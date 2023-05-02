Why does your life flash before your eyes near death?

You are here

In this file photo taken on April 12, 2021, a nurse checks the intubation of a patient infected with COVID-19 at the Intensive Care Unit (UCI) of the Guillermo Grant Benavente Hospital in Concepcion, Chile. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on April 12, 2021, a nurse checks the intubation of a patient infected with COVID-19 at the Intensive Care Unit (UCI) of the Guillermo Grant Benavente Hospital in Concepcion, Chile. (AFP)
WASHINGTON: Survivors of close calls with death often recall extraordinary experiences: seeing light at the end of a tunnel, floating outside their own bodies, encountering deceased loved ones or recapping major life events in an instant.
The fact that these stories share so many elements in common and come from people from diverse cultural backgrounds points to a possible biological mechanism — one that has yet to be de-mystified by scientists.
In a new paper published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), researchers at the University of Michigan found evidence of surges in brain activity associated with consciousness in two dying patients.
While not the first study of its kind, what sets the new research apart is that it’s detailed in a way “that’s never been done before,” senior author Jimo Borjigin, whose lab is devoted to understanding the neurological basis of consciousness, told AFP.
The team looked back at the records of four patients who died from cardiac arrest while on electroencephalogram (EEG) monitoring.
All four fell into comas and were removed from life support after it was determined they were beyond medical help.
When taken off their ventilators, two of the four patients — a 24-year-old woman and a 77-year-old woman — saw increases in their heart rates as well as surges of brain waves in the gamma frequency — the fastest such brain activity, which is associated with consciousness.
Earlier studies — including a prominent paper published in 2022 about an 87-year-old man who died from a fall — have also found spikes in gamma waves in some people near the point of death.
The University of Michigan paper went further by examining in greater depth which parts of the brain lit up, with the activity detected in the “posterior cortical hot zone” — comprised of the temporal, parietal and occipital lobes, which are associated with changes in consciousness.
“If this part of the brain lights up, that means the patient is seeing something, can hear something, and they might feel sensations out of the body,” said Borjigin, adding that the region was “on fire.”
Brain and heart activity were monitored, second by second, for the last few hours of the patients’ life, contributing to the strength of the analysis, she added.
It’s not clear why two of the patients experienced these potential signs of “covert consciousness” while two did not, though Borjigin speculated their history of seizures might have primed their brains in some way.
Owing to the small sample size, the authors cautioned against making wide-ranging inferences.
What’s more, it’s not possible to confirm that the patients really had any visions as they did not live to tell the tale.
Borjigin hopes in the future to collect data on hundreds more people — increasing the chances that some will actually survive.
One way to do so might be to create an experiment that simulates a near-death experience while the patient is being monitored under lab conditions.

 

Crow throwing down Israel flag goes viral on the internet

Crow throwing down Israel flag goes viral on the internet
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

Crow throwing down Israel flag goes viral on the internet

Crow throwing down Israel flag goes viral on the internet
  • Jokes abound with comments about the bird’s ‘lesson’
  • ‘Animals of Palestine don’t approve of Zionist conflagration’
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A video of a crow throwing down an Israeli flag has gone viral across the web.

The clip shows the crow stubbornly removing an Israeli flag from a pole with its beak and throwing it to the ground.

The flag hung from the roof of a building in the occupied Palestinian territories until a crow, despite its small size, succeeded in snatching it and dropping it to the ground after several attempts.

It then stood firmly and steadily at the top of the mast, its mission complete.

The Palestinians who had gathered around the building to observe the unusual sight shouted and gasped in astonishment.

The footage of the crow went viral on the web, with many users ironically joking about the episode and some commenting on the “lesson” the bird seemed to be teaching.

One user said: “A smart Palestinian ‘antisemitic’ crow …”

“The animals of Palestine do not approve of the temporary Zionist conflagration,” said Tariq Shadid, a Palestinian surgeon and author of the book “Understanding Palestine,” in a Twitter post, adding that the bird was a symbol of Palestinian resistance to the Israeli occupation.

Israeli journalist Nir Hasson took the chance to comment on the video saying: “God is undoubtedly hinting something to us, just not sure exactly what.”

Inspired by the crow’s actions, some users shared old footage of other animals tearing up Israeli flags as a way to show support for the Palestinian cause.

The crow’s actions come amid weeks of rising tensions between Palestinians and the Israeli military, the latest of which saw the Israeli Defense Force kill a Palestinian teen near Jericho during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Friday.

In 1967, Israel captured the West Bank, which Palestinians want as the core of a future independent state.

This year also marks the 75th anniversary of the Nakba, the Palestinian term for the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians during the war.

Topics: Palestine Israel crow

New Zealander who confronted Christchurch terrorist invited to King Charles coronation

New Zealander who confronted Christchurch terrorist invited to King Charles coronation
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

New Zealander who confronted Christchurch terrorist invited to King Charles coronation

New Zealander who confronted Christchurch terrorist invited to King Charles coronation
  • Abdul Aziz took on Brenton Tarrant who killed 51 worshippers
  • New Zealand Cross recipient will be at Westminster Abbey
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A Muslim New Zealander who confronted the Christchurch mosque terrorist in 2019 is “honored” to have been invited to King Charles III’s coronation as part of the country’s official delegation.

Abdul Aziz took on Brenton Tarrant, who attacked Linwood Islamic Centre in March 2019 and killed 51 worshippers, armed only with a chip-and-pin card reader and chased him away.

The New Zealand Cross recipient will be at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday alongside officials and personalities, including Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and All Blacks legend Richie McCaw, media outlet RNZ reported on Monday.

Aziz told New Zealand media that he was “surprised and honored” to receive the email invitation, especially as it means he will be able to visit Britain for the first time.

Aziz met and spoke with the then-Prince Charles and Prince William when they visited Christchurch in the aftermath of the attacks and said he hoped he would get another chance to speak to them during his coronation visit.

When told that Coronation Quiche is the official dish of the event, he said he had never tried it before but that if it “had been chosen by the King, it would be “amazing.”

Aziz also said he planned to do some sightseeing around the UK during his visit, and hopes to visit some UK-based family who lost an uncle in the mosque attack, adding: “They know I’m coming and they are very happy.”

Topics: King Charles Coronation King Charles III UK New Zealand christchurch mosque attack

Abhilash Tomy completes completes Golden Globe circumnavigation race aboard UAE-registered boat Bayanat

Abhilash Tomy completes completes Golden Globe circumnavigation race aboard UAE-registered boat Bayanat
Updated 29 April 2023
Arab News

Abhilash Tomy completes completes Golden Globe circumnavigation race aboard UAE-registered boat Bayanat

Abhilash Tomy completes completes Golden Globe circumnavigation race aboard UAE-registered boat Bayanat
  • The boat, a Rustler 36, carried the race number ‘71’ and the UAE ensign – a tribute to the nation’s founding in 1971
Updated 29 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: After 236 days of sailing, Abhilash Tomy on board the UAE-registered boat Bayanat has taken second place at the Golden Globe Race, one of the world’s most challenging sailing races.

Former Indian Navy officer Tomy sailed non-stop around the world on the boat sponsored by the Abu Dhabi-based geospatial AI solutions provider.

The boat, a Rustler 36, carried the race number ‘71’ and the UAE ensign – a tribute to the nation’s founding in 1971.

“I am thrilled and honored to have accomplished such a feat,” said Tomy. “This has been quite an extraordinary journey, and I am grateful to everyone who has supported me, including my family, friends and legions of fans from the UAE, India and worldwide.”

He continued: “I especially want to thank my sponsors, Bayanat, who made my participation possible, this life-changing experience has been challenging beyond measure, but the rewards have been priceless. I hope my journey will inspire others to chase their dreams with passion and determination.”

Hasan Al-Hosani, CEO of Bayanat, said: “We are immensely proud of Abhilash for making it this far in the Golden Globe Race, which has filled us with immense admiration. Bayanat is truly honored to be a part of such a strong endurance display that tests human limits. Abhilash has brought tremendous joy to the UAE and the Indian community. His legacy will undoubtedly inspire generations to come.”

The 3rd edition of the GGR commenced on Sept. 4 at Les Sables-d'Olonne port in France.

30 sailors had initially enrolled for the competition, but only 16 were able to make it to the starting line.

In a testament to the grueling nature of the race, only two boats were able to complete the demanding course.

Abhilash’s journey on the 30,000 nautical-mile race around the world was a test of resilience and courage.

In a display of endurance and skill, Abhilash battled his way through storms, isolation, and months of solitude while coping with significant damage to his boat, pushing his seamanship skills to the limit.

Against all odds, he crossed the finish line, a testament to his determination and spirit. 

This was Abhilash’s second participation in the Golden Globe Race. In the 2018 edition, after a storm de-masted his boat, he sustained a life-threatening injury that almost left him paralyzed and forced him to withdraw.

Since its inaugural running 1968, the Golden Globe Race dictates contenders sail unaccompanied utilizing technology that was obtainable during its initial edition, thus, forbidding the use of any contemporary equipment and satellite-powered navigation aids.

Along the route, race participants must navigate through the world’s five great capes, notorious for their extreme weather conditions and unpredictable currents, and return to the starting point.

Even with modern equipment, the magnitude of the challenge is so immense that the number of people who have sailed solo around the world is fewer than those who have climbed Mount Everest or journeyed through space.

Topics: sailing Golden Globe Race UAE

Little hero: Boy stops Michigan school bus with ill driver

Little hero: Boy stops Michigan school bus with ill driver
Updated 29 April 2023
AP

Little hero: Boy stops Michigan school bus with ill driver

Little hero: Boy stops Michigan school bus with ill driver
  • Aside from stopping the bus as it was veering toward oncoming traffic, 7th-grader Dillon Reeves instructed other kids on the bus to call 911
Updated 29 April 2023
AP

WARREN, Michigan: A boy grabbed the steering wheel on a school bus and hit the brakes, bringing the vehicle to a safe stop on a busy Detroit-area road after the driver had passed out, authorities said.

“Someone call 911. Now!” seventh-grader Dillon Reeves shouted to dozens of other middle-school kids on the bus Wednesday.
Dillon was hailed as a hero: He stopped the bus as it was veering toward oncoming traffic.
“In my 35-plus years of education, this was an extraordinary act of courage and maturity on his part,” said Robert Livernois, superintendent of Warren Consolidated Schools.

 

The incident was recorded on a video camera just above the driver. The video shows the driver fanning herself with a baseball cap and informing the transportation office that she needs to pull over.
Seconds later, Dillon jumped into action, hitting the brake pedal and clutching the steering wheel.
“I don’t know that it could have gone any better,” Livernois said, noting that adults helped kids out the back door. “When you have an anchor like Dillon taking care of business on the bus, it really and truly was a good day for us.”
Dillon declined to speak to reporters Thursday, but his parents, Steve and Ireta Reeves, were proud.
“We’ve got a little hero,” Dillon’s dad said. “He’s been on my lap driving country roads, pulling into driveways since about 4 years old. ... He’s a good driver.”

Topics: Dillon Reeves boy hero Detroit Warren Consolidated Schools

UK Muslim dating app has name change decision upheld

UK Muslim dating app has name change decision upheld
Updated 28 April 2023
Arab News

UK Muslim dating app has name change decision upheld

UK Muslim dating app has name change decision upheld
  • Muzz, formerly Muzmatch, loses appeal against decision in case brought by rival Match Group
  • Muzz founder says Match Group tried to buy company on 4 occasions before lawsuit
Updated 28 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A Muslim dating app in the UK has had a decision forcing it to change its name upheld following an appeal.

Muzmatch changed its branding to Muzz after a ruling by a court in June last year that the original name was too similar to that of the Match Group, which runs a number of dating websites and apps.

The court said there was “a likelihood of confusion as a result of Muzmatch’s use of SEO keywords comprising the word ‘match’” when it made its decision.

Search engine optimization describes the use of certain words or phrases to attract attention and traffic online.

The Court of Appeal upheld the verdict, which Muzz said was “deeply worrying for other start-ups in the dating sector.”

Shahzad Younas, Muzz’s founder and CEO, told the BBC that Match Group, which owns Tinder, OkCupid and Hinge among others, had used the courts to “maintain their globally dominant position” in the dating app market.

 

 

“How about (Match) actually innovating and building better products, rather than using such lazy and predatory tactics against your rivals?” he added.

Younas said Match Group had tried to purchase his business, which launched in the UK in 2015, on four separate occasions before bringing the legal action, and the case and appeal had cost Muzz almost $2 million in legal fees and damages.

He added: “This is small change for a multibillion-dollar conglomerate such as Match Group, however, (it) is precious working capital for a start-up such as ours.

“It is clear to us that Match Group will do all they can to kill us with a view to them maintaining their near monopoly on the global dating market.”

Match Group, whose own Muslim dating app Hawaya closed in February, told the BBC that its mergers and acquisitions strategy “does not impact our decisions to protect our intellectual property and trademarks in any way.”

A spokesman said: “We’ve always known that Muzmatch has unfairly benefitted from our reputation and investment in our brands, and was unrightfully riding Match Group’s coat-tails for its own gain.

“We will keep protecting the work and creativity of our employees as we continue to spark meaningful connections for all singles, of all backgrounds, all around the world.”

Topics: Dating Apps

