Sudan: BBC News Arabic launches emergency radio service

LONDON: The British Broadcasting Corporation World Service will launch an Arabic emergency radio service for Sudan, aiming to provide news to people in the North African country as fighting rages.
Launched on BBC News Arabic, the pop-up news service will broadcast live from London twice daily for three months, the BBC said in a press statement.
The service will feature eyewitness accounts, analysis from teams in the Jordanian capital Amman and Egypt’s Cairo, and news on diplomatic efforts, in addition to factual coverage countering disinformation.
The emergency broadcast can be accessed through shortwave radio in Sudan and online, where listeners can find information on essential supplies and services.
“The World Service provides an essential lifeline to many around the world, where access to accurate news and information is scarce,” said BBC Director-General Tim Davie.
“The enhanced emergency service for Sudan will be crucial at a time of great uncertainty in the country,” he added.
Clashes between Sudan’s government and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary broke out on April 15, throwing the country into chaos within the first week of conflict.
“The situation in Sudan has escalated quickly with its citizens seeking clear, independent information and advice at a time of critical need,” said Liliane Landor, director of the World Service, adding: “BBC Arabic’s Emergency Radio Service for Sudan will bring vital live updates of the situation on the ground and inform listeners of lifesaving resources.”
The program, set to launch on Tuesday afternoon, will broadcast at 7 a.m. GMT on 21,510 kHz and 3 p.m. GMT on 15,310 kHz.