a FIFA council member representing Asia, was in charge of the Saudi national team, which qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, where they scored a remarkable win over eventual champions Argentina.

During his tenure, the federation launched its first-ever strategy for football in Saudi Arabia, as well as the opening of local, regionalized offices for the SAFF, making successful bids to host the 2024 FIFA Club World Cup, the 2026 Asian Women’s Cup and the 2027 Asian Cup.

He also played a key role in the founding of the first women’s team representing Saudi Arabia and launching the first-ever Saudi women’s professional league.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Football Federation

Related

President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation elected as FIFA Council member
Sport
President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation elected as FIFA Council member
Adidas launches all-new Saudi Arabian Football Federation home, away jerseys
Sport
Adidas launches all-new Saudi Arabian Football Federation home, away jerseys

follow us

Latest updates

Palestinian hunger striker dies in Israeli custody
Palestinian hunger striker dies in Israeli custody
Forte is 3-1 favorite for Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs
Forte is 3-1 favorite for Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs
Why does your life flash before your eyes near death?
Why does your life flash before your eyes near death?
Muslim mayor blocked from White House Eid celebration
Muslim mayor blocked from White House Eid celebration
International Muslim History Month kicks off, celebrating contributions of Muslims throughout history
International Muslim History Month kicks off, celebrating contributions of Muslims throughout history

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.