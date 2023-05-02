You are here

Special 9th Saudi Film Festival to kick off on May 4
Director of the Saudi Film Festival Ahmed Al-Mulla. (Twitter Photo)
  • The festival is being held under the theme The Comedy, with 78 films on display within 48 screening groups, and four groups for children
  • Noura Al-Zamil, director of programs at Ithra, said that this year’s Saudi Film Festival is a continuation of Ithra’s role in promoting the film industry
JEDDAH: The ninth Saudi Film Festival will kick off on Thursday at Ithra in Dhahran and will run until May 11.

Organized by the Cinema Association, the festival is supported by the Saudi Film Commission and sponsored by the Red Sea International Film Festival.

It is being held under the theme “The Comedy,” with 78 films on display within 48 screening groups, and four groups for children.

Ahmed Al-Mulla, director of the Saudi Film Festival, said: “The extended partnership between the Cinema Association and Ithra which began in 2015 is only part of the role represented by the two sides in empowering filmmakers and cinematic talents by providing all aspects of support to them.”

Al-Mulla also praised the Saudi Film Commission for its continuous support and motivation of Saudi filmmakers.

He added that comedy was selected as the main axis for the festival to shed light on a genre that sparks surprise and laughter, with aesthetic symbolism and meaningful connotations.

The festival will open with an animated short film for the first time. The opening film, “Saleeg,” was created by Saudi filmmaker Afnan Bawyan.

Bawyan told Arab News that she received the news that her film would open the festival with tears of joy.

“I did not expect to see ‘Saleeg’ selected for the festival opening, I just wanted my film to be showcased to the public in Saudi Arabia. I feel content yet there is some tension at the same time because the responsibility is big.”

“Saleeg” is 9 minutes and 39 seconds long, and was produced in 2022 using various puppetry techniques. The title was filmed in Amsterdam at 5 A.M. Studios, a stop-motion animation studio. The name of the movie is inspired by the traditional Saudi dish from Taif in the Makkah region.

Bawyan also thanked Al-Mulla and the festival jury for the decision to showcase “Saleeg.”

The film will be also screened at June’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France, the oldest and most important animation festival in the world.

Noura Al-Zamil, director of programs at Ithra, said that this year’s Saudi Film Festival is a continuation of Ithra’s role in promoting the film industry and supporting its fields, as well as its keenness to develop national talent, in line with the Kingdom’s efforts to find a prominent place for cinema and the fields of acting, directing, scriptwriting and everything else related to the film industry.

Al-Zamil added that the festival includes a package of various cultural programs, which indicates the strength of the Kingdom’s cinematic movement.

The festival will also offer eight films through virtual reality devices for the first time.

Over eight days, the festival will provide a series of cultural seminars and training workshops accompanied by book signings, leading to the awards ceremony.

Stars who left a great influence on the history of cinematic arts in the Kingdom and Gulf will be honored. There will be also a production market that will provide a platform for production companies, producers and filmmakers to support competitor projects as well as exchange experience.

Updated 02 May 2023
Arab News

Actress May Elghety to star in Disney animated series 

Actress May Elghety to star in Disney animated series 
  • Elghety is also currently filming a British movie called “Due Dating” alongside actors Danielle Scott, Jade Asha and Alex Crockford 
  • “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire” is a 10-part anthology 
Updated 02 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Egyptian actress May Elghety is set to star in a Disney’s upcoming animated sci-fi series “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire” that follows futuristic stories across Africa, she announced this week.  

“Super excited and honored to be a part of this!! ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’ coming to you very soon,” she wrote to her fans on Instagram.  

The Disney+ original, inspired by Africa’s diverse histories and cultures, is set to premiere this year, according to Variety magazine.   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by May Elghety (@mayelghety)

It is a 10-part anthology that is set to “brings together a slate of rising animation talents from six African nations to produce action-packed sci-fi and fantasy stories that will present bold visions of advanced technology, aliens, spirits and monsters imagined from uniquely African perspectives,” according to Variety.  

Oscar-winning director Peter Ramsey of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” will serve as the executive producer. Cape Town-based animation house Triggerfish, which received the prestigious MIFA Animation Industry Award in Annecy in 2022, will be the lead studio for the series.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by May Elghety (@mayelghety)

The production teams feature a slew of African artists including Egyptian director Ahmed Teilab, who has joined the series’ writing and directing team.  

Elghety is currently filming a British movie called “Due Dating,” alongside actors Danielle Scott, Jade Asha and Alex Crockford. The movie, expected to be released in 2023, is directed by Daniel Pacquette and written by Jade Asha.  

Elghety is an award-winning actress born to parents Mohamed Elghety and Mona Barouma, who are both writers and TV presenters. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by May Elghety (@mayelghety)

The 24-year-old actress started her career as a child. In 2013, She landed a lead role in “El-Kaserat,” a controversial TV series depicting the illegal act of child marriages in upper Egypt. Her performance landed her the Best Upcoming Actress award at the Arab Drama Festival.  

She later starred in productions like “Clash” in 2016, “High School Girls” in 2020, “Taye’a” in 2018, “Every Week Has A Friday” in 2020 and “MAMA,” which premiered at the Cairo International Film Festival in 2022.  

Updated 02 May 2023
Rahaf Jambi

Makkah digital artist’s unique blend delivers an enthralling view of Saudi Arabia

Makkah digital artist’s unique blend delivers an enthralling view of Saudi Arabia
  • Rayan Mal discusses his journey with digital art and the promising future of Saudi talent
Updated 02 May 2023
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Saudi digital media artist Rayan Mal had a gut feeling that this would be his career when he took his first picture with a camera given to him by his father.

“I felt strange inside as I held this expensive camera. This means a lot to me because the first image I ever took was for my mother, who passed away a few years later,” he said.  

Gradually, Mal expanded beyond photography and entered the field of filmmaking, incorporating digital work into the videos.

To showcase one of the season’s festivals of cosplay talent in the Boulevard world, he shot an incredible movie, edited it, and added his designs and effects to make it nostalgic. (Supplied)

“I use digital art in my images and videos to convey what’s happening in my head. Adding motion graphics and creative designs gives the content a lovely taste and lets the viewer see what's happening in my head. It's kind of like a visual message I offer to others,” Mal said.  

He has received short video prizes, including one from Turki Al-Sheikh, the chairman of the General Authority for Entertainment.

 

“I was awarded by Turki Al-Sheikh, which was something that I did not expect, but it feels so good that the officials are focusing on the youth’s talent and supporting them, and this makes me want to do more for my country,” Mal said.  

 

HIGHLIGHT

During the pandemic, Mal recorded a short video on how Makkah dealt with COVID-19 and the efforts made by the authorities. It earned him the Waai Award 2021 in the short film category from the Ministry of Health.

The young artist also made a video in Boulevard Riyadh City on the occasion of Saudi Arabia’s 92nd National Day, which was also retweeted by Al-Sheikh.

 

During the pandemic, Mal recorded a short video on how Makkah dealt with COVID-19 and the efforts made by the authorities.

 

 

It earned him the Waai Award 2021 in the short film category from the Ministry of Health.

To showcase one of the season’s festivals of cosplay talent in the Boulevard world, he shot an incredible movie, edited it, and added his designs and effects to make it nostalgic. This was part of his ongoing creative projects for the Riyadh Season.

To showcase one of the season’s festivals of cosplay talent in the Boulevard world, Rayan Mal shot an incredible movie, edited it, and added his designs and effects to make it nostalgic. (Supplied)

His “Hajj Feelings” short video, which highlighted pilgrims’ experience and organization of Saudi officials during Hajj, also won him an award in a competition from the Ministry of Interior in 2019.  

I’m from Makkah, the home of Islam and people of all colors and ethnicities. Inmy videos, I like to demonstrate how my hometown treats visitors with grace and humanity.

Rayan Mal, Saudi artist

“I’m from Makkah, the home of Islam and people of all colors and ethnicities. In my videos, I like to demonstrate how my hometown treats visitors with grace and humanity,” he said.

In future, Mal wants to make his own production house to collaborate and connect talents with other people and businesses to expand the digital art community in the Kingdom.  

“I have seen tremendous potential in people younger than me. I also feel that the Kingdom focuses on talents and the art scene and produces art events everywhere. If we only believe, we can outperform international shows,” he said.

 

Topics: Saudi photographer Rayan Mal

Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi International Crafts Week to open in June

Saudi International Crafts Week to open in June
  • Event will be a celebration of traditional handicrafts
  • Highlight role craftspeople have played in building communities
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi International Crafts Week will take place in June at the Riyadh Front, the Heritage Commission has announced.

As well as more than 200 areas dedicated to various craftspeople, the event will feature workshops in traditional handcrafts.

The commission said on Twitter it would also highlight the role craftspeople have traditionally played in building communities.

Among the crafts that will be featured over the week are pottery, wood carving, carpentry, blacksmithing, knitting, weaving, leather tanning, beadwork, boat manufacturing and lots more.

Young people are particularly welcome to take part in the various events and workshops, and are encouraged to use them to create new businesses that can contribute to the nation’s economy.

Saudi International Crafts Week would also help to highlight the country’s rich cultural heritage, the commission said.

For more information click here.

Topics: Saudi International Crafts Week Saudi Heritage Commission RIYADH FRONT

Updated 28 April 2023
Arab News

Jordan’s crown prince shares heartfelt birthday message for his Saudi fiance

Jordan’s crown prince shares heartfelt birthday message for his Saudi fiance
Updated 28 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II on Friday wrote a heartfelt message to his fiance, Saudi Arabia’s Rajwa Khalid Al-Saif, for her birthday.

“Wishing my dearest Rajwa a very happy birthday! Looking forward to a life of love, compassion and commitment with you,” the crown prince wrote on Instagram sharing a picture of Al-Saif, who can be seen smiling as she holds onto the reins of a horse.

The couple, who are tying the knot this summer on June 1, got engaged officially in August in a ceremony held in the presence of King Abdullah II, Queen Rania and the bride-to-be’s family in Riyadh.

Al-Saif is the daughter of Saudi businessman Khalid Al-Saif and was educated in Saudi Arabia before moving to the US, where she studied architecture at Syracuse University.

Updated 30 April 2023
Rawaa Talass

Lebanese-American master Nabil Kanso’s son discusses his late father’s work and legacy

Lebanese-American master Nabil Kanso’s son discusses his late father’s work and legacy
  • The final installment in our series focusing on contemporary Arab-American artists in honor of Arab-American Heritage Month
Updated 30 April 2023
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: It’s been 48 years since the Lebanese Civil War broke out. The 15-year catastrophe split families apart and sent thousands to their graves. Although the conflict ended in 1990, its effects are still palpable in Lebanese society today. One artist who boldly captured it all on apocalyptic large-scale canvases was the Lebanese-American master Nabil Kanso, who died in 2019.  

“He’s one of the few artists that painted throughout the duration of the war and afterwards as well,” Daniel Kanso, the artist’s son and co-founder of the Estate of Nabil Kanso, tells Arab News.  

Following Kanso’s death from cancer, the estate was founded in Atlanta, where the artist worked for nearly four decades until his passing. 

Nabil Kanso with his 'Lebanon' series. (Supplied)

“It was really a promise that we made to him,” says Daniel. “He built the bones of the foundation during his life. He was very meticulous in writing, cataloging and preserving his works, because he knew that a day would come when the world would be ready to embrace the work. He made a lot of sacrifices to do that. He put every penny and ounce of blood, sweat and tears into his work. Growing up with that, it’s hard not to feel a responsibility to be faithful to it.”  

Nabil Kanso was born in 1940 to a Druze family and was raised in west Beirut. For his 16th birthday, he was gifted a camera. As political tensions rose in the late Fifties, he was told by a soldier: “A camera is more dangerous than a gun.” He sketched instead. While there were no modern museums in the country at the time, Lebanon’s ancient ruins offered cultural inspiration for him. The Sixties were an exciting time for the young man; he travelled to the UK and Europe and educated himself on masters of war painting, including Picasso and Goya.  

Kanso’s life in the United States began in New York in 1966. “Once he gets there, it really becomes his vocation to dedicate himself to art,” said Daniel. His first space in New York was a five-story townhouse, where a non-commercial, artist-run gallery was born. Though it proved unsustainable, it was frequented by art critics from Art News, the world’s oldest art magazine, and professionals including Alfred Barr, the Museum of Modern Art’s first director.  

Nabil Kanso's 1991 work 'Burning of the Wells,' part of his 'Kuwait' series. (Supplied)

Kanso was radically doing things his own way. At a time when pop art and minimalism were in vogue, curators were not always accepting of his style of neo-expressionist canvases that took over entire walls. He didn’t sell his work at galleries or auction houses. “He wanted the work to do something larger and to have larger meaning,” explains Daniel. “He was painting to communicate a message of peace, pacifism, and humanism.”   

Kanso was concerned by the political chaos of the Cold War era — which included the Lebanese Civil War, the Vietnam War, and unrest in Latin America — and by the Gulf Wars of the 90s and the 2000s. He was also inspired by literature and history. His large-scale work is dark, hellish, and confrontational.  

“He wanted to activate you. He wanted you to be forced to confront what was happening and be surrounded by it,” says Daniel. “Art can’t save the world, but it can reveal something deeper about us and connect us.”      

Kanso in his Atlanta studio. (Supplied)

Kanso’s work was, at times, deemed too intense for the public. “He was ahead of his time,” notes Daniel. In the mid-80s, in the racialized deep South state of Georgia, he put on a show of paintings depicting a black man with a white woman, based on Shakespeare’s “Othello.” Some of the images were taken down and the media was there to cover the controversy. “It was really traumatic for him to see that,” Daniel says.   

While the American art scene has now embraced artists of Arab background, that was not the case during Kanso’s time, when anti-Arab sentiment was strong. “An immigrant with a thick accent and dark skin expressing an unvarnished and direct opinion was challenging to the establishment,” says Daniel. 

Beyond the fiery passion of his father’s work, Daniel remembers a gentle, family-oriented man, who was a “bridge builder.” Several estate projects are underway, including retrospectives in the US. Daniel and his sister Lilly are trying to raise awareness about their father’s remarkable life. 

“This was an artist who lived and died for his work,” says Daniel. “We can see the hunger, as people learn more about the work. You’ll see this artist a lot more.”  

