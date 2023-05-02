You are here

Saudi Arabia offers 50 investment opportunities worth over $25bn in machinery, equipment sector

Saudi Arabia offers 50 investment opportunities worth over $25bn in machinery, equipment sector
Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef said these investment opportunities are being developed and raised at the Invest Saudi platform. (Supplied)
ARAB NEWS 

ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will offer 50 investment opportunities worth over $25 billion in the machinery and equipment sector as part of its strategy to promote private participation in the Kingdom’s economic diversification plan, a top minister has revealed. 

Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef said these investment opportunities are being developed and raised on the Invest Saudi platform to activate the National Industry Strategy. 

This plan seeks to expand the industrial base in the Kingdom, reduce imports by up to 50 percent, and work toward exporting products to regional and global markets — all key parts of the Vision 2030 strategy.

In 2019, the machinery and equipment sector in Saudi Arabia garnered an estimated revenue of $32 billion, and it plays a crucial role in a range of industries, including oil and gas, petrochemicals, mining, food, and construction. 

In a statement released by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, Alkhorayef pointed out that three projects for casting and forging alone attracted more than $1 billion in investment over the last two years.

The minister added that these projects will contribute to establishing complete value chains — from raw materials to finished products. This will help in replacing the imports of casted and forged products, as well as manufacturing valves and pumps with an investment amounting to $119 million. 

Alkhorayef, who is also the chairman of the National Industrial Development Center, used the statement to talk about technology being used to build future factories, with the ministry aiming to automate factory operations in the Kingdom. 

He added that the machinery sector is working with a potential investor to assemble industrial robotic arms — a key step in developing the robotics industry in the Kingdom. 

However, he also emphasized the need to preserve and develop existing factories through policies and regulations developed by the machinery and equipment sector in the NIDC — all in cooperation with the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority. 

The minister added that the NIDC is working together with the Public Investment Fund to build a business model to take advantage of the investment opportunities in the industrial sector. 

He revealed that eight of these have been selected for initial evaluations, while two are nominated for final assessments. 

The minister also said that several workshops and bilateral meetings are being organized with international investment firms to boost funding and technology transfers to the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi mineral machinery Investment

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: With global travel returning to pre-pandemic levels, the UAE saw tourist spending rise 70 percent in 2022 to reach 121 billion dirhams ($33 billion), compared to $18.8 billion the year before, according to the ruler of Dubai.  

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum — also the prime minister of the UAE — took to Twitter to state the country has a target of welcoming 40 million tourists within seven years. 

This comes as the UAE has set a target of increasing the tourism sector’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product to 450 billion dirhams in 2031, with an annual increase of 27 billion dirhams. 

“Global tourism has rebounded after three years of decline. The UAE’S tourism sector has also made a strong comeback,” Al-Maktoum said in his tweet.  

“We remain committed to developing all sectors of our national economy, to build the best and most active economy in the world,” he added.  

The Dubai ruler was referring to the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, which was introduced in November 2022. It seeks to attract further tourism investments worth 100 billion dirhams.  

At the time, Al-Maktoum said that “tourism is key to diversifying our economy and boosting UAE’s global competitiveness.”  

The strategy incorporates 25 projects and strategies to help the country’s tourist sector grow, as well as encourage investment in a variety of linked industries such as aviation and hospitality. 

It is also expected to attract more foreign companies to the local market, and develop tourism data and statistics.  

The UAE’s tourism rebound is driven by Dubai, which received 14.36 million international overnight visitors in 2022. 

This was almost double the previous year’s figure of 7.28 million, according to data published by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism. 

The emirate surpassed global and regional tourism recovery levels, with visitors to the city in 2022 reaching 86 percent of pre-pandemic levels, according to figures from the UN World Tourism Organization. 

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Egypt were the most sought-after destinations for international travelers from the Middle East and North Africa in the first quarter of 2023, according to study by a Singapore-based travel app. 

Wego, the flight-searching and booking app, placed Egypt as the top destination for tourists from the region between January and March, followed by the Kingdom, and then India.

Saudi Arabia’s second spot in the wish list is a strong indication of the progress made by the Kingdom as a global tourist destination, in line with its National Tourism Strategy that aims to attract 100 million visitors by 2030. 

“Our data shows that Egypt remains the top destination of choice for MENA travelers for what the country offers from a mix of history, culture, and adventure for every type of traveler,” said Mamoun Hmedan, managing director of MENA and India, Wego, in a statement. 

The study was based on the searches made by travelers as well as hotel-booking figures on its website. 

The report further revealed that the UAE ranked as the fourth favorite destination, followed by Kuwait, Turkiye, and Pakistan.

China climbed up six spots quarter-on-quarter to reach the 26th top destination among MENA travelers. 

“China will be among the fastest risers in the second quarter of this year as the Asian giant has loosened pandemic-related travel restrictions,” stated the report. 

Moreover, several Asian countries lost their rankings as they faced stricter COVID-19 policies, including Japan and Vietnam, both of which fell by nine spots, the Philippines by eight, Malaysia by seven, and Indonesia and Singapore by four each. 

Countries within the Gulf Cooperation Council region with more accommodating travel policies rose up the ranks: Qatar and Oman gained eight spots, while Bahrain climbed five. 

The UK held the top rank among European destinations, followed by Germany and Italy. 

Saudi Arabia’s tourism strategy aims to increase the contribution of the sector to the gross domestic product in the Kingdom to more than 10 percent, along with creating 1 million additional job opportunities.

ARAB NEWS 

ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Tuesday as the market digested weak economic data from China and braced itself for another US interest rate hike. 

Brent crude fell by $0.26 to $79.05 a barrel at 11:50 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped $0.33 to $75.33. Both benchmarks fell by more than $1 last session. 

China’s manufacturing activity unexpectedly fell in April, the first contraction since December in the manufacturing purchasing managers’ index. 

China’s industrial and economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was expected to boost demand this year. 

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve, which meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, is expected to increase interest rates by another 25 basis points, Reuters reported. 

Kazakhstan’s oil export revenues up despite fall in volume sold 

Kazakhstan’s oil export revenues rose 50 percent in 2022 as crude prices surged, although volumes slipped, data from the country’s Bureau of National Statistics showed. 

According to the BNS data, the value of Kazakhstan’s oil exports increased to $46.8 billion in 2022 generated by exports of 65 million tons, versus $31 billion and 65.5 million tons respectively in 2021. 

The increase in 2022 revenues was driven by the rise in oil prices as the central Asian country’s average annual oil export price jumped to $720 per ton last year, from $473 per ton in 2021. 

With no direct access to offshore oil hubs, Kazakhstan depends on transporting its oil through Russia which has been hit by Western sanctions over what Moscow calls a special military operation in Ukraine. 

More than 90 percent of Kazakhstan’s oil reaches export markets via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium and the network of Moscow-controlled oil pipeline operator Transneft. Unlike Russian oil, Kazakhstan’s oil is not under Western sanctions.  

 Brazilian oil-export tax a concerning development: Shell chief 

The head of oil major Shell’s Brazilian operations on Monday said a temporary oil-export tax established in March was a concerning development that could hurt the country’s investment attractiveness.

Brazil’s government insists the temporary, four-month levy would compensate for its decision to partially maintain a tax exemption on fuels for consumers, and help meet the country’s fiscal targets.

“This is a concerning precedent, but hopefully a temporary and isolated one to keep Brazil as a competitive province in the long term,” said Cristiano Pinto da Costa in remarks at the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston.

Brazil should not add a “tax burden to an industry that is already exposed,” he added. Shell has 17 floating platforms currently producing oil and gas in Brazil and is the largest producer in the country after state-controlled Petrobras.

Oil giants including Shell, TotalEnergies and Equinor filed an injunction against the tax in March.

(With input from Reuters)

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Radisson Hotel Group is expected to triple its presence in the Middle East by 2030, the firm announced at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai as it seeks to capitalize on the boom in the region’s hospitality industry.

RHG, which currently operates 52 hotels and resorts in the Middle East, is aiming to have 150 properties in operation and under development by the end of the decade, according to the firm’s chief operating officer for the Middle East and Africa.

The company is also on track to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, said Tim Cordon.

“We expect to see exponential growth in countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and are excited to be part of this growing market,” he added.

With its nine separate hotel brands, the group has made a strong impact across crucial feeder markets in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Kuwait and Jordan.

Saudi Arabia remains one of the most dynamic markets in the region for the group and it plans on opening seven properties across the Kingdom in 2023.

Driven by the surge in religious tourism, RHG is planning to open two new hotels in Makkah in 2023 and will also further expand its footprint in the Kingdom with Radisson Blu hotels in Riyadh and Alkhobar. 

In line with its vision to achieve net zero by 2050, the group has reduced its carbon footprint by 30 percent in the last decade. Additionally, from February 2023, all meetings or events held at RHG’s properties worldwide are 100 percent carbon neutral.
“We will continue to strive for a zero-emission environment and promote sustainable practices throughout our operations in all our properties. We believe that by engaging with industry partners and guests, we can work together to drive sustainable tourism and make a positive impact on the planet,” Cordon said.

Reuters

Reuters

RIYADH: The International Monetary Fund raised Asia’s economic forecast on Tuesday as China’s recovery underpinned growth, but warned of risks from persistent inflation and global market volatility driven by Western banking sector woes. 

The reopening of China’s economy will be pivotal for the region with the spillover to Asia seen focused on consumption and service-sector demand rather than investment, the IMF said. 

“Asia and Pacific will be the most dynamic of the world’s major regions in 2023, predominantly driven by the buoyant outlook for China and India,” the IMF said its regional economic outlook report. 

“As in the rest of the world, domestic demand is expected to remain the largest growth driver across Asia in 2023.” 

Asia’s economy is expected to expand 4.6 percent this year after a 3.8 percent increase in 2022, contributing around 70 percent of global growth, the IMF said, upgrading its forecast by 0.3 of a percentage point from October. 

China and India will be key drivers with an expansion of 5.2 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively, though growth in the rest of Asia is also expected to bottom out this year, the report said. 

But the IMF cut next year’s Asian growth forecast by 0.2 of a point to 4.4 percent, and warned of risks to the outlook such as stickier-than-expected inflation, slowing global demand as well as the impact of US and European banking-sector stress. 

“While spillovers to the region from stress in the US and European financial sectors have been relatively contained thus far, Asia remains vulnerable to tightening financial conditions and to sudden and disorderly repricing of assets,” the IMF said. 

And while Asia has strong capital and liquidity buffers to fend off market shocks, the region’s highly leveraged corporate and household sectors are “significantly” more exposed to a sharp increase in borrowing costs, it added. 

The IMF also urged central banks in Asia — excluding Japan and China — to keep monetary policy tight to bring down inflation, which could remain stubbornly high due in part to robust domestic demand. 

“The costs of failing to bring inflation below target are likely to outweigh any benefits from keeping monetary conditions loose,” the IMF said. 

“Insufficient tightening in the short term would require disproportionately more monetary tightening later to avoid high inflation becoming ingrained, making a larger contraction more likely.” 

While China will be a key driver of the region’s growth, the country’s property sector remains a risk that policymakers need to address to ensure an even recovery in the sector, the IMF said. 

Recent moves by the government to ease financing to developers had largely benefited bigger developers. Still, regions in China with smaller, weaker players had yet to show signs of a recovery, said Thomas Helbling, deputy director of the Asia and Pacific Department at the IMF. 

“While the government’s (recent) effort has stabilized the market, it should proactively support the restructuring of weaker developers which are still suffering,” said Helbling at a media briefing in Hong Kong. 

China’s policymakers have been trying to stabilize the sector that accounts for a quarter of the national gross domestic product after a string of defaults among developers and a slump in home sales. 

“For regions with weaker housing markets, the recovery has yet taken place. We need further policy measures to limit potential risks,” said Helbling. 

 
 

